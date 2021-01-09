|
|
|IND
|BUF
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Quarterback Josh Allen and safety Micah Hyde teamed up to make the Buffalo Bills' losing past history.
Now do you Bill-ieve?
In a season in which the Bills busted numerous slumps, Allen became Buffalo's first starter in a quarter century to win a playoff game. And Hyde ensured the Bills wouldn't endure another second-half collapse as happened last year in a wild-card loss to Houston, or last-second touchdown.
With Buffalo the AFC East champions for the first time since 1995 and hosting their first playoff game since '96, Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing in leading the Bills to a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game Saturday.
Hyde batted down Philip Rivers' desperation pass as time ran out in helping Buffalo snap an 0-6 postseason skid by winning its first playoff game since a 37-22 win over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995.
The past was very much present in Allen's mind when reflecting on how Buffalo squandered a 16-0 third-quarter lead in a 22-19 overtime loss to Houston in his first career playoff appearance.
''Obviously we started off a little slow and we were able to get into a rhythm late. Made enough plays to win,'' Allen said. ''It's new territory for myself, but it just gives us a chance to play next week.''
The end of the game was so stunning, in which the Bills nearly squandered a 24-10 fourth-quarter lead, safety Jordan Poyer was still having difficulty trying to put the result in perspective.
''I haven't had time to celebrate and take it in, but this is awesome for the Bills organization, the city, to be able to play a home game and get a victory,'' said Poyer, in his fourth season in Buffalo. ''Since 2017, we've been working at this, but a day like today, to come out on top, we worked so hard.''
Hyde's pass defense eased memories of the Bills giving up DeAndre Hopkins' leaping 43-yard touchdown catch in the final seconds of a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15. Buffalo has won seven straight since for its longest winning streak since 1990.
And the win came with a limited number of 6,700 fans in attendance for the first time this season.
Allen finished 26 of 35 for 324 yards with a 5-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox and a 35-yarder to Stefon Diggs, which led to the fans chanting ''MVP! MVP!'' to celebrate the first Buffalo player to lead the NFL in catches and yards receiving.
The Colts (11-6) ended a season in which they won 11 games for the first time since 2014, and reached the playoffs for the second time in three years under Frank Reich.
Rivers finished 27 of 46 for 309 yards and had his career playoff record drop to 5-7 in completing his first - and potentially last - season with the Colts as he ponders retirement.
Losing doesn't get any easier for the 39-year-old, who has reached the conference championship just once in 2008.
''Shoot, it's hard to go back 12 years ago to think how I felt in the locker room after that championship game,'' Rivers said, referring to the Chargers' 21-12 loss to New England. ''It's always emotional. But is it more emotional when you're about to be 40 and you're not sure if you've been in your last huddle? Heck yeah.''
The game wasn't decided until the final play, when Rivers faced fourth-and-11 from Buffalo's 47. Rivers heaved a deep pass for T.Y. Hilton, who was surrounded by defenders in the right side of the end zone. Hyde broke through the crowd of bodies, leaping up and batting the ball to the ground.
Rookie kicker Tyler Bass accounted for the decisive points by hitting a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining.
The Colts responded with a seven-play, 75-play drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Pascal. After Bass upped Buffalo's lead to 27-16, the Colts scored less than two-minutes later. Rivers hit a wide-open Jack Doyle for a 27-yard touchdown and Doyle caught a 2-point conversion.
The Bills, however, didn't make it easy. with Allen nearly losing a fumble at midfield when sacked for a 23-yard loss by Denico Autry on first down from the Indianapolis 37. Offensive lineman Daryl Williams, however, recovered, forcing the Bills to punt with 2:30 remaining.
''It doesn't matter how it looks,'' Allen said. ''It's the playoffs. It's win or go home and we got it done.''
The Colts were limited to a touchdown and field goal in the first half after having all five drives cross midfield and enjoying a nine-plus minute edge in time of possession.
The turning point came when the Colts, up 10-7, were unable to score on four snaps inside Buffalo's 4. Rivers' pass for Michael Pittman glanced off the diving receiver's fingertips on fourth down.
Buffalo responded with a 10-play, 96-yard drive capped by Allen's 5-yard keeper with 14 seconds left in the half.
A Colts miscue also helped extend the drive. Facing fourth-and-3 from the Colts 26, Allen drew defensive end Kemoko Turay offside with a second left on the play clock.
''All around, it felt like we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,'' defensive end DeForest Buckner said. ''We just let it slip between our fingers.''
MR. EVERYTHING
With his 5-yard TD run and TD completion to Knox, Allen became the fifth player since at least 1940 to score a touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in his playoff career. Allen scored on a 16-yard catch from John Brown in a 22-19 OT loss at Houston a year ago.
