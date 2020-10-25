Drive Chart
PIT
TEN

Key Players
D. Johnson 18 WR
80 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 9 RECs
20
FPTS
A. Brown 11 WR
153 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
21
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:42
B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
16
plays
100
yds
9:18
pos
6
0
Point After TD 5:42
C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:16
B.Snell left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
61
yds
7:05
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:16
C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:26
R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
70
yds
6:50
pos
14
6
Point After TD 5:26
S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Field Goal 2:50
C.Boswell 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
7
plays
50
yds
2:36
pos
17
7
Touchdown 0:52
B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
17
yds
00:43
pos
23
7
Point After TD 0:52
C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:26
C.Boswell 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
7
plays
18
yds
2:53
pos
27
7
Touchdown 9:36
R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
75
yds
00:50
pos
27
13
Point After TD 9:36
S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Field Goal 2:55
S.Gostkowski 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
4
plays
-3
yds
00:49
pos
27
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:13
D.Henry up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
70
yds
5:25
pos
27
23
Point After TD 10:13
S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Team Stats
Time of Pos 36:23 23:23
1st Downs 23 15
Rushing 6 5
Passing 15 8
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 13-18 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 362 292
Total Plays 74 56
Avg Gain 4.9 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 94 82
Rush Attempts 25 23
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 3.6
Net Yards Passing 268 210
Comp. - Att. 32-49 18-31
Yards Per Pass 5.5 6.4
Penalties - Yards 8-69 7-73
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 2-50.0 4-60.5
Return Yards 100 66
Punts - Returns 3-83 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 3-43
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-18
Red Zone Eff. 3-5 -60% 2-2 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Steelers 6-0 7173027
Titans 5-1 0710724
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
 268 PASS YDS 210
94 RUSH YDS 82
362 TOTAL YDS 292
Steelers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
16
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 268 2 3 112.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.0% 777 7 1 105.2
B. Roethlisberger 32/49 268 2 3 16
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Conner 30 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 82 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 224 2
J. Conner 20 82 0 24 10
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 42 0
A. McFarland 1 6 0 6 0
J. Samuels 38 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Samuels 1 5 0 5 0
B. Snell 24 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 129 0
B. Snell 2 2 1 1 6
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
16
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 4 0
B. Roethlisberger 1 -1 0 -1 16
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 9 85 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 160 3
J. Smith-Schuster 14 9 85 0 28 8
D. Johnson 18 WR
20
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
15 9 80 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 149 1
D. Johnson 15 9 80 2 14 20
E. Ebron 85 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 50 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 113 1
E. Ebron 8 6 50 0 22 5
J. Conner 30 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 29 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 63 0
J. Conner 5 3 29 0 18 10
V. McDonald 89 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 41 0
V. McDonald 2 2 14 0 9 1
R. McCloud 14 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 12 0
R. McCloud 2 2 12 0 9 1
J. Washington 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 92 1
J. Washington 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 7 0
A. McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Claypool 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 151 1
C. Claypool 1 1 -2 0 -2 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
V. Williams 98 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 2.0
V. Williams 9-1 1.0 0 0
C. Sutton 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Sutton 4-0 0.0 0 0
T. Watt 90 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 3.5
T. Watt 4-1 1.0 0 0
J. Haden 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
J. Haden 4-3 0.0 0 0
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
M. Fitzpatrick 3-2 0.0 0 0
A. Highsmith 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Highsmith 3-1 0.0 0 0
S. Nelson 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
S. Nelson 3-1 0.0 0 0
R. Spillane 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Spillane 2-1 0.0 0 0
T. Edmunds 34 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-2 0 1.0
T. Edmunds 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Allen 27 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Allen 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Johnson 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Tuitt 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 2.0
S. Tuitt 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Alualu 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
T. Alualu 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Feiler 71 G
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Feiler 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Dangerfield 37 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dangerfield 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Layne 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Layne 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Conner 30 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Conner 0-1 0.0 0 0
O. Adeniyi 92 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Adeniyi 0-1 0.0 0 0
C. Heyward 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.5
C. Heyward 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Boswell 9 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/5 7/8
C. Boswell 2/2 38 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. McCloud 14 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 49 0
R. McCloud 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. McCloud 14 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.7 57 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 25 0
R. McCloud 3 27.7 57 0
Titans
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
R. Tannehill 17 QB
20
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 220 2 0 143.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 809 6 1 105.8
R. Tannehill 18/30 220 2 0 20
B. Kern 6 P
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
B. Kern 0/1 0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Henry 22 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 319 2
D. Henry 20 75 1 17 13
R. Tannehill 17 QB
20
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
R. Tannehill 2 5 0 4 20
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. McNichols 1 2 0 2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Brown 11 WR
21
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 153 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 39 0
A. Brown 8 6 153 1 73 21
C. Davis 84 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 35 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 206 1
C. Davis 10 6 35 1 7 9
A. Humphries 10 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 136 1
A. Humphries 3 1 19 0 19 1
J. Smith 81 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 181 3
J. Smith 4 1 9 0 9 0
A. Firkser 86 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 50 0
A. Firkser 2 2 7 0 4 0
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
G. Swaim 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Henry 22 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 26 0
D. Henry 2 2 -3 0 -1 13
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Brown 55 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-9 0 0.0
J. Brown 7-1 0.0 1 0
M. Butler 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 0.0
M. Butler 7-1 0.0 0 0
K. Byard 31 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-5 0 0.0
K. Byard 6-0 0.0 0 0
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-4 0 1.0
K. Vaccaro 4-0 0.0 0 0
J. Clowney 99 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Clowney 3-1 0.0 0 1
A. Hooker 37 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Hooker 3-1 0.0 1 0
J. Joseph 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 1 0.0
J. Joseph 3-0 0.0 0 0
T. Smith 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 3-1 0.0 0 0
H. Landry 58 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 1 0.0
H. Landry 3-0 0.0 0 0
R. Evans 54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
R. Evans 2-3 0.0 0 0
C. Jackson 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0 0
K. Fulton 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 1.0
K. Fulton 2-1 0.0 0 0
V. Beasley 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Beasley 2-0 0.0 0 1
W. Compton 53 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Compton 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 1.0
J. Simmons 1-2 0.0 0 0
J. Crawford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Crawford 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Jones 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Jones 1-2 0.0 0 0
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Dzubnar 1-0 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Gostkowski 3 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/12 5/7
S. Gostkowski 1/2 51 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kern 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 60.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 6
B. Kern 4 60.5 1 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
K. Raymond 3 14.3 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 4.0 24 0
K. Raymond 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PIT 25 9:18 16 75 TD
4:21 PIT 39 7:05 13 61 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:26 PIT 25 2:36 7 55 FG
1:35 TEN 17 0:43 3 17 TD
0:14 TEN 32 0:14 1 -5 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 PIT 34 2:53 7 54 FG
9:36 PIT 25 1:34 3 7 Punt
5:48 PIT 16 2:05 4 14 INT
2:55 PIT 25 2:17 5 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 PIT 9 7:38 16 72 INT
0:14 PIT 35 0:14 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:42 TEN 15 1:21 3 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 TEN 25 6:50 12 75 TD
2:50 TEN 10 1:15 3 5 Punt
0:52 TEN 25 0:38 4 7 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEN 26 1:41 3 -6 Punt
10:26 TEN 25 0:50 2 75 TD
8:02 TEN 19 2:13 3 6 Punt
3:44 PIT 30 0:49 4 -3 FG
0:38 TEN 30 5:25 12 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:34 TEN 20 2:21 12 52 FG Miss

