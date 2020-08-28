Drive Chart
|
|
|SEA
|ARI
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
T. Lockett
16 WR
200 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 15 RECs
|
38
FPTS
|
K. Murray
1 QB
360 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 67 RuYds, RuTD
|
42
FPTS
Touchdown 11:59
R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
3:01
pos
6
0
Field Goal 6:39
J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
9
plays
48
yds
3:51
pos
10
0
10
6
Field Goal 12:50
J.Myers 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
9
plays
44
yds
4:49
pos
13
7
20
13
20
14
Touchdown 0:43
R.Wilson pass deep right to T.Lockett for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
00:31
pos
26
14
Field Goal 0:00
Z.Gonzalez 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee. Penalty on SEA-Sq.Griffin Running Into the Kicker declined.
7
plays
44
yds
00:43
pos
27
17
27
24
34
30
34
31
Field Goal 0:00
Z.Gonzalez 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
8
plays
54
yds
00:52
pos
34
34
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|39:32
|30:13
|1st Downs
|33
|31
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|21
|17
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|572
|519
|Total Plays
|82
|81
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|200
|159
|Rush Attempts
|30
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|372
|360
|Comp. - Att.
|33-50
|34-48
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-78
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.0
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|29
|133
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-29
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-102
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|372
|PASS YDS
|360
|
|
|200
|RUSH YDS
|159
|
|
|572
|TOTAL YDS
|519
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
35
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|33/50
|388
|3
|3
|35
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
35
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|6
|84
|0
|34
|35
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
12
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|15
|68
|1
|24
|12
|
C. Carson 32 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Carson
|5
|34
|0
|10
|3
|
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Homer
|3
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Moore 83 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
38
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|20
|15
|200
|3
|47
|38
|
D. Moore 83 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Moore
|3
|3
|54
|0
|18
|5
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
3
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|4
|2
|38
|0
|28
|3
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|5
|2
|23
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|3
|3
|22
|0
|17
|2
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|1
|
G. Olsen 88 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Olsen
|3
|2
|18
|0
|13
|1
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
12
FPTS
|C. Hyde
|4
|3
|8
|0
|8
|12
|
C. Carson 32 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Carson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
F. Swain 18 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Swain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Neal 35 SS
|R. Neal
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Dunbar 22 CB
|Q. Dunbar
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
|D. Metcalf
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 49 OLB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burr-Kirven 55 LB
|B. Burr-Kirven
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard DE
|J. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 92 DT
|B. Mone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
10
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|44
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|3
|51.0
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
38
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
42
FPTS
|K. Murray
|34/48
|360
|3
|1
|42
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
42
FPTS
|K. Murray
|14
|67
|1
|18
|42
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
13
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|5
|58
|0
|32
|13
|
K. Drake 41 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Drake
|14
|34
|0
|9
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|12
|10
|103
|1
|35
|14
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
13
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|7
|7
|87
|0
|21
|13
|
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
6
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|8
|8
|62
|0
|12
|6
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|3
|2
|57
|0
|41
|5
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|8
|5
|37
|2
|16
|15
|
K. Drake 41 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Daniels 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Daniels
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|11-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|5-6
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Thompson 22 SAF
|D. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Washington 28 SAF
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DE
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Peters 98 DT
|C. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
|A. Isabella
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
13
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|3/4
|49
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|2
|47.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
13
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep left to T.Lockett to ARZ 41 for 34 yards (P.Peterson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(14:20 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister pushed ob at ARZ 24 for 17 yards (D.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(13:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at ARZ 20 for 4 yards [Z.Allen].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 20(13:08 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Carson to ARZ 13 for 7 yards (D.Campbell; H.Reddick).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(12:44 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to ARZ 3 for 10 yards (J.Hicks; H.Reddick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SEA 3(12:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
ARI
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(11:59 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Daniels.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARI 25(11:53 - 1st) PENALTY on ARZ False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARI 20(11:53 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at ARZ 20 for no gain (Sq.Griffin).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARI 20(11:25 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 18 for -2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - ARI 18(10:34 - 1st) A.Lee punts 48 yards to SEA 34 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by D.Moore.
