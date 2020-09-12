Drive Chart
|
|
|DAL
|WAS
Key Players
|
A. Cooper
19 WR
80 ReYds, 7 RECs, 5 RuYds
|
8
FPTS
|
K. Allen
8 QB
194 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 11 RuYds
|
20
FPTS
Safety 7:54
A.Dalton sacked at DAL 7 for -9 yards (L.Collins). FUMBLES (L.Collins) [L.Collins] recovered by DAL-D.Schultz at DAL -1. D.Schultz tackled in End Zone SAFETY (J.Allen).
plays
yds
pos
0
2
Field Goal 1:52
G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
4
plays
7
yds
1:56
pos
3
9
Touchdown 9:54
K.Allen pass deep left to T.McLaurin for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DAL-T.Diggs Illegal Contact declined.
2
plays
55
yds
00:46
pos
3
15
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:54
(Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Allen pass to L.Thomas is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
3
15
3
21
3
22
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:36
|35:06
|1st Downs
|12
|21
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|142
|397
|Total Plays
|54
|66
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|208
|Rush Attempts
|26
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|59
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.4
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|97
|42
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-97
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|59
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
2
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|9/19
|75
|0
|1
|2
|
B. DiNucci 7 QB
1
FPTS
|B. DiNucci
|2/3
|39
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|12
|45
|0
|12
|4
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|8
|16
|0
|6
|1
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
2
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|3
|16
|0
|6
|2
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
B. DiNucci 7 QB
1
FPTS
|B. DiNucci
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|7
|7
|80
|0
|32
|8
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|4
|2
|22
|0
|14
|2
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|4
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 30 CB
|A. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen 97 DE
|E. Griffen
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 27 CB
|T. Diggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 37 SAF
|D. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 58 DE
|A. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Brown 85 WR
|N. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. March-Lillard 59 LB
|J. March-Lillard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Goodwin 29 CB
|C. Goodwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
|E. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
3
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Jones 6 P
|C. Jones
|5
|43.4
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|48.5
|67
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 8 QB
20
FPTS
|K. Allen
|15/25
|194
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
18
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|20
|128
|1
|40
|18
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|5
|35
|0
|12
|4
|
P. Barber 34 RB
3
FPTS
|P. Barber
|10
|34
|0
|11
|3
|
K. Allen 8 QB
20
FPTS
|K. Allen
|4
|11
|0
|13
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
15
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|11
|7
|90
|1
|52
|15
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
12
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|4
|4
|60
|1
|26
|12
|
C. Sims 89 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|4
|
J. Sprinkle 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Sprinkle
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
18
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|4-1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Everett 22 SAF
|D. Everett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collins 26 SS
|L. Collins
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
K. Pierre-Louis 54 OLB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 97 DT
|T. Settle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
|R. Kerrigan
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Apke 30 FS
|T. Apke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 52 DE
|R. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
5
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/2
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|2
|38.0
|2
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|19.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
WAS
Football Team
- Downs (11 plays, 74 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Barber right tackle to WAS 30 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WAS 30(14:22 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-A.Smith Neutral Zone Infraction 4 yards enforced at WAS 30 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAS 34(14:03 - 1st) P.Barber right end to WAS 39 for 5 yards (D.Armstrong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 39(13:21 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 39(13:14 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 47 for 8 yards (N.Gallimore; L.Vander Esch).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 47(12:44 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at DAL 46 for 7 yards (J.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 46(12:14 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to DAL 45 for 1 yard (E.Griffen).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 45(11:49 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to DAL 5 for 40 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WAS 5(10:59 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 5(10:52 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to DAL 2 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 2(10:11 - 1st) K.Allen pass short left to T.McLaurin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Allen pass short left to T.McLaurin to DAL 1 for 1 yard (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WAS 1(10:00 - 1st) D.Sharpe reported in as eligible. K.Allen right guard to DAL 1 for no gain (D.Lawrence).
