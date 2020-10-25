Drive Chart
|
|
|PIT
|TEN
Key Players
|
D. Johnson
18 WR
80 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 9 RECs
|
20
FPTS
|
A. Brown
11 WR
153 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
21
FPTS
Touchdown 5:42
B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
16
plays
100
yds
9:18
pos
6
0
7
0
14
0
Touchdown 5:26
R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
70
yds
6:50
pos
14
6
14
7
Field Goal 2:50
C.Boswell 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
7
plays
50
yds
2:36
pos
17
7
Touchdown 0:52
B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
17
yds
00:43
pos
23
7
24
7
Field Goal 10:26
C.Boswell 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
7
plays
18
yds
2:53
pos
27
7
Touchdown 9:36
R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
75
yds
00:50
pos
27
13
27
14
Field Goal 2:55
S.Gostkowski 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
4
plays
-3
yds
00:49
pos
27
17
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:23
|23:23
|1st Downs
|23
|15
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|15
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|13-18
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|362
|292
|Total Plays
|74
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|82
|Rush Attempts
|25
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|268
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|32-49
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|7-73
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.0
|4-60.5
|Return Yards
|100
|66
|Punts - Returns
|3-83
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|3-43
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-18
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|362
|TOTAL YDS
|292
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
16
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|32/49
|268
|2
|3
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Conner
|20
|82
|0
|24
|10
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
B. Snell 24 RB
6
FPTS
|B. Snell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
16
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|14
|9
|85
|0
|28
|8
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|15
|9
|80
|2
|14
|20
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
5
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|8
|6
|50
|0
|22
|5
|
J. Conner 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Conner
|5
|3
|29
|0
|18
|10
|
V. McDonald 89 TE
1
FPTS
|V. McDonald
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
1
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Washington 13 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Feiler 71 G
|M. Feiler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dangerfield 37 SAF
|J. Dangerfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 31 CB
|J. Layne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Conner 30 RB
|J. Conner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 LB
|O. Adeniyi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
9
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/2
|38
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
1
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
1
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|27.7
|57
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
20
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|18/30
|220
|2
|0
|20
|
B. Kern 6 P
0
FPTS
|B. Kern
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Henry
|20
|75
|1
|17
|13
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
20
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|2
|5
|0
|4
|20
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
21
FPTS
|A. Brown
|8
|6
|153
|1
|73
|21
|
C. Davis 84 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Davis
|10
|6
|35
|1
|7
|9
|
A. Humphries 10 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Humphries
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
J. Smith 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Henry 22 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brown 55 ILB
|J. Brown
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 99 OLB
|J. Clowney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Joseph 33 CB
|J. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 CB
|T. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 35 DB
|C. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Beasley 44 DE
|V. Beasley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
W. Compton 53 ILB
|W. Compton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
|N. Dzubnar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
6
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|1/2
|51
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|4
|60.5
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|3
|14.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
PIT
Steelers
- Touchdown (16 plays, 75 yards, 9:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (J.Clowney).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(14:56 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 32 for 7 yards (K.Byard).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - PIT 32(14:10 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 46 for 14 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(13:38 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 48 for 6 yards (T.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 48(13:00 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud pushed ob at TEN 39 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(12:22 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner to TEN 35 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 35(11:46 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to TEN 31 for 4 yards (H.Landry). PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - PIT 45(11:26 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to V.McDonald to TEN 40 for 5 yards (J.Brown).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - PIT 40(10:44 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to TEN 26 for 14 yards (A.Hooker; T.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(10:03 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to TEN 22 for 4 yards (K.Fulton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 22(9:22 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to TEN 20 for 2 yards (V.Beasley). FUMBLES (V.Beasley) and recovers at TEN 17.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 17(8:42 - 1st) J.Conner right tackle to TEN 11 for 6 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 11(7:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 11(7:52 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to TEN 2 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 2(7:21 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to TEN 1 for 1 yard (K.Byard R.Evans).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - PIT 0(6:36 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Conner for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at TEN 1 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 16 - PIT 16(6:33 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to TEN 11 for 5 yards (T.Smith J.Brown) [J.Simmons].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - PIT 11(5:45 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
TEN
Titans
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 63 yards from PIT 35 to TEN 2. K.Raymond to TEN 25 for 23 yards (M.Allen). PENALTY on TEN-D.Bates Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 25.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 15(5:37 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 20 for 5 yards (R.Spillane C.Heyward). PENALTY on TEN-J.Smith Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at TEN 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 17 - TEN 8(5:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown [S.Tuitt].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - TEN 8(5:10 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 9 for 1 yard (V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TEN 9(4:38 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (C.Sutton).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TEN 9(4:35 - 1st) B.Kern punts 63 yards to PIT 28 Center-B.Brinkley. R.McCloud to PIT 39 for 11 yards (D.Bates W.Compton).
