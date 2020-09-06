Drive Chart
|
|
|JAC
|LAC
Key Players
|
J. Robinson
38 RB
119 RuYds, RuTD, 18 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
26
FPTS
|
J. Herbert
10 QB
347 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 66 RuYds, RuTD
|
43
FPTS
Field Goal 10:15
M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
9
plays
77
yds
3:48
pos
0
3
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:05
M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
0
9
Touchdown 10:34
J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham Jr. for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
2:59
pos
0
15
Two Point Conversion 7:46
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Robinson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
8
16
Touchdown 0:11
G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
67
yds
3:41
pos
14
16
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:11
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to J.O'Shaughnessy is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
16
Touchdown 13:21
T.Long punt is BLOCKED by D.Thomas Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by JAC-D.Thomas at LARC 16. D.Thomas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
16
21
16
Touchdown 5:25
J.Herbert pass deep left to V.Green for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN. LARC-V.Green was injured during the play.
6
plays
42
yds
2:56
pos
21
22
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:25
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
21
22
Touchdown 2:54
G.Minshew II pass deep left to C.Conley for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
54
yds
2:31
pos
27
22
Two Point Conversion 2:54
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to B.Ellefson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
29
22
Touchdown 1:56
J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Guyton for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
80
yds
00:58
pos
29
28
Touchdown 0:05
J.Herbert scrambles right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
4
plays
19
yds
1:42
pos
29
35
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:29
|34:31
|1st Downs
|15
|29
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|7
|16
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|294
|484
|Total Plays
|59
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|140
|135
|Rush Attempts
|27
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|154
|349
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|28-44
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.4
|4-34.5
|Return Yards
|125
|36
|Punts - Returns
|3-36
|3-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-89
|2-29
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|154
|PASS YDS
|349
|
|
|140
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|294
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Minshew 15 QB
22
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|14/27
|173
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
26
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|22
|119
|1
|22
|26
|
G. Minshew 15 QB
22
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|4
|21
|0
|10
|22
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
4
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
4
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|3
|44
|0
|36
|4
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
3
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|3
|3
|32
|0
|22
|3
|
C. Conley 18 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Conley
|2
|1
|28
|1
|28
|8
|
D. Chark 17 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Chark
|7
|1
|26
|0
|26
|2
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
26
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|6
|4
|18
|1
|9
|26
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
K. Cole 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Cole
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 29 SS
|J. Jones
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 23 CB
|C. Henderson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Watson 40 CB
|B. Watson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 LB
|Q. Williams
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Allen 53 LB
|D. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Miller 49 RB
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 90 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 24 CB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 DE
|K. Chaisson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Correa OLB
|K. Correa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|5
|45.4
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Westbrook 12 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Westbrook
|4
|22.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Westbrook 12 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Westbrook
|3
|12.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
43
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|27/43
|347
|3
|0
|43
|
E. Stick 2 QB
0
FPTS
|E. Stick
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
43
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|9
|66
|1
|31
|43
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|12
|29
|0
|9
|4
|
J. Reed 12 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|14
|1
|7
|7
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|5
|12
|0
|11
|5
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
E. Stick 2 QB
0
FPTS
|E. Stick
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 13 WR
12
FPTS
|K. Allen
|13
|10
|125
|0
|27
|12
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
14
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|3
|2
|84
|1
|70
|14
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|6
|5
|43
|0
|14
|5
|
V. Green 88 TE
8
FPTS
|V. Green
|2
|1
|26
|1
|26
|8
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|5
|5
|24
|0
|10
|4
|
H. Henry 86 TE
2
FPTS
|H. Henry
|7
|3
|23
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Parham 89 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Parham
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|8
|
M. Williams 81 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Williams
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
G. Nabers 40 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 20 FS
|D. King
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Anderson 82 TE
|S. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Egbule 51 LB
|E. Egbule
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Jefferson 46 LB
|M. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
9
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|2/3
|35
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|3
|46.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|14.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 20 FS
0
FPTS
|D. King
|3
|2.3
|6
|0
JAC
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 25(14:56 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 31(14:19 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr..
