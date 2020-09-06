Drive Chart
JAC
LAC




Key Players
J. Robinson 38 RB
119 RuYds, RuTD, 18 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
26
FPTS
J. Herbert 10 QB
347 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 66 RuYds, RuTD
43
FPTS
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:15
M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
9
plays
77
yds
3:48
pos
0
3
Touchdown 0:05
J.Reed right end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
71
yds
5:39
pos
0
9
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:05
M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
0
9
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:34
J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham Jr. for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
2:59
pos
0
15
Point After TD 10:34
M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
0
16
Two Point Conversion 7:46
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Robinson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
8
16
Touchdown 0:11
G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
67
yds
3:41
pos
14
16
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:11
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to J.O'Shaughnessy is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
16
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:21
T.Long punt is BLOCKED by D.Thomas Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by JAC-D.Thomas at LARC 16. D.Thomas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
16
Point After TD 13:21
J.Lambo extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
plays
yds
pos
21
16
Touchdown 5:25
J.Herbert pass deep left to V.Green for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN. LARC-V.Green was injured during the play.
6
plays
42
yds
2:56
pos
21
22
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:25
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
21
22
Touchdown 2:54
G.Minshew II pass deep left to C.Conley for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
54
yds
2:31
pos
27
22
Two Point Conversion 2:54
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to B.Ellefson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
29
22
Touchdown 1:56
J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Guyton for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
80
yds
00:58
pos
29
28
Point After TD 1:56
M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
29
29
Touchdown 0:05
J.Herbert scrambles right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
4
plays
19
yds
1:42
pos
29
35
Point After TD 0:05
M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
29
36
4th Quarter
Field Goal 6:26
M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
11
plays
58
yds
4:36
pos
29
39
Team Stats
Time of Pos 25:29 34:31
1st Downs 15 29
Rushing 6 9
Passing 7 16
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 6-15 6-14
4th Down Conv 1-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 294 484
Total Plays 59 77
Avg Gain 5.0 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 140 135
Rush Attempts 27 32
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 4.2
Net Yards Passing 154 349
Comp. - Att. 14-27 28-44
Yards Per Pass 4.8 7.8
Penalties - Yards 6-55 3-35
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.4 4-34.5
Return Yards 125 36
Punts - Returns 3-36 3-7
Kickoffs - Returns 4-89 2-29
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 2-2 -100% 2-5 -40%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Jaguars 1-6 01415029
Chargers 2-4 9720339
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
 154 PASS YDS 349
140 RUSH YDS 135
294 TOTAL YDS 484
Jaguars
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
G. Minshew 15 QB
22
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 173 2 0 130.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.1% 1138 8 4 101.2
G. Minshew 14/27 173 2 0 22
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Robinson 30 RB
26
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 285 3
J. Robinson 22 119 1 22 26
G. Minshew 15 QB
22
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 69 0
G. Minshew 4 21 0 10 22
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 53 0
L. Shenault Jr. 1 0 0 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 44 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 191 1
L. Shenault Jr. 3 3 44 0 36 4
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 32 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 95 0
J. O'Shaughnessy 3 3 32 0 22 3
C. Conley 18 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 28 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 132 0
C. Conley 2 1 28 1 28 8
D. Chark 17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 1 26 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 204 3
D. Chark 7 1 26 0 26 2
J. Robinson 30 RB
26
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 18 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 161 0
J. Robinson 6 4 18 1 9 26
C. Johnson 19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 17 0
C. Johnson 1 1 13 0 13 1
K. Cole 84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 194 2
K. Cole 2 1 12 0 12 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Jones 29 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-13 0 0.0
J. Jones 6-2 0.0 0 0
C. Henderson 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 1 0.0
C. Henderson 5-3 0.0 0 0
D. Hamilton 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-8 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 4-4 0.0 0 0
B. Watson 40 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Watson 4-3 0.0 0 0
T. Herndon 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
T. Herndon 3-2 0.0 0 0
Q. Williams 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
Q. Williams 3-4 0.0 0 0
J. Schobert 47 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-13 0 0.0
J. Schobert 3-6 0.0 0 0
D. Allen 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Allen 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. Miller 49 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Miller 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Thomas 20 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Bryan 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Bryan 1-1 0.5 0 0
D. Smoot 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Smoot 1-1 0.5 0 0
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ogunbowale 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Scott 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Chaisson 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
