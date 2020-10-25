Drive Chart
|
|
|TB
|LV
Key Players
|
T. Brady
12 QB
369 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, RuYd, RuTD
|
44
FPTS
|
D. Carr
4 QB
284 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 19 RuYds
|
22
FPTS
0
6
Field Goal 14:51
D.Carlson 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
11
plays
56
yds
5:46
pos
7
10
Touchdown 4:21
T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
85
yds
4:32
pos
13
10
14
10
20
10
21
10
Field Goal 8:16
R.Succop 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
10
plays
64
yds
4:45
pos
24
10
Touchdown 4:15
D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LV-G.Jackson Disqualification 15 yards enforced between downs.
6
plays
61
yds
4:01
pos
24
16
Field Goal 12:43
D.Carlson 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
11
plays
54
yds
4:40
pos
24
20
30
20
31
20
Touchdown 6:40
J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
24
yds
00:29
pos
37
20
38
20
Touchdown 3:08
T.Brady pass short middle to T.Johnson for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LV-C.Littleton Defensive Holding declined.
6
plays
32
yds
2:19
pos
44
20
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:56
|30:41
|1st Downs
|29
|19
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|22
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|454
|347
|Total Plays
|70
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|76
|Rush Attempts
|25
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|369
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|33-45
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.7
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|114
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-98
|1-4
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|5-6 -83%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|5-5 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|369
|PASS YDS
|271
|
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|454
|TOTAL YDS
|347
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
44
FPTS
|T. Brady
|33/45
|369
|4
|0
|44
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|11
|50
|0
|24
|9
|
R. Jones 27 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Jones
|13
|34
|1
|13
|9
|
T. Brady 12 QB
44
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|1
|1
|1
|44
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Miller 10 WR
16
FPTS
|S. Miller
|9
|6
|109
|1
|35
|16
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|9
|9
|88
|1
|23
|14
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
12
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|8
|5
|62
|1
|26
|12
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
9
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|7
|6
|47
|0
|13
|9
|
M. Evans 13 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Evans
|2
|2
|37
|0
|22
|3
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
C. Brate 84 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Brate
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|4
|1
|3
|6
|
R. Jones 27 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Jones
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|9-2
|3.0
|0
|1
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McLendon NT
|S. McLendon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gill 49 LB
|C. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. O'Connor 79 DE
|P. O'Connor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
9
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|29
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|42.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|4
|24.5
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
22
FPTS
|D. Carr
|24/36
|284
|2
|1
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Richard 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Richard
|7
|24
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Carr 4 QB
22
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|19
|0
|10
|22
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|10
|17
|0
|5
|2
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
4
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|10
|0
|10
|4
|
D. Booker 23 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Booker
|3
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Heath
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
16
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|9
|5
|107
|1
|44
|16
|
D. Waller 83 TE
11
FPTS
|D. Waller
|9
|6
|50
|1
|14
|11
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
4
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|6
|4
|42
|0
|15
|4
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
4
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|2
|35
|0
|29
|4
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
2
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|4
|3
|14
|0
|7
|2
|
D. Booker 23 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Booker
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Witten 82 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Witten
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
R. Gafford 10 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Gafford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 ILB
|C. Littleton
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 97 DT
|M. Collins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
8
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|3
|40.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Booker 23 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Booker
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TB
Buccaneers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 62 yards from LV 35 to TB 3. J.Mickens to TB 24 for 21 yards (K.Wilber; D.Carrier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(14:52 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to R.Gronkowski.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 24(14:47 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 24 for no gain (J.Heath).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TB 24(14:18 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gronkowski to TB 27 for 3 yards (T.Mullen).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TB 27(13:39 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to LV 30 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by H.Renfrow.
