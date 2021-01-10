|
|
|CHI
|NO
Brees, Saints pull away late for 21-9 playoff win over Bears
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Drew Brees will get to celebrate his 42nd birthday by preparing for a playoff game that will also feature the one active NFL quarterback older than him.
Brees completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards, connecting with Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray for touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Chicago Bears 21-9 in an NFC wild-card game Sunday.
The victory for the Saints (13-4) and Brees, who turns 42 on Friday, sets up a divisional-round meeting next weekend in the Superdome with Tampa Bay and 43-year-old QB Tom Brady. The Saints won each regular season matchup with the NFC South rival by double digits.
''The minute that he signed with the Bucs and came to the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that would have playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us,'' Brees said of meeting Brady in the playoffs for the first time. ''So, I guess it was inevitable.''
Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards and added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter after sitting out the regular-season finale and not practicing this past week because of contracting COVID-19.
''I was fine, no real symptoms,'' Kamara said of his absence. ''I got a bye week. It's like, you have no choice but to sit and recover and get your body back right. I felt good.''
The Bears (8-9) put forth a scrappy performance defensively that prevented the Saints from building more than a one-touchdown lead until Murray's 6-yard catch-and-run made it 14-3 late in the third quarter.
That score resulted from a big Bears mistake: Safety Eddie Jackson, lined up for an apparent blitz, jumped offside on fourth-and-3 from the Bears 13-yard line.
''It was basically a no-brainer freeze. We were just going to take a delay (of game) and then kick the field goal,'' Payton said. ''It worked pretty well.''
Two plays later, Brees scrambled right and spotted Murray waving for the ball. Brees sent a short touch pass over onrushing linebacker Khalil Mack, and Murray sprinted straight to the goal line, diving through converging tacklers to reach the end zone.
Brees' first touchdown pass in the opening quarter was 11-yards over the middle to Thomas, back from a three-game absence to help heal a nagging ankle injury. The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year missed nine games this season and had not caught a touchdown pass since December 2019.
''He had a few big plays for us and he's going to continue to have more and more big plays,'' Payton said. ''I'm glad that he had that time to really stay off his ankle. And I know it's not 100% but, man, he's going to be significant for us in all of these games.''
Thomas finished with five catches for 73 yards and Deonte Harris, back from a neck injury, caught seven passes for 83 yards.
Tashaun Gipson set up Chicago's first points and might have prevented a Saints score on the same play. He got his hand on the ball as Taysom Hill attempted to throw deep. The ball fluttered a few yards and defensive lineman John Jenkins caught it, setting up Cairo Santos' 36-yard field goal to make it 7-3.
But the Chicago offense struggled against a defense ranked fourth in the NFL. Mitch Trubisky was 19 of 29 for 199 yards and one inconsequential TD pass to Jimmy Graham as time expired. The Bears were held to 48 yards rushing.
''Making the playoffs is great, but what we did today has to be a lot better,'' Trubisky said. ''Today wasn't good enough. And you look at a team like the Saints that has been there, done that on the coaching side, player-wise. I think that that's a start for us to realize, `You want to go ahead and do damage in the playoffs, you can see situationally, discipline-wise, all that stuff, how we've got to be better.' ''
The Saints never previously allowed fewer than 14 points in a playoff game.
''Our defense played outstanding,'' Payton said. ''We tackled well in space. ... Ultimately we forced them to become one-dimensional, and when you do that you're going to win a lot of games.''
EJECTED
Bears starting receiver Anthony Miller was ejected for shoving Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson after a failed third-down play early in the second half. Gardner-Johnson also was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct but not ejected. That marked the second time this season a Bears player was thrown out for action taken against Gardner-Johnson after the whistle. During a regular-season meeting, Bears receiver Javon Wims was ejected and suspended two games for punching Gardner-Johnson.
INJURIES
Bears: Reserve safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was evaluated for a concussion during the second quarter. ... Defensive back Sherrick McManus left with a hamstring injury in the first half.
