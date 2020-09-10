Drive Chart
BUF
NYJ

Key Players
J. Allen 17 QB
307 PaYds, 61 RuYds
16
FPTS
L. Perine 22 RB
39 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, 2 RECs
10
FPTS
1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:46
S.Castillo 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
11
plays
62
yds
6:14
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 7:22
L.Perine right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
52
yds
3:38
pos
0
9
Point After TD 7:22
S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Field Goal 2:42
T.Bass 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
10
plays
42
yds
4:40
pos
3
10
Field Goal 13:00
T.Bass 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
6
plays
43
yds
00:40
pos
6
10
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:35
T.Bass 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9
plays
24
yds
4:25
pos
9
10
Field Goal 1:37
T.Bass 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
14
plays
78
yds
7:23
pos
12
10
4th Quarter
Field Goal 6:01
T.Bass 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
8
plays
46
yds
4:28
pos
15
10
Field Goal 1:56
T.Bass 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
8
plays
37
yds
3:22
pos
18
10
Team Stats
Time of Pos 34:33 25:27
1st Downs 26 17
Rushing 9 9
Passing 16 5
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 3-11 2-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 422 190
Total Plays 72 51
Avg Gain 5.9 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 126 99
Rush Attempts 27 22
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 4.5
Net Yards Passing 296 91
Comp. - Att. 30-43 12-23
Yards Per Pass 6.6 3.1
Penalties - Yards 11-106 6-49
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 4-42.0
Return Yards 106 66
Punts - Returns 3-23 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-80 3-66
Int. - Returns 2-3 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-5 -0% 1-3 -33%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-2 -0% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bills 5-2 066618
Jets 0-7 370010
MetLife Stadium E. Rutherford, N.J.
 296 PASS YDS 91
126 RUSH YDS 99
422 TOTAL YDS 190
Bills
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Allen 17 QB
16
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 307 0 0 129.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.9% 1326 12 1 122.7
J. Allen 30/43 307 0 0 16
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Allen 17 QB
16
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 83 3
J. Allen 11 61 0 17 16
Z. Moss 20 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 48 0
Z. Moss 7 47 0 26 6
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 213 1
D. Singletary 8 29 0 12 3
I. McKenzie 19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
I. McKenzie 1 -11 0 -11 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
C. Beasley 11 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 11 112 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 260 1
C. Beasley 12 11 112 0 23 11
T. Kroft 81 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 64 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 36 2
T. Kroft 4 4 64 0 38 6
S. Diggs 14 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 6 48 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 26 403 2
S. Diggs 11 6 48 0 12 4
Z. Moss 20 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 16 1
Z. Moss 3 3 25 0 17 6
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 114 0
D. Singletary 5 2 18 0 12 3
R. Gilliam 86 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 1 1
R. Gilliam 1 1 15 0 15 1
I. McKenzie 19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 88 0
I. McKenzie 2 2 14 0 8 1
G. Davis 13 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 129 2
G. Davis 3 1 11 0 11 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Hughes 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Hughes 5-1 2.0 1 1
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-7 0 0.0
T. Edmunds 4-1 0.0 0 0
A. Klein 54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
A. Klein 4-2 0.5 0 0
J. Poyer 21 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-12 0 1.0
J. Poyer 4-2 1.0 0 0
T. Johnson 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-6 0 0.0
T. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0 0
T. White 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
T. White 2-2 0.5 0 0
D. Marlowe 31 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Marlowe 1-1 0.5 0 0
E. Oliver 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
E. Oliver 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Hyde 23 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-8 0 0.0
M. Hyde 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Addison 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 2.0
M. Addison 1-0 0.0 0 0
