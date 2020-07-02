Drive Chart
DET
ATL

Key Players
M. Stafford 9 QB
340 PaYds, PaTD, 8 RuYds
19
FPTS
T. Gurley 21 RB
63 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 19 ReYds, 2 RECs
19
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 4:21
D.Swift left guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
67
yds
4:39
pos
6
0
Point After TD 4:16
M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:55
T.Gurley right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
79
yds
5:48
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:55
Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:29
M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
98
yds
5:48
pos
7
13
Point After TD 0:29
Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Field Goal 0:00
M.Prater 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
5
plays
48
yds
00:29
pos
10
14
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 7:34
M.Prater 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
11
plays
63
yds
7:26
pos
13
14
4th Quarter
Field Goal 3:16
M.Prater 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
4
plays
1
yds
2:13
pos
16
14
Touchdown 1:04
T.Gurley left guard for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
76
yds
2:12
pos
16
20
Two Point Conversion 1:04
(Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to C.Ridley is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
16
22
Touchdown 0:00
M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DET-D.Amendola Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
8
plays
75
yds
1:04
pos
22
22
Point After TD 0:00
M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox. Penalty on ATL Illegal Formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
23
22
Team Stats
Time of Pos 29:15 30:45
1st Downs 21 26
Rushing 3 5
Passing 15 19
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 3-10 7-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 386 388
Total Plays 59 70
Avg Gain 6.5 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 64 66
Rush Attempts 21 26
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.5
Net Yards Passing 322 322
Comp. - Att. 25-36 31-42
Yards Per Pass 8.5 7.3
Penalties - Yards 5-50 8-53
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-59.0 4-45.0
Return Yards 46 78
Punts - Returns 2-6 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-40 4-78
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 2-3 -67% 3-4 -75%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 3-3 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Lions 3-3 7331023
Falcons 1-6 0140822
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
 322 PASS YDS 322
64 RUSH YDS 66
386 TOTAL YDS 388
Lions
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. Stafford 9 QB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 340 1 0 157.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1017 8 3 93.8
M. Stafford 25/36 340 1 0 19
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Peterson 28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 245 1
A. Peterson 11 29 0 7 2
D. Swift 32 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 42 1
D. Swift 9 27 1 13 10
M. Stafford 9 QB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 45 0
M. Stafford 1 8 0 8 19
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Golladay 19 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 114 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 119 2
K. Golladay 7 6 114 0 29 11
M. Jones 11 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 80 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 138 1
M. Jones 6 5 80 0 23 8
D. Amendola 80 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 62 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 177 0
D. Amendola 4 3 62 0 36 6
T. Hockenson 88 TE
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 59 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 180 2
T. Hockenson 6 5 59 1 16 11
D. Swift 32 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 124 1
D. Swift 5 4 21 0 14 10
I. Nauta 89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
I. Nauta 1 1 3 0 3 0
A. Peterson 28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 31 0
A. Peterson 1 1 1 0 1 2
M. Hall 17 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 50 1
M. Hall 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 21 0
J. Agnew 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Kearse 32 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Kearse 6-1 0.0 0 0
D. Roberts 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
D. Roberts 6-0 0.0 0 0
J. Okudah 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-2 1 0.0
J. Okudah 4-0 0.0 0 0
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
A. Oruwariye 3-1 0.0 0 0
T. Walker 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-6 0 0.0
T. Walker 3-2 0.0 0 0
R. Okwara 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 2.0
R. Okwara 3-0 2.0 0 1
D. Harmon 26 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-5 1 0.0
D. Harmon 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. Hand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Hand 3-1 0.0 0 1
J. Davis 40 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
J. Davis 2-0 0.0 0 0
R. Ragland 59 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
R. Ragland 2-2 0.0 0 0
J. Tavai 51 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
J. Tavai 2-2 0.0 0 0
J. Collins 58 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-9 1 1.0
J. Collins 2-4 0.0 0 0
J. Penisini 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
J. Penisini 1-1 0.0 0 0
N. Williams 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
