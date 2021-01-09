|
Rams get better of division rivals, toppling Seahawks 30-20
SEATTLE (AP) Quietly, Aaron Donald, Jared Goff and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams seethed.
They watched less than two weeks ago as the Seattle Seahawks loudly celebrated a division title the Rams felt they gave away. Los Angeles desperately wanted another shot.
Behind a lot of Cam Akers churning yards on the ground and mostly a great defense, the Rams are moving on in the NFC playoffs at the expense of the Seahawks.
''We come up here, and all week we were told how good they are and how we snuck into the playoffs,'' Goff said. ''Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us, and winning the division, and we were able to come up here and beat them.''
Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Darious Williams returned Russell Wilson's interception 42 yards for a score, and the Rams beat the Seahawks 30-20 in the NFC wild-card playoff game Saturday.
''A lot of guys stepped up and answered the bell in a big way,'' Rams coach Sean McVay said. ''Darious Williams showing up, I thought that was a huge momentum shift for us.''
The best defense in the league during the regular season carried its dominance into the playoffs - even while missing unanimous All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half. No team was better at limiting yards or points than the Rams (11-6) and they continued to torment Wilson and the Seahawks (12-5).
Seattle's quarterback was under siege from the defensive front and a secondary that minus one play never let DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett break loose. Donald, before leaving with a rib injury, and Jalen Ramsey were superb. But so were other role players such as Troy Reeder, Jordan Fuller and Leonard Floyd.
Floyd had two of the Rams' five sacks. Two of the others belonged to Donald. The Rams allowed just 278 total yards and 11 first downs.
The victory sent the Rams into next week's divisional playoff round, likely at top-seeded Green Bay unless Chicago upsets New Orleans.
''We're excited about competing to go see who we play next and see if we can keep this thing rolling,'' McVay said. ''But we'll enjoy this.''
Williams' third interception against Wilson after picking him off twice in Los Angeles came as he jumped a wide receiver screen intended for Metcalf and returned it untouched for a 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
Akers added a 5-yard TD run just before halftime for a 20-10 lead. It proved enough against a Seattle offense disjointed and confused nearly from the start.
Wilson had one of his worst playoff performances. He was 11 of 27 for 174 yards. Wilson connected with Metcalf on a pair of TDs: 51 yards in the first half off a broken play, and a 12-yard TD with 2:28 left to make the score more respectable.
Seattle never played with the lead and was 2 of 14 on third downs. It's first home playoff game in four years was a dud without its raucous home crowd, and the Seahawks saw their 10-game home playoff win streak snapped.
Their last home playoff loss came in January 2005 to the St. Louis Rams.
''I told these guys I have no place in my brain for this outcome,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. ''We were planning on winning and moving on.''
The Rams pulled off the upset without a healthy quarterback for more then three quarters. John Wolford started for the second straight week but injured his neck when he dived headfirst in the first quarter and was hit in the helmet by Jamal Adams' shoulder. Wolford was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but McVay said he was in the locker room celebrating after the victory.
''I think it was really just a stinger. He definitely seemed good,'' McVay said.
Goff took over less than two weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb; he was injured in the Week 16 loss to Seattle. Goff didn't do anything spectacular but also avoided major mistakes.
Goff was 9 of 19 for 155 yards. He capped the victory with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods with 4:46 left after Seattle's D.J. Reed fumbled a punt.
Akers, the Rams' rookie ball carrier, was outstanding after not playing two weeks ago. Akers had the best rushing day by a Rams running back since Marshall Faulk went for 159 against Philadelphia in January 2002.
The Rams finished with 164 yards rushing.
''He's made of the right junk. His heart, his passion for the game is special,'' Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. ''Anytime you see in this league that you can run the football in the playoffs, it's about more than just all the fantasy things you see in the regular season. It's going to be about imposing your will on another team.''
INJURIES
Donald left in the third quarter with a rib injury. After going in and out of the locker room a couple of times he was a spectator most of the second half. WR Cooper Kupp limped off grabbing at his right knee in the closing minutes.
Wolford was 3 of 6 passing for 29 yards and had one run for 2 yards before getting hurt.
Seattle safety Jamal Adams said he played with a torn labrum in his left shoulder suffered last week against San Francisco.
UP NEXT
Rams: will most likely play at the Packers next week.
Seahawks: will head into an offseason filled with questions after winning the division but experiencing another early playoff exit.
