Drive Chart
GB
HOU

Key Players
A. Rodgers 12 QB
283 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
35
FPTS
D. Watson 4 QB
309 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 38 RuYds
27
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:21
A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
55
yds
5:39
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:21
M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:33
A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Sternberger for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
88
yds
4:37
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:33
M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 0:14
A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Taylor for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
69
yds
2:24
pos
20
0
Point After TD 0:14
M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:02
D.Watson pass short left to Da.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
65
yds
6:05
pos
21
6
Point After TD 8:55
K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 4:44
A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
4:11
pos
27
7
Point After TD 4:44
M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:12
K.Fairbairn 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
7
plays
47
yds
3:36
pos
28
10
Field Goal 9:56
K.Fairbairn 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
7
plays
11
yds
2:12
pos
28
13
Touchdown 3:40
J.Williams right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
46
yds
3:18
pos
34
13
Point After TD 3:40
M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
35
13
Touchdown 1:33
D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:07
pos
35
19
Team Stats
Time of Pos 27:32 31:18
1st Downs 22 20
Rushing 5 4
Passing 15 15
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 7-12 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 379 365
Total Plays 60 64
Avg Gain 6.3 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 96 79
Rush Attempts 26 22
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 3.6
Net Yards Passing 283 286
Comp. - Att. 23-34 29-39
Yards Per Pass 8.3 6.8
Penalties - Yards 5-40 6-55
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-41.4 4-51.3
Return Yards 42 19
Punts - Returns 1-6 2-19
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 4-4 -100% 2-4 -50%
Goal to Go Eff. 4-4 -100% 2-3 -67%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Packers 5-1 7147735
Texans 1-6 0071320
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
 283 PASS YDS 286
96 RUSH YDS 79
379 TOTAL YDS 365
Packers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
A. Rodgers 12 QB
35
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 283 4 0 176.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.5% 1214 13 0 128.4
A. Rodgers 23/34 283 4 0 35
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Williams 30 RB
16
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 77 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 108 0
J. Williams 19 77 1 13 16
A. Dillon 28 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
A. Dillon 5 11 0 5 1
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Valdes-Scantling 1 9 0 9 0
T. Boyle 8 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -4 0
T. Boyle 2 -1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Adams 17 WR
31
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
16 13 196 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 192 2
D. Adams 16 13 196 2 45 31
J. Williams 30 RB
16
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 37 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 119 0
J. Williams 5 4 37 0 17 16
R. Tonyan 85 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 173 5
R. Tonyan 2 2 32 0 31 3
M. Lewis 89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 22 1
M. Lewis 3 1 9 0 9 0
M. Taylor 86 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 20 0
M. Taylor 2 2 6 1 5 6
J. Sternberger 87 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 36 0
J. Sternberger 1 1 3 1 3 6
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 21 0
D. Shepherd 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 210 1
M. Valdes-Scantling 4 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
R. Greene 24 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
R. Greene 5-3 0.0 0 0
A. Amos 31 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
A. Amos 5-1 1.0 0 0
J. Jackson 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0 0
K. Barnes 51 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-11 0 0.0
K. Barnes 4-4 1.0 0 0
C. Sullivan 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
C. Sullivan 3-0 0.0 0 0
W. Redmond 25 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
W. Redmond 3-3 0.0 0 0
P. Smith 91 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
P. Smith 2-1 0.0 0 0
Z. Smith 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-4 0 5.0
Z. Smith 2-1 1.0 0 0
T. Summers 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-4 0 0.0
T. Summers 2-1 0.0 0 0
V. Scott 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
V. Scott 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Lowry 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Lowry 1-1 0.0 0 0
K. Clark 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Clark 1-0 0.0 0 0
O. Burks 42 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Burks 1-1 0.0 0 1
H. Bradley 43 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Adams 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
M. Adams 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Keke 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 2.0
K. Keke 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Lovett 45 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lovett 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Crosby 2 K
