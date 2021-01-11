|
Same old Browns? Hardly. Cleveland drills Steelers 48-37
PITTSBURGH (AP) So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or your emotional leader on the field.
The Cleveland Browns overcame all of it. The burden of carrying the mantle of a franchise that's long been a punchline. A schedule ravaged by a COVID-19 outbreak. A rival that for years has treated them like a harmless little brother.
All of that's over. For now. And maybe for good.
The Browns dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the wild-card round Sunday night, picking up the franchise's first postseason victory in more than a quarter-century and earning a trip to Kansas City next Sunday to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
''We believe in the people in the room no matter what's going on,'' quarterback Baker Mayfield said. ''We knew that everybody was counting us out. There was no extra pressure or anything. No one believed in us besides us.''
Playing with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward back in Cleveland after all tested positive for COVID-19, Cleveland (12-5) raced to the biggest first half by a road team in NFL playoff history then held on.
Mayfield threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, including a screen pass that Nick Chubb turned into a 40-yard score that halted Pittsburgh's momentum after the Steelers had pulled within 12. Kareem Hunt added 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Cleveland's defense forced five turnovers to hand the Steelers (12-5) a staggering loss.
The victory was the Browns' first postseason triumph of any kind since beating New England on New Year's Day 1995 - three months before Mayfield was born - and their first playoff win on the road since Dec. 28, 1969. The significance wasn't lost on special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, a Cleveland native who found himself filling in when Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19.
''I grew up (a Browns fan), so I know what this means,'' Priefer said.
Cleveland did it despite practicing just once over the last two weeks and having lost 17 straight at Heinz Field. The Browns did it with efficiency and a little bit of swagger. And they did it with Priefer at the controls and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt - who played collegiately at Pitt - taking over the play-calling duties as Stefanski watched in his basement.
''We have a resilient team,'' Mayfield said. ''Defense played great in the first half and we kind of stalled out and let them climb back in the game, but that's a great team win right there - guys stepping up all over the board. I'm proud of these guys.''
The Steelers (12-5) certainly helped, ending a season in which they started 11-0 with a thud that could reverberate for years. Ben Roethlisberger ended his comeback season by throwing for 501 yards on an NFL-record 47 completions with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
''I don't have any magical answers,'' Roethlisberger said. ''We just didn't put it together. Tonight, the glaring issues is we turned the ball over.''
And over. And over. And the NFL's third-ranked defense could do little to stem the tide. The Steelers led the NFL in sacks but failed to get to Mayfield once. Cleveland's 48 points were the most Pittsburgh has ever given up in the playoffs, surpassing the 45 it surrendered up to Jacksonville in the 2017 playoffs.
Pittsburgh's problems started on the first play from scrimmage when center Maurkice Pouncey's snap sailed by Roethlisberger all the way to the end zone. Cleveland's Karl Joseph fell on it for a touchdown. The miscues were just starting. Roethlisberger threw three first-half interceptions, two of which led directly to Browns scores.
By the time the Steelers found their footing, they were down 28-0. Even when they did get it going on a 1-yard touchdown run by James Conner with 1:44 to go in the half, the Browns stormed right back. Mayfield capped a cathartic opening half with a masterful 64-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard toss to Austin Hooper that put Cleveland up 35-7 at the break.
Pittsburgh tried to claw back in it. The Steelers pulled within 35-23 at the end of the third quarter. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Pittsburgh 46 on the first play of the fourth, Tomlin opted to punt.
''I wanted to pin them down and maybe provide a short field for their offense,'' Tomlin said. ''I just wanted to keep the momentum going in terms of field positioning.''
It didn't work out. The kick bounced into the end zone for a touchback and Mayfield calmly took Cleveland 80 yards in six plays. The sideline erupted as Chubb streaked into the end zone.
So much for the Browns being the Browns, a winking assessment Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made about Cleveland in the middle of the week. Regardless of the intent - Smith-Schuster said after the game he didn't regret it - Mayfield and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett took it to heart.
Then, in front of a mostly empty stadium and a national audience so accustomed to seeing them stumble, the Browns took out their frustration by landing one haymaker after another before running off the field yelling ''Same old Browns.''
Not so much anymore.
