+9 YD 1 & 10 - TEN 20 (2:35 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 29 for 9 yards (C.Sutton).

Penalty 2 & 1 - TEN 29 (2:15 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-D.Kelly False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 29 - No Play.

+17 YD 2 & 6 - TEN 24 (2:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at TEN 41 for 17 yards (S.Nelson).

+9 YD 1 & 10 - TEN 41 (2:11 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to 50 for 9 yards (C.Sutton).

-1 YD 2 & 1 - TEN 50 (2:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 49 for -1 yards (J.Haden).

+7 YD 3 & 2 - TEN 49 (1:40 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at PIT 44 for 7 yards (J.Haden).

-2 YD 1 & 10 - TEN 44 (1:36 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to PIT 46 for -2 yards (V.Williams).

No Gain 2 & 12 - TEN 46 (1:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Humphries (C.Sutton).

+21 YD 3 & 12 - TEN 46 (1:05 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Brown pushed ob at PIT 25 for 21 yards (Te.Edmunds).

No Gain 1 & 10 - TEN 25 (1:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right [S.Tuitt]. PENALTY on TEN-R.Tannehill Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at PIT 25.

+7 YD 2 & 20 - TEN 35 (0:40 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to PIT 28 for 7 yards (J.Haden).

No Gain 3 & 13 - TEN 28 (0:24 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.