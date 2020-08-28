Kickoff (2:28 - 4th) Z.Gonzalez kicks 60 yards from ARZ 35 to SEA 5. T.Lockett to SEA 14 for 9 yards (I.Simmons).

+9 YD 1 & 10 - SEA 14 (2:25 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 23 for 9 yards (B.Baker).

+3 YD 2 & 1 - SEA 23 (2:00 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 26 for 3 yards (T.Vallejo H.Reddick).

+1 YD 1 & 10 - SEA 26 (1:54 - 4th) C.Hyde up the middle to SEA 27 for 1 yard (L.Fotu; T.Vallejo).

+7 YD 2 & 9 - SEA 27 (1:48 - 4th) C.Hyde right end to SEA 34 for 7 yards (B.Baker).

No Gain 3 & 2 - SEA 34 (1:42 - 4th) C.Hyde right tackle to SEA 34 for no gain (T.Vallejo).