SEA
Seahawks
- Field Goal (9 plays, 43 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 34(10:26 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to SEA 39 for 5 yards (J.Hicks H.Reddick).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SEA 39(9:45 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-B.Shell False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 34(9:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett. ARZ-Z.Allen was injured during the play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - SEA 34(9:15 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf pushed ob at ARZ 49 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(8:32 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to ARZ 41 for 8 yards (J.Hicks; D.Kennard).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 41(7:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Moore to ARZ 23 for 18 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(7:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to G.Olsen for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to G.Olsen.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 23(6:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Hyde [H.Reddick].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SEA 23(6:47 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SEA 23(6:39 - 1st) J.Myers 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
ARI
Cardinals
- Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:35 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to ARZ 27 for 2 yards (J.Brooks; R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARI 27(6:16 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to D.Arnold.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARI 27(6:10 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at ARZ 36 for 9 yards (B.Mayowa).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(5:36 - 1st) K.Drake left end to ARZ 35 for -1 yards (L.Collier).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - ARI 43(5:08 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins (Q.Dunbar). PENALTY on SEA-Q.Dunbar Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at ARZ 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(5:02 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARZ 43 and recovers at ARZ 41.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARI 41(4:30 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to SEA 43 for 16 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(3:52 - 1st) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 43 for no gain (B.Mone; J.Brooks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 43(3:14 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 35 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 35(2:45 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
SEA
Seahawks
- Field Goal (9 plays, 49 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 27(2:39 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson to SEA 27 for 2 yards (D.Campbell). PENALTY on ARZ-Z.Allen Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - SEA 30(2:09 - 1st) C.Carson right tackle to SEA 34 for 4 yards (D.Campbell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 34(1:32 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to SEA 41 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 41(0:49 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to ARZ 43 for 16 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(0:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to ARZ 44 for -1 yards (H.Reddick).
ARI
Cardinals
- Fumble (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARI 44(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to G.Olsen to ARZ 31 for 13 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 31(14:18 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (B.Baker; D.Campbell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(13:36 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to ARZ 26 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARI 26(12:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Dallas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ARI 26(12:55 - 2nd) J.Myers 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 69 yards from SEA 35 to ARZ -4. C.Edmonds to ARZ 17 for 21 yards (C.Barton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 17(12:43 - 2nd) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 21 for 4 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 21(12:12 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 40 for 19 yards (B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 21(11:47 - 2nd) Direct snap to K.Drake. K.Drake left end to ARZ 49 for 9 yards (Sm.Griffin). PENALTY on ARZ-D.Daniels Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 41.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 19 - ARI 31(11:26 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 32 for 1 yard (P.Ford). FUMBLES (P.Ford) touched at ARZ 32 RECOVERED by SEA-K.Wright at ARZ 31.
SEA
Seahawks
- Interception (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 31(11:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to ARZ 22 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 22(10:39 - 2nd) C.Hyde right end pushed ob at ARZ 21 for 1 yard (D.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 21(9:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 21(9:48 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Moore to ARZ 3 for 18 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|Int
|
1 & 3 - SEA 3(9:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right intended for C.Carson INTERCEPTED by B.Baker at ARZ 2. B.Baker to SEA 8 for 90 yards (D.Metcalf).
ARI
Cardinals
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARI 8(8:54 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 3 for 5 yards (J.Reed; Sq.Griffin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 3(8:15 - 2nd) K.Drake left tackle to SEA 2 for 1 yard (K.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 2(7:34 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray left end to SEA 3 for -1 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - ARI 3(6:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (6 plays, 97 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 3(6:43 - 2nd) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 10 for 7 yards (D.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 10(6:12 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 14 for 4 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 14(5:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson left end to SEA 48 for 34 yards (D.Kirkpatrick). SEA-D.Lewis was injured during the play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(5:04 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to W.Dissly to ARZ 24 for 28 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(4:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 24(4:10 - 2nd) C.Hyde left end for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
ARI
Cardinals
- Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(4:04 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 37 for 12 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(3:37 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 37 for no gain (J.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 37(3:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 39 for 2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARI 39(2:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to SEA 48 for 13 yards (R.Neal).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(2:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Arnold to SEA 7 for 41 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARI 7(1:20 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 47 for 22 yards (B.Baker).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(1:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett ran ob at ARZ 37 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(0:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to ARZ 27 for 10 yards (D.Kirkpatrick). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis Tripping 10 yards enforced at ARZ 37 - No Play.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 20 - SEA 47(0:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to T.Lockett for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
ARI
Cardinals
- Field Goal (7 plays, 44 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback. ARZ-I.Irving was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:43 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 34 for 9 yards (U.Amadi).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 34(0:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 46 for 12 yards (U.Amadi).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 46(0:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at SEA 39 for 15 yards (K.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 39(0:24 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at SEA 33 for 6 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 33(0:17 - 2nd) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 31 for 2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARI 31(0:11 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - ARI 31(0:04 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee. Penalty on SEA-Sq.Griffin Running Into the Kicker declined.