PIT
Steelers
- Touchdown (13 plays, 61 yards, 7:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(4:21 - 1st) A.McFarland left tackle to PIT 45 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|-10 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 45(3:39 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to PIT 35 for -10 yards (J.Simmons; D.Jones).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 14 - PIT 35(2:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to E.Ebron to TEN 43 for 22 yards (J.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 43(2:12 - 1st) J.Conner right end to TEN 36 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PIT 36(1:25 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 34 for 2 yards (H.Landry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 34(0:38 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to TEN 31 for 3 yards (J.Clowney; D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 31(15:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 31(14:56 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to TEN 36 for -5 yards (J.Clowney). FUMBLES (J.Clowney) and recovers at TEN 41. C.Claypool to TEN 33 for 8 yards (J.Joseph).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 12 - PIT 33(14:22 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 12 for 21 yards (K.Fulton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 12(13:38 - 2nd) J.Conner right end pushed ob at TEN 3 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PIT 3(13:03 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to TEN 1 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(12:24 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Conner.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PIT 1(12:21 - 2nd) B.Snell left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
TEN
Titans
- Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(12:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith (J.Haden).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 25(12:13 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 39 for 14 yards (V.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(11:36 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 45 for 6 yards (R.Spillane).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 45(10:53 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to PIT 42 for 13 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(10:16 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to PIT 39 for 3 yards (V.Williams R.Spillane).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 39(9:36 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to PIT 41 for -2 yards (T.Watt).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEN 41(8:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to A.Humphries to PIT 22 for 19 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(8:13 - 2nd) J.McNichols left tackle to PIT 20 for 2 yards (V.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 20(7:33 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis to PIT 13 for 7 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TEN 13(7:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-H.Mondeaux Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PIT 13 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - TEN 8(6:59 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to PIT 8 for no gain (A.Highsmith J.Haden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 8(6:14 - 2nd) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to PIT 4 for 4 yards (V.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 4(5:30 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
PIT
Steelers
- Field Goal (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(5:26 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to PIT 49 for 24 yards (M.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 49(4:40 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to TEN 43 for 8 yards (A.Hooker K.Fulton).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - PIT 43(3:53 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner pushed ob at TEN 25 for 18 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(3:14 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Conner (A.Hooker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PIT 0(3:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson. PENALTY on TEN-J.Clowney Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PIT 20(3:04 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to E.Ebron (J.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 20(2:59 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster [H.Landry].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - PIT 20(2:54 - 2nd) C.Boswell 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
TEN
Titans
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 52 yards from PIT 35 to TEN 13. K.Raymond MUFFS catch and recovers at TEN 7. K.Raymond to TEN 10 for 3 yards (J.Dangerfield).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 10(2:44 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 6 for -4 yards (T.Watt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - TEN 6(2:00 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 15 for 9 yards (V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEN 15(1:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEN 15(1:51 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 59 yards to PIT 26 Center-B.Brinkley. R.McCloud to TEN 17 for 57 yards (A.Hooker).