---
|
C. Akers
23 RB
131 RuYds, RuTD, 45 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
23
FPTS
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
174 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 50 RuYds
|
21
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:57
|26:14
|1st Downs
|16
|11
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|2-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|333
|284
|Total Plays
|71
|1
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|284.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|136
|Rush Attempts
|43
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|169
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|11-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|9-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.3
|8-55.8
|Return Yards
|113
|135
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-62
|3-109
|Int. - Returns
|1-42
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|284
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Goff
|9/19
|155
|1
|0
|12
|
J. Wolford 9 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|3/6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
23
FPTS
|C. Akers
|28
|131
|1
|20
|23
|
M. Brown 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|9
|30
|0
|6
|3
|
J. Goff 16 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Goff
|4
|4
|0
|6
|12
|
J. Wolford 9 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
R. Woods 17 WR
10
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|9
|4
|78
|0
|44
|7
|
R. Woods 17 WR
10
FPTS
|R. Woods
|8
|4
|48
|1
|20
|10
|
C. Akers 23 RB
23
FPTS
|C. Akers
|2
|2
|45
|0
|44
|23
|
M. Brown 34 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
G. Everett 81 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Everett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 LB
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Webster 14 WR
|N. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 30 SAF
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 46 SAF
|J. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 1 K
12
FPTS
|M. Gay
|3/3
|40
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|7
|45.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|31.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|11/27
|174
|2
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Carson 32 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Carson
|16
|77
|0
|14
|7
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|4
|50
|0
|23
|21
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|4
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|11
|5
|96
|2
|51
|21
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|4
|2
|43
|0
|24
|4
|
F. Swain 18 WR
2
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|2
|
C. Carson 32 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Carson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|7
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
0
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
D. Moore 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|11-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 75 DT
|C. Lattimore
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 29 FS
|D. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 43 DE
|C. Dunlap
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Myers 5 K
|J. Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 92 DT
|B. Mone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 94 DE
|R. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
8
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|52
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|8
|55.8
|3
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|3
|8.7
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 2. N.Webster pushed ob at LAR 28 for 26 yards (T.Flowers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(14:55 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 32 for 4 yards (P.Ford J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 32(14:14 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 37 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 37(13:26 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 39 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(12:56 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (J.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 39(12:48 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to C.Akers to LAR 40 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAR 40(12:03 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short middle to G.Everett [C.Dunlap].
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAR 40(12:00 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 40 yards to SEA 20 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(11:52 - 1st) C.Carson left end pushed ob at SEA 22 for 2 yards (J.Fuller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 22(11:20 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 23 for 1 yard (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SEA 23(10:36 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Hollister.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SEA 23(10:33 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 47 yards to LAR 30 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-Da.Moore. PENALTY on LAR-D.Long Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 30.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(10:20 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 29 for 9 yards (D.Reed). SEA-D.Reed was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - LAR 29(9:51 - 1st) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 29 for 0 yards (B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 29(9:07 - 1st) C.Akers left guard to LAR 37 for 8 yards (B.Wagner; B.Mone).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(8:34 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short middle to C.Kupp to SEA 48 for 15 yards (J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 48(7:50 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to R.Woods.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 48(7:45 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to C.Kupp ran ob at SEA 35 for 13 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 35(6:59 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to SEA 28 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 28(6:17 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to SEA 20 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(5:40 - 1st) J.Wolford right tackle to SEA 18 for 2 yards (J.Adams). LAR-J.Wolford was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 18(5:19 - 1st) #16 Goff in at QB. C.Akers right guard to SEA 15 for 3 yards (L.Collier).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - LAR 15(4:35 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at SEA 22 for -7 yards (J.Reed).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - LAR 22(3:56 - 1st) M.Gay 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(3:52 - 1st) C.Carson left tackle pushed ob at SEA 27 for 2 yards (J.Fuller). PENALTY on SEA-M.Iupati Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - SEA 15(3:28 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-W.Dissly False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 15 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 25 - SEA 10(3:06 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 1 for -9 yards (A.Donald).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 34 - SEA 1(2:21 - 1st) C.Carson left tackle ran ob at SEA 15 for 14 yards (J.Fuller).
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - SEA 15(1:40 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 6 for -9 yards (A.Donald).
|Punt
|
4 & 29 - SEA 6(1:06 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 53 yards to LAR 41 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-C.Barton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(0:55 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 41(0:50 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 41 for no gain (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 41(0:32 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (C.Dunlap).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAR 41(0:27 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to SEA 10 Center-J.McQuaide. D.Reed pushed ob at SEA 20 for 10 yards (V.Jefferson).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(15:00 - 2nd) C.Carson right tackle to 50 for 6 yards (A.Robinson).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - SEA 50(14:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 47 for -3 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SEA 47(13:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf (J.Johnson III).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SEA 47(13:33 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 48 yards to LAR 5 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-U.Amadi.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 5(13:23 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 7 for 2 yards (K.Wright; C.Lattimore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAR 7(12:38 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (J.Adams) [L.Collier].