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAC 31(14:16 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 58 yards to LARC 11 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 6 for -5 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
LAC
Chargers
- Field Goal (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 6(14:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 13 for 7 yards (D.Allen).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 13(13:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 27 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 27(12:45 - 1st) J.Herbert right end pushed ob at JAC 42 for 31 yards (J.Jones).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 42(12:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to JAC 47 for -5 yards (D.Allen).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAC 47(11:37 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 20 for 27 yards (C.Henderson). JAC-D.Allen was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(11:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 20(11:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to JAC 17 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAC 17(10:23 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to H.Henry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LAC 17(10:19 - 1st) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
JAC
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:15 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (U.Nwosu; K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - JAC 31(9:37 - 1st) L.Shenault Jr. right end to JAC 31 for no gain (U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 31(9:02 - 1st) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 27 for -4 yards (sack split by J.Bosa and U.Nwosu).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - JAC 27(8:25 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 47 yards to LARC 26 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by D.King II.
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(8:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to K.Allen.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 26(8:11 - 1st) T.Pope left end to LARC 32 for 6 yards (J.Schobert; B.Watson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 32(7:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAC 32(7:32 - 1st) T.Long punts 41 yards to JAC 27 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 40 for 13 yards (I.Rochell).
JAC
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(7:21 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor False Start 5 yards enforced at JAC 40 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAC 35(7:21 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 39 for 4 yards (J.Jones; K.Murray Jr.).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - JAC 39(6:45 - 1st) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 38 for -1 yards (D.Square).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - JAC 38(5:59 - 1st) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark Jr. [M.Ingram].
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - JAC 38(5:55 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 39 yards to LARC 23 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 29 for 6 yards (R.Matiscik).
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 29(5:44 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to M.Williams to LARC 33 for 4 yards (S.Jones IV).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 33(5:08 - 1st) E.Stick right end to LARC 31 for -2 yards (Q.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - LAC 31(4:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to LARC 39 for 8 yards (C.Reid; J.Schobert). JAC-S.Jones IV was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(4:00 - 1st) J.Reed left end to LARC 46 for 7 yards (T.Herndon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 46(3:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to JAC 44 for 10 yards (B.Watson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(2:46 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to T.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAC 32(2:39 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton. PENALTY on JAC-T.Herndon Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at JAC 44 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(2:35 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to JAC 30 for 9 yards (J.Schobert).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 30(1:59 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to JAC 28 for 2 yards (K.Correa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(1:20 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Kelley. J.Kelley right tackle to JAC 28 for no gain (D.Smoot; Q.Williams). PENALTY on LARC-J.Reed Illegal Motion 5 yards enforced at JAC 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LAC 33(0:58 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to V.Green (Q.Williams) [D.Hamilton].
|+26 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAC 33(0:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to K.Allen to JAC 7 for 26 yards (C.Henderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - LAC 7(0:10 - 1st) J.Reed right end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:05 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
JAC
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(0:05 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 30 for 5 yards (J.Tillery).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 33 for 3 yards (L.Joseph).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - JAC 33(14:20 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 28 for -5 yards (U.Nwosu).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - JAC 28(13:44 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 40 yards to LARC 32 Center-R.Matiscik. D.King II to LARC 38 for 6 yards (B.Miller).
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (6 plays, 62 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(13:33 - 2nd) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 35 for -3 yards (T.Bryan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAC 35(13:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 41 for 6 yards (B.Watson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAC 41(12:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to 50 for 9 yards (C.Henderson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 50(11:45 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end to JAC 48 for 2 yards (Q.Williams; D.Costin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 48(11:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to JAC 37 for 11 yards (Q.Williams). PENALTY on JAC-J.Jones Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at JAC 37.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 22(10:40 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham Jr. for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
JAC
Jaguars
- Touchdown (6 plays, 78 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to JAC 0. D.Westbrook to JAC 22 for 22 yards (S.Anderson).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 22(10:28 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass deep right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 48 for 26 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(9:49 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAC 48(9:11 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr. (K.Murray Jr.).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAC 48(9:07 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short middle to L.Shenault Jr. to LARC 12 for 36 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 12(8:20 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 4 for 8 yards (N.Adderley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 4(7:48 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 1 for 3 yards (D.King II). Jacksonville challenged the short of the goal line ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Robinson up the middle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:46 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Robinson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 0. J.Reed to LARC 13 for 13 yards (D.Ozigbo; D.Middleton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 13(7:41 - 2nd) T.Johnson left end to LARC 17 for 4 yards (D.Smoot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAC 17(7:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAC 17(6:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (J.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAC 17(6:53 - 2nd) T.Long punts 56 yards to JAC 27 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 40 for 13 yards (G.Nabers).