PIT
Steelers
- Touchdown (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 17(1:35 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to TEN 15 for 2 yards (J.Brown R.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 15(1:03 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at TEN 9 for 6 yards (J.Joseph).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 9(0:57 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
TEN
Titans
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:52 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 29 for 4 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEN 29(0:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown [C.Heyward].
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEN 29(0:28 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Firkser to TEN 32 for 3 yards (S.Nelson J.Layne).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - TEN 32(0:21 - 2nd) B.Kern Aborted. B.Brinkley FUMBLES at TEN 18 recovered by TEN-B.Kern at TEN 18. B.Kern pass incomplete deep left to G.Swaim. Penalty on TEN-B.Brinkley Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
PIT
Steelers
- Interception (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(0:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-E.Ebron False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 32 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 15 - PIT 37(0:14 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by D.Cruikshank at TEN -8. D.Cruikshank to TEN 5 for 13 yards. Lateral to T.Smith to TEN 10 for 5 yards (D.Johnson J.Conner).
TEN
Titans
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to TEN 9. K.Raymond to TEN 26 for 17 yards (J.Pierre O.Adeniyi).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEN 26(14:55 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 19 for -7 yards (T.Watt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - TEN 19(14:18 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 20 for 1 yard (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TEN 20(13:35 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (Te.Edmunds).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TEN 20(13:30 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 61 yards to PIT 19 Center-B.Brinkley. R.McCloud to PIT 34 for 15 yards (W.Compton).
PIT
Steelers
- Field Goal (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(13:19 - 3rd) J.Conner left end pushed ob at PIT 43 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro). PENALTY on TEN-K.Vaccaro Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PIT 43.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(13:06 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to TEN 43 for -1 yards (H.Landry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - PIT 43(12:24 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to TEN 36 for 7 yards (M.Butler). TEN-J.Clowney was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - PIT 15(12:02 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool (M.Butler). PENALTY on TEN-M.Butler Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 15(11:57 - 3rd) J.Conner right tackle to TEN 9 for 6 yards (K.Byard R.Evans).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 9(11:16 - 3rd) J.Conner right end to TEN 12 for -3 yards (V.Beasley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 12(10:33 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - PIT 12(10:29 - 3rd) C.Boswell 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
TEN
Titans
- Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(10:26 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 27 for 2 yards (T.Watt).
|+73 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 27(9:47 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
PIT
Steelers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:36 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to A.McFarland (R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(9:30 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 25 for no gain (J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 25(8:53 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 32 for 7 yards (K.Byard).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 32(8:09 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 49 yards to TEN 19 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by K.Raymond.
TEN
Titans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 19(8:02 - 3rd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 19 for no gain (S.Tuitt J.Haden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 19(7:25 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 21 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith; V.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEN 21(6:45 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 25 for 4 yards (C.Sutton) [C.Wormley].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEN 25(5:56 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 59 yards to PIT 16 Center-B.Brinkley fair catch by R.McCloud.
PIT
Steelers
- Interception (4 plays, 14 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(5:49 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to PIT 21 for 5 yards (H.Landry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 21(5:10 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 23 for 2 yards (C.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - PIT 23(4:29 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 30 for 7 yards (A.Hooker C.Jackson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(3:49 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by J.Brown (J.Simmons) at PIT 30. J.Brown to PIT 30 for no gain (M.Feiler).
TEN
Titans
- Field Goal (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(3:44 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at PIT 33 for -3 yards (V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TEN 33(3:07 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (T.Watt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TEN 33(3:04 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Humphries.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - TEN 33(3:00 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
PIT
Steelers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:55 - 3rd) J.Conner left end to PIT 30 for 5 yards (K.Vaccaro M.Butler).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 30(2:19 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to V.McDonald to PIT 39 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(1:40 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 39 for no gain (J.Clowney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 39(0:58 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PIT 39(0:55 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (J.Brown) [J.Simmons].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PIT 39(0:49 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 51 yards to TEN 10 Center-K.Canaday. K.Raymond pushed ob at TEN 15 for 5 yards (J.Pierre). PENALTY on PIT-J.Pierre Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at TEN 15.