K. Chaisson 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Jones 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Correa  OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Correa 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Gotsis 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
A. Gotsis 0-1 0.0 0 0
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
C. Claybrooks 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Costin 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Costin 0-3 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Cooke 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 2
L. Cooke 5 45.4 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Westbrook 12 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.3 26 0
D. Westbrook 4 22.3 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Westbrook 12 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
D. Westbrook 3 12.0 13 0
Chargers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Herbert 10 QB
43
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 347 3 0 153.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.0% 931 5 3 102.2
J. Herbert 27/43 347 3 0 43
E. Stick 2 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
E. Stick 1/1 4 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Herbert 10 QB
43
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 1
J. Herbert 9 66 1 31 43
J. Kelley 27 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 174 1
J. Kelley 12 29 0 9 4
J. Reed 12 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Reed 2 14 1 7 7
J. Jackson 22 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 13 0
J. Jackson 5 12 0 11 5
T. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Johnson 2 10 0 6 1
E. Stick 2 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
E. Stick 1 -2 0 -2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Allen 13 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 10 125 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 32 327 1
K. Allen 13 10 125 0 27 12
J. Guyton 15 WR
14
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 84 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 125 2
J. Guyton 3 2 84 1 70 14
J. Jackson 22 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 43 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 12 0
J. Jackson 6 5 43 0 14 5
V. Green 88 TE
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 26 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 10 0
V. Green 2 1 26 1 26 8
J. Kelley 27 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 84 0
J. Kelley 5 5 24 0 10 4
H. Henry 86 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 23 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 245 0
H. Henry 7 3 23 0 11 2
D. Parham 89 TE
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 19 1
D. Parham 1 1 22 1 22 8
M. Williams 81 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 100 0
M. Williams 3 1 4 0 4 0
T. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 53 1
T. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
G. Nabers 40 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
G. Nabers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
R. Jenkins 23 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-10 0 1.0
R. Jenkins 7-1 0.0 0 0
N. Adderley 24 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
N. Adderley 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. King 20 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
D. King 3-1 1.0 0 0
U. Nwosu 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 1.0
U. Nwosu 3-2 1.5 0 0
L. Joseph 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-9 0 0.0
L. Joseph 3-2 0.0 0 0
K. Murray 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-15 0 0.0
K. Murray 3-2 0.0 0 0
D. Square 71 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Square 2-1 1.0 0 0
D. Perryman 52 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-9 0 0.0
D. Perryman 2-1 0.0 0 0
K. White 44 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
22-8 0 0.0
K. White 2-5 0.5 0 0
J. Bosa 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 3.0
J. Bosa 2-1 0.5 0 0
I. Rochell 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Rochell 1-1 0.5 0 0
S. Anderson 82 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Hayward 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-3 0 0.0
C. Hayward 1-1 0.0 0 0
E. Egbule 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Egbule 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Tillery 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
J. Tillery 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Vigil 59 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Vigil 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Davis 43 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-4 1 0.0
M. Davis 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Campbell 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Campbell 0-1 0.0 0 1
M. Jefferson 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Jefferson 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Badgley 4 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/4
M. Badgley 2/3 35 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Long 1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 4
T. Long 3 46.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 12 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 46 0
J. Reed 2 14.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. King 20 FS
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.3 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 10 0
D. King 3 2.3 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JAC 25 0:57 3 6 Punt
10:15 JAC 25 1:59 3 2 Punt
7:21 JAC 40 1:37 3 -2 Punt
0:05 JAC 25 1:32 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 JAC 22 2:48 6 78 TD
6:40 JAC 40 1:45 5 29 Downs
3:52 JAC 33 3:41 11 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 JAC 38 1:57 4 9 Downs
5:25 JAC 26 2:31 6 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:26 JAC 25 2:30 8 14 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 LAC 6 3:48 9 77 FG
8:16 LAC 26 0:55 3 6 Punt
5:44 LAC 29 5:39 11 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 LAC 38 2:59 6 62 TD
7:46 LAC 13 1:06 3 4 Punt
4:55 LAC 31 1:03 3 5 Punt
0:11 LAC 40 0:11 2 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAC 25 1:39 3 9 Punt BLK
13:21 LAC 25 3:03 8 45 FG Miss
8:21 JAC 47 2:56 6 47 TD
2:54 LAC 20 0:58 2 80 TD
1:56 JAC 19 0:09 0 0 Fumble
1:47 JAC 19 1:42 4 19 TD
0:05 JAC 18 4:03 7 29 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:02 LAC 10 4:36 11 73 FG
3:56 JAC 39 3:56 9 22 Game