LV
Raiders
- Touchdown (6 plays, 70 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(13:32 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 33 for 3 yards (S.Barrett; D.White).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 33(12:58 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to N.Agholor to TB 39 for 28 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(12:15 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to TB 39 for no gain (D.White).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 39(11:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to TB 25 for 14 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(10:48 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to TB 20 for 5 yards (S.McLendon).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 20(10:02 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to N.Agholor for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
TB
Buccaneers
- Touchdown (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 57 yards from LV 35 to TB 8. J.Mickens to TB 23 for 15 yards (R.McMillan).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(9:51 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to TB 22 for -1 yards (C.Ferrell M.Crosby).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - TB 22(9:14 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 28 for 6 yards (C.Littleton J.Hankins).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - TB 28(8:35 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to R.Gronkowski to LV 44 for 28 yards (E.Harris). FUMBLES (E.Harris) ball out of bounds at 50.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 50(8:24 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to LV 37 for 13 yards (C.Littleton E.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(7:54 - 1st) R.Jones left tackle to LV 29 for 8 yards (N.Kwiatkoski). Penalty on LV-C.Ferrell Defensive Offside declined.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 29(7:46 - 1st) R.Jones right tackle to LV 20 for 9 yards (T.Mullen).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(7:12 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to T.Hudson ran ob at LV 8 for 12 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - TB 8(6:46 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to LV 9 for -1 yards (C.Littleton C.Nassib).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 9(6:08 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to LV 1 for 8 yards (J.Heath; N.Kwiatkoski).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 1(5:41 - 1st) T.Brady right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
LV
Raiders
- Field Goal (11 plays, 51 yards, 5:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:37 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 29 for 4 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; A.Winfield).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 29(5:05 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 34 for 5 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 34(4:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 34(4:17 - 1st) J.Heath left guard to LV 35 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(3:29 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 42 for 7 yards (C.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 42(2:53 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 41 for -1 yards (S.Barrett).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 41(2:14 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to TB 30 for 29 yards (D.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(1:25 - 1st) J.Richard right tackle to TB 28 for 2 yards (S.McLendon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LV 28(0:40 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-S.Young False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 28 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - LV 33(0:17 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to TB 24 for 9 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LV 24(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at TB 33 for -9 yards (S.Barrett). FUMBLES (S.Barrett) RECOVERED by TB-N.Suh at TB 23. N.Suh pushed ob at LV 15 for 62 yards (D.Waller). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller (S.Barrett).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LV 24(14:56 - 2nd) D.Carlson 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
TB
Buccaneers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(14:51 - 2nd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 28 for 3 yards (J.Heath).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 27(14:17 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller ran ob at TB 36 for 8 yards (N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(13:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Jones.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 36(13:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 42 for 6 yards (N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TB 42(13:13 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette [M.Hurst].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TB 42(13:08 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to LV 9 Center-Z.Triner out of bounds.
LV
Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 9(13:01 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor ran ob at LV 15 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 15(12:38 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 16 for 1 yard (S.McLendon; W.Gholston).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 16(11:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to LV 27 for 11 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 27(11:14 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Jacobs [W.Gholston].
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 27(11:09 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end pushed ob at LV 37 for 10 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 37(10:32 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to LV 37 for no gain (S.Barrett).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LV 37(9:56 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 37 for 0 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LV 37(9:08 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor [A.Nelson].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LV 37(9:00 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 48 yards to TB 15 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by J.Mickens.
TB
Buccaneers
- Touchdown (8 plays, 85 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 15(8:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to TB 26 for 11 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 26(8:19 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 27 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 27(7:43 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 43 for 16 yards (E.Harris).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(7:08 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to LV 33 for 24 yards (E.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 33(6:27 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to LV 30 for 3 yards (C.Ferrell).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 30(5:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to R.Gronkowski to LV 4 for 26 yards (J.Heath).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TB 4(5:05 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to LV 5 for -1 yards (C.Nassib).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 5(4:26 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
LV
Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(4:21 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 24 for -1 yards (S.McLendon L.David).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LV 50(3:48 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to H.Ruggs. PENALTY on TB-S.Murphy-Bunting Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 24 - No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 29(3:41 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to A.Ingold pushed ob at 50 for 21 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 50(2:56 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Waller.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LV 50(2:49 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 39 for -11 yards (D.White). Penalty on LV Illegal Formation declined.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - LV 39(2:31 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Booker to LV 45 for 6 yards (L.David).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LV 45(2:26 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 43 yards to TB 12 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by J.Mickens.