JAC
Jaguars
- Downs (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(6:40 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to LARC 38 for 22 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(6:16 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 34 for 4 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAC 34(5:42 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAC 34(5:38 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to J.Robinson to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.King II).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - JAC 29(5:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to LARC 31 for -2 yards (J.Bosa).
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(4:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 31(4:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 36 for 5 yards (J.Jones) [D.Hamilton].
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAC 36(4:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to H.Henry.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAC 36(4:02 - 2nd) T.Long punts 41 yards to JAC 23 Center-C.Mazza. D.Westbrook to JAC 33 for 10 yards (U.Nwosu).
JAC
Jaguars
- Touchdown (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 33(3:52 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 47 for 14 yards (R.Jenkins; D.King II).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(3:14 - 2nd) J.Robinson right end to LARC 40 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(2:37 - 2nd) J.Robinson right guard to LARC 37 for 3 yards (D.Square; J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 37(2:00 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy pushed ob at LARC 33 for 4 yards (K.White).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAC 33(1:51 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 23 for 10 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 23(1:13 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson to LARC 22 for 1 yard (C.Hayward Jr.; K.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 22(0:47 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - JAC 22(0:41 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short left to C.Johnson pushed ob at LARC 9 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - JAC 9(0:35 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short middle.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - JAC 9(0:31 - 2nd) G.Minshew II sacked at LARC 9 for 0 yards (D.King II).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - JAC 9(0:18 - 2nd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:11 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to J.O'Shaughnessy is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
LAC
Chargers
- End of Half (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 62 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 3 out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(0:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams [J.Allen].
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 40(0:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert kneels to LARC 39 for -1 yards.
LAC
Chargers
- Blocked Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 25 for no gain (D.Hamilton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(14:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 9 yards (C.Henderson; J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 34(14:04 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 34 for no gain (Q.Williams; D.Hamilton).
|
4 & 1 - LAC 34(13:29 - 3rd) T.Long punt is BLOCKED by D.Thomas Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by JAC-D.Thomas at LARC 16. D.Thomas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
LAC
Chargers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:21 - 3rd) J.Lambo extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson to LARC 34 for 9 yards (J.Schobert; Q.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 34(12:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Guyton to LARC 48 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(12:15 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 41 for 11 yards (B.Watson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(11:42 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to JAC 29 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 29(11:09 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 30 for -1 yards (D.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LAC 30(10:31 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LAC 30(10:27 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - LAC 30(10:23 - 3rd) M.Badgley 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
JAC
Jaguars
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(10:18 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 37 for -1 yards (L.Joseph).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - JAC 37(9:44 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles up the middle to JAC 47 for 10 yards (K.White; D.Perryman).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 47(9:07 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 46 for -1 yards (K.White; L.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - JAC 46(8:29 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles right end to JAC 47 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(8:21 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to JAC 46 for 1 yard (T.Herndon; D.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAC 46(7:43 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAC 46(7:38 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen pushed ob at JAC 35 for 11 yards (C.Henderson; J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(7:07 - 3rd) T.Johnson right end to JAC 29 for 6 yards (J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAC 29(6:26 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at JAC 31 for -2 yards (sack split by T.Bryan and D.Smoot).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - LAC 13(5:40 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Jackson. PENALTY on JAC-B.Watson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at JAC 31 - No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(5:34 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep left to V.Green for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN. LARC-V.Green was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|(5:25 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
JAC
Jaguars
- Touchdown (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to JAC 0. D.Westbrook to JAC 26 for 26 yards (N.Vigil).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 26(5:19 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 31 for 5 yards (D.Square).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 31(4:45 - 3rd) G.Minshew II scrambles up the middle to JAC 41 for 10 yards (N.Adderley). PENALTY on JAC-A.Norwell Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 31 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - JAC 21(4:30 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to K.Cole Sr. ran ob at JAC 33 for 12 yards. PENALTY on LARC-J.Tillery Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at JAC 33.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 48(4:07 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short right to J.O'Shaughnessy to LARC 46 for 6 yards (D.Perryman). PENALTY on LARC-D.Perryman Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at LARC 46.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 31(3:48 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass short left to J.Robinson to LARC 28 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - JAC 28(3:06 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short right to D.Chark Jr..