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
Q. Jefferson 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Johnson 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Murphy 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
T. Murphy 1-2 0.5 0 0
M. Milano 58 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-6 1 1.0
M. Milano 0-2 0.5 0 0
A. Epenesa 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Epenesa 0-3 0.5 0 0
V. Butler 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
V. Butler 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Johnson 46 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Matakevich 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 2 K
18
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
6/8 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/6 15/16
T. Bass 6/8 53 0/0 18
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 40.0 58 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 39 0
A. Roberts 2 40.0 58 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.7 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 15.5 124 0
A. Roberts 3 7.7 15 0
Jets
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
S. Darnold 14 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 120 0 2 78.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 792 3 4 70.7
S. Darnold 12/23 120 0 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
F. Gore 21 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 174 0
F. Gore 11 60 0 13 6
L. Perine 22 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 56 0
L. Perine 11 39 1 20 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Berrios 10 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 35 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 123 2
B. Berrios 7 4 35 0 22 3
B. Perriman 19 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 27 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 29 0
B. Perriman 2 2 27 0 19 2
L. Perine 22 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 -1 0
L. Perine 3 2 16 0 9 10
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 81 0
J. Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Wesco 85 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
T. Wesco 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Herndon 89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 74 0
C. Herndon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
N. Hewitt 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-11 0 0.0
N. Hewitt 10-3 0.0 0 0
M. Maye 20 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-12 0 2.0
M. Maye 5-5 0.0 0 0
B. Poole 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-1 1 1.0
B. Poole 4-1 0.0 0 0
A. Williamson 54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-9 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-8 0 0.0
A. Williamson 4-9 0.0 0 0
B. Huff 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Huff 3-1 0.0 0 0
P. Desir 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-4 3 0.0
P. Desir 3-0 0.0 0 0
Q. Williams 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 2.0
Q. Williams 3-1 1.0 0 0
B. Austin 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-3 0 0.0
B. Austin 3-2 0.0 0 0
B. Cashman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Cashman 2-1 0.0 0 0
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
F. Fatukasi 2-2 0.0 0 0
A. Davis 32 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Davis 2-1 0.0 0 0
T. Basham 93 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Basham 1-0 1.0 0 1
B. Perriman 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Perriman 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. McDougald 30 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-8 0 0.0
B. McDougald 1-1 0.0 0 0
H. Anderson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
H. Anderson 1-2 0.0 0 0
V. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
V. Smith 0-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 2
B. Mann 4 42.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson  RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 25 0
T. Johnson 3 22.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:46 BUF 25 2:35 7 48 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 BUF 19 3:11 9 61 Fumble
7:22 BUF 23 4:40 10 42 FG
0:40 BUF 26 0:40 6 43 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NYJ 46 4:25 9 19 FG
9:00 BUF 8 7:23 14 73 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUF 31 2:41 7 50 FG Miss
10:29 BUF 43 4:28 8 46 FG
5:18 BUF 41 3:22 8 37 FG
1:08 NYJ 9 1:08 2 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NYJ 22 6:14 11 67 FG
6:11 NYJ 35 7:00 12 46 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 NYJ 20 3:38 7 80 TD
2:42 NYJ 25 2:02 6 21 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:35 NYJ 26 1:35 4 12 Punt
1:37 NYJ 28 1:37 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 NYJ 27 1:50 3 -6 Punt
6:01 NYJ 25 0:43 3 3 Punt
1:56 NYJ 25 0:48 3 -5 INT