Allen joined Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman.
UP NEXT
Colts: Their season is over after losing in the wild-card round for the first time since 2012.
Bills: They advance to the divisional round for the first time since the 1995 playoffs.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
P. Rivers
17 QB
309 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd
|
26
FPTS
|
J. Allen
17 QB
324 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 54 RuYds, RuTD
|
35
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:17
|25:43
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|17
|16
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|472
|397
|Total Plays
|76
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|96
|Rush Attempts
|30
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|309
|301
|Comp. - Att.
|27-46
|26-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-7
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.5
|4-47.0
|Return Yards
|86
|69
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-72
|4-69
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|301
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|472
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
26
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|27/46
|309
|2
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|21
|78
|1
|20
|13
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|6
|75
|0
|33
|7
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|1
|11
|0
|11
|10
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
26
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|26
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|10
|5
|90
|0
|32
|10
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
15
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|9
|7
|70
|1
|27
|15
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
9
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|5
|3
|37
|1
|17
|9
|
T. Burton 80 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Burton
|3
|3
|34
|0
|19
|3
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|6
|2
|32
|0
|23
|3
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|4
|4
|32
|0
|16
|3
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|4
|2
|6
|0
|6
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DE
|D. Autry
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|1
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 76 DT
|T. Stallworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Turay 57 DE
|K. Turay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
4
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|1/2
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|2
|36.5
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|2
|29.5
|38
|0
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
9
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
35
FPTS
|J. Allen
|26/35
|324
|2
|0
|35
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
35
FPTS
|J. Allen
|11
|54
|1
|16
|35
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
4
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|7
|21
|0
|8
|4
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|21
|0
|13
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
18
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|9
|6
|128
|1
|36
|18
|
G. Davis 13 WR
8
FPTS
|G. Davis
|4
|4
|85
|0
|37
|8
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|7
|7
|57
|0
|16
|5
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
4
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|4
|4
|26
|0
|10
|4
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|3
|23
|0
|14
|4
|
D. Knox 88 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Knox
|3
|2
|5
|1
|3
|6
|
J. Brown 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Brown
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 29 CB
|J. Norman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
9
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|54
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|4
|47.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|4
|17.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton to IND 34 for 9 yards (T.White).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 34(14:29 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 37 for 3 yards (M.Addison).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(14:01 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 39 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 39(13:29 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 45 for 6 yards (L.Wallace).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 45(12:51 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 49 for 4 yards (T.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(12:14 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 39 for 12 yards (J.Hughes).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(11:34 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to BUF 40 for -1 yards (M.Addison M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 40(10:56 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman (M.Milano). Pass tipped at line.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 40(10:53 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to T.Hilton (M.Hyde).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 40(10:48 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 37 yards to BUF 3 Center-L.Rhodes downed by IND-A.Dulin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 3(10:38 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 6 for 3 yards (D.Leonard; D.Autry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 6(10:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 10 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUF 10(9:24 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown. Pressure on QB: J.Houston.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUF 10(9:17 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 54 yards to IND 36 Center-R.Ferguson fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(9:08 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to IND 40 for 4 yards (A.Epenesa H.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IND 40(8:32 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to N.Hines.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 40(8:29 - 1st) P.Rivers pass deep middle to T.Hilton to BUF 37 for 23 yards (L.Wallace). Penalty on BUF-M.Milano Defensive Offside declined.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(8:15 - 1st) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Pittman to BUF 15 for 22 yards (T.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(7:28 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to BUF 13 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 13(6:53 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to BUF 12 for 1 yard (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IND 12(6:13 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to BUF 12 for no gain (M.Milano).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - IND 12(5:33 - 1st) R.Blankenship 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 50 yards from IND 35 to BUF 15. A.Roberts to BUF 15 for no gain (T.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(5:28 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs [A.Muhammad].
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 15(5:24 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles right end pushed ob at BUF 27 for 12 yards (D.Leonard).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 27(4:53 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to IND 37 for 36 yards (K.Willis).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(4:28 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis ran ob at IND 21 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 21(3:54 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to IND 16 for 5 yards (D.Leonard T.Carrie).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 16(3:15 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to IND 10 for 6 yards (B.Okereke T.Stallworth).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 10(2:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss ran ob at IND 3 for 7 yards (B.Okereke; K.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 3(1:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN [T.Lewis].