INJURIES
Browns: All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin was cleared to play after being listed as questionable with an ''illness'' on Friday. His return didn't last long. He exited in the first half with a hamstring injury. Guard Michael Dunn, stepping in for Bitonio, left in the fourth quarter with a calf issue.
Steelers: Rookie linebacker Alex Highsmith sustained a high ankle sprain in the second half and did not return.
UP NEXT
Browns: Will make their first divisional-round appearance since the 1994 playoffs when they face the Chiefs.
Steelers: Head into what will be a busy offseason. Several high-profile players, including Smith-Schuster and outside linebacker Bud Dupree, will become free agents. The 38-year-old Roethlisberger will also have to decide whether he wants to return for an 18th season.
B. Mayfield
6 QB
263 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
28
FPTS
B. Roethlisberger
7 QB
501 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 INTs
38
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:40
|32:46
|1st Downs
|20
|34
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|12
|29
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|390
|553
|Total Plays
|65
|84
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|52
|Rush Attempts
|31
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|263
|501
|Comp. - Att.
|21-34
|47-68
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.6
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|147
|162
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-83
|6-146
|Int. - Returns
|4-56
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|263
|PASS YDS
|501
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|553
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
28
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|21/34
|263
|3
|0
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
19
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|18
|76
|0
|20
|19
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
17
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|8
|48
|2
|13
|17
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
28
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|5
|3
|0
|6
|28
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Landry 80 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Landry
|8
|5
|92
|1
|40
|15
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
19
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|4
|4
|69
|1
|40
|19
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
10
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|11
|7
|46
|1
|8
|10
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|7
|2
|28
|0
|16
|2
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
17
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|17
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Stewart 36 CB
|M. Stewart
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jackson 34 CB
|R. Jackson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 20 CB
|T. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 SS
|R. Harrison
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SS
|S. Redwine
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Taylor 96 DT
|V. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Davis 55 LB
|T. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hughlett 47 LS
|C. Hughlett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
12
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|2/2
|37
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|5
|39.6
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|27.7
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
38
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|47/68
|501
|4
|4
|38
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
14
FPTS
|J. Conner
|11
|37
|1
|9
|14
|
B. Snell 24 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Snell
|2
|13
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Watt 44 FB
0
FPTS
|D. Watt
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
38
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
21
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|19
|13
|157
|1
|33
|21
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|16
|11
|117
|0
|19
|11
|
J. Washington 13 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Washington
|6
|5
|72
|0
|27
|7
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
12
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|11
|7
|62
|1
|17
|12
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|7
|5
|59
|2
|29
|17
|
J. Conner 30 RB
14
FPTS
|J. Conner
|5
|5
|30
|0
|9
|14
|
B. Snell 24 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Snell
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
V. McDonald 89 TE
0
FPTS
|V. McDonald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Spillane 41 ILB
|R. Spillane
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. McDonald 89 TE
|V. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Villanueva 78 OT
|A. Villanueva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Marsh LB
|C. Marsh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Watt 44 FB
|D. Watt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 LB
|O. Adeniyi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pouncey 53 C
|M. Pouncey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Feiler 71 OG
|M. Feiler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
5
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|1/1
|49
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|3
|41.7
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|6
|24.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|8.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to PIT 1. R.McCloud to PIT 22 for 21 yards (D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(14:54 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger Aborted. M.Pouncey FUMBLES at PIT 22 touched at PIT 2 RECOVERED by CLE-K.Joseph at PIT -2. TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:46 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 62 yards from CLE 35 to PIT 3. R.McCloud to PIT 25 for 22 yards (T.Davis; S.Redwine).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(14:40 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 28(14:04 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to PIT 32 for 4 yards (R.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PIT 32(13:26 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to PIT 37 for 5 yards (B.Goodson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(12:51 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 46 for 9 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PIT 46(12:12 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 46 for no gain (S.Takitaki; B.Goodson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 46(11:30 - 1st) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. D.Watt up the middle to PIT 48 for 2 yards (J.Elliott).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(10:53 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle intended for B.Snell INTERCEPTED by M.Stewart Jr. [K.Joseph] at PIT 49. M.Stewart Jr. to PIT 46 for 3 yards (M.Pouncey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 46(10:44 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to A.Hooper. Pressure by 97-Heyward.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 46(10:37 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to A.Hooper to PIT 40 for 6 yards (V.Williams).