NYJ Jets  - Field Goal (11 plays, 67 yards, 6:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to NYJ 2. T.Johnson to NYJ 22 for 20 yards (T.Matakevich; D.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 22
(14:56 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to NYJ 30 for 8 yards (J.Hughes A.Klein).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 30
(14:22 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 41 for 11 yards (T.White; M.Hyde).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 41
(13:45 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Perriman to BUF 40 for 19 yards (T.White).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40
(13:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to L.Perine to BUF 33 for 7 yards (T.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 33
(12:26 - 1st) L.Perine left end to BUF 29 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 29
(11:48 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Mims to BUF 24 for 5 yards (D.Marlowe).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 24
(11:09 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to BUF 17 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 17
(10:25 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at BUF 24 for -7 yards (sack split by A.Epenesa and T.Murphy).
+8 YD
2 & 17 - NYJ 24
(9:45 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Perriman to BUF 16 for 8 yards (A.Klein).
Penalty
3 & 9 - NYJ 10
(9:04 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on BUF-M.Addison Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 16 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 11
(8:57 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to D.Mims (D.Jackson).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NYJ 11
(8:50 - 1st) S.Castillo 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.

BUF Bills  - Missed FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:46 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25
(8:46 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BUF 31 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 31
(8:19 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to T.Kroft to BUF 43 for 12 yards (A.Williamson).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43
(7:49 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NYJ 34 for 23 yards (N.Hewitt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 34
(7:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary (B.Austin).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 34
(7:08 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles right end to NYJ 27 for 7 yards (B.Poole). NYJ-K.Phillips was injured during the play.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BUF 27
(6:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis (B.Austin).
No Good
4 & 3 - BUF 27
(6:15 - 1st) T.Bass 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NYJ Jets  - Downs (12 plays, 46 yards, 7:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 35
(6:11 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-E.Oliver Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NYJ 35 - No Play.
Penalty
1 & 5 - NYJ 40
(6:11 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Andrews False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 40 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35
(6:11 - 1st) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 37 for 2 yards (E.Oliver).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 37
(5:35 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to L.Perine to NYJ 46 for 9 yards (A.Klein).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46
(4:54 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to BUF 47 for 7 yards (M.Addison).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NYJ 47
(4:21 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to BUF 47 for no gain (A.Klein).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 47
(3:48 - 1st) L.Perine left end to BUF 39 for 8 yards (J.Poyer; M.Milano).
Sack
1 & 10 - NYJ 39
(3:02 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at BUF 44 for -5 yards (J.Poyer).
Penalty
2 & 15 - NYJ 44
(2:20 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-M.Becton False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 44 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - NYJ 49
(2:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios to BUF 49 for no gain (T.Murphy).
+22 YD
3 & 20 - NYJ 49
(1:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep left to B.Berrios ran ob at BUF 27 for 22 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27
(1:03 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to BUF 25 for 2 yards (J.Poyer; A.Epenesa).
-3 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 25
(0:21 - 1st) L.Perine left end to BUF 28 for -3 yards (A.Epenesa; E.Oliver).
+10 YD
3 & 11 - NYJ 28
(15:00 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to D.Mims to BUF 18 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - NYJ 18
(14:16 - 2nd) L.Perine up the middle to BUF 19 for -1 yards (Q.Jefferson; J.Hughes).

BUF Bills  - Fumble (9 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 19
(14:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs (P.Desir).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 19
(14:06 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right end pushed ob at BUF 33 for 14 yards (A.Williamson). NYJ-K.Phillips was injured during the play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 33
(13:44 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 46 for 13 yards (P.Desir) [Q.Williams]. PENALTY on NYJ-Q.Williams Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 39
(13:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis (P.Desir).
+17 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 39
(13:14 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right end to NYJ 22 for 17 yards (M.Maye).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 22
(12:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to R.Gilliam to NYJ 7 for 15 yards (M.Maye; N.Hewitt).
Penalty
1 & 7 - BUF 0
(11:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis. PENALTY on BUF-I.Boettger Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 7 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 17 - BUF 17
(11:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to NYJ 14 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
No Gain
2 & 14 - BUF 14
(11:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right. Penalty on BUF-B.Winters Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
Sack
3 & 14 - BUF 14
(11:05 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at NYJ 22 for -8 yards (T.Basham). FUMBLES (T.Basham) [T.Basham] RECOVERED by NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers at NYJ 20.

NYJ Jets  - Touchdown (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20
(11:00 - 2nd) L.Perine left tackle to NYJ 40 for 20 yards (T.Edmunds).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 45
(10:18 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Perriman (T.White). PENALTY on BUF-T.White Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at NYJ 40 - No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 45
(10:14 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Mims to BUF 29 for 16 yards (T.White).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 29
(9:37 - 2nd) L.Perine right end to BUF 30 for -1 yards (T.Edmunds).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 30
(8:59 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Mims to BUF 19 for 11 yards (D.Jackson) [T.Murphy].
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19
(8:14 - 2nd) L.Perine up the middle to BUF 18 for 1 yard (M.Hyde).
Penalty
2 & 9 - NYJ 5
(7:37 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to B.Perriman. PENALTY on BUF-M.Hyde Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at BUF 18 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - NYJ 5
(7:32 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 5
(7:28 - 2nd) L.Perine right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:22 - 2nd) S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.

BUF Bills  - Field Goal (10 plays, 42 yards, 4:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:22 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 64 yards from NYJ 35 to BUF 1. A.Roberts to BUF 23 for 22 yards (B.Hager).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23
(7:17 - 2nd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 35 for 12 yards (B.McDougald; A.Williamson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35
(6:40 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 40 for 5 yards (H.Anderson; N.Hewitt).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 40
(6:05 - 2nd) D.Singletary right guard to BUF 38 for -2 yards (H.Anderson).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 38
(5:25 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 47 for 9 yards (P.Desir). Penalty on NYJ-P.Desir Illegal Contact declined.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47
(4:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to Z.Moss to NYJ 48 for 5 yards (A.Williamson).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 48
(4:17 - 2nd) J.Allen left guard to NYJ 38 for 10 yards (A.Williamson; M.Maye).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38
(3:38 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to NYJ 35 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 35
(3:01 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 35
(2:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs. BUF-S.Diggs was injured during the play.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - BUF 35
(2:47 - 2nd) T.Bass 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NYJ Jets  - Interception (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:42 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(2:42 - 2nd) F.Gore right tackle to NYJ 34 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 34
(2:01 - 2nd) L.Perine right end to NYJ 36 for 2 yards (J.Hughes).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36
(1:57 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to NYJ 45 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 45
(1:20 - 2nd) L.Perine right guard to NYJ 46 for 1 yard (Q.Jefferson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 46
(0:55 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to L.Perine [J.Hughes].
Int
2 & 10 - NYJ 46
(0:49 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass deep left intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by D.Jackson at BUF 36. D.Jackson to BUF 42 for 6 yards (B.Perriman). PENALTY on BUF-J.Zimmer Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 42.