N. Williams 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Shelton 71 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-11 0 0.0
D. Shelton 1-4 0.0 0 0
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reeves-Maybin 1-0 0.0 0 0
E. Lee 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Lee 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Cabinda 45 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Cabinda 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Flowers 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.0
T. Flowers 0-2 0.0 0 0
C. Jones 52 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-6 0 0.0
C. Jones 0-3 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Prater 5 K
11
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/9 10/10
M. Prater 3/4 51 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Fox 3 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 59.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 8
J. Fox 3 59.0 2 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
J. Agnew 2 20.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 35 0
J. Agnew 2 3.0 7 0
Falcons
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. Ryan 2 QB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.8% 338 1 0 149.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 1246 7 2 96.0
M. Ryan 31/42 338 1 0 19
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Gurley 21 RB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 63 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 254 4
T. Gurley 23 63 2 13 19
B. Hill 23 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 94 1
B. Hill 2 3 0 2 2
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
O. Zaccheaus 1 0 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 8 97 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 213 0
J. Jones 9 8 97 0 28 9
C. Ridley 18 WR
14
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 69 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 349 4
C. Ridley 7 5 69 1 27 14
H. Hurst 81 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 68 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 162 2
H. Hurst 7 6 68 0 17 6
R. Gage 83 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 54 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 208 1
R. Gage 7 6 54 0 16 5
B. Hill 23 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 27 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 54 0
B. Hill 3 3 27 0 11 2
T. Gurley 21 RB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 9 0
T. Gurley 3 2 19 0 11 19
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 27 0
B. Powell 2 1 4 0 4 0
L. Stocker 88 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
L. Stocker 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. Smith 25 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 26 0
I. Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
K. Neal 22 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-9 0 0.0
K. Neal 10-1 1.0 0 0
F. Oluokun 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-6 0 0.0
F. Oluokun 4-5 0.0 0 0
D. Jones 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-14 0 0.5
D. Jones 3-1 1.0 0 0
K. Sheffield 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Sheffield 3-3 0.0 0 0
S. Neasman 41 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Neasman 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Tuioti-Mariner 2-0 0.0 0 0
R. Allen 37 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Allen 2-0 0.0 0 0
I. Oliver 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-8 0 0.0
I. Oliver 2-2 0.0 0 0
M. Walker 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-7 0 0.0
M. Walker 2-1 0.0 0 0
D. Fowler 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 1.0
D. Fowler 2-1 0.0 0 0
S. Means 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
S. Means 2-3 0.0 0 0
G. Jarrett 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-8 0 2.5
G. Jarrett 1-1 0.0 0 0
E. Robinson 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Terrell 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
A. Terrell 1-3 0.0 0 0
L. Reynolds 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Reynolds 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Carpenter 77 G
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Carpenter 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. McKinley 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
T. McKinley 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Davison 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Davison 0-2 0.0 0 0
C. Harris 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
C. Harris 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Y. Koo 7 K
2
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/9 6/8
Y. Koo 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 3
S. Hofrichter 4 45.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
B. Powell 4 19.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 DET 24 1:47 3 9 Punt
8:55 DET 29 4:39 9 71 TD
3:20 DET 37 1:37 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 DET 21 4:38 8 76 Downs
0:29 DET 25 0:29 5 43 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DET 14 7:26 11 53 FG
4:47 DET 31 0:57 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 DET 13 4:25 9 60 FG Miss
5:26 ATL 32 2:13 4 1 FG
1:04 DET 25 1:04 8 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ATL 18 2:29 6 18 Punt
10:44 ATL 20 1:49 3 7 Punt
4:16 ATL 18 0:56 3 2 Punt
1:41 ATL 11 5:48 13 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:14 ATL 2 5:48 14 98 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:34 ATL 15 2:47 5 12 Punt
3:50 ATL 6 6:53 13 81 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:23 ATL 36 2:03 4 0 Fumble
3:16 ATL 24 2:12 9 76 TD

