Kickoff (5:37 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.

+4 YD 1 & 10 - LV 25 (5:37 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 29 for 4 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; A.Winfield).

+5 YD 2 & 6 - LV 29 (5:05 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 34 for 5 yards (L.David).

No Gain 3 & 1 - LV 34 (4:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller.

+1 YD 4 & 1 - LV 34 (4:17 - 1st) J.Heath left guard to LV 35 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).

+7 YD 1 & 10 - LV 35 (3:29 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 42 for 7 yards (C.Davis).

-1 YD 2 & 3 - LV 42 (2:53 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 41 for -1 yards (S.Barrett).

+29 YD 3 & 4 - LV 41 (2:14 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to TB 30 for 29 yards (D.White).

+2 YD 1 & 10 - LV 30 (1:25 - 1st) J.Richard right tackle to TB 28 for 2 yards (S.McLendon).

Penalty 2 & 8 - LV 28 (0:40 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-S.Young False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 28 - No Play.

+9 YD 2 & 13 - LV 33 (0:17 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to TB 24 for 9 yards (J.Dean).

No Gain 3 & 4 - LV 24 (15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at TB 33 for -9 yards (S.Barrett). FUMBLES (S.Barrett) RECOVERED by TB-N.Suh at TB 23. N.Suh pushed ob at LV 15 for 62 yards (D.Waller). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller (S.Barrett).