DAL
Cowboys
- Safety (5 plays, -1 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 1(9:53 - 1st) A.Dalton left guard to DAL 4 for 3 yards (D.Payne). PENALTY on WAS-D.Payne Encroachment 5 yards enforced at DAL 1 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - DAL 6(9:53 - 1st) E.Elliott left end to DAL 8 for 2 yards (C.Young).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 8(9:17 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to DAL 14 for 6 yards (R.Darby; L.Collins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 14(8:39 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 14(8:34 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to DAL 16 for 2 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DAL 16(7:54 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 7 for -9 yards (L.Collins). FUMBLES (L.Collins) [L.Collins] recovered by DAL-D.Schultz at DAL -1. D.Schultz tackled in End Zone SAFETY (J.Allen).
WAS
Football Team
- Touchdown (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 1st) C.Jones kicks 57 yards from DAL 20 to WAS 23. D.Johnson to WAS 37 for 14 yards (N.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 37(7:40 - 1st) P.Barber right tackle to WAS 39 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 39(7:03 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 41 for 2 yards (J.Smith; A.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 41(6:20 - 1st) K.Allen pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at 50 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 50(5:46 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to T.McLaurin to DAL 45 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 45(5:04 - 1st) K.Allen pass deep right to L.Thomas to DAL 19 for 26 yards (D.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 19(4:28 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to DAL 12 for 7 yards (E.Griffen).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 12(3:53 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 1st) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
DAL
Cowboys
- Field Goal (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 66 yards from WAS 35 to DAL -1. T.Pollard to WAS 34 for 67 yards (T.Apke).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 34(3:35 - 1st) A.Cooper right end to WAS 29 for 5 yards (R.Darby). End around
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 29(3:00 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to WAS 28 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb; R.Kerrigan).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - DAL 28(2:24 - 1st) C.Lamb left end pushed ob at WAS 27 for 1 yard (J.Moreland).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - DAL 27(1:58 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
WAS
Football Team
- Punt (3 plays, 24 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 66 yards from DAL 35 to WAS -1. D.Johnson to WAS 24 for 25 yards (J.March).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 44(1:47 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep left to L.Thomas (J.Smith). PENALTY on DAL-J.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 19 yards enforced at WAS 24 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 43(1:41 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 49 for 6 yards (J.Smith; J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WAS 49(1:01 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Hemingway.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - WAS 49(0:58 - 1st) K.Allen sacked at WAS 48 for -1 yards (E.Griffen).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAS 48(0:12 - 1st) T.Way punts 38 yards to DAL 14 Center-N.Sundberg. C.Lamb to DAL 14 for no gain.
DAL
Cowboys
- Downs (9 plays, 41 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 14(0:03 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper to DAL 19 for 5 yards (R.Darby).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 19(15:00 - 2nd) E.Elliott left end to DAL 23 for 4 yards (C.Young; L.Collins).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 23(14:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Cooper to DAL 27 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 27(13:37 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 32 for 5 yards (L.Collins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - DAL 32(12:53 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 46 for 14 yards (D.Everett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(12:09 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 46 for no gain (K.Pierre-Louis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 46(11:25 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - DAL 50(11:21 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DAL 46 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DAL 49(11:16 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles left end to WAS 45 for 4 yards (C.Young). WAS-L.Collins was injured during the play. He is Out. 26 - Collins has an ankle injury
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DAL 45(10:48 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep middle to D.Schultz.
WAS
Football Team
- Touchdown (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 45(10:40 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 48 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 48(10:02 - 2nd) K.Allen pass deep left to T.McLaurin for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DAL-T.Diggs Illegal Contact declined.
|+2 YD
|(9:54 - 2nd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Allen pass to L.Thomas is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
DAL
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:54 - 2nd) T.Pollard left end to DAL 25 for no gain (C.Young).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 25(9:20 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at DAL 35 for 10 yards (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(8:46 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right [C.Holcomb].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 35(8:39 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to DAL 36 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - DAL 36(8:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 28 for -8 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - DAL 28(7:20 - 2nd) C.Jones punts 32 yards to WAS 40 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by D.Johnson.
