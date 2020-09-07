Drive Chart
|
|
|GB
|HOU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
283 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
|
35
FPTS
|
D. Watson
4 QB
309 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 38 RuYds
|
27
FPTS
Touchdown 9:21
A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
55
yds
5:39
pos
6
0
Touchdown 13:33
A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Sternberger for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
88
yds
4:37
pos
13
0
14
0
20
0
21
0
Touchdown 9:02
D.Watson pass short left to Da.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
65
yds
6:05
pos
21
6
21
7
27
7
28
7
Field Goal 14:12
K.Fairbairn 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
7
plays
47
yds
3:36
pos
28
10
Field Goal 9:56
K.Fairbairn 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
7
plays
11
yds
2:12
pos
28
13
35
13
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:32
|31:18
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|379
|365
|Total Plays
|60
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|79
|Rush Attempts
|26
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|283
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|29-39
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.4
|4-51.3
|Return Yards
|42
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|283
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
35
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|23/34
|283
|4
|0
|35
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Williams
|19
|77
|1
|13
|16
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|5
|11
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
T. Boyle 8 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Boyle
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
31
FPTS
|D. Adams
|16
|13
|196
|2
|45
|31
|
J. Williams 30 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Williams
|5
|4
|37
|0
|17
|16
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
3
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|2
|2
|32
|0
|31
|3
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|2
|2
|6
|1
|5
|6
|
J. Sternberger 87 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Sternberger
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 37 CB
|J. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Redmond 25 SAF
|W. Redmond
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Scott 36 DB
|V. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
H. Bradley 43 LS
|H. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 90 DT
|M. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Keke 96 DE
|K. Keke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lovett 45 TE
|J. Lovett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
5
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|4
|51.8
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
27
FPTS
|D. Watson
|29/39
|309
|2
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|14
|42
|0
|13
|12
|
D. Watson 4 QB
27
FPTS
|D. Watson
|7
|38
|0
|14
|27
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
9
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|10
|8
|95
|0
|28
|9
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|9
|7
|60
|0
|12
|6
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|5
|5
|43
|0
|30
|4
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|4
|42
|1
|16
|12
|
W. Fuller 15 WR
9
FPTS
|W. Fuller
|6
|3
|35
|1
|24
|9
|
K. Stills 12 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Stills
|4
|2
|34
|0
|18
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Adams 50 LB
|T. Adams
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gaines 29 CB
|P. Gaines
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
|B. Cooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dunn 92 NT
|B. Dunn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 51 LB
|D. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 28 DB
|M. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Emanuel 56 OLB
|K. Emanuel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hall 96 DE
|P. Hall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gillaspia 44 RB
|C. Gillaspia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Mercilus 59 OLB
|W. Mercilus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
8
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/3
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|4
|51.3
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|9.5
|14
|0
GB
Packers
- Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Williams left guard to GB 28 for 3 yards (P.Hall; W.Mercilus).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 28(14:22 - 1st) J.Williams left guard to GB 33 for 5 yards (J.Watt).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - GB 25(13:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 25 for -8 yards (W.Mercilus). PENALTY on HOU-E.Murray Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at GB 33 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(13:18 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 43 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham; T.Adams).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 43(12:34 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Williams to HOU 40 for 17 yards (Z.Cunningham). PENALTY on HOU-Ju.Reid Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at HOU 40.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(12:07 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 25(12:04 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis pushed ob at HOU 16 for 9 yards (T.Adams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 16(11:31 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to HOU 8 for 8 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - GB 8(10:50 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 3 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GB 3(10:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to HOU 3 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 3(9:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
HOU
Texans
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:21 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to HOU 30 for 5 yards (A.Amos).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 30(8:53 - 1st) Da.Johnson right guard to HOU 34 for 4 yards (W.Redmond; K.Barnes).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 34(8:10 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to HOU 33 for -1 yards (J.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - HOU 33(7:24 - 1st) B.Anger punts 67 yards to end zone Center-J.Weeks Touchback. Punt Hangtime: 4.87s
GB
Packers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(7:15 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to M.Lewis.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 20(7:10 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to GB 22 for 2 yards (C.Watkins Z.Cunningham).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - GB 22(6:30 - 1st) PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GB 17(6:05 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Shepherd.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GB 17(6:00 - 1st) J.Scott punts 62 yards to HOU 21 Center-H.Bradley. D.Carter to HOU 40 for 19 yards (J.Lovett; R.Greene). PENALTY on HOU-K.Crossen Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 26.