|+40 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLE 40(9:55 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 67 yards from CLE 35 to PIT -2. R.McCloud to PIT 26 for 28 yards (T.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(9:41 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 32 for 6 yards (B.Goodson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 32(9:08 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 35 for 3 yards (S.Richardson; L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PIT 35(8:27 - 1st) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. D.Watt right guard to PIT 35 for no gain (R.Harrison).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PIT 35(7:48 - 1st) J.Berry punts 38 yards to CLE 27 Center-K.Canaday. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 35 for 8 yards (J.Pierre).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(7:40 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to PIT 48 for 17 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(7:07 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to PIT 28 for 20 yards (S.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 28(6:34 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to PIT 27 for 1 yard (V.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 27(5:58 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to PIT 23 for 4 yards (R.Spillane A.Highsmith).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 23(5:12 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to PIT 11 for 12 yards (S.Nelson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 11(4:47 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(4:40 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to Di.Johnson to PIT 36 for 11 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(4:04 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool to PIT 44 for 8 yards (M.Stewart Jr. J.Phillips). PENALTY on PIT-M.Feiler Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - PIT 26(3:37 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster.
|Int
|
2 & 20 - PIT 26(3:33 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle intended for Di.Johnson INTERCEPTED by S.Redwine at PIT 45. S.Redwine ran ob at PIT 15 for 30 yards (M.Feiler; M.Pouncey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 15(3:18 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to PIT 15 for no gain (T.Alualu).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 15(2:38 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to N.Chubb pushed ob at PIT 8 for 7 yards (V.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 8(2:01 - 1st) K.Hunt left end for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 43(1:56 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson to PIT 43 for 18 yards (A.Sendejo). PENALTY on PIT-M.Feiler Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at PIT 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - PIT 20(1:30 - 1st) J.Conner left end to PIT 25 for 5 yards (S.Takitaki A.Sendejo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(0:51 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 25(0:48 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron pushed ob at PIT 36 for 11 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 36(0:21 - 1st) J.Conner right end to PIT 37 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - PIT 37(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-A.Villanueva False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 37 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - PIT 32(15:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at PIT 41 for 9 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - PIT 41(14:33 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 47 for 6 yards (S.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 47(13:58 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to Di.Johnson. Coverage 39-Mitchell.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 47(13:52 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Washington to CLE 39 for 14 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(13:15 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool to CLE 38 for 1 yard (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PIT 38(12:35 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 38(12:31 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to J.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PIT 38(12:25 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 28 yards to CLE 10 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 10(12:19 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 10 for no gain (A.Highsmith V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 10(11:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins. Coverage by 34-Te. Edmunds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLE 10(11:31 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Higgins (J.Pierre).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLE 10(11:26 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 44 yards to PIT 46 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(11:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson pushed ob at CLE 49 for 5 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 49(10:58 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to CLE 46 for 3 yards (V.Taylor; J.Elliott).