PIT Steelers  - Touchdown (16 plays, 75 yards, 9:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25
(15:00 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (J.Clowney).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25
(14:56 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 32 for 7 yards (K.Byard).
+14 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 32
(14:10 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 46 for 14 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46
(13:38 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 48 for 6 yards (T.Smith).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 48
(13:00 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud pushed ob at TEN 39 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39
(12:22 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner to TEN 35 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 35
(11:46 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to TEN 31 for 4 yards (H.Landry). PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 16 - PIT 45
(11:26 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to V.McDonald to TEN 40 for 5 yards (J.Brown).
+14 YD
3 & 11 - PIT 40
(10:44 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to TEN 26 for 14 yards (A.Hooker; T.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 26
(10:03 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to TEN 22 for 4 yards (K.Fulton).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 22
(9:22 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to TEN 20 for 2 yards (V.Beasley). FUMBLES (V.Beasley) and recovers at TEN 17.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 17
(8:42 - 1st) J.Conner right tackle to TEN 11 for 6 yards (K.Byard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 11
(7:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 11
(7:52 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to TEN 2 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 2
(7:21 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to TEN 1 for 1 yard (K.Byard R.Evans).
Penalty
1 & 1 - PIT 0
(6:36 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Conner for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at TEN 1 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 16 - PIT 16
(6:33 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to TEN 11 for 5 yards (T.Smith J.Brown) [J.Simmons].
+11 YD
2 & 11 - PIT 11
(5:45 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:42 - 1st) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.