HOU
Texans
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(5:48 - 1st) Da.Johnson left guard to HOU 19 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; Z.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 19(5:15 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to R.Cobb to HOU 25 for 6 yards (R.Greene; K.Barnes).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 25(4:34 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to K.Stills to HOU 41 for 16 yards (A.Amos; K.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(4:05 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to W.Fuller.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 41(4:01 - 1st) Da.Johnson left tackle to HOU 44 for 3 yards (R.Greene).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 44(3:24 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to K.Stills (R.Greene) [Z.Smith].
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 44(3:18 - 1st) B.Anger punts 44 yards to GB 12 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by D.Shepherd. Punt Hangtime: 4.50s
GB
Packers
- Touchdown (9 plays, 88 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 12(3:10 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to GB 14 for 2 yards (P.Hall; Z.Cunningham).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 14(2:32 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 22 for 8 yards (E.Murray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 22(2:01 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard to GB 22 for no gain (T.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 22(1:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 23 for 1 yard (E.Murray). Penalty on GB-D.Adams Illegal Shift declined.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 9 - GB 23(0:50 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams to HOU 49 for 28 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(0:07 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to HOU 41 for 8 yards (L.Johnson T.Adams).
HOU
Texans
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 41(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams pushed ob at HOU 5 for 36 yards (P.Gaines).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - HOU 5(14:23 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 3 for 2 yards (J.Watt; T.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 3(13:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Sternberger for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:33 - 2nd) Da.Johnson left guard to HOU 28 for 3 yards (K.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 28(13:03 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to HOU 33 for 5 yards (R.Greene).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 33(12:24 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 37 for 4 yards (K.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(11:51 - 2nd) Da.Johnson right guard to HOU 38 for 1 yard (M.Adams; P.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - HOU 38(11:19 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at HOU 32 for -6 yards (Z.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - HOU 32(10:33 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to HOU 40 for 8 yards (R.Greene; K.Barnes).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 40(9:50 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 49 yards to GB 11 Center-J.Weeks. D.Shepherd to GB 17 for 6 yards (T.Adams; K.Emanuel). Punt Hangtime: 4.81s
GB
Packers
- Punt (4 plays, 34 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 17(9:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to R.Tonyan to GB 48 for 31 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(8:52 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 48 for 4 yards (B.Dunn; T.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 48(8:11 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to HOU 44 for 4 yards (C.Watkins Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GB 44(7:29 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - GB 44(7:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at HOU 44 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GB 49(7:22 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 47 yards to HOU 2 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-E.St. Brown.
HOU
Texans
- Missed FG (9 plays, 76 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 2(7:12 - 2nd) R.Johnson reported in as eligible. Da.Johnson left guard to HOU 2 for no gain (D.Lowry).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 2(6:36 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to R.Cobb to HOU 14 for 12 yards (W.Redmond). GB-Z.Smith was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 14(5:55 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to R.Cobb to HOU 22 for 8 yards (R.Greene).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 22(5:30 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to W.Fuller to HOU 46 for 24 yards (A.Amos).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(5:04 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at HOU 39 for -7 yards (R.Gary). PENALTY on GB-K.Clark Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 46 - No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 5 - HOU 49(4:46 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to R.Cobb ran ob at GB 21 for 28 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 5(4:27 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at GB 5 for 16 yards (A.Amos). PENALTY on HOU-N.Martin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - HOU 31(3:58 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to W.Fuller (R.Greene).