Saints: Cornerback Patrick Robinson and running back Latavius Murray each were checked for thigh injuries in the second half.
UP NEXT
Bears: Head into offseason with uncertainty surrounding the futures of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears have reached the playoffs twice since Pace took over in 2015, both times under Nagy, who was hired in 2018. Chicago lost its playoff opener both times.
Saints: Host Brady and the Buccaneers in the divisional round next Sunday night.
---
Follow Brett Martel at https://twitter.com/brettmartel
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Trubisky
10 QB
199 PaYds, PaTD, 10 RuYds
|
14
FPTS
|
D. Brees
9 QB
265 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 RuYds
|
22
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:02
|38:58
|1st Downs
|11
|27
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|239
|385
|Total Plays
|49
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|123
|Rush Attempts
|19
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|191
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|28-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-50
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.1
|3-35.3
|Return Yards
|68
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-68
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|239
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|19/29
|199
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|12
|31
|0
|6
|3
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|3
|10
|0
|7
|14
|
D. Carter 19 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
A. Miller 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
R. Nall 35 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Nall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|7
|6
|55
|0
|21
|5
|
R. Ridley 88 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Ridley
|2
|2
|36
|0
|18
|3
|
J. Wims 83 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Wims
|4
|1
|28
|0
|28
|2
|
J. Graham 80 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Graham
|2
|2
|25
|1
|19
|8
|
A. Miller 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Miller
|3
|2
|22
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Carter 19 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|4
|3
|17
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|4
|3
|16
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Te'o MLB
|M. Te'o
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Iyiegbuniwe 45 LB
|J. Iyiegbuniwe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Scales 48 LS
|P. Scales
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 86 TE
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
3
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|36
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|7
|40.1
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|34.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
16
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|23
|99
|1
|25
|16
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|4
|15
|0
|10
|0
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|4
|9
|0
|4
|7
|
D. Brees 9 QB
22
FPTS
|D. Brees
|3
|2
|0
|2
|22
|
D. Harris 11 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 11 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Harris
|7
|7
|83
|0
|24
|8
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|7
|5
|73
|1
|38
|13
|
J. Cook 87 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Cook
|7
|4
|40
|0
|12
|4
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
16
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|16
|
M. Burton 32 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|1
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|2
|2
|11
|1
|6
|7
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|2
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|3
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hansen 42 LB
|C. Hansen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
3
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|3
|35.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|7.3
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 30 for 5 yards (K.Vildor). Pass 5 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 30(14:30 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Trautman [A.Hicks].
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 30(14:26 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 43 for 13 yards (K.Vildor). Pass 7 YAC 6
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(13:49 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to CHI 49 for 8 yards (M.Te'o).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 49(13:14 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to CHI 48 for 1 yard (K.Vildor). Pass -3 YAC 4
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 48(12:34 - 1st) T.Hill left guard to CHI 44 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 44(11:59 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Trautman to CHI 40 for 4 yards (M.Te'o; B.Mingo). Pass 1 YAC 3
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 40(11:32 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 38 for 2 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 38(10:55 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right [M.Edwards].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NO 38(10:48 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 30 yards to CHI 8 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 8(10:42 - 1st) A.Miller left end pushed ob at CHI 10 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 10(10:16 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 13 for 3 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHI 13(9:42 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to A.Robinson (J.Jenkins) [M.Jenkins].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHI 13(9:36 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 49 yards to NO 38 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris to NO 45 for 7 yards (B.Mingo; D.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(9:26 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to CHI 46 for 9 yards (K.Fuller). Pass -5 YAC 14
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 46(8:48 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 41 for 5 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(8:09 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to CHI 39 for 2 yards (B.Nichols).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NO 39(7:35 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to T.Hill to CHI 39 for no gain (R.Quinn). Pass 1 YAC -1
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 39(6:46 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to D.Harris to CHI 22 for 17 yards (K.Vildor). Pass 10 YAC 7
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(6:08 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-A.Hicks Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CHI 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NO 17(5:54 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete deep middle to E.Sanders.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 17(5:49 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to CHI 11 for 6 yards (E.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 11(5:14 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Thomas for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 6 YAC 5
