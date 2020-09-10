Drive Chart
|
|
|BUF
|NYJ
Key Players
|
J. Allen
17 QB
307 PaYds, 61 RuYds
|
16
FPTS
|
L. Perine
22 RB
39 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
10
FPTS
Field Goal 8:46
S.Castillo 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
11
plays
62
yds
6:14
pos
0
3
0
10
Field Goal 2:42
T.Bass 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
10
plays
42
yds
4:40
pos
3
10
Field Goal 13:00
T.Bass 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
6
plays
43
yds
00:40
pos
6
10
Field Goal 10:35
T.Bass 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9
plays
24
yds
4:25
pos
9
10
Field Goal 1:37
T.Bass 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
14
plays
78
yds
7:23
pos
12
10
Field Goal 6:01
T.Bass 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
8
plays
46
yds
4:28
pos
15
10
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:33
|25:27
|1st Downs
|26
|17
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|16
|5
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|422
|190
|Total Plays
|72
|51
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|99
|Rush Attempts
|27
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|296
|91
|Comp. - Att.
|30-43
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-106
|6-49
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|106
|66
|Punts - Returns
|3-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-80
|3-66
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-5 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|296
|PASS YDS
|91
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|422
|TOTAL YDS
|190
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Allen
|30/43
|307
|0
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Allen
|11
|61
|0
|17
|16
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
6
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|7
|47
|0
|26
|6
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|8
|29
|0
|12
|3
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
1
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|12
|11
|112
|0
|23
|11
|
T. Kroft 81 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Kroft
|4
|4
|64
|0
|38
|6
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|11
|6
|48
|0
|12
|4
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
6
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|3
|3
|25
|0
|17
|6
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|5
|2
|18
|0
|12
|3
|
R. Gilliam 86 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Gilliam
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
1
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|1
|
G. Davis 13 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Davis
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|5-1
|2.0
|1
|1
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 31 SS
|D. Marlowe
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 92 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Murphy 93 DE
|T. Murphy
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 46 SAF
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
|T. Matakevich
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
18
FPTS
|T. Bass
|6/8
|53
|0/0
|18
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|40.0
|58
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|3
|7.7
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
0
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|12/23
|120
|0
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|7
|4
|35
|0
|22
|3
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|2
|2
|27
|0
|19
|2
|
L. Perine 22 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Perine
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|10
|
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wesco 85 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hewitt 46 LB
|N. Hewitt
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Poole 34 CB
|B. Poole
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williamson 54 ILB
|A. Williamson
|4-9
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Desir 35 CB
|P. Desir
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Austin 31 CB
|B. Austin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 32 SAF
|A. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
|B. Perriman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McDougald 30 SS
|B. McDougald
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Smith 17 WR
|V. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|4
|42.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|3
|22.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NYJ
Jets
- Field Goal (11 plays, 67 yards, 6:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to NYJ 2. T.Johnson to NYJ 22 for 20 yards (T.Matakevich; D.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(14:56 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to NYJ 30 for 8 yards (J.Hughes A.Klein).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 30(14:22 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 41 for 11 yards (T.White; M.Hyde).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(13:45 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Perriman to BUF 40 for 19 yards (T.White).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(13:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to L.Perine to BUF 33 for 7 yards (T.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 33(12:26 - 1st) L.Perine left end to BUF 29 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(11:48 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Mims to BUF 24 for 5 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 24(11:09 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to BUF 17 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(10:25 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at BUF 24 for -7 yards (sack split by A.Epenesa and T.Murphy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - NYJ 24(9:45 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Perriman to BUF 16 for 8 yards (A.Klein).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 10(9:04 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on BUF-M.Addison Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 11(8:57 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to D.Mims (D.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NYJ 11(8:50 - 1st) S.Castillo 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
BUF
Bills
- Missed FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(8:46 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BUF 31 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 31(8:19 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to T.Kroft to BUF 43 for 12 yards (A.Williamson).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(7:49 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NYJ 34 for 23 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(7:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary (B.Austin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 34(7:08 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles right end to NYJ 27 for 7 yards (B.Poole). NYJ-K.Phillips was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUF 27(6:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis (B.Austin).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - BUF 27(6:15 - 1st) T.Bass 45 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NYJ