|Sack
|
2 & 20 - HOU 31(3:55 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at GB 36 for -5 yards (K.Barnes).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 25 - HOU 36(3:16 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to R.Cobb ran ob at GB 22 for 14 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - HOU 22(2:41 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 41 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
GB
Packers
- Touchdown (9 plays, 69 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(2:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 46 for 15 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(2:06 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 46(2:03 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to GB 46 for no gain (C.Omenihu).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - GB 46(1:58 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at HOU 38 for 16 yards (P.Gaines).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(1:51 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to HOU 32 for 6 yards (Ju.Reid; T.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 32(1:28 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to HOU 23 for 9 yards (M.Thomas; Ju.Reid).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(0:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to HOU 8 for 15 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - GB 8(0:30 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 1 for 7 yards (M.Thomas L.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 1(0:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Taylor for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
HOU
Texans
- Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right tackle to HOU 28 for 3 yards (K.Barnes W.Redmond). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 28(14:33 - 3rd) Da.Johnson up the middle to HOU 32 for 4 yards (T.Summers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 32(13:51 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end pushed ob at HOU 35 for 3 yards (P.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(13:20 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to R.Cobb to HOU 44 for 9 yards (T.Summers).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 44(12:46 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to GB 45 for 11 yards (J.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(12:15 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Stills to GB 38 for 7 yards (W.Redmond). PENALTY on GB-W.Redmond Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at GB 38. Green Bay challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to K.Stills (W.Redmond). PENALTY on GB-W.Redmond Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(12:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-S.Kelemete False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 30 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 35(12:12 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to GB 27 for 8 yards (W.Redmond).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 27(11:46 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right guard to GB 26 for 1 yard (K.Clark W.Redmond).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 26(11:06 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to GB 18 for 8 yards (R.Greene).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(10:28 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to Da.Johnson to GB 2 for 16 yards (W.Redmond).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - HOU 2(9:44 - 3rd) Da.Johnson up the middle to GB 3 for -1 yards (K.Martin K.Keke).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 3(9:02 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to Da.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
GB
Packers
- Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(8:55 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 31 for 6 yards (P.Gaines).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 31(8:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Williams to GB 30 for -1 yards (T.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 30(7:29 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at GB 39 for 9 yards (E.Murray).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(6:55 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Taylor pushed ob at GB 44 for 5 yards (E.Murray).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 44(6:18 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to GB 49 for 5 yards (P.Gaines; Z.Cunningham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(5:36 - 3rd) J.Williams left guard to HOU 45 for 6 yards (J.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GB 45(4:55 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
|+45 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 45(4:51 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
HOU
Texans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:44 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(4:40 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to HOU 31 for 6 yards (R.Greene).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - HOU 31(4:03 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb (C.Sullivan).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 31(3:59 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 45 yards to GB 24 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by D.Shepherd. Punt Hangtime: 4.10s
GB
Packers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 24(3:52 - 3rd) A.Dillon left guard to GB 24 for no gain (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 24(3:10 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to M.Lewis [C.Omenihu].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GB 24(3:04 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GB 24(3:00 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 57 yards to HOU 19 Center-H.Bradley. D.Carter to HOU 33 for 14 yards (H.Bradley; T.Summers). Punt Hangtime: 4.84s
HOU
Texans
- Field Goal (7 plays, 47 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(2:48 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right guard to HOU 46 for 13 yards (A.Amos). GB-R.Greene was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(2:14 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to GB 45 for 9 yards (O.Burks; B.Winn). FUMBLES (O.Burks) and recovers at GB 45.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 45(1:43 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to GB 15 for 30 yards (J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(1:11 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to GB 14 for 1 yard (K.Martin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 14(0:27 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at GB 8 for 6 yards (O.Burks).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - HOU 8(15:00 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at GB 20 for -12 yards (A.Amos).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - HOU 20(14:16 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
GB
Packers
- Blocked Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 56 yards from HOU 35 to GB 9. D.Shepherd to GB 26 for 17 yards (D.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(14:07 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to GB 29 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham; E.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 29(13:27 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at GB 35 for 6 yards (Ju.Reid).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 35(12:53 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to GB 32 for -3 yards (J.Watt).
|
4 & 4 - GB 32(12:17 - 4th) J.Scott punt is BLOCKED by B.Howell Center-H.Bradley RECOVERED by HOU-D.Cole at GB 32. D.Cole to GB 32 for no gain (D.Williams). PENALTY on GB-K.Hollman Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at GB 32.