|Int
|
3 & 2 - PIT 46(10:18 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle intended for V.McDonald INTERCEPTED by P.Gustin (V.Taylor) at CLE 47. P.Gustin to CLE 47 for no gain (V.McDonald).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(10:11 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to PIT 41 for 12 yards (S.Tuitt R.Spillane).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(9:27 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to PIT 42 for -1 yards (T.Watt). CLE-J.Conklin was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - CLE 26(8:53 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper to PIT 26 for 16 yards (R.Spillane) [V.Williams]. PENALTY on CLE-K.Lamm Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - CLE 48(8:20 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle to A.Hooper. Coverage by 49-C.Marsh.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 21 - CLE 48(8:16 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to PIT 39 for 13 yards (Te.Edmunds; M.Fitzpatrick).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLE 39(7:26 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 28 yards to PIT 11 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 11(7:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to B.Snell to PIT 15 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 15(6:48 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 20 for 5 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 20(6:20 - 2nd) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 22 for 2 yards (B.Goodson; R.Harrison).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(5:44 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Washington to PIT 39 for 17 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(5:09 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Washington to PIT 49 for 10 yards (M.Smith).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 49(4:36 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to J.Washington pushed ob at CLE 24 for 27 yards (R.Harrison; R.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(4:01 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner to CLE 17 for 7 yards (B.Goodson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 17(3:29 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson pushed ob at CLE 11 for 6 yards (R.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 11(3:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Washington to CLE 7 for 4 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 7(2:22 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to CLE 2 for 5 yards (B.Goodson A.Sendejo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PIT 2(2:01 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster. Coverage 36-Stewart.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PIT 2(1:58 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to CLE 1 for 1 yard (A.Sendejo L.Ogunjobi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(1:47 - 2nd) J.Conner right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 62 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 3. D.Johnson to CLE 36 for 33 yards (J.Pierre).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(1:38 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 40 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 40(1:32 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 40(1:28 - 2nd) B.Mayfield scrambles left end pushed ob at CLE 46 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; Te.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 46(1:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to N.Chubb pushed ob at CLE 47 for 1 yard (S.Nelson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 47(1:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to N.Chubb pushed ob at PIT 32 for 21 yards (S.Nelson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(1:09 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to A.Hooper to PIT 24 for 8 yards (R.Spillane).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 24(0:49 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to PIT 12 for 12 yards (M.Fitzpatrick R.Spillane).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 12(0:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to PIT 7 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 7(0:37 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 63 yards from CLE 35 to PIT 2. R.McCloud to PIT 27 for 25 yards (D.Johnson). PENALTY on CLE-T.Davis Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 27.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(0:28 - 2nd) B.Snell right end to PIT 43 for 11 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 43(0:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to Di.Johnson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 43(0:16 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to CLE 46 for 11 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(0:10 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at CLE 31 for 15 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - PIT 31(0:05 - 2nd) C.Boswell 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 4. D.Johnson to CLE 24 for 20 yards (O.Adeniyi).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(14:56 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 30 for 6 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 30(14:17 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper to CLE 37 for 7 yards (R.Spillane).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 37(13:39 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 38 for 1 yard (C.Heyward S.Tuitt).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 38(12:57 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Higgins to PIT 46 for 16 yards (M.Hilton). Penalty on PIT-C.Marsh Defensive Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 46(12:30 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper (T.Watt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 39(12:27 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to PIT 39 for 7 yards (Te.Edmunds; R.Spillane). PENALTY on CLE Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 46 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - CLE 49(12:00 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles left end ran ob at PIT 49 for 2 yards (V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CLE 49(11:22 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to R.Higgins. Pressure by 39-M.Fitzpatrick.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CLE 49(11:18 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 44 yards to PIT 5 Center-C.Hughlett. R.McCloud to PIT 16 for 11 yards (C.Hughlett; T.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(11:07 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool to PIT 23 for 7 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 23(10:37 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron to PIT 32 for 9 yards (J.Phillips).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(10:07 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 42 for 10 yards (S.Redwine).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(9:33 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson to CLE 46 for 12 yards (R.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(9:08 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to CLE 42 for 4 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 42(8:31 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron pushed ob at CLE 32 for 10 yards (M.Garrett).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(8:02 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson to CLE 17 for 15 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 17(7:28 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to E.Ebron for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:22 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to J.Conner is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(7:22 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry. Coverage by 22-S.Nelson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(7:19 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 27 for 2 yards (V.Williams S.Tuitt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLE 27(6:36 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to J.Landry (C.Sutton).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLE 27(6:32 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 46 yards to PIT 27 Center-C.Hughlett. R.McCloud to PIT 32 for 5 yards (T.Thomas; T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(6:22 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to Di.Johnson to PIT 33 for 1 yard (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PIT 33(5:46 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (T.Mitchell).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - PIT 33(5:42 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 48 for 15 yards (R.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 48(5:14 - 3rd) J.Conner left guard to CLE 47 for 5 yards (M.Smith; L.Ogunjobi).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 47(4:35 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to CLE 20 for 27 yards (B.Goodson) [S.Richardson].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(3:55 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 20(3:52 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool. Coverage by 34-R.Jackson and 42-K.Joseph.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 20(3:48 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to CLE 5 for 15 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - PIT 5(3:10 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to V.McDonald.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PIT 5(3:07 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to Di.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 5(3:04 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to E.Ebron.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - PIT 5(3:01 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 3rd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(2:57 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 27 for 2 yards (Te.Edmunds; C.Marsh).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLE 27(2:21 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 27 for no gain (T.Watt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLE 27(1:44 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLE 27(1:40 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 36 yards to PIT 37 Center-C.Hughlett downed by CLE-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(1:30 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 41 for 4 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 41(0:58 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 39 for -2 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - PIT 39(0:20 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 46 for 7 yards (R.Harrison).