ATL Falcons  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to ATL -2. B.Powell to ATL 18 for 20 yards (J.Kearse).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18
(14:56 - 1st) T.Gurley left end pushed ob at ATL 19 for 1 yard (N.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 19
(14:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 19
(14:28 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at ATL 31 for 12 yards (J.Okudah).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31
(13:49 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to ATL 35 for 4 yards (R.Ragland; J.Tavai).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 35
(13:17 - 1st) T.Gurley left guard to ATL 36 for 1 yard (J.Okudah). ATL-A.Mack was injured during the play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ATL 36
(12:50 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to R.Gage (J.Okudah) [J.Davis].
Punt
4 & 5 - ATL 36
(12:43 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 47 yards to DET 17 Center-J.Harris. J.Agnew to DET 24 for 7 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).

DET Lions  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24
(12:31 - 1st) A.Peterson right guard to DET 31 for 7 yards (D.Jones).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - DET 31
(11:53 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 30 for -1 yards (K.Neal T.Davison).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - DET 30
(11:30 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to I.Nauta to DET 33 for 3 yards (K.Neal).
Punt
4 & 1 - DET 33
(10:55 - 1st) J.Fox punts 67 yards to end zone Center-D.Muhlbach Touchback.

ATL Falcons  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20
(10:44 - 1st) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 22 for 2 yards (J.Tavai; D.Shelton).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 22
(10:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 20 for -2 yards (R.Ragland). ATL-R.Gage was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - ATL 20
(9:43 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to B.Hill to ATL 27 for 7 yards (R.Okwara).
Punt
4 & 3 - ATL 27
(9:05 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 44 yards to DET 29 Center-J.Harris fair catch by J.Agnew.

DET Lions  - Touchdown (9 plays, 71 yards, 4:39 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29
(8:55 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 45 for 16 yards (F.Oluokun).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 45
(8:19 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Hall.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - DET 45
(8:13 - 1st) A.Peterson right tackle to DET 46 for 1 yard (F.Oluokun).
+23 YD
3 & 9 - DET 46
(7:30 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones to ATL 31 for 23 yards (K.Neal).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 31
(6:45 - 1st) D.Swift right guard to ATL 23 for 8 yards (M.Walker).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - DET 23
(6:08 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to ATL 10 for 13 yards (R.Allen).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 10
(5:27 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to ATL 7 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett; K.Neal).
No Gain
2 & 7 - DET 7
(4:48 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Jones (F.Oluokun).
Penalty
3 & 7 - DET 11
(4:44 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at ATL 11 for -4 yards (A.Terrell). PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell Roughing the Passer 4 yards enforced at ATL 7 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - DET 3
(4:21 - 1st) D.Swift left guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:16 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.

ATL Falcons  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:16 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 66 yards from DET 35 to ATL -1. B.Powell to ATL 18 for 19 yards (J.Cabinda; E.Lee).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18
(4:11 - 1st) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 20 for 2 yards (J.Penisini; D.Shelton).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 20
(3:37 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 20
(3:33 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to B.Powell [J.Davis].
Punt
4 & 8 - ATL 20
(3:29 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 43 yards to DET 37 Center-J.Harris fair catch by J.Agnew.

DET Lions  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 37
(3:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to A.Peterson to DET 38 for 1 yard (T.McKinley).
No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 38
(2:40 - 1st) A.Peterson right guard to DET 38 for no gain (K.Neal).
No Gain
3 & 9 - DET 38
(1:56 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to D.Amendola.
Punt
4 & 9 - DET 38
(1:52 - 1st) J.Fox punts 51 yards to ATL 11 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by B.Powell.

ATL Falcons  - Touchdown (13 plays, 89 yards, 5:48 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 11
(1:43 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at ATL 27 for 16 yards (J.Kearse).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 27
(1:07 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Jones to ATL 35 for 8 yards (A.Oruwariye; J.Collins).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 35
(0:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley. Atlanta challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst to ATL 42 for 7 yards (D.Shelton). Pass initially thrown to 18-Ridley to the short right. 81-Hurst caught the deflection.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 42
(0:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 42
(0:06 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Hill pushed ob at DET 49 for 9 yards (D.Harmon).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 49
(15:00 - 2nd) Direct snap to O.Zaccheaus. O.Zaccheaus right guard to DET 49 for no gain (J.Kearse).
+8 YD
4 & 1 - ATL 49
(14:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at DET 41 for 8 yards (J.Kearse).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41
(13:48 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley ran ob at DET 22 for 19 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 0
(13:12 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to H.Hurst [R.Okwara]. PENALTY on DET-J.Kearse Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DET 22 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 17
(13:06 - 2nd) T.Gurley right end pushed ob at DET 17 for no gain (J.Okudah).
Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 0
(12:28 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep left to B.Powell for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on ATL-C.Ridley Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at DET 17 - No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 20 - ATL 27
(12:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to DET 16 for 11 yards (R.Ragland; J.Collins).
Penalty
3 & 9 - ATL 0
(11:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to C.Ridley. PENALTY on DET-J.Okudah Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at DET 16 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 1 - ATL 1
(11:41 - 2nd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to L.Stocker.
No Gain
2 & 1 - ATL 1
(11:35 - 2nd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. T.Gurley left tackle to DET 1 for no gain (D.Hand).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 1
(10:59 - 2nd) T.Gurley right tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:55 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.

