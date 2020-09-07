Kickoff (15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.

+3 YD 1 & 10 - HOU 25 (15:00 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right tackle to HOU 28 for 3 yards (K.Barnes W.Redmond). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

+4 YD 2 & 7 - HOU 28 (14:33 - 3rd) Da.Johnson up the middle to HOU 32 for 4 yards (T.Summers).

+3 YD 3 & 3 - HOU 32 (13:51 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end pushed ob at HOU 35 for 3 yards (P.Smith).

+9 YD 1 & 10 - HOU 35 (13:20 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to R.Cobb to HOU 44 for 9 yards (T.Summers).

+11 YD 2 & 1 - HOU 44 (12:46 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to GB 45 for 11 yards (J.Jackson).

Penalty 1 & 10 - HOU 38 (12:15 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Stills to GB 38 for 7 yards (W.Redmond). PENALTY on GB-W.Redmond Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at GB 38. Green Bay challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to K.Stills (W.Redmond). PENALTY on GB-W.Redmond Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play.

Penalty 1 & 10 - HOU 30 (12:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-S.Kelemete False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 30 - No Play.

+8 YD 1 & 15 - HOU 35 (12:12 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to GB 27 for 8 yards (W.Redmond).

+1 YD 2 & 7 - HOU 27 (11:46 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right guard to GB 26 for 1 yard (K.Clark W.Redmond).

+8 YD 3 & 6 - HOU 26 (11:06 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to GB 18 for 8 yards (R.Greene).

+16 YD 1 & 10 - HOU 18 (10:28 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to Da.Johnson to GB 2 for 16 yards (W.Redmond).

-1 YD 1 & 2 - HOU 2 (9:44 - 3rd) Da.Johnson up the middle to GB 3 for -1 yards (K.Martin K.Keke).

+3 YD 2 & 3 - HOU 3 (9:02 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to Da.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.