JAC Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
+6 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25
(14:56 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (M.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 31
(14:19 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr..
Punt
4 & 4 - JAC 31
(14:16 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 58 yards to LARC 11 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 6 for -5 yards (D.Ogunbowale).

LAC Chargers  - Field Goal (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 6
(14:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 13 for 7 yards (D.Allen).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 13
(13:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 27 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27
(12:45 - 1st) J.Herbert right end pushed ob at JAC 42 for 31 yards (J.Jones).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42
(12:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to JAC 47 for -5 yards (D.Allen).
+27 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 47
(11:37 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 20 for 27 yards (C.Henderson). JAC-D.Allen was injured during the play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 20
(11:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 20
(11:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to JAC 17 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 17
(10:23 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to H.Henry.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 17
(10:19 - 1st) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

JAC Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:15 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(10:15 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (U.Nwosu; K.Murray Jr.).
No Gain
2 & 4 - JAC 31
(9:37 - 1st) L.Shenault Jr. right end to JAC 31 for no gain (U.Nwosu).
No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 31
(9:02 - 1st) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 27 for -4 yards (sack split by J.Bosa and U.Nwosu).
Punt
4 & 8 - JAC 27
(8:25 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 47 yards to LARC 26 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by D.King II.

LAC Chargers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 26
(8:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to K.Allen.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 26
(8:11 - 1st) T.Pope left end to LARC 32 for 6 yards (J.Schobert; B.Watson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LAC 32
(7:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
Punt
4 & 4 - LAC 32
(7:32 - 1st) T.Long punts 41 yards to JAC 27 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 40 for 13 yards (I.Rochell).

JAC Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 40
(7:21 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 40 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 35
(7:21 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 39 for 4 yards (J.Jones; K.Murray Jr.).
Sack
2 & 11 - JAC 39
(6:45 - 1st) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 38 for -1 yards (D.Square).
No Gain
3 & 12 - JAC 38
(5:59 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr. [M.Ingram].
Punt
4 & 12 - JAC 38
(5:55 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 39 yards to LARC 23 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 29 for 6 yards (R.Matiscik).

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 29
(5:44 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to M.Williams to LARC 33 for 4 yards (S.Jones IV).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 33
(5:08 - 1st) E.Stick right end to LARC 31 for -2 yards (Q.Williams).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - LAC 31
(4:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to LARC 39 for 8 yards (C.Reid; J.Schobert). JAC-S.Jones IV was injured during the play. He is Out.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39
(4:00 - 1st) J.Reed left end to LARC 46 for 7 yards (T.Herndon).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 46
(3:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to JAC 44 for 10 yards (B.Watson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 44
(2:46 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to T.Johnson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LAC 32
(2:39 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton. PENALTY on JAC-T.Herndon Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at JAC 44 - No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39
(2:35 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to JAC 30 for 9 yards (J.Schobert).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 30
(1:59 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to JAC 28 for 2 yards (K.Correa).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 28
(1:20 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Kelley. J.Kelley right tackle to JAC 28 for no gain (D.Smoot; Q.Williams). PENALTY on LARC-J.Reed Illegal Motion 5 yards enforced at JAC 28 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - LAC 33
(0:58 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to V.Green (Q.Williams) [D.Hamilton].
+26 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 33
(0:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to K.Allen to JAC 7 for 26 yards (C.Henderson).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - LAC 7
(0:10 - 1st) J.Reed right end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(0:05 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