DET Lions  - Downs (8 plays, 76 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:55 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 67 yards from ATL 35 to DET -2. J.Agnew to DET 21 for 23 yards (E.Robinson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 21
(10:48 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to K.Golladay to DET 34 for 13 yards (K.Sheffield; D.Jones).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 34
(10:12 - 2nd) A.Peterson left guard to DET 41 for 7 yards (A.Terrell; D.Fowler).
No Gain
2 & 3 - DET 41
(9:34 - 2nd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 41 for no gain (S.Means; T.Davison).
+36 YD
3 & 3 - DET 41
(8:53 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to D.Amendola to ATL 23 for 36 yards (I.Oliver) [G.Jarrett]. PENALTY on ATL-G.Jarrett Roughing the Passer 12 yards enforced at ATL 23.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 11
(8:43 - 2nd) Direct snap to J.Agnew. D.Swift left end to ATL 13 for -2 yards (D.Jones K.Sheffield).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - DET 13
(7:45 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift pushed ob at ATL 12 for 1 yard (K.Neal).
+9 YD
3 & 11 - DET 12
(7:08 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to ATL 3 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun; K.Sheffield) [G.Jarrett].
No Gain
4 & 1 - DET 3
(6:21 - 2nd) A.Peterson right guard to ATL 3 for no gain (D.Fowler). PENALTY on ATL-D.Fowler Unsportsmanlike Conduct 1 yard enforced between downs.

ATL Falcons  - Touchdown (14 plays, 98 yards, 5:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 2
(6:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 2
(6:12 - 2nd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. T.Gurley right tackle to ATL 4 for 2 yards (J.Tavai).
+27 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 4
(5:32 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep left to C.Ridley to ATL 31 for 27 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31
(4:53 - 2nd) B.Hill left guard to ATL 32 for 1 yard (J.Penisini).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 32
(4:09 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to B.Hill to ATL 43 for 11 yards (T.Walker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 43
(3:24 - 2nd) B.Hill left tackle to ATL 45 for 2 yards (J.Collins; T.Flowers).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 45
(2:40 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst to DET 38 for 17 yards (T.Walker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38
(2:00 - 2nd) T.Gurley left guard to DET 35 for 3 yards (T.Flowers; J.Collins).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 35
(1:26 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Powell pushed ob at DET 31 for 4 yards (D.Roberts).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 31
(1:19 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones to DET 18 for 13 yards (R.Ragland).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18
(0:54 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Jones to DET 5 for 13 yards (A.Oruwariye).
+1 YD
1 & 5 - ATL 5
(0:48 - 2nd) T.Gurley left tackle to DET 4 for 1 yard (D.Shelton; D.Hand).
No Gain
2 & 4 - ATL 4
(0:42 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Ridley.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 4
(0:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:29 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.

DET Lions  - Field Goal (5 plays, 43 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:29 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25
(0:29 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 35 for 10 yards (K.Neal).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - DET 35
(0:23 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to K.Golladay to ATL 47 for 18 yards (K.Sheffield) [G.Jarrett].
Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 47
(0:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-M.Stafford False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 47 - No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 15 - DET 48
(0:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Jones to ATL 32 for 20 yards (K.Sheffield).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 32
(0:04 - 2nd) M.Stafford spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - DET 32
(0:03 - 2nd) M.Prater 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.