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAR 7(12:33 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to C.Kupp [J.Reed].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAR 7(12:27 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to SEA 49 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(12:19 - 2nd) C.Carson right end to LAR 41 for 10 yards (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(11:57 - 2nd) C.Carson left guard to LAR 37 for 4 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 37(11:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett [L.Floyd].
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 37(11:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to LAR 32 for 5 yards (T.Hill).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SEA 32(10:34 - 2nd) J.Myers 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(10:29 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 28(10:06 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to C.Kupp to SEA 28 for 44 yards (Q.Diggs). LAR-D.Edwards was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(9:19 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to SEA 26 for 2 yards (P.Ford; R.Green).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 26(8:58 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to SEA 20 for 6 yards (J.Adams; K.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 20(8:35 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to SEA 21 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LAR 21(7:54 - 2nd) M.Gay 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(7:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 44 for 19 yards (K.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(7:26 - 2nd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 47 for 3 yards (T.Reeder).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - SEA 47(6:46 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by D.Williams at SEA 42. D.Williams for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 66 yards from LAR 35 to SEA -1. F.Swain to SEA 26 for 27 yards (J.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(6:35 - 2nd) D.Moore left end to SEA 30 for 4 yards (T.Reeder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 30(6:03 - 2nd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 36 for 6 yards (J.Hollins).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 36(5:23 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right end ran ob at LAR 47 for 17 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(4:44 - 2nd) C.Hyde right end to LAR 46 for 1 yard (S.Joseph; D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SEA 46(4:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-T.Lockett False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 46 - No Play.
|+51 YD
|
2 & 14 - SEA 49(3:53 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(3:43 - 2nd) R.Woods right end to LAR 22 for -3 yards (A.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAR 22(3:19 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 26 for 4 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAR 26(2:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Akers to SEA 30 for 44 yards (Q.Diggs). Seattle challenged the legal forward pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(2:25 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to SEA 10 for 20 yards (K.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(2:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-P.Ford Encroachment 5 yards enforced at SEA 10 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAR 5(2:00 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:57 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Hollister.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 25(1:54 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 34 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SEA 34(1:32 - 2nd) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 34 for no gain (O.Okoronkwo).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SEA 34(1:29 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 59 yards to LAR 7 Center-T.Ott out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 7(1:21 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to LAR 4 for -3 yards (J.Reed).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAR 4(1:18 - 2nd) C.Akers right end to LAR 19 for 15 yards (J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(0:57 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 19(0:54 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 24 for 5 yards (B.Wagner Q.Diggs).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 24(0:46 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 27 for 3 yards (C.Dunlap). FUMBLES (C.Dunlap) RECOVERED by SEA-R.Neal at LAR 26. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Akers right guard to LAR 27 for 3 yards (C.Dunlap). SEA-B.Wagner was injured during the play. SEA injury causes timeout
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - LAR 27(0:05 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 64 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 1. D.Reed to LAR 41 for 58 yards (N.Webster).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(14:50 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to J.Hollister.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 41(14:44 - 3rd) C.Carson right guard to LAR 34 for 7 yards (J.Fuller; T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SEA 34(14:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to C.Carson [O.Okoronkwo].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SEA 34(13:50 - 3rd) J.Myers 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 60 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 5. N.Webster to LAR 41 for 36 yards (J.Myers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(13:38 - 3rd) C.Akers right guard to LAR 45 for 4 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAR 45(13:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (J.Adams).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LAR 45(13:03 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 37 for -8 yards (J.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LAR 37(12:25 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 45 yards to SEA 18 Center-J.McQuaide. D.Reed to SEA 26 for 8 yards (D.Rivers).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(12:16 - 3rd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 28 for 2 yards (S.Joseph; T.Reeder).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 28(11:44 - 3rd) C.Carson right end pushed ob at SEA 38 for 10 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 38(11:06 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson pushed ob at SEA 43 for 5 yards (T.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 43(10:30 - 3rd) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 44 for 1 yard (M.Brockers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SEA 44(10:04 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf [A.Donald]. LAR-A.Donald was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SEA 44(9:58 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 56 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(9:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAR-B.Evans False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LAR 15(9:51 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kupp.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAR 15(9:47 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 17 for 2 yards (P.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAR 17(9:08 - 3rd) M.Brown left guard to LAR 19 for 2 yards (B.Wagner; J.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAR 19(8:31 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to SEA 35 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(8:25 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to SEA 36 for 1 yard (J.Fuller) [J.Hollins].