TEN Titans  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:42 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 63 yards from PIT 35 to TEN 2. K.Raymond to TEN 25 for 23 yards (M.Allen). PENALTY on TEN-D.Bates Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 25.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 15
(5:37 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 20 for 5 yards (R.Spillane C.Heyward). PENALTY on TEN-J.Smith Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at TEN 15 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 17 - TEN 8
(5:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown [S.Tuitt].
+1 YD
2 & 17 - TEN 8
(5:10 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 9 for 1 yard (V.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 16 - TEN 9
(4:38 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (C.Sutton).
Punt
4 & 16 - TEN 9
(4:35 - 1st) B.Kern punts 63 yards to PIT 28 Center-B.Brinkley. R.McCloud to PIT 39 for 11 yards (D.Bates W.Compton).

PIT Steelers  - Touchdown (13 plays, 61 yards, 7:05 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39
(4:21 - 1st) A.McFarland left tackle to PIT 45 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
-10 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 45
(3:39 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to PIT 35 for -10 yards (J.Simmons; D.Jones).
+22 YD
3 & 14 - PIT 35
(2:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to E.Ebron to TEN 43 for 22 yards (J.Joseph).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 43
(2:12 - 1st) J.Conner right end to TEN 36 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 36
(1:25 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 34 for 2 yards (H.Landry).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 34
(0:38 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to TEN 31 for 3 yards (J.Clowney; D.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 31
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 31
(14:56 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to TEN 36 for -5 yards (J.Clowney). FUMBLES (J.Clowney) and recovers at TEN 41. C.Claypool to TEN 33 for 8 yards (J.Joseph).
+21 YD
3 & 12 - PIT 33
(14:22 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 12 for 21 yards (K.Fulton).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 12
(13:38 - 2nd) J.Conner right end pushed ob at TEN 3 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 3
(13:03 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to TEN 1 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 1 - PIT 1
(12:24 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Conner.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 1
(12:21 - 2nd) B.Snell left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:16 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.

TEN Titans  - Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:16 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(12:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith (J.Haden).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 25
(12:13 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 39 for 14 yards (V.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39
(11:36 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 45 for 6 yards (R.Spillane).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 45
(10:53 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to PIT 42 for 13 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42
(10:16 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to PIT 39 for 3 yards (V.Williams R.Spillane).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 39
(9:36 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to PIT 41 for -2 yards (T.Watt).
+19 YD
3 & 9 - TEN 41
(8:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to A.Humphries to PIT 22 for 19 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 22
(8:13 - 2nd) J.McNichols left tackle to PIT 20 for 2 yards (V.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 20
(7:33 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis to PIT 13 for 7 yards (A.Highsmith).
Penalty
3 & 1 - TEN 13
(7:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-H.Mondeaux Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PIT 13 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 8 - TEN 8
(6:59 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to PIT 8 for no gain (A.Highsmith J.Haden).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 8
(6:14 - 2nd) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to PIT 4 for 4 yards (V.Williams).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - TEN 4
(5:30 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:26 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.

PIT Steelers  - Field Goal (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:26 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25
(5:26 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to PIT 49 for 24 yards (M.Butler).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 49
(4:40 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to TEN 43 for 8 yards (A.Hooker K.Fulton).
+18 YD
2 & 2 - PIT 43
(3:53 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner pushed ob at TEN 25 for 18 yards (J.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25
(3:14 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Conner (A.Hooker).
Penalty
2 & 10 - PIT 0
(3:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson. PENALTY on TEN-J.Clowney Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 25 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - PIT 20
(3:04 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to E.Ebron (J.Joseph).
No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 20
(2:59 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster [H.Landry].
Field Goal
4 & 5 - PIT 20
(2:54 - 2nd) C.Boswell 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.

TEN Titans  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:50 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 52 yards from PIT 35 to TEN 13. K.Raymond MUFFS catch and recovers at TEN 7. K.Raymond to TEN 10 for 3 yards (J.Dangerfield).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 10
(2:44 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 6 for -4 yards (T.Watt).
+9 YD
2 & 14 - TEN 6
(2:00 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 15 for 9 yards (V.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TEN 15
(1:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis.
Punt
4 & 5 - TEN 15
(1:51 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 59 yards to PIT 26 Center-B.Brinkley. R.McCloud to TEN 17 for 57 yards (A.Hooker).

PIT Steelers  - Touchdown (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 17
(1:35 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to TEN 15 for 2 yards (J.Brown R.Evans).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 15
(1:03 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at TEN 9 for 6 yards (J.Joseph).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 9
(0:57 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:52 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.