DET Lions  - Field Goal (11 plays, 53 yards, 7:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 68 yards from ATL 35 to DET -3. J.Agnew to DET 14 for 17 yards (L.Reynolds).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14
(14:55 - 3rd) D.Swift right end to DET 16 for 2 yards (S.Means; F.Oluokun).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - DET 16
(14:14 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 32 for 16 yards (K.Neal).
Sack
1 & 10 - DET 32
(13:32 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 23 for -9 yards (K.Neal).
+8 YD
2 & 19 - DET 23
(12:50 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift pushed ob at DET 31 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
+29 YD
3 & 11 - DET 31
(12:14 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to K.Golladay to ATL 40 for 29 yards (K.Neal).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40
(11:27 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle to ATL 16 for 24 yards (R.Allen). PENALTY on DET-J.James Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 40 - No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 20 - DET 50
(10:56 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Swift to ATL 36 for 14 yards (S.Neasman).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - DET 36
(10:16 - 3rd) A.Peterson left guard to ATL 29 for 7 yards (S.Means; F.Oluokun).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29
(9:39 - 3rd) A.Peterson left guard to ATL 26 for 3 yards (S.Neasman).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - DET 26
(9:04 - 3rd) A.Peterson right tackle to ATL 24 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun; M.Walker).
Sack
3 & 5 - DET 24
(8:24 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at ATL 33 for -9 yards (D.Jones).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - DET 33
(7:40 - 3rd) M.Prater 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.

ATL Falcons  - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:34 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 66 yards from DET 35 to ATL -1. B.Powell to ATL 15 for 16 yards (J.Davis).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 15
(7:28 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to R.Gage to ATL 24 for 9 yards (J.Kearse).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 24
(6:52 - 3rd) T.Gurley right end to ATL 26 for 2 yards (Ch.Jones; J.Kearse).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 26
(6:21 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to T.Gurley.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 26
(6:14 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Jones to ATL 31 for 5 yards (D.Roberts).
Sack
3 & 5 - ATL 31
(5:34 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 27 for -4 yards (R.Okwara).
Punt
4 & 9 - ATL 27
(4:59 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 46 yards to DET 27 Center-J.Harris. J.Agnew to DET 26 for -1 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner). PENALTY on ATL-O.Zaccheaus Player Out of Bounds on Kick 5 yards enforced at DET 26.

DET Lions  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 31
(4:47 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to J.Agnew [G.Jarrett].
+4 YD
2 & 10 - DET 31
(4:44 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Amendola to DET 35 for 4 yards (A.Terrell; I.Oliver).
No Gain
3 & 6 - DET 35
(4:07 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
Punt
4 & 6 - DET 35
(4:03 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 59 yards to ATL 6 Center-D.Muhlbach downed by DET-M.Ford.

ATL Falcons  - Downs (13 plays, 81 yards, 6:53 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 6
(3:50 - 3rd) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 11 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 11
(3:13 - 3rd) T.Gurley left guard to ATL 24 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 24
(2:39 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones to ATL 41 for 17 yards (T.Walker; Ch.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41
(1:58 - 3rd) T.Gurley right tackle to ATL 43 for 2 yards (D.Hand).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 43
(1:29 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at DET 49 for 8 yards (D.Roberts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 49
(0:51 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 49
(0:47 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Jones to DET 41 for 8 yards (D.Roberts).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 41
(0:12 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones pushed ob at DET 36 for 5 yards (J.Okudah).