JAC Jaguars  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(0:05 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 30 for 5 yards (J.Tillery).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 30
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 33 for 3 yards (L.Joseph).
Sack
3 & 2 - JAC 33
(14:20 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 28 for -5 yards (U.Nwosu).
Punt
4 & 7 - JAC 28
(13:44 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 40 yards to LARC 32 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 38 for 6 yards (B.Miller).

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (6 plays, 62 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38
(13:33 - 2nd) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 35 for -3 yards (T.Bryan).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - LAC 35
(13:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 41 for 6 yards (B.Watson).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 41
(12:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to 50 for 9 yards (C.Henderson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 50
(11:45 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end to JAC 48 for 2 yards (Q.Williams; D.Costin).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 48
(11:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to JAC 37 for 11 yards (Q.Williams). PENALTY on JAC-J.Jones Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at JAC 37.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 22
(10:40 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham Jr. for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:34 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

JAC Jaguars  - Touchdown (6 plays, 78 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:34 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to JAC 0. D.Westbrook to JAC 22 for 22 yards (S.Anderson).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 22
(10:28 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass deep right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 48 for 26 yards (R.Jenkins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48
(9:49 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
No Gain
2 & 6 - JAC 48
(9:11 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr. (K.Murray Jr.).
+36 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 48
(9:07 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to LARC 12 for 36 yards (R.Jenkins).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 12
(8:20 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 4 for 8 yards (N.Adderley).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 4
(7:48 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 1 for 3 yards (D.King II). Jacksonville challenged the short of the goal line ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Robinson up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(7:46 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Robinson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

LAC Chargers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:46 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 0. J.Reed to LARC 13 for 13 yards (D.Ozigbo; D.Middleton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 13
(7:41 - 2nd) T.Johnson left end to LARC 17 for 4 yards (D.Smoot).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 17
(7:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAC 17
(6:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (J.Allen).
Punt
4 & 6 - LAC 17
(6:53 - 2nd) T.Long punts 56 yards to JAC 27 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 40 for 13 yards (G.Nabers).

JAC Jaguars  - Downs (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40
(6:40 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to LARC 38 for 22 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38
(6:16 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 34 for 4 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
No Gain
2 & 6 - JAC 34
(5:42 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 34
(5:38 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to J.Robinson to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.King II).
-2 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 29
(5:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to LARC 31 for -2 yards (J.Bosa).

LAC Chargers  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 31
(4:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 31
(4:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 36 for 5 yards (J.Jones) [D.Hamilton].
No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 36
(4:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to H.Henry.
Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 36
(4:02 - 2nd) T.Long punts 41 yards to JAC 23 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 33 for 10 yards (U.Nwosu).

JAC Jaguars  - Touchdown (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33
(3:52 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 47 for 14 yards (R.Jenkins; D.King II).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47
(3:14 - 2nd) J.Robinson right end to LARC 40 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40
(2:37 - 2nd) J.Robinson right guard to LARC 37 for 3 yards (D.Square; J.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 37
(2:00 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy pushed ob at LARC 33 for 4 yards (K.White).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - JAC 33
(1:51 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 23 for 10 yards (R.Jenkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23
(1:13 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson to LARC 22 for 1 yard (C.Hayward Jr.; K.White).
No Gain
2 & 9 - JAC 22
(0:47 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 22
(0:41 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to C.Johnson pushed ob at LARC 9 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
No Gain
1 & 9 - JAC 9
(0:35 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle.
Sack
2 & 9 - JAC 9
(0:31 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at LARC 9 for 0 yards (D.King II).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 9
(0:18 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(0:11 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to J.O'Shaughnessy is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.