TB
Buccaneers
- Touchdown (13 plays, 88 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 12(2:19 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard to TB 18 for 6 yards (C.Ferrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TB 18(2:03 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 18(1:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 23 for 5 yards (L.Joyner; N.Morrow).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(1:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 25 for 2 yards (C.Littleton).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 25(1:33 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 41 for 16 yards (J.Heath; C.Littleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 41(1:12 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to S.Miller (N.Lawson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 41(1:07 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller ran ob at LV 48 for 11 yards (J.Heath).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(1:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to LV 41 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TB 41(0:46 - 2nd) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 41(0:43 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to S.Miller (T.Mullen).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - TB 41(0:40 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to LV 33 for 8 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 33(0:26 - 2nd) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 33(0:25 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to S.Miller for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
LV
Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 29 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LV 29(14:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Renfrow.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 29(14:22 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 44 for 15 yards (A.Winfield).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(13:48 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs pushed ob at 50 for 6 yards (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LV 50(13:23 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Ruggs.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LV 50(13:16 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to R.Gafford (C.Davis). Penalty on LV Illegal Formation declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LV 50(13:09 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 30 yards to TB 20 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by J.Mickens.
TB
Buccaneers
- Field Goal (10 plays, 70 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(13:01 - 3rd) R.Jones left guard to TB 26 for 6 yards (C.Littleton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 26(12:25 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 32 for 6 yards (T.Mullen).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(11:43 - 3rd) R.Jones left guard to TB 31 for -1 yards (N.Morrow M.Collins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TB 31(11:06 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans. PENALTY on LV-N.Kwiatkoski Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at TB 31 - No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(11:00 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep right to S.Miller ran ob at LV 28 for 35 yards (L.Joyner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 28(10:33 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to T.Johnson to LV 25 for 3 yards (N.Lawson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 25(10:02 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate pushed ob at LV 17 for 8 yards (N.Lawson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 17(9:37 - 3rd) R.Jones right guard to LV 20 for -3 yards (L.Joyner M.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TB 20(9:01 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to R.Gronkowski (T.Mullen).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - TB 20(8:55 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller pushed ob at LV 10 for 10 yards (T.Mullen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TB 10(8:20 - 3rd) R.Succop 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
LV
Raiders
- Touchdown (6 plays, 71 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 47 yards from TB 35 to LV 18. D.Booker MUFFS catch and recovers at LV 25. D.Booker to LV 29 for 4 yards (M.Edwards).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 29(8:10 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 40 for 11 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(7:45 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 41 for 1 yard (S.McLendon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 41(7:03 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 43 for 2 yards (L.David).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LV 50(6:16 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep middle intended for N.Agholor INTERCEPTED by M.Edwards at TB 35. M.Edwards to 50 for 15 yards (H.Ruggs). PENALTY on TB-S.Barrett Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LV 43 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - LV 44(6:08 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 44 for -4 yards (N.Suh). PENALTY on TB-S.Murphy-Bunting Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 48 - No Play.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 47(5:46 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor to TB 3 for 44 yards (J.Dean).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LV 3(4:56 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to TB 1 for 2 yards (W.Gholston).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 1(4:18 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LV-G.Jackson Disqualification 15 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
TB
Buccaneers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 74 yards from LV 20 to TB 6. J.Mickens to TB 34 for 28 yards (K.Wilber).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(4:08 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Jones to TB 36 for 2 yards (T.Mullen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TB 36(3:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-T.Brady False Start 5 yards enforced at TB 36 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TB 31(3:18 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 35 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TB 35(2:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to S.Miller.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TB 35(2:31 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 36 yards to LV 29 Center-Z.Triner out of bounds.