Jets
- Downs (12 plays, 46 yards, 7:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(6:11 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-E.Oliver Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NYJ 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - NYJ 40(6:11 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Andrews False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 40 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(6:11 - 1st) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 37 for 2 yards (E.Oliver).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 37(5:35 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to L.Perine to NYJ 46 for 9 yards (A.Klein).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(4:54 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to BUF 47 for 7 yards (M.Addison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 47(4:21 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to BUF 47 for no gain (A.Klein).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 47(3:48 - 1st) L.Perine left end to BUF 39 for 8 yards (J.Poyer; M.Milano).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(3:02 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at BUF 44 for -5 yards (J.Poyer).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - NYJ 44(2:20 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-M.Becton False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - NYJ 49(2:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios to BUF 49 for no gain (T.Murphy).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 20 - NYJ 49(1:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep left to B.Berrios ran ob at BUF 27 for 22 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(1:03 - 1st) F.Gore left guard to BUF 25 for 2 yards (J.Poyer; A.Epenesa).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 25(0:21 - 1st) L.Perine left end to BUF 28 for -3 yards (A.Epenesa; E.Oliver).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - NYJ 28(15:00 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to D.Mims to BUF 18 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 18(14:16 - 2nd) L.Perine up the middle to BUF 19 for -1 yards (Q.Jefferson; J.Hughes).
BUF
Bills
- Fumble (9 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(14:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs (P.Desir).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 19(14:06 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right end pushed ob at BUF 33 for 14 yards (A.Williamson). NYJ-K.Phillips was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 33(13:44 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 46 for 13 yards (P.Desir) [Q.Williams]. PENALTY on NYJ-Q.Williams Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 46.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(13:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis (P.Desir).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 39(13:14 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right end to NYJ 22 for 17 yards (M.Maye).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(12:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to R.Gilliam to NYJ 7 for 15 yards (M.Maye; N.Hewitt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - BUF 0(11:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis. PENALTY on BUF-I.Boettger Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 7 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 17 - BUF 17(11:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to NYJ 14 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BUF 14(11:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right. Penalty on BUF-B.Winters Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - BUF 14(11:05 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at NYJ 22 for -8 yards (T.Basham). FUMBLES (T.Basham) [T.Basham] RECOVERED by NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers at NYJ 20.
NYJ
Jets
- Touchdown (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(11:00 - 2nd) L.Perine left tackle to NYJ 40 for 20 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(10:18 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Perriman (T.White). PENALTY on BUF-T.White Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at NYJ 40 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(10:14 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Mims to BUF 29 for 16 yards (T.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(9:37 - 2nd) L.Perine right end to BUF 30 for -1 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - NYJ 30(8:59 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Mims to BUF 19 for 11 yards (D.Jackson) [T.Murphy].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(8:14 - 2nd) L.Perine up the middle to BUF 18 for 1 yard (M.Hyde).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 5(7:37 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to B.Perriman. PENALTY on BUF-M.Hyde Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at BUF 18 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NYJ 5(7:32 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 5(7:28 - 2nd) L.Perine right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 2nd) S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
BUF
Bills
- Field Goal (10 plays, 42 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 64 yards from NYJ 35 to BUF 1. A.Roberts to BUF 23 for 22 yards (B.Hager).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 23(7:17 - 2nd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 35 for 12 yards (B.McDougald; A.Williamson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 35(6:40 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 40 for 5 yards (H.Anderson; N.Hewitt).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 40(6:05 - 2nd) D.Singletary right guard to BUF 38 for -2 yards (H.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUF 38(5:25 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 47 for 9 yards (P.Desir). Penalty on NYJ-P.Desir Illegal Contact declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(4:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to Z.Moss to NYJ 48 for 5 yards (A.Williamson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 48(4:17 - 2nd) J.Allen left guard to NYJ 38 for 10 yards (A.Williamson; M.Maye).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(3:38 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to NYJ 35 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUF 35(3:01 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BUF 35(2:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs. BUF-S.Diggs was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BUF 35(2:47 - 2nd) T.Bass 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NYJ
Jets
- Interception (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(2:42 - 2nd) F.Gore right tackle to NYJ 34 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 34(2:01 - 2nd) L.Perine right end to NYJ 36 for 2 yards (J.Hughes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(1:57 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to NYJ 45 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 45(1:20 - 2nd) L.Perine right guard to NYJ 46 for 1 yard (Q.Jefferson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(0:55 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to L.Perine [J.Hughes].
