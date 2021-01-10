|
|
|BAL
|TEN
Lamar winless no more, leads Ravens to 20-13 win over Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory, and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.
Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as the Ravens rallied from 10 points down and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 Sunday in their AFC wild-card game.
Baltimore also shut down 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry and held Tennessee to its fewest points all season.
The Titans (11-6) had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill's pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left. After the turnover, the Ravens came onto the field and started waving good-bye to the Titans - drawing a taunting penalty they didn't mind at all.
''We finished finally,'' Jackson said. ''We finally finished.''
The Ravens (12-5) snapped a string of 21 straight games lost by the franchise in either the regular season or playoffs when trailing by 10 or more. They will play either top-seeded Kansas City or Buffalo in a divisional game set up by how Baltimore stopped Henry for the first time in three games.
The All-Pro ran all over the Ravens with 328 yards rushing combined in the past two meetings. With both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams back on the Baltimore D-line, Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards.
Baltimore smothered a Tennessee offense that tied for fourth averaging 30.7 points a game and had more offensive yards per game during the season than any team but Kansas City. The Ravens finished with a 401-209 yards edge in total offense.
The Titans lost their first home playoff game in 12 years and now have had three of their past eight postseasons ended on their own field by Baltimore.
Tennessee sacked Jackson five times and got an interception. But the Titans settled for a pair of field goals and couldn't slow Jackson enough after halftime. Jackson turned in the sixth 100-yard rushing game by a quarterback in the postseason, and joined Colin Kaepernick with two.
The Titans took a 10-0 lead by outgaining Baltimore 126-36 in the first quarter, with Tannehill tossing a 10-yard TD pass to Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. Stephen Gostkowski kicked a field goal set up by Malcolm Butler's interception, his first in the postseason since picking off Russell Wilson in Super Bowl 49 to preserve New England's win over the Seahawks.
Baltimore's defense, the second-stingiest scoring unit in the NFL, took over. The Ravens held Tennessee to minus-7 yards in the second quarter, the third fewest in any quarter of a playoff game since the 2000 season.
The 2019 NFL MVP helped Baltimore pile up 134 yards as he set up a 33-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with a 28-yard pass to Marquise Brown. Jackson then tied it by breaking loose for a 48-yard TD run, diving for the pylon -the second-longest TD run by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era behind Kaepernick's 56-yarder for the 49ers against the Packers on Jan. 12, 2013.
Rookie J.K. Dobbins made it 17-10 with a 4-yard TD run to open the third quarter. That gave him a rushing TD in seven straight games, second only to Maurice Jones-Drew 's eight in 2006 since the 1970 merger.
The Titans finally stopped the Ravens' scoring spree at 17 when Gostkowski kicked a 25-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter, pulling within 17-13.
RARE TUCKER MISS
The Ravens missed a chance to pad their lead when Tucker, with an NFL-best 90.7% kicking percentage on field goals, missed a 52-yarder wide right early in the fourth quarter. Tucker had made 48 straight field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime since his last miss from 55 yards Dec. 6, 2015, in a loss to Miami.
Tucker made his next kick, a 51-yarder for the final margin.
INJURIES
Titans wide receiver Corey Davis was seen on the sideline without a helmet but there was no report on his condition.
UP NEXT
The Ravens either continue their revenge with a visit to Kansas City or head to Buffalo.
The Titans head into the offseason with fixing their defense at the top of their to-do list.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
L. Jackson
8 QB
179 PaYds, INT, 136 RuYds, RuTD
|
24
FPTS
|
A. Brown
11 WR
83 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
14
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:38
|26:22
|1st Downs
|22
|12
|Rushing
|13
|1
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|401
|209
|Total Plays
|64
|49
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|236
|51
|Rush Attempts
|35
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|158
|Comp. - Att.
|17-24
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.5
|5-45.6
|Return Yards
|33
|54
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|2-46
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|158
|
|
|236
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|209
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
24
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|17/24
|179
|0
|1
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
24
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|16
|136
|1
|48
|24
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|9
|43
|1
|12
|10
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
3
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|8
|38
|0
|8
|3
|
M. Brown 15 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|19
|0
|15
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 15 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Brown
|9
|7
|109
|0
|28
|11
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|6
|4
|41
|0
|17
|4
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
2
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|4
|3
|26
|0
|11
|2
|
W. Snead 83 WR
0
FPTS
|W. Snead
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Bryant 88 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 53 DE
|J. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 OLB
|M. Harrison
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
8
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/3
|51
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|2
|50.5
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|18/26
|165
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Henry
|18
|40
|0
|8
|5
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|2
|6
|0
|4
|10
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Evans 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Brown
|10
|6
|83
|1
|28
|14
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|2
|44
|0
|35
|4
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|1
|
D. Henry 22 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Henry
|3
|3
|11
|0
|7
|5
|
J. Smith 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Davis 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|1
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|8-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 25 CB
|A. Jackson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 NT
|D. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Reed 50 LB
|B. Reed
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
|N. Dzubnar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Murchison 91 DT
|L. Murchison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
7
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|2/2
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|5
|45.6
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|2
|23.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|4.0
|6
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles right end pushed ob at TEN 29 for 4 yards (M.Judon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 29(14:27 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 31 for 2 yards (P.McPhee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEN 31(13:41 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown [C.Campbell].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEN 31(13:36 - 1st) B.Kern punts 51 yards to BAL 18 Center-M.Overton fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 18(13:30 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 21 for 3 yards (M.Butler R.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 21(12:50 - 1st) L.Jackson left end to BAL 23 for 2 yards (D.King K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAL 23(12:04 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews (K.Byard).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAL 23(12:00 - 1st) S.Koch punts 53 yards to TEN 24 Center-M.Cox. K.Raymond to TEN 30 for 6 yards (A.Levine M.Harrison).