DET Lions  - Missed FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36
(15:00 - 4th) T.Gurley right end pushed ob at DET 34 for 2 yards (J.Okudah). PENALTY on ATL-J.Graham Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
+28 YD
1 & 20 - ATL 46
(14:40 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Jones to DET 18 for 28 yards (D.Harmon).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 18
(14:06 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL-L.Stocker False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 18 - No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - ATL 23
(14:00 - 4th) T.Gurley right guard to DET 14 for 9 yards (T.Walker; Ch.Jones).
-6 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 14
(13:20 - 4th) T.Gurley left end to DET 20 for -6 yards (A.Oruwariye).
+7 YD
3 & 12 - ATL 20
(12:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley ran ob at DET 13 for 7 yards [R.Okwara].
No Gain
4 & 5 - ATL 13
(12:01 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to I.Smith (T.Flowers).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 13
(11:57 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to DET 16 for 3 yards (I.Oliver).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - DET 16
(11:22 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to K.Golladay to DET 34 for 18 yards (A.Terrell). Atlanta challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2 at 11:16.)
+15 YD
1 & 10 - DET 34
(10:42 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones to DET 49 for 15 yards (R.Allen).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49
(10:03 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones to ATL 45 for 6 yards (G.Jarrett).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - DET 45
(9:23 - 4th) A.Peterson left tackle to ATL 42 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
Penalty
3 & 1 - DET 42
(9:03 - 4th) A.Peterson up the middle to ATL 43 for -1 yards (M.Walker; F.Oluokun). Detroit challenged the too many players on field ruling and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle) PENALTY on ATL Defensive Too Many Men on Field 6 yards enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 36
(9:00 - 4th) D.Swift left guard to ATL 34 for 2 yards (S.Means).
No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 34
(8:23 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Swift.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - DET 34
(8:19 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Golladay to ATL 27 for 7 yards (K.Sheffield).
No Good
4 & 1 - DET 27
(7:37 - 4th) M.Prater 46 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.

ATL Falcons  - Fumble (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36
(7:32 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley to ATL 48 for 12 yards (A.Oruwariye).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48
(6:54 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard to ATL 45 for -3 yards (T.Walker).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - ATL 45
(6:15 - 4th) T.Gurley left tackle to ATL 48 for 3 yards (D.Shelton; N.Williams).
Sack
3 & 10 - ATL 48
(5:39 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 39 for -9 yards (R.Okwara). FUMBLES (R.Okwara) [R.Okwara] RECOVERED by DET-T.Flowers at ATL 36. T.Flowers to ATL 32 for 4 yards (J.Carpenter).

DET Lions  - Field Goal (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32
(5:29 - 4th) D.Swift right end to ATL 37 for -5 yards (D.Fowler).
-2 YD
2 & 15 - DET 37
(4:53 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to ATL 39 for -2 yards (S.Means).
+8 YD
3 & 17 - DET 39
(4:07 - 4th) M.Stafford scrambles left tackle to ATL 31 for 8 yards (C.Harris; F.Oluokun).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - DET 31
(3:21 - 4th) M.Prater 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.

ATL Falcons  - Touchdown (9 plays, 76 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:16 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to ATL 1. B.Powell to ATL 24 for 23 yards (J.Kearse).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 24
(3:09 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to ATL 30 for 6 yards (J.Tavai).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 30
(2:50 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to ATL 39 for 9 yards (D.Roberts).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 39
(2:28 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to ATL 47 for 8 yards (J.Collins).
+16 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 47
(2:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to DET 37 for 16 yards (D.Roberts).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37
(1:37 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep left to R.Gage ran ob at DET 21 for 16 yards [T.Flowers]. Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye Defensive Holding declined.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21
(1:31 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard to DET 13 for 8 yards (J.Collins).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 13
(1:25 - 4th) T.Gurley left end to DET 12 for 1 yard (J.Reeves-Maybin).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 12
(1:18 - 4th) M.Gono reported in as eligible. T.Gurley left guard to DET 10 for 2 yards (D.Hand). FUMBLES (D.Hand) and recovers at DET 10.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10
(1:12 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(1:04 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to C.Ridley is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

DET Lions  - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 4th) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25
(1:04 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to K.Golladay.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - DET 25
(0:57 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 38 for 13 yards (A.Terrell; I.Oliver).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 38
(0:35 - 4th) M.Stafford spiked the ball to stop the clock.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - DET 38
(0:34 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to D.Amendola to ATL 40 for 22 yards (F.Oluokun).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 40
(0:20 - 4th) M.Stafford spiked the ball to stop the clock.
+29 YD
2 & 10 - DET 40
(0:19 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep left to K.Golladay to ATL 11 for 29 yards (K.Neal). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
No Gain
1 & 11 - DET 11
(0:03 - 4th) M.Stafford spiked the ball to stop the clock.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - DET 11
(0:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DET-D.Amendola Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox. Penalty on ATL Illegal Formation declined.
NFL Scores