ARI
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 30(14:42 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SEA 49 for 21 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(14:03 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 46 for 3 yards (P.Ford; J.Brooks).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 45(13:35 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins to 50 for -4 yards (K.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARI 50(12:57 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles up the middle pushed ob at SEA 47 for 3 yards (U.Amadi).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARI 47(12:00 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 47 yards to end zone Center-A.Brewer Touchback.
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 20(11:50 - 3rd) C.Hyde left end to SEA 33 for 13 yards (A.Blackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(11:06 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SEA 39 for 6 yards (D.Campbell) [C.Peters].
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 39(10:23 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 49 for 10 yards (J.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(9:37 - 3rd) C.Hyde up the middle to ARZ 46 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SEA 46(8:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett (D.Kirkpatrick).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SEA 46(8:46 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right [H.Reddick].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 46(8:39 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 39 yards to ARZ 7 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-N.Bellore.
ARI
Cardinals
- Touchdown (12 plays, 93 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 7(8:30 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 7(8:24 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at ARZ 12 for 5 yards (A.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARI 17(7:45 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Arnold. PENALTY on SEA-B.Wagner Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at ARZ 12 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(7:40 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Drake to ARZ 34 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 34(7:10 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 41 for 7 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(6:42 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to K.Drake.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(6:38 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins ran ob at SEA 41 for 18 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(6:01 - 3rd) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 38 for 3 yards (A.Robinson). PENALTY on ARZ-J.Pugh Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 41 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARI 49(5:41 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to A.Isabella to SEA 44 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARI 44(5:17 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to SEA 36 for 8 yards (B.Wagner; Q.Diggs).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARI 36(4:53 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to SEA 18 for 18 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 18(4:09 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake right end to SEA 18 for no gain (K.Wright).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 18(3:33 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SEA 5 for 13 yards (T.Flowers; B.Wagner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARI 5(3:06 - 3rd) K.Murray left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
SEA
Seahawks
- Interception (10 plays, 60 yards, 5:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to SEA 0. T.Homer to SEA 20 for 20 yards (C.Washington). PENALTY on SEA-R.Armstrong Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SEA 20.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 10(2:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 16 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 16(2:11 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Olsen to SEA 21 for 5 yards (D.Thompson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 21(1:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to SEA 33 for 12 yards (P.Peterson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(0:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 43 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(0:15 - 3rd) T.Homer right end to SEA 48 for 5 yards (H.Reddick).
ARI
Cardinals
- Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 48(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 49 for 1 yard (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 49(14:08 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to ARZ 35 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 35(13:44 - 4th) T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 29 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 29(13:10 - 4th) T.Homer up the middle to ARZ 30 for -1 yards (B.Baker; L.Fotu).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - ARI 30(12:26 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at ARZ 0. Touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARI 20(12:18 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep middle intended for A.Isabella INTERCEPTED by Q.Diggs at ARZ 45. Q.Diggs to ARZ 45 for no gain (A.Isabella).
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (12 plays, 45 yards, 5:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(12:10 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (P.Peterson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 45(12:04 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Dallas to ARZ 37 for 8 yards (B.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 37(11:21 - 4th) C.Hyde left end to ARZ 35 for 2 yards (P.Peterson; T.Coley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(10:55 - 4th) C.Hyde left tackle to ARZ 32 for 3 yards (L.Fotu; B.Baker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 32(10:09 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to ARZ 27 for 5 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 27(9:28 - 4th) D.Moore right end to ARZ 23 for 4 yards (D.Kirkpatrick H.Reddick). ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(8:49 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Hyde to ARZ 19 for 4 yards (H.Reddick; J.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 19(8:10 - 4th) C.Hyde left tackle to ARZ 16 for 3 yards (C.Peters). PENALTY on ARZ-C.Peters Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ARZ 16.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 11(7:44 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to W.Dissly.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 11(7:38 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at ARZ 3 for 8 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SEA 3(6:55 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to W.Dissly.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - SEA 3(6:50 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett. Seattle challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
ARI
Cardinals