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 71 yards from NO 35 to CHI -6. C.Patterson to CHI 20 for 26 yards (C.Hansen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(5:03 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 29 for 9 yards (D.Davis). Pass -2 YAC 11
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 29(4:34 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 32 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(3:58 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to J.Wims. Chicago challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass deep right to J.Wims pushed ob at NO 40 for 28 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 26 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(3:42 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to J.Wims. CHI 32-D.Montgomery was in the wildcat lateraled to 84-C.Patterson who pitched backwards to 10-M.Trubisky who threw deep.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 40(3:34 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to NO 40 for no gain (M.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHI 40(2:56 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to NO 34 for 6 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 5 YAC 1
|+2 YD
|
4 & 4 - CHI 34(2:12 - 1st) M.Trubisky scrambles right end ran ob at NO 32 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(2:05 - 1st) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill left end ran ob at NO 42 for 10 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(1:38 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to M.Burton to NO 48 for 6 yards (D.Trevathan). Pass 1 YAC 5
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NO 48(0:56 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NO 48(0:52 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-C.Ruiz False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 48 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - NO 43(0:52 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to CHI 40 for 17 yards (E.Jackson). Pass 14 YAC 3
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(0:13 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 41 for -1 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NO 41(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle intended for J.Cook INTERCEPTED by D.Shelley at CHI 26. D.Shelley pushed ob at CHI 42 for 16 yards (L.Humphrey). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - NO 41(14:56 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to CHI 32 for 9 yards (D.Trevathan).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - NO 32(14:14 - 2nd) W.Lutz 50 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(14:07 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 40(14:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 42 for 2 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CHI 42(13:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Miller.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CHI 42(13:10 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 42 yards to NO 16 Center-P.Scales fair catch by D.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(13:03 - 2nd) L.Murray left tackle to NO 20 for 4 yards (B.Urban).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 20(12:20 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 27 for 7 yards (R.Quinn).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NO 27(11:38 - 2nd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill sacked at NO 20 for -7 yards (Ta.Gipson). FUMBLES (Ta.Gipson) [D.Trevathan] RECOVERED by CHI-J.Jenkins at NO 24.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 24(11:30 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to NO 20 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 20(11:06 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to NO 14 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; M.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 14(10:25 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to NO 10 for 4 yards (M.Davenport; D.Onyemata).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 10(9:40 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet to NO 9 for 1 yard (M.Jenkins). PENALTY on CHI-C.Kmet Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at NO 9. Pass -2 YAC 3
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - CHI 24(9:07 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 13 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; D.Davis). Pass 11 YAC 0
|
4 & 9 - CHI(8:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-G.Ifedi False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 13 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - CHI 18(8:11 - 2nd) C.Santos 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(8:06 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to NO 32 for 7 yards (D.Trevathan). Pass 6 YAC 1
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NO 32(7:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-R.Quinn Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NO 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(7:05 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas (Ta.Gipson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 37(7:01 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to NO 35 for -2 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NO 35(6:27 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right [R.Quinn].
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NO 35(6:22 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 45 yards to CHI 20 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(6:15 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 31 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson) [S.Rankins]. Pass 10 YAC 1
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 31(5:35 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 32 for 1 yard (A.Anzalone; S.Tuttle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 32(4:51 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 34 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 1 YAC 1
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CHI 34(4:26 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to D.Montgomery (P.Williams). New Orleans challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CHI 34(4:21 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 47 yards to NO 19 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris pushed ob at NO 23 for 4 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(4:11 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 26 for 3 yards (M.Te'o).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 26(3:32 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Trautman (K.Mack).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 26(3:28 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to 50 for 24 yards (E.Jackson). Pass 6 YAC 18
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(2:45 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to 50 for no gain (E.Jackson). Pass -4 YAC 4
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 50(2:12 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas to CHI 44 for 6 yards (K.Vildor). Pass 4 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 44(2:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to M.Thomas (K.Fuller).