WAS
Football Team
- Touchdown (10 plays, 60 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(7:13 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short left.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 40(7:07 - 2nd) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 45 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - WAS 40(6:27 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic. PENALTY on DAL-L.Vander Esch Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at WAS 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 50(6:23 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to A.Gibson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WAS 50(6:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - WAS 45(6:19 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short middle to T.McLaurin to DAL 49 for 6 yards (J.Smith; J.Lewis).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAS 49(5:45 - 2nd) K.Allen scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 36 for 13 yards (T.Diggs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(5:09 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short left to L.Thomas pushed ob at DAL 29 for 7 yards (L.Vander Esch). DAL-L.Vander Esch was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 29(4:29 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to DAL 24 for 5 yards (D.Armstrong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(3:47 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short right [D.Armstrong].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 24(3:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to DAL 15 for 9 yards (T.Diggs). DAL-A.Smith was injured during the play. His return is Probable. 58 - Smith w/ a knee
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 15(3:16 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short left to L.Thomas for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
DAL
Cowboys
- Interception (13 plays, 63 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:08 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 37 for 12 yards (J.Bostic; K.Pierre-Louis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(2:37 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Cooper ran ob at DAL 41 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 41(2:15 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 42 for 1 yard (D.Payne).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - DAL 42(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-C.Lamb False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 42 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 37(2:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass deep middle to A.Cooper to WAS 45 for 18 yards (D.Everett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(1:38 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to D.Schultz (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 45(1:35 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to WAS 39 for 6 yards (J.Moreland).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - DAL 39(1:31 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to WAS 35 for 4 yards (C.Young).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(1:07 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles right end ran ob at WAS 29 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 29(1:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to E.Elliott pushed ob at WAS 23 for 6 yards (J.Bostic) [M.Sweat].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(0:55 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at WAS 17 for 6 yards (J.Bostic).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 17(0:49 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to WAS 12 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 12(0:43 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (D.Everett).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - DAL 12(0:39 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle intended for E.Elliott INTERCEPTED by C.Holcomb at WAS 5. C.Holcomb to WAS 5 for no gain (E.Elliott).
WAS
Football Team
- End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 5(0:33 - 2nd) K.Allen kneels to WAS 4 for -1 yards.
DAL
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Bostic; M.Sweat).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 27(14:28 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 35 for 8 yards (J.Bostic).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(13:54 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DAL 35(13:50 - 3rd) A.Dalton sacked at DAL 29 for -6 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - DAL 29(13:10 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - DAL 29(13:03 - 3rd) C.Jones punts 47 yards to WAS 24 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by D.Johnson.
WAS
Football Team
- Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 5:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(12:56 - 3rd) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 23 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WAS 23(12:21 - 3rd) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAS 23(12:15 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short left to T.McLaurin ran ob at WAS 36 for 13 yards (A.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(11:36 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 40 for 4 yards (E.Griffen; L.Vander Esch).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 40(10:59 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 45 for 5 yards (J.Lewis; N.Gallimore).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 45(10:14 - 3rd) P.Barber right guard to DAL 47 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 47(9:31 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at DAL 42 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - WAS 42(8:50 - 3rd) K.Allen sacked at DAL 46 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAS 46(8:06 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short left to T.McLaurin to DAL 41 for 5 yards (J.Smith; E.Griffen).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAS 41(7:22 - 3rd) T.Way punts 38 yards to DAL 3 Center-N.Sundberg downed by WAS-D.Johnson.
DAL
Cowboys
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 3(7:13 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 3 for no gain (K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 3(6:35 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup (R.Darby).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 3(6:32 - 3rd) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to DAL 9 for 6 yards (J.Bostic). DAL-A.Dalton was injured during the play. He is Out. PENALTY on WAS-J.Bostic Disqualification 15 yards enforced at DAL 9. 14 - Dalton is being evaluated for a concussion
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 24(6:20 - 3rd) B.DiNucci FUMBLES (Aborted) at DAL 18 recovered by DAL-E.Elliott at DAL 15. E.Elliott to DAL 15 for no gain (C.Young).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 19 - DAL 15(5:40 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass deep right to A.Cooper to DAL 47 for 32 yards (D.Everett).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DAL 47(5:09 - 3rd) B.DiNucci sacked at DAL 45 for -2 yards (T.Settle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - DAL 45(4:35 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 45 for no gain (K.Curl).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - DAL 45(3:56 - 3rd) B.DiNucci sacked at DAL 34 for -11 yards (M.Sweat). FUMBLES (M.Sweat) [M.Sweat] recovered by DAL-T.Steele at DAL 31.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - DAL 31(3:08 - 3rd) C.Jones punts 44 yards to WAS 25 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by D.Johnson.