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SEA 36(7:41 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SEA 36(7:37 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (J.Ramsey).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SEA 36(7:30 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 57 yards to LAR 7 Center-T.Ott fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 7(7:23 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to LAR 13 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 13(6:38 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at LAR 19 for 6 yards (C.Lattimore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(6:07 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 20 for 1 yard (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAR 20(5:42 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAR 20(5:39 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods (C.Dunlap).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAR 20(5:34 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to SEA 31 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-M.Kiser.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 31(5:21 - 3rd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 34 for 3 yards (J.Hollins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 34(4:39 - 3rd) C.Carson right guard to SEA 40 for 6 yards (A.Robinson; J.Fuller).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 40(3:58 - 3rd) C.Hyde right guard to SEA 43 for 3 yards (T.Reeder).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(3:18 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to W.Dissly [S.Joseph]. PENALTY on SEA-B.Shell Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at SEA 43 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - SEA 38(3:09 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to LAR 46 for 16 yards (L.Floyd). PENALTY on SEA-E.Pocic Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 38 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - SEA 28(2:41 - 3rd) C.Carson left guard to SEA 29 for 1 yard (G.Gaines; T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - SEA 29(1:58 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - SEA 29(1:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Hollister. Los Angeles Rams challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - SEA 29(1:50 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 55 yards to LAR 16 Center-T.Ott. N.Webster to LAR 25 for 9 yards (C.Barton). PENALTY on SEA-D.Randall Player Out of Bounds on Kick 5 yards enforced at LAR 25.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(1:40 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to 50 for 20 yards (D.Reed).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(0:59 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to SEA 42 for 8 yards (B.Wagner; J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 28 - LAR 42(0:18 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to SEA 38 for 4 yards (C.Lattimore).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 38(15:00 - 4th) C.Akers right end to SEA 33 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 33(14:22 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods ran ob at SEA 27 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(13:50 - 4th) C.Akers right tackle to SEA 26 for 1 yard (K.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 26(13:12 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to SEA 19 for 7 yards (J.Brooks) [K.Wright].
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 19(12:22 - 4th) M.Brown left guard to SEA 18 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SEA 18(11:37 - 4th) M.Gay 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(11:33 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 25 for 0 yards (L.Floyd). PENALTY on SEA-E.Pocic Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - SEA 15(11:12 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 30 for 15 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 30(10:45 - 4th) C.Carson left guard to SEA 34 for 4 yards (A.Robinson J.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SEA 34(10:16 - 4th) C.Carson left guard to SEA 34 for no gain (A.Robinson). SEA-D.Lewis was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SEA 34(9:32 - 4th) PENALTY on SEA-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 34 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SEA 29(9:32 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 71 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(9:21 - 4th) C.Akers left guard to LAR 23 for 3 yards (J.Brooks; B.Mayowa).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 23(8:39 - 4th) M.Brown left guard to LAR 29 for 6 yards (B.Mayowa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAR 29(7:55 - 4th) M.Brown right guard to LAR 29 for no gain (C.Lattimore).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAR 29(7:11 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to SEA 27 Center-J.McQuaide. D.Reed to SEA 35 for 8 yards (N.Scott S.Ebukam). FUMBLES (S.Ebukam) RECOVERED by LAR-M.Kiser at SEA 36.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(7:02 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown pushed ob at SEA 27 for 9 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 27(6:22 - 4th) M.Brown right guard to SEA 21 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(5:36 - 4th) M.Brown right tackle to SEA 15 for 6 yards (K.Wright; J.Adams).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 15(4:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 0. D.Reed to SEA 24 for 24 yards (J.Hughes; J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(4:40 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Hollister.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 24(4:35 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 29 for 5 yards (J.Johnson III).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 29(4:11 - 4th) C.Carson right tackle to SEA 28 for -1 yards (M.Fox T.Reeder).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 6 - SEA 28(3:35 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end to LAR 49 for 23 yards (J.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(3:07 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Metcalf.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 49(3:01 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf to LAR 40 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 40(2:39 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to F.Swain ran ob at LAR 12 for 28 yards [T.Reeder]. Los Angeles Rams challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #3.)
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 12(2:34 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 4th) M.Dickson kicks onside 14 yards from SEA 35 to SEA 49. R.Woods (didn't try to advance) to SEA 49 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 49(2:27 - 4th) M.Brown left tackle to SEA 44 for 5 yards (C.Lattimore; B.Wagner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 44(2:23 - 4th) M.Brown right tackle to SEA 43 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 43(2:18 - 4th) M.Brown left guard to SEA 39 for 4 yards (Q.Diggs C.Lattimore). Seattle challenged the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. M.Brown left guard to SEA 40 for 3 yards (Q.Diggs C.Lattimore).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LAR 40(2:00 - 4th) J.Goff up the middle to SEA 40 for no gain (B.Wagner; C.Dunlap).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 40(1:55 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 35 for -5 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SEA 35(1:45 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Metcalf.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SEA 35(1:40 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett (N.Scott).
|Sack
|
4 & 15 - SEA 35(1:31 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 29 for -6 yards (M.Fox).