|+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAC 28(3:00 - 3rd) G.Minshew II pass deep left to C.Conley for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:54 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Minshew II pass to B.Ellefson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (2 plays, 80 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 61 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 4. J.Reed to LARC 20 for 16 yards (D.Middleton; D.Ogunbowale).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(2:49 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to LARC 30 for 10 yards (T.Herndon).
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(2:06 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Guyton for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(1:47 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to JAC 11 for 8 yards (B.Watson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAC 11(1:11 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to JAC 3 for 8 yards (J.Jones; B.Watson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LAC 3(0:48 - 3rd) J.Kelley right end to JAC 5 for -2 yards (J.Schobert T.Herndon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 5(0:11 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
LAC
Chargers
- Field Goal (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(15:00 - 4th) J.Robinson left tackle pushed ob at JAC 40 for 22 yards (N.Adderley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(14:25 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 41 for 1 yard (J.Bosa).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 41(13:50 - 4th) G.Minshew II scrambles pushed ob at JAC 49 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 49(13:17 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 47 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(12:43 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 44 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAC 44(11:59 - 4th) G.Minshew II sacked at JAC 47 for -9 yards (sack split by K.White and I.Rochell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - LAC 47(11:16 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short left to J.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAC 47(11:09 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 43 yards to LARC 10 Center-R.Matiscik out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 10(11:02 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Jackson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 10(10:58 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 17 for 7 yards (J.Jones J.Schobert). LARC-H.Henry was injured during the play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 17(10:37 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle pushed ob at LARC 31 for 14 yards (D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(10:04 - 4th) J.Kelley left tackle to LARC 33 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 33(9:27 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 47 for 14 yards (C.Henderson; J.Schobert). JAC-C.Henderson was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(8:56 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to JAC 43 for 10 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 43(8:25 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to JAC 40 for 3 yards (J.Scott) [D.Smoot]. PENALTY on JAC-D.Smoot Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at JAC 40.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(7:51 - 4th) J.Jackson left guard to JAC 22 for 3 yards (K.Chaisson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 22(7:14 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to JAC 17 for 5 yards (Q.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAC 17(6:33 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to G.Nabers.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LAC 17(6:30 - 4th) M.Badgley 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
JAC
Jaguars
- Downs (8 plays, 14 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 4th) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(6:26 - 4th) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 29 for 4 yards (L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAC 29(6:01 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete short left [M.Ingram]. LARC-M.Ingram was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAC 29(5:54 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 33 for 4 yards (D.King II).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - JAC 33(5:14 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass short left to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 37 for 4 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 37(4:45 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep left to C.Conley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 37(4:39 - 4th) G.Minshew II scrambles left end to JAC 39 for 2 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - JAC 39(4:07 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark Jr..
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - JAC 39(4:02 - 4th) G.Minshew II pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark Jr..
LAC
Chargers
- End of Game (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(3:56 - 4th) J.Kelley up the middle to JAC 37 for 2 yards (D.Costin; D.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 37(3:52 - 4th) J.Kelley right guard to JAC 34 for 3 yards (D.Costin; B.Watson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 34(3:47 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to JAC 26 for 8 yards (C.Henderson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(2:57 - 4th) J.Jackson left end to JAC 24 for 2 yards (K.Correa; A.Gotsis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 24(2:52 - 4th) J.Herbert left end to JAC 17 for 7 yards (T.Herndon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 17(2:25 - 4th) J.Kelley right tackle to JAC 15 for 2 yards (Q.Williams; D.Hamilton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 15(2:00 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to JAC 16 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAC 16(1:21 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to JAC 17 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LAC 17(0:42 - 4th) J.Herbert kneels to JAC 17 for no gain.