- Touchdown (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:44 - 4th) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (J.Bullard).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(6:22 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at ARZ 46 for 18 yards (T.Flowers).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 46(5:59 - 4th) K.Drake right end to SEA 45 for 9 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARI 45(5:24 - 4th) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to SEA 45 for no gain (B.Mayowa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARI 45(4:50 - 4th) K.Murray up the middle to SEA 45 for no gain (J.Brooks; B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARI 45(4:12 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to SEA 43 for 2 yards (R.Neal). ARZ-K.Drake was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(3:52 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds pushed ob at SEA 40 for 3 yards (K.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 40(3:46 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk ran ob at SEA 34 for 6 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARI 34(3:42 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to SEA 32 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARI 32(3:22 - 4th) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Humphries False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 32 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARI 37(3:22 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald ran ob at SEA 34 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ARI 34(3:15 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to A.Isabella.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARI 34(3:07 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|
4 & 12 - ARI 0(3:02 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez 52 yard field goal is GOOD NULLIFIED by Penalty Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee. Penalty on SEA-B.Mayowa Defensive Offside declined. PENALTY on SEA-B.Mayowa Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at SEA 34 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 19(2:57 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SEA 8 for 11 yards (R.Neal).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARI 8(2:33 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez kicks 60 yards from ARZ 35 to SEA 5. T.Lockett to SEA 14 for 9 yards (I.Simmons).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 14(2:25 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 23 for 9 yards (B.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 23(2:00 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 26 for 3 yards (T.Vallejo H.Reddick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(1:54 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 27 for 1 yard (L.Fotu; T.Vallejo).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 27(1:48 - 4th) C.Hyde right end to SEA 34 for 7 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SEA 34(1:42 - 4th) C.Hyde right tackle to SEA 34 for no gain (T.Vallejo).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SEA 34(0:59 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 66 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
ARI
Cardinals
- Field Goal (8 plays, 54 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 20(0:52 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 31 for 11 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 31(0:39 - 4th) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 31(0:38 - 4th) K.Murray up the middle to ARZ 46 for 15 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 46(0:25 - 4th) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 46(0:24 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to C.Kirk ran ob at SEA 38 for 16 yards (T.Flowers).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 38(0:17 - 4th) C.Edmonds left tackle to SEA 26 for 12 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 26(0:03 - 4th) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - ARI 26(0:02 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:00 - 5) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Hyde pushed ob at SEA 33 for 8 yards (B.Baker).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - SEA 33(9:18 - 5) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 27 for -6 yards (H.Reddick).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - SEA 27(8:32 - 5) R.Wilson pass deep middle to D.Moore to SEA 45 for 18 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(7:49 - 5) C.Hyde right end pushed ob at SEA 39 for -6 yards (B.Baker).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - SEA 39(7:05 - 5) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Dallas to SEA 49 for 10 yards (D.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SEA 49(6:23 - 5) PENALTY on SEA-B.Shell False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 49 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - SEA 44(6:23 - 5) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 34 for -10 yards (B.Murphy).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - SEA 34(5:46 - 5) M.Dickson punts 48 yards to ARZ 18 Center-T.Ott. C.Kirk to ARZ 28 for 10 yards (B.Burr-Kirven).
ARI
Cardinals
- Missed FG (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(5:30 - 5) K.Murray pass short left to L.Fitzgerald to ARZ 35 for 7 yards (K.Wright).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARI 35(4:58 - 5) C.Edmonds up the middle pushed ob at SEA 33 for 32 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(4:49 - 5) C.Edmonds up the middle to SEA 24 for 9 yards (B.Mayowa).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 24(4:16 - 5) K.Murray right end to SEA 18 for 6 yards (K.Wright).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 18(3:36 - 5) K.Murray left tackle to SEA 23 for -5 yards (R.Neal).
|No Good
|
2 & 15 - ARI 23(2:47 - 5) Z.Gonzalez 41 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
SEA
Seahawks
- Interception (7 plays, 17 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 31(2:42 - 5) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 42 for 11 yards (B.Murphy).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(2:11 - 5) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Hyde to SEA 38 for -4 yards (H.Reddick).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - SEA 38(2:00 - 5) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to ARZ 48 for 14 yards (B.Baker) [K.Fitts].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(1:21 - 5) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf [D.Thompson].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 48(1:15 - 5) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to F.Swain [T.Vallejo].
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - SEA 48(1:13 - 5) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on SEA-D.Moore Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 42.
|Int
|
3 & 14 - SEA 48(1:04 - 5) R.Wilson pass short middle intended for T.Lockett INTERCEPTED by I.Simmons at ARZ 39. I.Simmons pushed ob at SEA 49 for 12 yards (D.Metcalf).
ARI
Cardinals
- Field Goal (6 plays, 19 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 49(0:57 - 5) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at SEA 40 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARI 40(0:54 - 5) C.Edmonds up the middle to SEA 37 for 3 yards (P.Ford; J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(0:34 - 5) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 37(0:33 - 5) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald to SEA 30 for 7 yards (Q.Diggs; B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARI 30(0:25 - 5) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ARI 30(0:20 - 5) Z.Gonzalez 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
