Kickoff (1:56 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.

No Gain 1 & 10 - NYJ 25 (1:56 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 17 for -8 yards (sack split by T.White and M.Milano).

Penalty 2 & 18 - NYJ 40 (1:50 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman (M.Hyde). NYJ-B.Perriman was injured during the play. BUF-M.Hyde was injured during the play. PENALTY on BUF-M.Hyde Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NYJ 17 - No Play.

+10 YD 3 & 3 - NYJ 32 (1:45 - 4th) S.Darnold scrambles right end to NYJ 42 for 10 yards (T.Edmunds). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Fant Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 32 - No Play.

Sack 1 & 20 - NYJ 22 (1:37 - 4th) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 20 for -2 yards (J.Hughes).