LAC Chargers  - End of Half (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 62 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 3 out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 40
(0:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams [J.Allen].
-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 40
(0:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert kneels to LARC 39 for -1 yards.

LAC Chargers  - Blocked Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 25 for no gain (D.Hamilton).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 25
(14:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 9 yards (C.Henderson; J.Schobert).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 34
(14:04 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 34 for no gain (Q.Williams; D.Hamilton).
4 & 1 - LAC 34
(13:29 - 3rd) T.Long punt is BLOCKED by D.Thomas Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by JAC-D.Thomas at LARC 16. D.Thomas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.

LAC Chargers  - Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:21 - 3rd) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
Kickoff
(13:21 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(13:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to LARC 34 for 9 yards (J.Schobert; Q.Williams).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 34
(12:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Guyton to LARC 48 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48
(12:15 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 41 for 11 yards (B.Watson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 41
(11:42 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to JAC 29 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 29
(11:09 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 30 for -1 yards (D.Hamilton).
No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 30
(10:31 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
No Gain
3 & 11 - LAC 30
(10:27 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
No Good
4 & 11 - LAC 30
(10:23 - 3rd) M.Badgley 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

JAC Jaguars  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38
(10:18 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 37 for -1 yards (L.Joseph).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 37
(9:44 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles up the middle to JAC 47 for 10 yards (K.White; D.Perryman).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 47
(9:07 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 46 for -1 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - JAC 46
(8:29 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles right end to JAC 47 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47
(8:21 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to JAC 46 for 1 yard (T.Herndon; D.Hamilton).
No Gain
2 & 9 - LAC 46
(7:43 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - LAC 46
(7:38 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen pushed ob at JAC 35 for 11 yards (C.Henderson; J.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35
(7:07 - 3rd) T.Johnson right end to JAC 29 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
No Gain
2 & 4 - LAC 29
(6:26 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at JAC 31 for -2 yards (sack split by T.Bryan and D.Smoot).
Penalty
3 & 6 - LAC 13
(5:40 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Jackson. PENALTY on JAC-B.Watson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at JAC 31 - No Play.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26
(5:34 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep left to V.Green for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN. LARC-V.Green was injured during the play.
+2 YD
(5:25 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS.

JAC Jaguars  - Touchdown (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:25 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to JAC 0. D.Westbrook to JAC 26 for 26 yards (N.Vigil).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 26
(5:19 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 5 yards (D.Square).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 31
(4:45 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles up the middle to JAC 41 for 10 yards (N.Adderley). PENALTY on JAC-A.Norwell Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 31 - No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 21
(4:30 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to K.Cole Sr. ran ob at JAC 33 for 12 yards. PENALTY on LARC-J.Tillery Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at JAC 33.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48
(4:07 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to LARC 46 for 6 yards (D.Perryman). PENALTY on LARC-D.Perryman Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at LARC 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 31
(3:48 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short left to J.Robinson to LARC 28 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 28
(3:06 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
+28 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 28
(3:00 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass deep left to C.Conley for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(2:54 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to B.Ellefson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (2 plays, 80 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:54 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 61 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 4. J.Reed to LARC 20 for 16 yards (D.Middleton; D.Ogunbowale).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20
(2:49 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 30 for 10 yards (T.Herndon).
+70 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30
(2:06 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Guyton for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:56 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

LAC Chargers  - Fumble (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:56 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 64 yards from LARC 35 to JAC 1. D.Westbrook to JAC 24 for 23 yards (T.Campbell; M.Jefferson). FUMBLES (T.Campbell) touched at JAC 23 RECOVERED by LARC-T.Pope at JAC 19.