BUF Bills  - Field Goal (6 plays, 43 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 27
(0:40 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BUF 39 for 12 yards (M.Maye; A.Williamson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 39
(0:22 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at BUF 47 for 8 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 47
(0:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to NYJ 44 for 9 yards (A.Williamson; B.Austin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44
(0:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44
(0:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NYJ 30 for 14 yards (B.Poole).
Field Goal
1 & 10 - BUF 30
(0:02 - 2nd) T.Bass 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

BUF Bills  - Field Goal (9 plays, 19 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 70 yards from NYJ 35 to BUF -5. A.Roberts to NYJ 47 for 58 yards (B.Cashman).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47
(14:52 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to NYJ 39 for 8 yards (B.Poole).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 39
(14:18 - 3rd) D.Singletary right guard to NYJ 37 for 2 yards (Q.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 37
(13:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary [Q.Williams].
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 37
(13:36 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NYJ 32 for 5 yards (B.McDougald).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 32
(13:04 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NYJ 20 for 12 yards (B.Huff).
-11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20
(12:24 - 3rd) I.McKenzie right end to NYJ 31 for -11 yards (B.Huff).
Penalty
2 & 21 - BUF 31
(11:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-B.Winters False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 31 - No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 26 - BUF 36
(11:28 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to NYJ 28 for 8 yards (B.Poole; A.Williamson).
No Gain
3 & 18 - BUF 28
(10:47 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs (B.McDougald).
Field Goal
4 & 18 - BUF 28
(10:39 - 3rd) T.Bass 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NYJ Jets  - Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:35 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to NYJ 5. T.Johnson to NYJ 26 for 21 yards (J.Poyer J.Johnson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26
(10:31 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 39 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 39
(9:56 - 3rd) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 38 for -1 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Murphy).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NYJ 38
(9:21 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to B.Berrios.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NYJ 38
(9:17 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Berrios (T.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 11 - NYJ 38
(9:11 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 47 yards to BUF 15 Center-T.Hennessy. A.Roberts to BUF 34 for 19 yards (L.Jackson; V.Smith). PENALTY on BUF-S.Neal Offensive Holding 8 yards enforced at BUF 16.

BUF Bills  - Field Goal (14 plays, 73 yards, 7:23 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 8
(9:00 - 3rd) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 14 for 6 yards (B.Huff; Q.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 14
(8:20 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to BUF 17 for 3 yards (P.Desir).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 17
(7:57 - 3rd) J.Allen left guard to BUF 19 for 2 yards (B.Huff).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 19
(7:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to BUF 36 for 17 yards (A.Davis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36
(6:37 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 42 for 6 yards (M.Maye).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 42
(6:01 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 48 for 6 yards (B.Austin).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48
(5:26 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to NYJ 45 for 7 yards (N.Hewitt A.Williamson).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 45
(4:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to NYJ 39 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 39
(4:15 - 3rd) Z.Moss left guard to NYJ 33 for 6 yards (M.Maye; A.Williamson).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 33
(3:36 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to NYJ 22 for 11 yards (A.Davis; B.Austin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 22
(2:59 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to NYJ 22 for no gain (F.Fatukasi).
Penalty
2 & 10 - BUF 0
(2:10 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BUF Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - BUF 27
(2:04 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to C.Beasley.
+8 YD
3 & 15 - BUF 27
(1:57 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to T.Kroft pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 8 yards (A.Davis).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - BUF 19
(1:42 - 3rd) T.Bass 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NYJ Jets  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:37 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to NYJ 2. T.Johnson to NYJ 27 for 25 yards (D.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 27
(1:32 - 3rd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 23 for -4 yards (sack split by D.Marlowe and A.Klein).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - NYJ 23
(0:51 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to NYJ 27 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 10 - NYJ 27
(0:06 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to C.Herndon.
Punt
4 & 10 - NYJ 27
(0:04 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 39 yards to BUF 34 Center-T.Hennessy. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 41 for 7 yards (B.Cashman). PENALTY on BUF-T.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 41.