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(11:50 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 36 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 36(11:17 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 37 for 1 yard (P.McPhee).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEN 37(10:38 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to A.Brown pushed ob at BAL 35 for 28 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(10:02 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to J.Smith pushed ob at BAL 31 for 4 yards (C.Clark).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TEN 31(9:28 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-N.Westbrook-Ikhine False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 31 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEN 36(9:09 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to BAL 22 for 14 yards (M.Humphrey D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(8:26 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to BAL 21 for 1 yard (P.McPhee).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 21(7:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to BAL 16 for 5 yards (C.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 16(7:03 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to BAL 7 for 9 yards (C.Board).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - TEN 7(6:25 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to BAL 10 for -3 yards (M.Judon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 10(5:44 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(5:39 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at BAL 32 for 7 yards (A.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 32(5:07 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 36 for 4 yards (H.Landry III).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(4:28 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep right intended for M.Boykin INTERCEPTED by M.Butler at TEN 28. M.Butler to TEN 28 for no gain (M.Boykin).
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(4:20 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Ellis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 33(3:56 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 37 for 4 yards (D.Wolfe M.Harrison).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 37(3:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser pushed ob at BAL 28 for 35 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(2:30 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to BAL 27 for 1 yard (J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEN 27(1:50 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEN 27(1:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis [M.Judon].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TEN 27(1:43 - 1st) S.Gostkowski 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:38 - 1st) L.Jackson left end to BAL 25 for no gain (D.King).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 25(0:56 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 28 for 3 yards (R.Evans D.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAL 28(0:14 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Andrews to BAL 45 for 17 yards (K.Vaccaro) [H.Landry III].
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BAL 48 for 3 yards (K.Byard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 48(14:21 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to TEN 47 for 5 yards (M.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 47(13:39 - 2nd) G.Edwards left end to TEN 42 for 5 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(13:00 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to TEN 42 for no gain (D.Long H.Landry III).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 42(12:18 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Brown to TEN 14 for 28 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 14(11:32 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews (M.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 14(11:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to TEN 10 for 4 yards (D.King; R.Evans).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TEN 10(10:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at TEN 15 for -5 yards (B.Reed).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - TEN 15(10:02 - 2nd) J.Tucker 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(9:59 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (D.Wolfe B.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TEN 30(9:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to M.Pruitt to TEN 30 for 4 yards (C.Clark). PENALTY on BAL-J.Smith Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at TEN 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(8:57 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 31 for no gain (P.McPhee; M.Harrison).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 31(8:17 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim to TEN 36 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TEN 36(7:27 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 29 for -7 yards (D.Wolfe).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEN 29(6:43 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 53 yards to BAL 18 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 18(6:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at BAL 27 for 9 yards (A.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 27(6:11 - 2nd) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 35 for 8 yards (M.Butler; K.Byard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(5:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 36 for 1 yard (N.Dzubnar).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 36(4:43 - 2nd) M.Brown left end pushed ob at TEN 49 for 15 yards (H.Landry III). Penalty on TEN-W.Ray Defensive Offside declined.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(4:18 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at 50 for -1 yards (M.Dickerson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 50(3:32 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to TEN 48 for 2 yards (H.Landry III).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAL 48(2:45 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:32 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to R.Tannehill to TEN 15 for -10 yards (J.Ward). Pass was batted by BAL- 53 Ward
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - TEN 15(2:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 20 - TEN 15(1:55 - 2nd) J.McNichols up the middle to TEN 19 for 4 yards (P.McPhee).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TEN 19(1:51 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 50 yards to BAL 31 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(1:44 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Bryant.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BAL 31(1:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 31 for 0 yards (H.Landry III).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 31(0:58 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown to 50 for 19 yards (D.Long).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 50(0:37 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Dobbins to BAL 44 for -6 yards (R.Evans).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - BAL 44(0:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 36 for -8 yards (D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 24 - BAL 36(0:19 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 44 for 8 yards (J.Simmons). PENALTY on BAL-D.Bryant Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BAL 44.