|
4 & 4 - NO 44(1:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-A.Anzalone False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 44 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NO 49(1:55 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 31 yards to CHI 18 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 18(1:49 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 23 for 5 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 23(1:42 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 26 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CHI 26(1:00 - 2nd) R.Nall right guard to CHI 26 for no gain (D.Onyemata; M.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CHI 26(0:14 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 46 yards to NO 28 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris ran ob at NO 35 for 7 yards (J.Woods). Penalty on NO-J.Hardee Running Into the Kicker offsetting enforced at CHI 26 - No Play. Penalty on CHI-C.Patterson Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CHI 26(0:06 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 31 yards to NO 43 Center-P.Scales out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 73 yards from NO 35 to CHI -8. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 34 for 42 yards (P.Williams). INJURY UPDATE: CHI 27-S.McManis hamstring OUT; CHI 36-D.Houston-Carson concussion OUT.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(14:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-C.Kmet False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CHI 29(14:54 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 29 for no gain (C.Jordan).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 15 - CHI 29(14:21 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass deep left to A.Robinson to 50 for 21 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 21 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 50(13:41 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 50(13:36 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson to NO 35 for 15 yards (M.Jenkins). Penalty on NO-M.Lattimore Defensive Holding declined. Pass 15 YAC 0
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(13:14 - 3rd) D.Carter right end to NO 32 for 3 yards (C.Jordan).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CHI 32(12:32 - 3rd) M.Trubisky sacked at NO 40 for -8 yards (S.Rankins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CHI 40(11:49 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to J.Wims. Penalty on CHI-A.Miller Disqualification offsetting. Penalty on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting. CHI 17-A.Miller was disqualified.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CHI 40(11:44 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 25 yards to NO 15 Center-P.Scales fair catch by D.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 15(11:37 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 21 for 6 yards (R.Quinn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NO 21(10:58 - 3rd) D.Brees FUMBLES (Aborted) at NO 16 recovered by NO-A.Kamara at NO 21. A.Kamara to NO 21 for no gain (A.Hicks).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 21(10:17 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass deep left to M.Thomas to CHI 41 for 38 yards (K.Fuller). Pass 26 YAC 12
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(9:32 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to CHI 31 for 10 yards (D.Trevathan). Pass 5 YAC 5
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 31(8:40 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to CHI 24 for 7 yards (Ta.Gipson). Pass 4 YAC 3
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 24(7:55 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to CHI 23 for 1 yard (B.Nichols).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 23(7:14 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to CHI 20 for 3 yards (D.Shelley). Pass 3 YAC 0
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(6:39 - 3rd) L.Murray right tackle to CHI 19 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NO 19(5:55 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep middle to J.Cook (D.Shelley) [A.Hicks].
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - NO 19(5:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 19 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - NO 24(5:50 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to CHI 13 for 11 yards (Ta.Gipson). Pass 11 YAC 0
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - NO 13(5:09 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. PENALTY on CHI-E.Jackson Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CHI 13 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - NO 8(4:57 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to CHI 6 for 2 yards (M.Te'o).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 6(4:18 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to L.Murray for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass -8 YAC 14
|PAT Good
|(4:08 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(4:08 - 3rd) C.Patterson left guard to CHI 27 for 2 yards (S.Rankins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CHI 27(3:36 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to J.Wims (M.Lattimore).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - CHI 27(3:28 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Carter pushed ob at CHI 30 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 0 YAC 3
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHI 30(2:52 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 45 yards to NO 25 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris to NO 36 for 11 yards (P.Scales).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(2:41 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray pushed ob at NO 41 for 5 yards (K.Fuller). Pass -3 YAC 8
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 41(2:09 - 3rd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 40 for -1 yards (K.Mack).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 40(1:31 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at 50 for 10 yards (Ta.Gipson). Pass 5 YAC 5
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(1:03 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to T.Hill to CHI 45 for 5 yards (B.Mingo). Pass 0 YAC 5