BUF Bills  - Missed FG (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31
(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 40 for 9 yards (B.Austin).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 40
(14:28 - 4th) J.Allen left guard to BUF 42 for 2 yards (B.Austin).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42
(13:55 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep left to T.Kroft ran ob at NYJ 20 for 38 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20
(13:17 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to NYJ 19 for 1 yard (N.Hewitt A.Williamson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 19
(12:36 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 19
(12:31 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right.
No Good
4 & 9 - BUF 19
(12:23 - 4th) T.Bass 37 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NYJ Jets  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 27
(12:19 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to T.Wesco (J.Poyer).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 27
(12:14 - 4th) F.Gore left guard to NYJ 29 for 2 yards (J.Hughes).
Penalty
3 & 8 - NYJ 43
(11:35 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon pushed ob at NYJ 43 for 14 yards (M.Milano) [Q.Jefferson]. PENALTY on NYJ-M.Becton Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at NYJ 29 - No Play.
Sack
3 & 13 - NYJ 24
(11:09 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 21 for -3 yards (J.Hughes). FUMBLES (J.Hughes) recovered by NYJ-C.McGovern at NYJ 21.
Punt
4 & 16 - NYJ 21
(10:36 - 4th) B.Mann punts 36 yards to BUF 43 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by A.Roberts.

BUF Bills  - Field Goal (8 plays, 46 yards, 4:28 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43
(10:29 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 48 for 5 yards (M.Maye; A.Williamson).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 48
(9:59 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to T.Kroft pushed ob at NYJ 46 for 6 yards (A.Williamson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46
(9:31 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NYJ 38 for 8 yards (B.Poole).
+26 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 38
(8:49 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle pushed ob at NYJ 12 for 26 yards (M.Maye).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 12
(8:13 - 4th) J.Allen left guard to NYJ 7 for 5 yards (N.Hewitt).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 7
(7:29 - 4th) D.Singletary left guard to NYJ 6 for 1 yard (M.Maye).
Sack
3 & 4 - BUF 6
(6:44 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at NYJ 11 for -5 yards (Q.Williams).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - BUF 11
(6:04 - 4th) T.Bass 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NYJ Jets  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:01 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(6:01 - 4th) L.Perine up the middle to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (A.Klein V.Butler).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 28
(5:38 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NYJ 28
(5:31 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims.
Punt
4 & 7 - NYJ 28
(5:26 - 4th) B.Mann punts 46 yards to BUF 26 Center-T.Hennessy. A.Roberts to BUF 41 for 15 yards (B.Cashman; V.Smith).

BUF Bills  - Field Goal (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41
(5:18 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 42 for 1 yard (Q.Williams).
+18 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 42
(4:36 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to NYJ 40 for 18 yards (N.Hewitt).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40
(3:51 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NYJ 36 for 4 yards (M.Maye).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 36
(3:08 - 4th) J.Allen left guard to NYJ 30 for 6 yards (F.Fatukasi; N.Hewitt).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30
(3:00 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to NYJ 24 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 24
(2:54 - 4th) Z.Moss left guard to NYJ 22 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
No Gain
3 & 2 - BUF 22
(2:08 - 4th) J.Allen up the middle to NYJ 22 for no gain (H.Anderson; F.Fatukasi).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - BUF 22
(2:00 - 4th) T.Bass 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NYJ Jets  - Interception (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:56 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(1:56 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 17 for -8 yards (sack split by T.White and M.Milano).
Penalty
2 & 18 - NYJ 40
(1:50 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman (M.Hyde). NYJ-B.Perriman was injured during the play. BUF-M.Hyde was injured during the play. PENALTY on BUF-M.Hyde Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NYJ 17 - No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 32
(1:45 - 4th) S.Darnold scrambles right end to NYJ 42 for 10 yards (T.Edmunds). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Fant Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 32 - No Play.
Sack
1 & 20 - NYJ 22
(1:37 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 20 for -2 yards (J.Hughes).
Int
2 & 22 - NYJ 20
(1:16 - 4th) S.Darnold pass intended for B.Berrios INTERCEPTED by J.Hughes (Q.Jefferson) at NYJ 15. J.Hughes to NYJ 18 for -3 yards (L.Perine). PENALTY on NYJ-C.McGovern Unnecessary Roughness 9 yards enforced at NYJ 18.

BUF Bills  - End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 9 - BUF 9
(1:08 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to NYJ 10 for -1 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 10
(0:39 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to NYJ 11 for -1 yards.
NFL Scores