|
4 & 1 - PIT 46(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at PIT 46 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 41(15:00 - 4th) J.Berry punts 59 yards to end zone Center-K.Canaday Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(14:52 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 28 for 8 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 28(14:27 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to R.Higgins (C.Heyward).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 28(14:24 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry ran ob at CLE 45 for 17 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(13:47 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to PIT 41 for 14 yards (C.Sutton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(13:16 - 4th) N.Chubb up the middle to PIT 40 for 1 yard (V.Williams; T.Watt).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 40(12:41 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to N.Chubb for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT 0. R.McCloud to PIT 24 for 24 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(12:27 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to PIT 31 for 7 yards (R.Jackson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 31(11:59 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to Di.Johnson to PIT 46 for 15 yards (R.Jackson). Cleveland challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(11:45 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster to CLE 29 for 25 yards (R.Jackson).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 29(11:13 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle to C.Claypool for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to J.Smith-Schuster is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 60 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 5. D.Johnson to CLE 35 for 30 yards (D.Watt).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(11:03 - 4th) N.Chubb left end pushed ob at CLE 44 for 9 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 44(10:34 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 45 for 1 yard (T.Alualu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(9:51 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry (O.Adeniyi).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 45(9:47 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hunt pushed ob at PIT 42 for 13 yards (C.Sutton). CLE-M.Dunn was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 42(9:19 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to PIT 41 for 1 yard (R.Spillane).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 41(8:37 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to PIT 24 for 17 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(7:51 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to PIT 24 for no gain (M.Hilton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 24(7:12 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Njoku to PIT 17 for 7 yards (C.Marsh).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 17(6:34 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to PIT 9 for 8 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - CLE 9(5:59 - 4th) K.Hunt right end to PIT 6 for 3 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 6(5:17 - 4th) K.Hunt right end to PIT 6 for no gain (S.Tuitt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 6(4:35 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper (Te.Edmunds).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CLE 6(4:31 - 4th) C.Parkey 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(4:28 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 26 for 1 yard (M.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 26(4:02 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to PIT 31 for 5 yards (T.Thomas) [S.Richardson].
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 31(3:32 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner ran ob at PIT 40 for 9 yards (M.Smith).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PIT 40(3:25 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle intended for E.Ebron INTERCEPTED by S.Takitaki at PIT 48. S.Takitaki pushed ob at PIT 25 for 23 yards (A.Villanueva).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:16 - 4th) N.Chubb left end pushed ob at PIT 26 for -1 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 26(3:06 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper to PIT 21 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 21(3:00 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to PIT 19 for 2 yards (T.Alualu; S.Nelson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CLE 19(2:54 - 4th) C.Parkey 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 68 yards from CLE 35 to PIT -3. R.McCloud to PIT 23 for 26 yards (D.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 23(2:46 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle to Di.Johnson to PIT 42 for 19 yards (A.Sendejo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(2:15 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 42(2:10 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to CLE 40 for 18 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 40(2:00 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster [A.Clayborn].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 40(1:57 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to Di.Johnson. Coverage 42-Joseph.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PIT 40(1:52 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster (A.Sendejo).
|+33 YD
|
4 & 10 - PIT 40(1:44 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster to CLE 7 for 33 yards (S.Redwine).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - PIT 7(1:13 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:09 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to J.Conner is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks onside 12 yards from PIT 35 to PIT 47. S.Carlson (didn't try to advance) to PIT 46 for 1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 46(1:08 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to PIT 48 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLE 48(1:06 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to PIT 49 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 13 - CLE 49(0:34 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to CLE 49 for -2 yards.