+5 YD 1 & 10 - WAS 32 (11:41 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 37 for 5 yards (D.Wilson; L.Vander Esch).

+3 YD 2 & 5 - WAS 37 (11:05 - 4th) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 40 for 3 yards (J.Smith).

+10 YD 3 & 2 - WAS 40 (10:11 - 4th) J.McKissic right guard to 50 for 10 yards (S.Parker).

+2 YD 1 & 10 - WAS 50 (9:32 - 4th) P.Barber right end to DAL 48 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).

+6 YD 2 & 8 - WAS 48 (8:49 - 4th) K.Allen pass short left to J.Sprinkle to DAL 42 for 6 yards (J.Smith).

+1 YD 3 & 2 - WAS 42 (8:03 - 4th) P.Barber left guard to DAL 41 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence; N.Gallimore).

Penalty 4 & 1 - WAS 41 (7:15 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-D.Lawrence Neutral Zone Infraction 6 yards enforced at DAL 41 - No Play.

+3 YD 1 & 10 - WAS 35 (6:56 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to DAL 32 for 3 yards (D.Armstrong). WAS-M.Moses was injured during the play.

+3 YD 2 & 7 - WAS 32 (6:17 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to DAL 29 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; X.Woods).

+3 YD 3 & 4 - WAS 29 (5:31 - 4th) J.McKissic right guard to DAL 26 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; A.Smith).