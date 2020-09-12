Drive Chart
Key Players
A. Cooper 19 WR
80 ReYds, 7 RECs, 5 RuYds
8
FPTS
K. Allen 8 QB
194 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 11 RuYds
20
FPTS
1st Quarter
Safety 7:54
A.Dalton sacked at DAL 7 for -9 yards (L.Collins). FUMBLES (L.Collins) [L.Collins] recovered by DAL-D.Schultz at DAL -1. D.Schultz tackled in End Zone SAFETY (J.Allen).
plays
yds
pos
0
2
Touchdown 3:48
A.Gibson left guard for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
63
yds
3:57
pos
0
8
Point After TD 3:48
D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
plays
yds
pos
0
9
Field Goal 1:52
G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
4
plays
7
yds
1:56
pos
3
9
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:54
K.Allen pass deep left to T.McLaurin for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DAL-T.Diggs Illegal Contact declined.
2
plays
55
yds
00:46
pos
3
15
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:54
(Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Allen pass to L.Thomas is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
3
15
Touchdown 3:08
K.Allen pass short left to L.Thomas for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
60
yds
4:05
pos
3
21
Point After TD 3:08
D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
plays
yds
pos
3
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Field Goal 13:23
D.Hopkins 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way. Penalty on DAL-C.Goodwin Defensive Offside declined.
11
plays
63
yds
4:38
pos
3
25
Team Stats
Time of Pos 23:36 35:06
1st Downs 12 21
Rushing 4 10
Passing 7 8
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 3-12 9-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 142 397
Total Plays 54 66
Avg Gain 2.6 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 83 208
Rush Attempts 26 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 5.3
Net Yards Passing 59 189
Comp. - Att. 11-22 15-25
Yards Per Pass 2.1 7.0
Penalties - Yards 6-49 4-30
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-43.4 2-38.0
Return Yards 97 42
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-3
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 0-1 -0%
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Cowboys 2-5 30003
Football Team 2-5 9130325
FedEx Field Landover, Md.
 59 PASS YDS 189
83 RUSH YDS 208
142 TOTAL YDS 397
Cowboys
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
A. Dalton 14 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 75 0 1 70.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 39.6
A. Dalton 9/19 75 0 1 2
B. DiNucci 7 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 39 0 0 175.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 39 0 0 175.9
B. DiNucci 2/3 39 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
E. Elliott 21 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 273 3
E. Elliott 12 45 0 12 4
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 1
T. Pollard 8 16 0 6 1
A. Dalton 14 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
A. Dalton 3 16 0 6 2
A. Cooper 19 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Cooper 1 5 0 5 8
C. Lamb 88 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
C. Lamb 1 1 0 1 0
B. DiNucci 7 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. DiNucci 1 0 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Cooper 19 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 80 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 37 401 1
A. Cooper 7 7 80 0 32 8
D. Schultz 86 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 219 2
D. Schultz 4 2 22 0 14 2
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 36 0
T. Pollard 1 1 6 0 6 1
E. Elliott 21 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 23 159 1
E. Elliott 2 1 6 0 6 4
C. Lamb 88 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 309 2
C. Lamb 5 0 0 0 0 0
M. Gallup 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 275 1
M. Gallup 2 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Vander Esch 9-3 0.0 0 0
J. Smith 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-20 0 0.0
J. Smith 6-6 0.0 0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
D. Lawrence 4-3 1.0 0 0
A. Brown 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Brown 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. Armstrong 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Armstrong 3-0 0.0 0 0
E. Griffen 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 1.0
E. Griffen 3-2 1.0 0 0
T. Diggs 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-5 0 1.0
T. Diggs 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Lewis 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Lewis 2-3 0.0 0 0
D. Wilson 37 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
D. Wilson 1-2 0.0 0 0
N. Gallimore 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 1-3 0.0 0 0
A. Smith 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-8 0 4.0
A. Smith 1-2 0.0 0 0
N. Brown 85 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Brown 1-0 0.0 0 0
X. Woods 25 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-11 0 0.0