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 45(0:22 - 3rd) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right tackle to CHI 44 for 1 yard (B.Nichols; D.Trevathan).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 44(15:00 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris pushed ob at CHI 39 for 5 yards (K.Vildor). Pass 5 YAC 0
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(14:19 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right guard to CHI 35 for 4 yards (B.Urban; A.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NO 35(13:38 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to J.Cook.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NO 35(13:34 - 4th) PENALTY on NO-E.McCoy False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 35 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - NO 40(13:34 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to L.Humphrey to CHI 26 for 14 yards (M.Edwards). Pass 3 YAC 11
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 26(12:50 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to CHI 21 for 5 yards (K.Vildor).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 21(12:12 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to CHI 9 for 12 yards (D.Trevathan). Pass 5 YAC 7
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - NO 9(11:32 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 5 for 4 yards (A.Hicks; B.Nichols).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NO 19(10:46 - 4th) D.Brees sacked at CHI 19 for -14 yards (K.Mack). PENALTY on CHI-K.Vildor Defensive Holding 3 yards enforced at CHI 5 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - NO 2(10:17 - 4th) T.Hill right end pushed ob at CHI 2 for no gain (E.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NO 2(9:43 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass incomplete short right to J.Hill. PENALTY on CHI-D.Trevathan Defensive Pass Interference 1 yard enforced at CHI 2 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - NO 1(9:39 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 3 for -2 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 3(8:53 - 4th) A.Kamara up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:50 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 25 for no gain (M.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 25(8:24 - 4th) M.Trubisky scrambles left end ran ob at CHI 26 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CHI 26(7:50 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CHI 26(7:45 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 42 yards to NO 32 Center-P.Scales fair catch by D.Harris. INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans 21-P.Robinson thigh QUESTIONABLE to return. New Orleans 28-L.Murray thigh QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(7:38 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris pushed ob at NO 42 for 10 yards (D.Trevathan). Pass -3 YAC 13
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(7:04 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 42 for no gain (A.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 42(6:24 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Burton to CHI 49 for 9 yards (D.Trevathan). Pass 3 YAC 6
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 49(5:39 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees up the middle to CHI 47 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 47(5:01 - 4th) A.Kamara right end to CHI 22 for 25 yards (E.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(4:12 - 4th) A.Kamara right end to CHI 14 for 8 yards (B.Nichols).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 14(3:26 - 4th) A.Kamara up the middle to CHI 13 for 1 yard (M.Te'o; B.Nichols).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NO 13(3:16 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. PENALTY on CHI-B.Urban Neutral Zone Infraction 6 yards enforced at CHI 13 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - NO 7(3:16 - 4th) A.Kamara right end pushed ob at CHI 2 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 2(3:09 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to CHI 1 for 1 yard (K.Mack; A.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NO 1(2:29 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 1 for no gain (Ta.Gipson; B.Nichols).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NO 1(2:22 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Hurst and J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees up the middle to CHI 1 for no gain (M.Te'o).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 1(2:19 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet (M.Lattimore).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 1(2:16 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Carter to CHI 9 for 8 yards (M.Williams). Pass 6 YAC 2
|+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 9(2:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to R.Ridley pushed ob at CHI 27 for 18 yards (M.Williams). Pass 4 YAC 14
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 27(1:53 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 32 for 5 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 3 YAC 2
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 32(1:30 - 4th) M.Trubisky scrambles right end ran ob at CHI 39 for 7 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(1:20 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 44 for 5 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 3 YAC 2
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 44(0:57 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to R.Ridley to NO 38 for 18 yards (D.Davis). Pass 14 YAC 4
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(0:33 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson ran ob at NO 31 for 7 yards (D.Davis). Pass -1 YAC 8
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 31(0:27 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Carter pushed ob at NO 25 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 6 YAC 0
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(0:21 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to J.Graham to NO 19 for 6 yards (M.Williams). Pass 3 YAC 3
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 19(0:03 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to J.Graham for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 18 YAC 1