TEN
Titans
- Touchdown (12 plays, 70 yards, 5:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(0:38 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 3 yards (V.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 33(15:00 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 42 for 9 yards (S.Nelson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(14:24 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 45 for 3 yards (C.Heyward; T.Alualu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 45(13:44 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at PIT 49 for 6 yards (J.Haden).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 49(13:20 - 4th) R.Tannehill up the middle to PIT 48 for 1 yard (T.Alualu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(12:40 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to PIT 44 for 4 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 44(12:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to PIT 24 for 20 yards (S.Nelson; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 24(11:43 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle pushed ob at PIT 7 for 17 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - TEN 7(11:25 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to PIT 1 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; J.Haden). PIT-C.Wormley was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEN 1(10:50 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEN 1(10:46 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to PIT 1 for no gain (R.Spillane T.Watt). PIT-R.Spillane was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TEN 0(10:19 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Davis. PENALTY on PIT-M.Fitzpatrick Defensive Holding 0 yards enforced at PIT 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(10:15 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 4th) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
PIT
Steelers
- Interception (16 plays, 72 yards, 7:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to PIT 1. R.McCloud to PIT 24 for 23 yards (N.Dzubnar). PENALTY on PIT-H.Mondeaux Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at PIT 18.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 9(10:08 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to PIT 11 for 2 yards (M.Butler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 11(9:28 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass to E.Ebron pushed ob at PIT 18 for 7 yards (M.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 18(9:01 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 23 for 5 yards (C.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 23(8:17 - 4th) J.Conner right guard to PIT 26 for 3 yards (J.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 26(7:35 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (J.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 26(7:31 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 33 for 7 yards (M.Butler). TEN-J.Brown was injured during the play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 33(7:05 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at TEN 39 for 28 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 39(6:31 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 39(6:28 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Conner to TEN 32 for 7 yards (J.Clowney).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - PIT 32(5:42 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to TEN 28 for 4 yards (T.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(4:57 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud to TEN 25 for 3 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 25(4:11 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Washington.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 25(4:07 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to TEN 17 for 8 yards (M.Butler). PIT-D.Johnson was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 17(3:35 - 4th) J.Samuels right end to TEN 12 for 5 yards (K.Byard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 12(2:50 - 4th) J.Conner left guard to TEN 9 for 3 yards (J.Crawford; J.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - PIT 8(2:45 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass to C.Claypool to TEN 8 for 1 yard (W.Compton K.Byard). PENALTY on PIT-J.Samuels Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at TEN 9 - No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 12 - PIT 19(2:40 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by A.Hooker (J.Brown) at TEN -9. Touchback.
TEN
Titans
- Missed FG (12 plays, 52 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 20(2:35 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 29 for 9 yards (C.Sutton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TEN 29(2:15 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-D.Kelly False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 29 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 24(2:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at TEN 41 for 17 yards (S.Nelson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 41(2:11 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to 50 for 9 yards (C.Sutton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 50(2:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 49 for -1 yards (J.Haden).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 49(1:40 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at PIT 44 for 7 yards (J.Haden).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 44(1:36 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to PIT 46 for -2 yards (V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TEN 46(1:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Humphries (C.Sutton).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 12 - TEN 46(1:05 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Brown pushed ob at PIT 25 for 21 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right [S.Tuitt]. PENALTY on TEN-R.Tannehill Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at PIT 25.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - TEN 35(0:40 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to PIT 28 for 7 yards (J.Haden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TEN 28(0:24 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - TEN 28(0:19 - 4th) S.Gostkowski 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