LV
Raiders
- Field Goal (11 plays, 54 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 29(2:23 - 3rd) D.Booker left guard to LV 31 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 31(2:03 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 42 for 11 yards (D.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(1:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Booker to LV 45 for 3 yards (D.White). TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 45(0:53 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 45(0:48 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles right tackle ran ob at TB 46 for 9 yards (L.David).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(0:07 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to TB 36 for 10 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
TB
Buccaneers
- Touchdown (11 plays, 67 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(15:00 - 4th) H.Ruggs right end to TB 26 for 10 yards (M.Edwards).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 26(14:16 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Witten to TB 20 for 6 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LV 20(13:29 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to N.Agholor.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 20(13:23 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller pushed ob at TB 17 for 3 yards (L.David).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - LV 17(12:48 - 4th) D.Carlson 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 66 yards from LV 35 to TB -1. J.Mickens pushed ob at TB 33 for 34 yards (T.Mullen).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 33(12:37 - 4th) R.Jones right tackle to TB 30 for -3 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TB 30(12:03 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - TB 30(11:57 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to TB 43 for 13 yards (N.Morrow).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(11:19 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to TB 45 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 45(10:39 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to LV 49 for 6 yards (C.Littleton; N.Kwiatkoski).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TB 25(10:02 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans. PENALTY on LV-T.Mullen Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at LV 49 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(9:56 - 4th) R.Jones left guard to LV 37 for 3 yards (M.Crosby; C.Littleton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 37(9:20 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to LV 22 for 15 yards (E.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 22(8:45 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski to LV 16 for 6 yards (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TB 16(7:58 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to R.Gronkowski.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 16(7:53 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller pushed ob at LV 4 for 12 yards (T.Mullen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TB 4(7:29 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
LV
Raiders
- Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:22 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle intended for N.Agholor INTERCEPTED by A.Winfield (M.Edwards) at LV 40. A.Winfield to LV 24 for 16 yards (D.Good; B.Parker). LV-D.Carr was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
TB
Buccaneers
- Touchdown (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(7:09 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin to LV 1 for 23 yards (E.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TB 1(6:44 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
LV
Raiders
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(6:40 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 32 for 7 yards (J.Dean).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 32(6:16 - 4th) D.Booker right tackle to LV 34 for 2 yards (D.White; S.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 34(5:41 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Renfrow.
|Sack
|
4 & 1 - LV 34(5:35 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 32 for -2 yards (D.White). Penalty on LV-J.Simpson Offensive Holding declined.
TB
Buccaneers
- Touchdown (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(5:27 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard to LV 30 for 2 yards (J.Hankins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 30(4:52 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to LV 29 for 1 yard (N.Kwiatkoski; M.Crosby).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - TB 29(4:05 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans pushed ob at LV 7 for 22 yards (N.Lawson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - TB 7(4:00 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to LV 8 for -1 yards (M.Crosby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 8(3:20 - 4th) L.Fournette left end pushed ob at LV 1 for 7 yards (E.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TB 1(3:13 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to T.Johnson for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LV-C.Littleton Defensive Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
LV
Raiders
- End of Game (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(3:08 - 4th) J.Richard left guard to LV 29 for 4 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LV 29(2:30 - 4th) J.Richard right guard to LV 29 for no gain (P.O'Connor).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 29(2:00 - 4th) J.Richard left tackle to LV 38 for 9 yards (C.Gill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(1:33 - 4th) J.Richard right tackle to LV 40 for 2 yards (A.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 40(0:57 - 4th) J.Richard right guard to LV 41 for 1 yard (L.David).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 41(0:23 - 4th) J.Richard right guard to LV 47 for 6 yards (A.Nelson).