|Punt
|
4 & 31 - BAL 29(0:12 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 43 yards to TEN 28 Center-M.Cox fair catch by K.Raymond. PENALTY on TEN-D.Bates Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at BAL 29 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 34(0:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson kneels to BAL 33 for -1 yards.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to BAL 3. D.Duvernay to BAL 23 for 20 yards (N.Westbrook-Ikhine).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 23(14:55 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to P.Ricard pushed ob at BAL 34 for 11 yards (A.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 34(14:21 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to BAL 38 for 4 yards (A.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 38(13:46 - 3rd) L.Jackson left end to BAL 48 for 10 yards (R.Evans K.Vaccaro).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 48(12:59 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 47 for -1 yards (J.Simmons).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 47(12:25 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left end to TEN 44 for 9 yards (D.King K.Byard).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 44(11:46 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at TEN 21 for 23 yards (A.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 21(11:07 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to TEN 15 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 15(10:27 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to TEN 13 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 13(9:46 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to P.Ricard to TEN 4 for 9 yards (H.Landry III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAL 4(9:05 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 66 yards from BAL 35 to TEN -1. D.Evans to TEN 24 for 25 yards (J.Richards).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 24(8:55 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 26 for 2 yards (P.McPhee).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 26(8:11 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 30 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 30(7:24 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Batson to TEN 36 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 36(6:42 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 43 for 7 yards (D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 43(6:07 - 3rd) D.Evans left tackle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TEN 44(5:24 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (M.Humphrey).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEN 44(5:16 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 49 yards to BAL 7 Center-M.Overton fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 7(5:09 - 3rd) M.Brown left end pushed ob at BAL 11 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 11(4:36 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 14 for 3 yards (D.King).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 14(3:55 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 12 for -2 yards (H.Landry III J.Simmons).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAL 12(3:21 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 48 yards to TEN 40 Center-M.Cox. K.Raymond to TEN 42 for 2 yards (T.Bowser D.Duvernay).
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(3:11 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Brown to BAL 40 for 18 yards (M.Peters) [D.Wolfe]. PENALTY on BAL-D.Wolfe Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BAL 40.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:50 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to BAL 22 for 3 yards (C.Campbell T.Bowser).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 22(2:13 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to BAL 10 for 12 yards (D.Elliott M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 10(1:37 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to BAL 8 for 2 yards (B.Williams D.Wolfe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 8(0:56 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to BAL 5 for 3 yards (P.Queen).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEN 5(0:11 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to BAL 7 for -2 yards (L.Fort) [P.Queen].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TEN 7(15:00 - 4th) S.Gostkowski 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(14:56 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Brown pushed ob at BAL 42 for 17 yards (A.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(14:17 - 4th) L.Jackson left end pushed ob at BAL 43 for 1 yard (H.Landry III).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 43(13:39 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at TEN 37 for 20 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(13:05 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to TEN 34 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAL 34(12:24 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to P.Ricard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAL 34(12:21 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown [D.Long].
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - BAL 34(12:16 - 4th) J.Tucker 52 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(12:11 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to TEN 42 for no gain (M.Judon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 42(11:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to BAL 48 for 10 yards (M.Peters).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(10:52 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to BAL 40 for 8 yards (D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TEN 40(10:13 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TEN 40(10:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to J.Smith (D.Elliott).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEN 40(10:06 - 4th) B.Kern punts 25 yards to BAL 15 Center-M.Overton fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 15(10:00 - 4th) J.Dobbins right end pushed ob at BAL 27 for 12 yards (A.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 27(9:29 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown to BAL 36 for 9 yards (D.Long).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 36(8:51 - 4th) J.Dobbins up the middle to BAL 38 for 2 yards (D.Long R.Evans).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 38(8:08 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to TEN 45 for 17 yards (K.Vaccaro; H.Landry III).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 45(7:20 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to TEN 31 for 14 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(6:42 - 4th) L.Jackson sacked ob at TEN 31 for 0 yards (H.Landry III).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 31(6:02 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to TEN 27 for 4 yards (R.Evans D.Long).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 27(5:16 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to TEN 23 for 4 yards (D.King).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BAL 20(4:28 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Dobbins to TEN 20 for 3 yards (R.Evans). PENALTY on BAL-W.Snead Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at TEN 23 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - BAL 33(4:23 - 4th) J.Tucker 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to TEN 0. D.Evans to TEN 21 for 21 yards (A.Averett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 21(4:13 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Henry to TEN 27 for 6 yards (T.Bowser).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 27(3:50 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 30 for 3 yards (D.Wolfe; C.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEN 30(3:11 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 30 for no gain (J.Ward C.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEN 30(2:41 - 4th) R.Tannehill up the middle to TEN 32 for 2 yards (J.Ward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 32(2:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 37 for 5 yards (M.Peters).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - TEN 37(2:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep right intended for K.Raymond INTERCEPTED by M.Peters at BAL 40. M.Peters to TEN 47 for 13 yards (K.Raymond). PENALTY on BAL Taunting 15 yards enforced at TEN 47.
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 38(1:50 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 38(1:45 - 4th) L.Jackson right tackle to TEN 29 for 33 yards (K.Byard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 29(1:37 - 4th) G.Edwards up the middle to TEN 24 for 5 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 24(1:32 - 4th) G.Edwards right tackle to TEN 20 for 4 yards (K.Vaccaro R.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 20(1:25 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to TEN 15 for 5 yards (L.Murchison; K.Byard).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 15(0:39 - 4th) L.Jackson kneels to TEN 16 for -1 yards.