|Int
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 46(0:49 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass deep left intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by D.Jackson at BUF 36. D.Jackson to BUF 42 for 6 yards (B.Perriman). PENALTY on BUF-J.Zimmer Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 42.
BUF
Bills
- Field Goal (6 plays, 43 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 27(0:40 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BUF 39 for 12 yards (M.Maye; A.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(0:22 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at BUF 47 for 8 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 47(0:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to NYJ 44 for 9 yards (A.Williamson; B.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(0:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 44(0:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NYJ 30 for 14 yards (B.Poole).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(0:02 - 2nd) T.Bass 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
BUF
Bills
- Field Goal (9 plays, 19 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 70 yards from NYJ 35 to BUF -5. A.Roberts to NYJ 47 for 58 yards (B.Cashman).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(14:52 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to NYJ 39 for 8 yards (B.Poole).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 39(14:18 - 3rd) D.Singletary right guard to NYJ 37 for 2 yards (Q.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(13:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary [Q.Williams].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 37(13:36 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NYJ 32 for 5 yards (B.McDougald).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUF 32(13:04 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NYJ 20 for 12 yards (B.Huff).
|-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(12:24 - 3rd) I.McKenzie right end to NYJ 31 for -11 yards (B.Huff).
|Penalty
|
2 & 21 - BUF 31(11:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-B.Winters False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 31 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 26 - BUF 36(11:28 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to NYJ 28 for 8 yards (B.Poole; A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - BUF 28(10:47 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs (B.McDougald).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - BUF 28(10:39 - 3rd) T.Bass 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NYJ
Jets
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to NYJ 5. T.Johnson to NYJ 26 for 21 yards (J.Poyer J.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(10:31 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 39 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(9:56 - 3rd) F.Gore left tackle to NYJ 38 for -1 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NYJ 38(9:21 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to B.Berrios.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NYJ 38(9:17 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Berrios (T.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NYJ 38(9:11 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 47 yards to BUF 15 Center-T.Hennessy. A.Roberts to BUF 34 for 19 yards (L.Jackson; V.Smith). PENALTY on BUF-S.Neal Offensive Holding 8 yards enforced at BUF 16.
BUF
Bills
- Field Goal (14 plays, 73 yards, 7:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 8(9:00 - 3rd) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 14 for 6 yards (B.Huff; Q.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 14(8:20 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to BUF 17 for 3 yards (P.Desir).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 17(7:57 - 3rd) J.Allen left guard to BUF 19 for 2 yards (B.Huff).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(7:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to BUF 36 for 17 yards (A.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(6:37 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 42 for 6 yards (M.Maye).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 42(6:01 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 48 for 6 yards (B.Austin).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(5:26 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to NYJ 45 for 7 yards (N.Hewitt A.Williamson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 45(4:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to NYJ 39 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(4:15 - 3rd) Z.Moss left guard to NYJ 33 for 6 yards (M.Maye; A.Williamson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 33(3:36 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to NYJ 22 for 11 yards (A.Davis; B.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(2:59 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to NYJ 22 for no gain (F.Fatukasi).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BUF 0(2:10 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BUF Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - BUF 27(2:04 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to C.Beasley.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - BUF 27(1:57 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to T.Kroft pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 8 yards (A.Davis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BUF 19(1:42 - 3rd) T.Bass 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NYJ
Jets
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to NYJ 2. T.Johnson to NYJ 27 for 25 yards (D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(1:32 - 3rd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 23 for -4 yards (sack split by D.Marlowe and A.Klein).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - NYJ 23(0:51 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to NYJ 27 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 27(0:06 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to C.Herndon.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 27(0:04 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 39 yards to BUF 34 Center-T.Hennessy. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 41 for 7 yards (B.Cashman). PENALTY on BUF-T.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 41.