X. Woods 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. March-Lillard 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. March-Lillard 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Goodwin 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Goodwin 1-0 0.0 0 0
E. Elliott 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Elliott 1-0 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Zuerlein 2 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/6 9/11
G. Zuerlein 1/1 45 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Jones 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 4
C. Jones 5 43.4 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 48.5 67 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 31 0
T. Pollard 2 48.5 67 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 88 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 10.1 81 0
C. Lamb 1 0.0 0 0
Football Team
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
K. Allen 8 QB
20
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 194 2 0 151.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 194 2 0 151.6
K. Allen 15/25 194 2 0 20
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Gibson 24 RB
18
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 128 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 186 3
A. Gibson 20 128 1 40 18
J. McKissic 41 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 72 0
J. McKissic 5 35 0 12 4
P. Barber 34 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 41 2
P. Barber 10 34 0 11 3
K. Allen 8 QB
20
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
K. Allen 4 11 0 13 20
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. McLaurin 17 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 90 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 26 387 1
T. McLaurin 11 7 90 1 52 15
L. Thomas 82 TE
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 60 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 102 1
L. Thomas 4 4 60 1 26 12
C. Sims 89 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 17 0
C. Sims 1 1 22 0 22 2
J. McKissic 41 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 78 0
J. McKissic 2 2 16 0 9 4
J. Sprinkle 87 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
J. Sprinkle 1 1 6 0 6 0
A. Gibson 24 RB
18
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 98 0
A. Gibson 1 0 0 0 0 18
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
C. Young 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 2.5
C. Young 5-1 0.0 0 0
C. Holcomb 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 1.0
C. Holcomb 4-1 1.0 1 0
J. Bostic 53 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-16 0 2.0
J. Bostic 4-2 0.0 0 0
R. Darby 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
R. Darby 4-1 0.0 0 0
D. Everett 22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Everett 3-0 0.0 0 0
K. Curl 31 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
K. Curl 3-0 0.0 0 0
L. Collins 26 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-7 1 1.0
L. Collins 2-2 1.0 0 1
K. Fuller 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 2 0.0
K. Fuller 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Moreland 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 1 0.0
J. Moreland 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Allen 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-8 0 1.5
J. Allen 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Sweat 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
M. Sweat 2-1 2.0 0 1
K. Pierre-Louis 54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-12 0 0.0
K. Pierre-Louis 2-1 0.0 0 0
T. Settle 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
T. Settle 1-0 1.0 0 0
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
R. Kerrigan 1-1 1.0 0 0
T. Apke 30 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-5 0 0.0
T. Apke 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Anderson 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
R. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Payne 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-9 0 0.5
D. Payne 1-0 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Hopkins 3 K
5
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/6 7/8
D. Hopkins 1/2 30 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Way 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 9
T. Way 2 38.0 2 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 25 0
D. Johnson 2 19.5 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
D. Johnson 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 DAL 1 2:08 5 -1 Safety
3:48 WAS 34 1:56 4 7 FG
0:02 DAL 14 4:23 9 41 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:54 DAL 25 2:41 5 3 Punt
3:08 DAL 25 2:35 13 63 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DAL 25 2:04 5 4 Punt
7:13 DAL 3 4:12 8 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 DAL 25 1:42 3 1 Punt
4:39 DAL 35 1:55 3 -3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAS 25 5:07 11 74 Downs
7:45 WAS 37 3:57 7 63 TD
1:52 WAS 24 1:49 3 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 WAS 45 0:46 2 55 TD
7:13 WAS 40 4:05 10 60 TD
0:33 WAS 5 0:33 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 WAS 24 5:43 9 35 Punt
3:01 WAS 25 4:38 11 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 WAS 32 7:02 10 42 FG Miss
2:44 WAS 19 2:44 4 11 Game