TEN Titans  - Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(0:52 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 29 for 4 yards (C.Sutton).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TEN 29
(0:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown [C.Heyward].
+3 YD
3 & 6 - TEN 29
(0:28 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Firkser to TEN 32 for 3 yards (S.Nelson J.Layne).
No Gain
4 & 3 - TEN 32
(0:21 - 2nd) B.Kern Aborted. B.Brinkley FUMBLES at TEN 18 recovered by TEN-B.Kern at TEN 18. B.Kern pass incomplete deep left to G.Swaim. Penalty on TEN-B.Brinkley Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.

PIT Steelers  - Interception (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 32
(0:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-E.Ebron False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 32 - No Play.
Int
1 & 15 - PIT 37
(0:14 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by D.Cruikshank at TEN -8. D.Cruikshank to TEN 5 for 13 yards. Lateral to T.Smith to TEN 10 for 5 yards (D.Johnson J.Conner).

TEN Titans  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to TEN 9. K.Raymond to TEN 26 for 17 yards (J.Pierre O.Adeniyi).
Sack
1 & 10 - TEN 26
(14:55 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 19 for -7 yards (T.Watt).
+1 YD
2 & 17 - TEN 19
(14:18 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 20 for 1 yard (Te.Edmunds).
No Gain
3 & 16 - TEN 20
(13:35 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (Te.Edmunds).
Punt
4 & 16 - TEN 20
(13:30 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 61 yards to PIT 19 Center-B.Brinkley. R.McCloud to PIT 34 for 15 yards (W.Compton).

PIT Steelers  - Field Goal (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34
(13:19 - 3rd) J.Conner left end pushed ob at PIT 43 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro). PENALTY on TEN-K.Vaccaro Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PIT 43.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42
(13:06 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to TEN 43 for -1 yards (H.Landry).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - PIT 43
(12:24 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to TEN 36 for 7 yards (M.Butler). TEN-J.Clowney was injured during the play.
Penalty
3 & 4 - PIT 15
(12:02 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool (M.Butler). PENALTY on TEN-M.Butler Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15
(11:57 - 3rd) J.Conner right tackle to TEN 9 for 6 yards (K.Byard R.Evans).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 9
(11:16 - 3rd) J.Conner right end to TEN 12 for -3 yards (V.Beasley).
No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 12
(10:33 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - PIT 12
(10:29 - 3rd) C.Boswell 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.

TEN Titans  - Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:26 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(10:26 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 27 for 2 yards (T.Watt).
+73 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 27
(9:47 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:36 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.

PIT Steelers  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:36 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25
(9:36 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to A.McFarland (R.Evans).
No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 25
(9:30 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 25 for no gain (J.Simmons).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - PIT 25
(8:53 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 32 for 7 yards (K.Byard).
Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 32
(8:09 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 49 yards to TEN 19 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by K.Raymond.

TEN Titans  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 19
(8:02 - 3rd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 19 for no gain (S.Tuitt J.Haden).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 19
(7:25 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 21 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith; V.Williams).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - TEN 21
(6:45 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 25 for 4 yards (C.Sutton) [C.Wormley].
Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 25
(5:56 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 59 yards to PIT 16 Center-B.Brinkley fair catch by R.McCloud.

PIT Steelers  - Interception (4 plays, 14 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 16
(5:49 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to PIT 21 for 5 yards (H.Landry).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 21
(5:10 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 23 for 2 yards (C.Jackson).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 23
(4:29 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 30 for 7 yards (A.Hooker C.Jackson).
Int
1 & 10 - PIT 30
(3:49 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by J.Brown (J.Simmons) at PIT 30. J.Brown to PIT 30 for no gain (M.Feiler).

TEN Titans  - Field Goal (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - TEN 30
(3:44 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at PIT 33 for -3 yards (V.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TEN 33
(3:07 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (T.Watt).
No Gain
3 & 13 - TEN 33
(3:04 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Humphries.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - TEN 33
(3:00 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.

PIT Steelers  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:55 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25
(2:55 - 3rd) J.Conner left end to PIT 30 for 5 yards (K.Vaccaro M.Butler).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 30
(2:19 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to V.McDonald to PIT 39 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 39
(1:40 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 39 for no gain (J.Clowney).
No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 39
(0:58 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 39
(0:55 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (J.Brown) [J.Simmons].
Punt
4 & 10 - PIT 39
(0:49 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 51 yards to TEN 10 Center-K.Canaday. K.Raymond pushed ob at TEN 15 for 5 yards (J.Pierre). PENALTY on PIT-J.Pierre Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at TEN 15.