BUF
Bills
- Missed FG (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 40 for 9 yards (B.Austin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUF 40(14:28 - 4th) J.Allen left guard to BUF 42 for 2 yards (B.Austin).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 42(13:55 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep left to T.Kroft ran ob at NYJ 20 for 38 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(13:17 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to NYJ 19 for 1 yard (N.Hewitt A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BUF 19(12:36 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUF 19(12:31 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - BUF 19(12:23 - 4th) T.Bass 37 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NYJ
Jets
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(12:19 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to T.Wesco (J.Poyer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 27(12:14 - 4th) F.Gore left guard to NYJ 29 for 2 yards (J.Hughes).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NYJ 43(11:35 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon pushed ob at NYJ 43 for 14 yards (M.Milano) [Q.Jefferson]. PENALTY on NYJ-M.Becton Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at NYJ 29 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - NYJ 24(11:09 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 21 for -3 yards (J.Hughes). FUMBLES (J.Hughes) recovered by NYJ-C.McGovern at NYJ 21.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NYJ 21(10:36 - 4th) B.Mann punts 36 yards to BUF 43 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by A.Roberts.
BUF
Bills
- Field Goal (8 plays, 46 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(10:29 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 48 for 5 yards (M.Maye; A.Williamson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 48(9:59 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to T.Kroft pushed ob at NYJ 46 for 6 yards (A.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 46(9:31 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NYJ 38 for 8 yards (B.Poole).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 38(8:49 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle pushed ob at NYJ 12 for 26 yards (M.Maye).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 12(8:13 - 4th) J.Allen left guard to NYJ 7 for 5 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 7(7:29 - 4th) D.Singletary left guard to NYJ 6 for 1 yard (M.Maye).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BUF 6(6:44 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at NYJ 11 for -5 yards (Q.Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BUF 11(6:04 - 4th) T.Bass 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NYJ
Jets
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:01 - 4th) L.Perine up the middle to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (A.Klein V.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(5:38 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 28(5:31 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYJ 28(5:26 - 4th) B.Mann punts 46 yards to BUF 26 Center-T.Hennessy. A.Roberts to BUF 41 for 15 yards (B.Cashman; V.Smith).
BUF
Bills
- Field Goal (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(5:18 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 42 for 1 yard (Q.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 42(4:36 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to NYJ 40 for 18 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(3:51 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NYJ 36 for 4 yards (M.Maye).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 36(3:08 - 4th) J.Allen left guard to NYJ 30 for 6 yards (F.Fatukasi; N.Hewitt).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(3:00 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to NYJ 24 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 24(2:54 - 4th) Z.Moss left guard to NYJ 22 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BUF 22(2:08 - 4th) J.Allen up the middle to NYJ 22 for no gain (H.Anderson; F.Fatukasi).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BUF 22(2:00 - 4th) T.Bass 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NYJ
Jets
- Interception (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:56 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 17 for -8 yards (sack split by T.White and M.Milano).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - NYJ 40(1:50 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman (M.Hyde). NYJ-B.Perriman was injured during the play. BUF-M.Hyde was injured during the play. PENALTY on BUF-M.Hyde Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NYJ 17 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 32(1:45 - 4th) S.Darnold scrambles right end to NYJ 42 for 10 yards (T.Edmunds). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Fant Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 32 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 20 - NYJ 22(1:37 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 20 for -2 yards (J.Hughes).
|Int
|
2 & 22 - NYJ 20(1:16 - 4th) S.Darnold pass intended for B.Berrios INTERCEPTED by J.Hughes (Q.Jefferson) at NYJ 15. J.Hughes to NYJ 18 for -3 yards (L.Perine). PENALTY on NYJ-C.McGovern Unnecessary Roughness 9 yards enforced at NYJ 18.