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 19
(1:47 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to JAC 11 for 8 yards (B.Watson).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 11
(1:11 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to JAC 3 for 8 yards (J.Jones; B.Watson).
-2 YD
1 & 3 - LAC 3
(0:48 - 3rd) J.Kelley right end to JAC 5 for -2 yards (J.Schobert T.Herndon).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 5
(0:11 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
PAT Good
(0:05 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

LAC Chargers  - Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 66 yards from LARC 35 to JAC -1. D.Westbrook to JAC 18 for 19 yards (E.Egbule). JAC-D.Westbrook was injured during the play. He is Out.

LAC Chargers  - Field Goal (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 18
(15:00 - 4th) J.Robinson left tackle pushed ob at JAC 40 for 22 yards (N.Adderley).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40
(14:25 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 41 for 1 yard (J.Bosa).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 41
(13:50 - 4th) G.Minshew II scrambles pushed ob at JAC 49 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 49
(13:17 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 47 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47
(12:43 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 44 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 44
(11:59 - 4th) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 47 for -9 yards (sack split by K.White and I.Rochell).
No Gain
3 & 16 - LAC 47
(11:16 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short left to J.Robinson.
Punt
4 & 16 - LAC 47
(11:09 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 43 yards to LARC 10 Center-R.Matiscik out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 10
(11:02 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Jackson.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 10
(10:58 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 17 for 7 yards (J.Jones J.Schobert). LARC-H.Henry was injured during the play.
+14 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 17
(10:37 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle pushed ob at LARC 31 for 14 yards (D.Thomas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 31
(10:04 - 4th) J.Kelley left tackle to LARC 33 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 33
(9:27 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 47 for 14 yards (C.Henderson; J.Schobert). JAC-C.Henderson was injured during the play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47
(8:56 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to JAC 43 for 10 yards (D.Hamilton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43
(8:25 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to JAC 40 for 3 yards (J.Scott) [D.Smoot]. PENALTY on JAC-D.Smoot Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at JAC 40.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(7:51 - 4th) J.Jackson left guard to JAC 22 for 3 yards (K.Chaisson).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 22
(7:14 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 17 for 5 yards (Q.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 17
(6:33 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to G.Nabers.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - LAC 17
(6:30 - 4th) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

JAC Jaguars  - Downs (8 plays, 14 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:26 - 4th) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(6:26 - 4th) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 29 for 4 yards (L.Joseph).
No Gain
2 & 6 - JAC 29
(6:01 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short left [M.Ingram]. LARC-M.Ingram was injured during the play.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 29
(5:54 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 33 for 4 yards (D.King II).
+4 YD
4 & 2 - JAC 33
(5:14 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 37 for 4 yards (N.Adderley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 37
(4:45 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep left to C.Conley.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 37
(4:39 - 4th) G.Minshew II scrambles left end to JAC 39 for 2 yards (K.White).
No Gain
3 & 8 - JAC 39
(4:07 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark Jr..
No Gain
4 & 8 - JAC 39
(4:02 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark Jr..

LAC Chargers  - End of Game (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39
(3:56 - 4th) J.Kelley up the middle to JAC 37 for 2 yards (D.Costin; D.Hamilton).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 37
(3:52 - 4th) J.Kelley right guard to JAC 34 for 3 yards (D.Costin; B.Watson).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 34
(3:47 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to JAC 26 for 8 yards (C.Henderson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26
(2:57 - 4th) J.Jackson left end to JAC 24 for 2 yards (K.Correa; A.Gotsis).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 24
(2:52 - 4th) J.Herbert left end to JAC 17 for 7 yards (T.Herndon).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 17
(2:25 - 4th) J.Kelley right tackle to JAC 15 for 2 yards (Q.Williams; D.Hamilton).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15
(2:00 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to JAC 16 for -1 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - LAC 16
(1:21 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to JAC 17 for -1 yards.
No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 17
(0:42 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to JAC 17 for no gain.