TEN Titans  - Touchdown (12 plays, 70 yards, 5:25 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 30
(0:38 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 3 yards (V.Williams).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 33
(15:00 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 42 for 9 yards (S.Nelson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42
(14:24 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 45 for 3 yards (C.Heyward; T.Alualu).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 45
(13:44 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at PIT 49 for 6 yards (J.Haden).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 49
(13:20 - 4th) R.Tannehill up the middle to PIT 48 for 1 yard (T.Alualu).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48
(12:40 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to PIT 44 for 4 yards (A.Highsmith).
+20 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 44
(12:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to PIT 24 for 20 yards (S.Nelson; M.Fitzpatrick).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 24
(11:43 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle pushed ob at PIT 7 for 17 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
+6 YD
1 & 7 - TEN 7
(11:25 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to PIT 1 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; J.Haden). PIT-C.Wormley was injured during the play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - TEN 1
(10:50 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (Te.Edmunds).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TEN 1
(10:46 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to PIT 1 for no gain (R.Spillane T.Watt). PIT-R.Spillane was injured during the play.
Penalty
4 & 1 - TEN 0
(10:19 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Davis. PENALTY on PIT-M.Fitzpatrick Defensive Holding 0 yards enforced at PIT 1 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TEN 1
(10:15 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:13 - 4th) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.

PIT Steelers  - Interception (16 plays, 72 yards, 7:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:13 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to PIT 1. R.McCloud to PIT 24 for 23 yards (N.Dzubnar). PENALTY on PIT-H.Mondeaux Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at PIT 18.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 9
(10:08 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to PIT 11 for 2 yards (M.Butler).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 11
(9:28 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass to E.Ebron pushed ob at PIT 18 for 7 yards (M.Butler).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 18
(9:01 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 23 for 5 yards (C.Jackson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 23
(8:17 - 4th) J.Conner right guard to PIT 26 for 3 yards (J.Crawford).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 26
(7:35 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (J.Brown).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - PIT 26
(7:31 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 33 for 7 yards (M.Butler). TEN-J.Brown was injured during the play.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 33
(7:05 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at TEN 39 for 28 yards (K.Vaccaro).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 39
(6:31 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 39
(6:28 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Conner to TEN 32 for 7 yards (J.Clowney).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 32
(5:42 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to TEN 28 for 4 yards (T.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 28
(4:57 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud to TEN 25 for 3 yards (M.Butler).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 25
(4:11 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Washington.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - PIT 25
(4:07 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to TEN 17 for 8 yards (M.Butler). PIT-D.Johnson was injured during the play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 17
(3:35 - 4th) J.Samuels right end to TEN 12 for 5 yards (K.Byard).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 12
(2:50 - 4th) J.Conner left guard to TEN 9 for 3 yards (J.Crawford; J.Simmons).
Penalty
3 & 2 - PIT 8
(2:45 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass to C.Claypool to TEN 8 for 1 yard (W.Compton K.Byard). PENALTY on PIT-J.Samuels Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at TEN 9 - No Play.
Int
3 & 12 - PIT 19
(2:40 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass deep middle intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by A.Hooker (J.Brown) at TEN -9. Touchback.

TEN Titans  - Missed FG (12 plays, 52 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20
(2:35 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 29 for 9 yards (C.Sutton).
Penalty
2 & 1 - TEN 29
(2:15 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-D.Kelly False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 29 - No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 24
(2:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at TEN 41 for 17 yards (S.Nelson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 41
(2:11 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to 50 for 9 yards (C.Sutton).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 50
(2:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 49 for -1 yards (J.Haden).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - TEN 49
(1:40 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at PIT 44 for 7 yards (J.Haden).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44
(1:36 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to PIT 46 for -2 yards (V.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 12 - TEN 46
(1:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Humphries (C.Sutton).
+21 YD
3 & 12 - TEN 46
(1:05 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Brown pushed ob at PIT 25 for 21 yards (Te.Edmunds).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(1:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right [S.Tuitt]. PENALTY on TEN-R.Tannehill Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at PIT 25.
+7 YD
2 & 20 - TEN 35
(0:40 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to PIT 28 for 7 yards (J.Haden).
No Gain
3 & 13 - TEN 28
(0:24 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
No Good
4 & 13 - TEN 28
(0:19 - 4th) S.Gostkowski 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.

PIT Steelers  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 35
(0:14 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger kneels to PIT 34 for -1 yards.