WAS Football Team  - Downs (11 plays, 74 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) P.Barber right tackle to WAS 30 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
Penalty
2 & 5 - WAS 30
(14:22 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-A.Smith Neutral Zone Infraction 4 yards enforced at WAS 30 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 34
(14:03 - 1st) P.Barber right end to WAS 39 for 5 yards (D.Armstrong).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 39
(13:21 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 39
(13:14 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 47 for 8 yards (N.Gallimore; L.Vander Esch).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 47
(12:44 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at DAL 46 for 7 yards (J.Lewis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 46
(12:14 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to DAL 45 for 1 yard (E.Griffen).
+40 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 45
(11:49 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to DAL 5 for 40 yards (X.Woods).
No Gain
1 & 5 - WAS 5
(10:59 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short left.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 5
(10:52 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to DAL 2 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 2
(10:11 - 1st) K.Allen pass short left to T.McLaurin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Allen pass short left to T.McLaurin to DAL 1 for 1 yard (J.Lewis).
No Gain
4 & 1 - WAS 1
(10:00 - 1st) D.Sharpe reported in as eligible. K.Allen right guard to DAL 1 for no gain (D.Lawrence).

DAL Cowboys  - Safety (5 plays, -1 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 1
(9:53 - 1st) A.Dalton left guard to DAL 4 for 3 yards (D.Payne). PENALTY on WAS-D.Payne Encroachment 5 yards enforced at DAL 1 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - DAL 6
(9:53 - 1st) E.Elliott left end to DAL 8 for 2 yards (C.Young).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 8
(9:17 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to DAL 14 for 6 yards (R.Darby; L.Collins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 14
(8:39 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 14
(8:34 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to DAL 16 for 2 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
Sack
3 & 8 - DAL 16
(7:54 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 7 for -9 yards (L.Collins). FUMBLES (L.Collins) [L.Collins] recovered by DAL-D.Schultz at DAL -1. D.Schultz tackled in End Zone SAFETY (J.Allen).

WAS Football Team  - Touchdown (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:45 - 1st) C.Jones kicks 57 yards from DAL 20 to WAS 23. D.Johnson to WAS 37 for 14 yards (N.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37
(7:40 - 1st) P.Barber right tackle to WAS 39 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 39
(7:03 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 41 for 2 yards (J.Smith; A.Smith).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - WAS 41
(6:20 - 1st) K.Allen pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at 50 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 50
(5:46 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to T.McLaurin to DAL 45 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
+26 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 45
(5:04 - 1st) K.Allen pass deep right to L.Thomas to DAL 19 for 26 yards (D.Wilson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19
(4:28 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to DAL 12 for 7 yards (E.Griffen).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 12
(3:53 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:48 - 1st) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.

DAL Cowboys  - Field Goal (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:48 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 66 yards from WAS 35 to DAL -1. T.Pollard to WAS 34 for 67 yards (T.Apke).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34
(3:35 - 1st) A.Cooper right end to WAS 29 for 5 yards (R.Darby). End around
+1 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 29
(3:00 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to WAS 28 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb; R.Kerrigan).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 28
(2:24 - 1st) C.Lamb left end pushed ob at WAS 27 for 1 yard (J.Moreland).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - DAL 27
(1:58 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.

WAS Football Team  - Punt (3 plays, 24 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:52 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 66 yards from DAL 35 to WAS -1. D.Johnson to WAS 24 for 25 yards (J.March).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 44
(1:47 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep left to L.Thomas (J.Smith). PENALTY on DAL-J.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 19 yards enforced at WAS 24 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43
(1:41 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 49 for 6 yards (J.Smith; J.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WAS 49
(1:01 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Hemingway.
Sack
3 & 4 - WAS 49
(0:58 - 1st) K.Allen sacked at WAS 48 for -1 yards (E.Griffen).
Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 48
(0:12 - 1st) T.Way punts 38 yards to DAL 14 Center-N.Sundberg. C.Lamb to DAL 14 for no gain.

DAL Cowboys  - Downs (9 plays, 41 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14
(0:03 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper to DAL 19 for 5 yards (R.Darby).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 19
(15:00 - 2nd) E.Elliott left end to DAL 23 for 4 yards (C.Young; L.Collins).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 23
(14:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper to DAL 27 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27
(13:37 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 32 for 5 yards (L.Collins).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 32
(12:53 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 46 for 14 yards (D.Everett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 46
(12:09 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 46 for no gain (K.Pierre-Louis).
No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 46
(11:25 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb.
Penalty
3 & 10 - DAL 50
(11:21 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DAL 46 - No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - DAL 49
(11:16 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles left end to WAS 45 for 4 yards (C.Young). WAS-L.Collins was injured during the play. He is Out. 26 - Collins has an ankle injury
No Gain
4 & 1 - DAL 45
(10:48 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep middle to D.Schultz.

WAS Football Team  - Touchdown (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45
(10:40 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 48 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch).
+52 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 48
(10:02 - 2nd) K.Allen pass deep left to T.McLaurin for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DAL-T.Diggs Illegal Contact declined.
+2 YD
(9:54 - 2nd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Allen pass to L.Thomas is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.

DAL Cowboys  - Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:54 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(9:54 - 2nd) T.Pollard left end to DAL 25 for no gain (C.Young).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 25
(9:20 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at DAL 35 for 10 yards (R.Darby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 35
(8:46 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right [C.Holcomb].
+1 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 35
(8:39 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to DAL 36 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
Sack
3 & 9 - DAL 36
(8:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 28 for -8 yards (C.Holcomb).
Punt
4 & 17 - DAL 28
(7:20 - 2nd) C.Jones punts 32 yards to WAS 40 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by D.Johnson.