HOU
Texans
- Field Goal (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(12:08 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to R.Cobb to GB 17 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 17(11:38 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 17(11:31 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at GB 8 for 9 yards (K.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - HOU 8(10:51 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to R.Cobb.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 8(10:47 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to K.Stills.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 8(10:44 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to GB 11 for -3 yards (V.Scott).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - HOU 11(9:58 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
GB
Packers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 63 yards from HOU 35 to GB 2. D.Shepherd to GB 21 for 19 yards (K.Emanuel; C.Gillaspia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(9:52 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling. HOU-V.Hargreaves was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 21(9:46 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to J.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GB 21(9:44 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GB 21(9:39 - 4th) J.Scott punts 41 yards to HOU 38 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by D.Carter. Punt Hangtime: 5.19s
HOU
Texans
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(9:32 - 4th) Da.Johnson up the middle to HOU 42 for 4 yards (B.Winn).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 42(9:05 - 4th) Da.Johnson right tackle to HOU 43 for 1 yard (K.Martin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - HOU 41(8:26 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep left to B.Cooks to GB 41 for 16 yards (J.Alexander). PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 43 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - HOU 33(7:53 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 47 for 14 yards (Z.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - HOU 47(7:04 - 4th) D.Watson left tackle to HOU 46 for -1 yards (P.Smith).
GB
Packers
- Touchdown (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(6:58 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 42 for 4 yards (B.Dunn).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 42(6:22 - 4th) M.Valdes-Scantling left end to HOU 33 for 9 yards (L.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(5:33 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 35 for -2 yards (J.Watt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - GB 35(4:48 - 4th) J.Williams left end to HOU 30 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 30(4:41 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to HOU 14 for 16 yards (P.Gaines).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 14(4:30 - 4th) J.Williams left end to HOU 1 for 13 yards (E.Murray; Z.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - GB 1(3:43 - 4th) J.Williams right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
HOU
Texans
- Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:40 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to Da.Johnson to HOU 40 for 15 yards (K.Martin).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(3:16 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to R.Cobb to GB 47 for 13 yards (K.Martin).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(2:49 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep middle to K.Stills to GB 29 for 18 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(2:25 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles left end to GB 26 for 3 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 26(2:01 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to GB 18 for 8 yards (H.Black).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(1:55 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at GB 6 for 12 yards (J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - HOU 6(1:49 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HOU 6(1:43 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to W.Fuller (J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 6(1:37 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
HOU
Texans
- Fumble (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks onside 18 yards from HOU 35 to GB 47. RECOVERED by HOU-M.Thomas.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(1:30 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to Da.Johnson to GB 39 for 8 yards (H.Black). FUMBLES (H.Black) RECOVERED by GB-A.Amos at GB 32. A.Amos to GB 32 for no gain (B.Cooks).
-
TB
LV
24
17
4th 14:16 FOX
-
JAC
LAC
21
16
3rd 6:26 CBS
-
KC
DEN
27
9
3rd 5:56 CBS
-
SF
NE
30
6
3rd 2:27 CBS
-
NYG
PHI
21
22
Final NFLN
-
BUF
NYJ
18
10
Final CBS
-
CAR
NO
24
27
Final FOX
-
DAL
WAS
3
25
Final FOX
-
PIT
TEN
27
24
Final CBS
-
CLE
CIN
37
34
Final CBS
-
DET
ATL
23
22
Final FOX
-
GB
HOU
35
20
Final FOX
-
SEA
ARI
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
CHI
LAR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Mon 8:15pm ESPN