WAS
Football Team
- Field Goal (11 plays, 63 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(3:01 - 3rd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 37 for 12 yards (S.Parker; J.Smith).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 37(2:22 - 3rd) K.Allen pass deep left to C.Sims to DAL 41 for 22 yards (A.Brown) [E.Griffen].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 41(1:46 - 3rd) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin (T.Diggs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 41(1:42 - 3rd) A.Gibson right guard to DAL 36 for 5 yards (J.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAS 36(1:01 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to L.Thomas to DAL 24 for 12 yards (A.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(0:16 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to T.McLaurin to DAL 16 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAS 16(15:00 - 4th) J.McKissic right guard to DAL 13 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 13(14:24 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 13(14:17 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to DAL 12 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAS 12(13:35 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin (T.Diggs). Penalty on WAS-B.Scherff Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WAS 12(13:27 - 4th) D.Hopkins 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way. Penalty on DAL-C.Goodwin Defensive Offside declined.
DAL
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 70 yards from WAS 35 to DAL -5. T.Pollard to DAL 25 for 30 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(13:18 - 4th) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 29 for 4 yards (K.Curl). PENALTY on DAL-C.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - DAL 15(13:03 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to A.Cooper to DAL 22 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - DAL 22(12:30 - 4th) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 26 for 4 yards (R.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DAL 26(11:55 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DAL 26(11:51 - 4th) C.Jones punts 45 yards to WAS 29 Center-L.Ladouceur. D.Johnson pushed ob at WAS 32 for 3 yards (C.Goodwin).
WAS
Football Team
- Missed FG (10 plays, 42 yards, 7:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 32(11:41 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 37 for 5 yards (D.Wilson; L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 37(11:05 - 4th) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 40 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 40(10:11 - 4th) J.McKissic right guard to 50 for 10 yards (S.Parker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 50(9:32 - 4th) P.Barber right end to DAL 48 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 48(8:49 - 4th) K.Allen pass short left to J.Sprinkle to DAL 42 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 42(8:03 - 4th) P.Barber left guard to DAL 41 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence; N.Gallimore).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - WAS 41(7:15 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-D.Lawrence Neutral Zone Infraction 6 yards enforced at DAL 41 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 35(6:56 - 4th) A.Gibson right end to DAL 32 for 3 yards (D.Armstrong). WAS-M.Moses was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 32(6:17 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to DAL 29 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; X.Woods).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAS 29(5:31 - 4th) J.McKissic right guard to DAL 26 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; A.Smith).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - WAS 26(4:44 - 4th) D.Hopkins 44 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
DAL
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 35(4:39 - 4th) T.Pollard right end to DAL 41 for 6 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DAL 41(4:05 - 4th) T.Pollard right end to DAL 41 for no gain (R.Darby).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - DAL 41(3:30 - 4th) B.DiNucci sacked at DAL 32 for -9 yards (R.Kerrigan).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - DAL 32(2:50 - 4th) C.Jones punts 49 yards to WAS 19 Center-L.Ladouceur fair catch by D.Johnson.
WAS
Football Team
- End of Game (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 19(2:44 - 4th) P.Barber right guard to WAS 23 for 4 yards (J.Smith; D.Wilson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 23(2:00 - 4th) P.Barber right guard to WAS 20 for -3 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAS 20(1:18 - 4th) P.Barber right guard to WAS 31 for 11 yards (S.Parker).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 31(0:34 - 4th) K.Allen kneels to WAS 30 for -1 yards.