WAS Football Team  - Touchdown (10 plays, 60 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 40
(7:13 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short left.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 40
(7:07 - 2nd) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 45 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
Penalty
3 & 5 - WAS 40
(6:27 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic. PENALTY on DAL-L.Vander Esch Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at WAS 45 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 50
(6:23 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Gibson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WAS 50
(6:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - WAS 45
(6:19 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short middle to T.McLaurin to DAL 49 for 6 yards (J.Smith; J.Lewis).
+13 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 49
(5:45 - 2nd) K.Allen scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 36 for 13 yards (T.Diggs).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36
(5:09 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short left to L.Thomas pushed ob at DAL 29 for 7 yards (L.Vander Esch). DAL-L.Vander Esch was injured during the play.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 29
(4:29 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to DAL 24 for 5 yards (D.Armstrong).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 24
(3:47 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short right [D.Armstrong].
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 24
(3:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to DAL 15 for 9 yards (T.Diggs). DAL-A.Smith was injured during the play. His return is Probable. 58 - Smith w/ a knee
+15 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 15
(3:16 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short left to L.Thomas for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:08 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.

DAL Cowboys  - Interception (13 plays, 63 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:08 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(3:08 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 37 for 12 yards (J.Bostic; K.Pierre-Louis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37
(2:37 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper ran ob at DAL 41 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 41
(2:15 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 42 for 1 yard (D.Payne).
Penalty
3 & 5 - DAL 42
(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-C.Lamb False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 42 - No Play.
+18 YD
3 & 10 - DAL 37
(2:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass deep middle to A.Cooper to WAS 45 for 18 yards (D.Everett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 45
(1:38 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to D.Schultz (K.Pierre-Louis).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 45
(1:35 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to WAS 39 for 6 yards (J.Moreland).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 39
(1:31 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to WAS 35 for 4 yards (C.Young).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35
(1:07 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles right end ran ob at WAS 29 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 29
(1:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott pushed ob at WAS 23 for 6 yards (J.Bostic) [M.Sweat].
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23
(0:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at WAS 17 for 6 yards (J.Bostic).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 17
(0:49 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to WAS 12 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 12
(0:43 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (D.Everett).
Int
2 & 10 - DAL 12
(0:39 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle intended for E.Elliott INTERCEPTED by C.Holcomb at WAS 5. C.Holcomb to WAS 5 for no gain (E.Elliott).

WAS Football Team  - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 5
(0:33 - 2nd) K.Allen kneels to WAS 4 for -1 yards.

DAL Cowboys  - Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Bostic; M.Sweat).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 27
(14:28 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 35 for 8 yards (J.Bostic).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 35
(13:54 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb.
Sack
2 & 10 - DAL 35
(13:50 - 3rd) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 29 for -6 yards (M.Sweat).
No Gain
3 & 16 - DAL 29
(13:10 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb.
Punt
4 & 16 - DAL 29
(13:03 - 3rd) C.Jones punts 47 yards to WAS 24 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by D.Johnson.

WAS Football Team  - Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 5:43 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24
(12:56 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 23 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WAS 23
(12:21 - 3rd) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin.
+13 YD
3 & 11 - WAS 23
(12:15 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short left to T.McLaurin ran ob at WAS 36 for 13 yards (A.Brown).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36
(11:36 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 40 for 4 yards (E.Griffen; L.Vander Esch).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 40
(10:59 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 45 for 5 yards (J.Lewis; N.Gallimore).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 45
(10:14 - 3rd) P.Barber right guard to DAL 47 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47
(9:31 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at DAL 42 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
Sack
2 & 5 - WAS 42
(8:50 - 3rd) K.Allen sacked at DAL 46 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 46
(8:06 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short left to T.McLaurin to DAL 41 for 5 yards (J.Smith; E.Griffen).
Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 41
(7:22 - 3rd) T.Way punts 38 yards to DAL 3 Center-N.Sundberg downed by WAS-D.Johnson.