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to IND 4. I.Rodgers to IND 42 for 38 yards (T.Bass).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(1:42 - 1st) M.Pittman left end pushed ob at BUF 47 for 11 yards (J.Norman J.Poyer). End-around.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(1:09 - 1st) J.Taylor left end pushed ob at BUF 42 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IND 42(0:31 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor. Pressure on QB: V.Butler.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 42(0:26 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton (M.Hyde).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - IND 42(0:19 - 1st) PENALTY on IND Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BUF 42 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 47(0:19 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 36 yards to BUF 11 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by A.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 11(0:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to BUF 13 for 2 yards (K.Willis; D.Leonard).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 13(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen right end pushed ob at BUF 11 for -2 yards (D.Autry D.Leonard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUF 11(14:26 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 18 for 7 yards (D.Leonard).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUF 18(13:41 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 47 yards to IND 35 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(13:34 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 45 for 10 yards (M.Milano).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(12:53 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 47 for 8 yards (T.Edmunds J.Norman).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 47(12:15 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 49 for -2 yards (J.Hughes).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 49(11:29 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Taylor to BUF 43 for 6 yards (E.Oliver) [V.Butler].
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(10:43 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Pittman to BUF 11 for 32 yards (M.Hyde).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 11(10:16 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to BUF 9 for 2 yards (T.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 9(9:33 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to BUF 1 for 8 yards (M.Hyde T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(8:58 - 2nd) J.Brissett in at QB. J.Brissett up the middle to BUF 1 for no gain (H.Phillips Q.Jefferson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(8:10 - 2nd) P.Rivers returns at QB. J.Taylor up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 68 yards from IND 35 to BUF -3. A.Roberts to BUF 12 for 15 yards (D.Harris Z.Franklin). PENALTY on BUF-J.Johnson Offensive Holding 6 yards enforced at BUF 12.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 6(8:01 - 2nd) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 14 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 14(7:27 - 2nd) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 15 for 1 yard (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BUF 15(6:55 - 2nd) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 15 for no gain (D.Buckner).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BUF 15(6:21 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 58 yards to IND 27 Center-R.Ferguson. N.Hines to IND 41 for 14 yards (J.Johnson; D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(6:08 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at BUF 28 for 31 yards (T.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(5:33 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 30 for -2 yards (J.Poyer).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 30(4:47 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to BUF 20 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 20(4:02 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to BUF 4 for 16 yards (M.Hyde J.Poyer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(3:15 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to BUF 2 for 2 yards (M.Milano; Q.Jefferson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(2:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers at WR. (Shotgun) Direct snap to N.Hines. N.Hines up the middle to BUF 1 for 1 yard (M.Milano T.Edmunds).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 1(2:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to BUF 4 for -3 yards (T.Johnson T.White).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - IND 4(1:53 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman. Pressure on QB: V.Butler M.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 4(1:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to S.Diggs.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 4(1:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis ran ob at BUF 41 for 37 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(1:33 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 48 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 48(1:08 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis ran ob at IND 33 for 19 yards. Pressure on QB: D.Buckner. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 33(0:59 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right end pushed ob at IND 28 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUF 28(0:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [D.Buckner]. Thrown away under pressure.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUF 28(0:45 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox pushed ob at IND 26 for 2 yards (X.Rhodes).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - BUF 5(0:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right intended for J.Brown INTERCEPTED by I.Rodgers at IND 5. I.Rodgers ran ob at IND 5 for no gain. PENALTY on IND-K.Turay Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at IND 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 21(0:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right intended for J.Brown INTERCEPTED by I.Rodgers at IND -4. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown (I.Rodgers).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 21(0:27 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to IND 5 for 16 yards (K.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(0:20 - 2nd) J.Allen right tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to BUF -1. A.Roberts to BUF 28 for 29 yards (G.Odum; M.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 28(14:53 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to BUF 30 for 2 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUF 30(14:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 30(14:21 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to BUF 40 for 10 yards (B.Okereke).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(13:53 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to IND 47 for 13 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(13:12 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to IND 31 for 16 yards (T.Carrie). IND-T.Carrie was injured during the play. T.Carrie walks off.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(12:44 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to IND 28 for 3 yards (K.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 28(12:19 - 3rd) J.Allen left end to IND 23 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 23(11:51 - 3rd) J.Allen left end to IND 28 for -5 yards (A.Muhammad).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BUF 28(11:10 - 3rd) T.Bass 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:05 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 28 for 3 yards (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 28(10:24 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to Z.Pascal.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 28(10:20 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to IND 35 for 7 yards (T.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(9:32 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to IND 47 for 12 yards (T.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(8:49 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to 50 for 3 yards (T.Johnson; M.Milano).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 50(8:09 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 48 for 2 yards (H.Phillips T.