DAL Cowboys  - Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 3
(7:13 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 3 for no gain (K.Curl).
No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 3
(6:35 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup (R.Darby).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - DAL 3
(6:32 - 3rd) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to DAL 9 for 6 yards (J.Bostic). DAL-A.Dalton was injured during the play. He is Out. PENALTY on WAS-J.Bostic Disqualification 15 yards enforced at DAL 9. 14 - Dalton is being evaluated for a concussion
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 24
(6:20 - 3rd) B.DiNucci FUMBLES (Aborted) at DAL 18 recovered by DAL-E.Elliott at DAL 15. E.Elliott to DAL 15 for no gain (C.Young).
+32 YD
2 & 19 - DAL 15
(5:40 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass deep right to A.Cooper to DAL 47 for 32 yards (D.Everett).
Sack
1 & 10 - DAL 47
(5:09 - 3rd) B.DiNucci sacked at DAL 45 for -2 yards (T.Settle).
No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 45
(4:35 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 45 for no gain (K.Curl).
Sack
3 & 12 - DAL 45
(3:56 - 3rd) B.DiNucci sacked at DAL 34 for -11 yards (M.Sweat). FUMBLES (M.Sweat) [M.Sweat] recovered by DAL-T.Steele at DAL 31.
Punt
4 & 26 - DAL 31
(3:08 - 3rd) C.Jones punts 44 yards to WAS 25 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by D.Johnson.

WAS Football Team  - Field Goal (11 plays, 63 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(3:01 - 3rd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 37 for 12 yards (S.Parker; J.Smith).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37
(2:22 - 3rd) K.Allen pass deep left to C.Sims to DAL 41 for 22 yards (A.Brown) [E.Griffen].
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 41
(1:46 - 3rd) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin (T.Diggs).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 41
(1:42 - 3rd) A.Gibson right guard to DAL 36 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 36
(1:01 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to L.Thomas to DAL 24 for 12 yards (A.Brown).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24
(0:16 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to T.McLaurin to DAL 16 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 16
(15:00 - 4th) J.McKissic right guard to DAL 13 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 13
(14:24 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 13
(14:17 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to DAL 12 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WAS 12
(13:35 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin (T.Diggs). Penalty on WAS-B.Scherff Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - WAS 12
(13:27 - 4th) D.Hopkins 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way. Penalty on DAL-C.Goodwin Defensive Offside declined.

DAL Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:23 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 70 yards from WAS 35 to DAL -5. T.Pollard to DAL 25 for 30 yards (C.Holcomb).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(13:18 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 29 for 4 yards (K.Curl). PENALTY on DAL-C.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - DAL 15
(13:03 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to A.Cooper to DAL 22 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 22
(12:30 - 4th) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 26 for 4 yards (R.Anderson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - DAL 26
(11:55 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
Punt
4 & 9 - DAL 26
(11:51 - 4th) C.Jones punts 45 yards to WAS 29 Center-L.Ladouceur. D.Johnson pushed ob at WAS 32 for 3 yards (C.Goodwin).

WAS Football Team  - Missed FG (10 plays, 42 yards, 7:02 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32
(11:41 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 37 for 5 yards (D.Wilson; L.Vander Esch).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 37
(11:05 - 4th) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 40 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 40
(10:11 - 4th) J.McKissic right guard to 50 for 10 yards (S.Parker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 50
(9:32 - 4th) P.Barber right end to DAL 48 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 48
(8:49 - 4th) K.Allen pass short left to J.Sprinkle to DAL 42 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 42
(8:03 - 4th) P.Barber left guard to DAL 41 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence; N.Gallimore).
Penalty
4 & 1 - WAS 41
(7:15 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-D.Lawrence Neutral Zone Infraction 6 yards enforced at DAL 41 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35
(6:56 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to DAL 32 for 3 yards (D.Armstrong). WAS-M.Moses was injured during the play.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 32
(6:17 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to DAL 29 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; X.Woods).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 29
(5:31 - 4th) J.McKissic right guard to DAL 26 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; A.Smith).
No Good
4 & 1 - WAS 26
(4:44 - 4th) D.Hopkins 44 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.

DAL Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35
(4:39 - 4th) T.Pollard right end to DAL 41 for 6 yards (D.Lawrence).
No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 41
(4:05 - 4th) T.Pollard right end to DAL 41 for no gain (R.Darby).
Sack
3 & 4 - DAL 41
(3:30 - 4th) B.DiNucci sacked at DAL 32 for -9 yards (R.Kerrigan).
Punt
4 & 13 - DAL 32
(2:50 - 4th) C.Jones punts 49 yards to WAS 19 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by D.Johnson.

WAS Football Team  - End of Game (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19
(2:44 - 4th) P.Barber right guard to WAS 23 for 4 yards (J.Smith; D.Wilson).
-3 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 23
(2:00 - 4th) P.Barber right guard to WAS 20 for -3 yards (N.Gallimore).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 20
(1:18 - 4th) P.Barber right guard to WAS 31 for 11 yards (S.Parker).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 31
(0:34 - 4th) K.Allen kneels to WAS 30 for -1 yards.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NFL Scores