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 48(7:23 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to BUF 42 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(6:37 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 38 for 4 yards (Q.Jefferson; M.Milano).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 38(5:55 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to BUF 37 for 1 yard (M.Milano).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 37(5:10 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass deep right to T.Burton to BUF 18 for 19 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(4:24 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to BUF 15 for 3 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 15(3:44 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to J.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IND 15(3:40 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - IND 15(3:36 - 3rd) R.Blankenship 33 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez. Ball hit right upright then left upright.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 23(3:32 - 3rd) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 32 for 9 yards (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BUF 32(3:04 - 3rd) Z.Moss left end to BUF 32 for no gain (T.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 32(2:38 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 36 for 4 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(2:01 - 3rd) J.Allen left guard to BUF 38 for 2 yards (D.Buckner K.Turay).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 38(1:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to BUF 48 for 10 yards (D.Leonard X.Rhodes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(0:47 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to IND 48 for 4 yards (K.Moore; B.Okereke).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 48(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to IND 41 for 7 yards (T.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(14:24 - 4th) Z.Moss right end to IND 35 for 6 yards (D.Leonard T.Carrie). BUF-Z.Moss was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful. Z.Moss taken off field on cart. Indianapolis challenged the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+35 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 35(14:17 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(14:10 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:10 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left. QB: Pressure on QB: A.Epenesa.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(14:06 - 4th) N.Hines left guard pushed ob at BUF 46 for 29 yards (T.Johnson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(13:27 - 4th) J.Taylor left end pushed ob at BUF 26 for 20 yards (M.Milano).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(12:47 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal to BUF 15 for 11 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(12:05 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman. Pressure on QB: M.Addison.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 15(12:01 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Alie-Cox to BUF 9 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 9(11:36 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(11:32 - 4th) (Kick formation) PENALTY on BUF-Q.Jefferson Neutral Zone Infraction 1 yard enforced at BUF 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(11:32 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Taylor rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS. M.Milano with stop at BUF 2. Ran from Shotgun.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback. A.Roberts kneels 9 yds. into end zone.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(11:32 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 28 for 3 yards (D.Leonard).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 28(11:01 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 44 for 16 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(10:19 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to IND 40 for 16 yards (J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(9:38 - 4th) J.Allen up the middle to IND 40 for no gain (G.Stewart).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 40(8:52 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at IND 36 for 4 yards (T.Carrie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BUF 36(8:18 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.Brown (X.Rhodes).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BUF 36(8:13 - 4th) T.Bass 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to IND 0. I.Rodgers MUFFS catch and recovers at IND 3. I.Rodgers to IND 24 for 21 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(8:01 - 4th) N.Hines left guard to IND 27 for 3 yards (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 27(7:34 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to J.Doyle (T.Edmunds).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 27(7:30 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Burton to IND 40 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(7:03 - 4th) N.Hines left end to BUF 27 for 33 yards (M.Hyde).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(6:20 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep left to J.Doyle for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:13 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Rivers pass to J.Doyle is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Pass caught 8 yds. into end zone over middle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to BUF -1. A.Roberts to BUF 24 for 25 yards (E.Speed).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(6:07 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to G.Davis to BUF 37 for 13 yards (J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(5:30 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at BUF 32 for -5 yards (sack split by D.Autry and J.Houston).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 15 - BUF 32(4:47 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs pushed ob at IND 47 for 21 yards (J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(4:39 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Knox. Pressure on QB: A.Muhammad.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 47(4:35 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to IND 34 for 13 yards (K.Willis).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(3:50 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at BUF 49 for -17 yards (D.Autry). FUMBLES (D.Autry) [D.Autry] touched at BUF 48 recovered by BUF-Da.Williams at BUF 43.
|No Gain
|
2 & 33 - BUF 43(2:58 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 33 - BUF 43(2:52 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to IND 43 for 14 yards (D.Leonard).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BUF 43(2:38 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 29 yards to IND 14 Center-R.Ferguson fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(2:30 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to J.Doyle to IND 25 for 11 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(2:09 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to Z.Pascal (T.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(2:04 - 4th) N.Hines up the middle to IND 30 for 5 yards (M.Addison; T.White).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 30(1:59 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to IND 34 for 4 yards (M.Milano).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 34(1:32 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to IND 37 for 3 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(1:05 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to J.Doyle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 37(1:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 37(0:55 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to T.Hilton (T.White).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 10 - IND 37(0:50 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep right to Z.Pascal to BUF 46 for 17 yards (J.Poyer). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(0:26 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman to BUF 45 for 1 yard (L.Wallace M.Hyde). FUMBLES (L.Wallace) ball out of bounds at BUF 47.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 47(0:14 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 47(0:08 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - IND 47(0:04 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton (M.Hyde).