5
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/8 16/17
M. Crosby 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Scott 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 4
J. Scott 4 51.8 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
D. Shepherd 2 18.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
D. Shepherd 1 6.0 6 0
Texans
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Watson 4 QB
27
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.4% 309 2 0 157.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 1092 6 3 98.2
D. Watson 29/39 309 2 0 27
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Johnson 31 RB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 197 2
D. Johnson 14 42 0 13 12
D. Watson 4 QB
27
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 58 1
D. Watson 7 38 0 14 27
D. Johnson 25 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 38 0
D. Johnson 1 -1 0 -1 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
R. Cobb 18 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 95 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 213 1
R. Cobb 10 8 95 0 28 9
B. Cooks 13 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 60 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 138 0
B. Cooks 9 7 60 0 12 6
D. Johnson 25 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 43 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 21 0
D. Johnson 5 5 43 0 30 4
D. Johnson 31 RB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 42 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 100 0
D. Johnson 4 4 42 1 16 12
W. Fuller 15 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 35 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 274 2
W. Fuller 6 3 35 1 24 9
K. Stills 12 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 34 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 90 1
K. Stills 4 2 34 0 18 3
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Adams 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Adams 5-6 0.0 0 0
P. Gaines 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
P. Gaines 4-1 0.0 0 0
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
30-13 0 1.0
Z. Cunningham 4-7 0.0 0 0
E. Murray 23 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-8 0 0.0
E. Murray 4-2 0.0 0 0
J. Watt 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 2.0
J. Watt 4-1 0.0 0 0
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-2 0 0.0
V. Hargreaves III 3-0 0.0 0 0
L. Johnson 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
L. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0 0
C. Watkins 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Watkins 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Reid 20 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-5 0 0.0
J. Reid 2-2 0.0 0 0
B. Cooks 13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Cooks 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Dunn 92 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
B. Dunn 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Cole 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Cole 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Omenihu 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
C. Omenihu 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Thomas 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0 0
K. Emanuel 56 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Emanuel 0-2 0.0 0 0
P. Hall 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-9 0 1.0
P. Hall 0-2 0.0 0 0
C. Gillaspia 44 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Gillaspia 0-1 0.0 0 0
W. Mercilus 59 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 2.0
W. Mercilus 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Fairbairn 7 K
8
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/7 8/8
K. Fairbairn 2/3 38 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Anger 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 5
B. Anger 4 51.3 2 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Carter 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 9.8 59 0
D. Carter 2 9.5 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GB 25 5:39 10 75 TD
7:15 GB 20 1:27 3 -3 Punt
3:10 GB 12 4:37 9 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 GB 17 2:24 4 34 Punt
2:38 GB 31 2:24 9 69 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:55 GB 25 4:11 8 75 TD
3:52 GB 24 1:04 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 GB 26 2:04 3 6 Punt BLK
9:56 GB 21 0:24 3 0 Punt
6:58 HOU 46 3:18 7 46 TD
1:10 GB 32 1:22 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:21 HOU 25 2:06 3 8 Punt
5:48 HOU 16 2:38 6 28 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 HOU 25 3:57 6 15 Punt
7:12 HOU 2 4:34 9 76 FG Miss
0:14 HOU 25 0:14 1 3 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 25 6:05 11 75 TD
4:44 HOU 25 0:52 3 6 Punt
2:48 HOU 33 3:36 7 47 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 GB 22 2:12 7 11 FG
9:32 HOU 38 2:34 4 8 Downs
3:40 HOU 25 2:07 9 75 TD
1:33 HOU 47 0:11 1 8 Fumble

GB Packers  - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Williams left guard to GB 28 for 3 yards (P.Hall; W.Mercilus).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - GB 28
(14:22 - 1st) J.Williams left guard to GB 33 for 5 yards (J.Watt).
Penalty
3 & 2 - GB 25
(13:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 25 for -8 yards (W.Mercilus). PENALTY on HOU-E.Murray Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at GB 33 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38
(13:18 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 43 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham; T.Adams).
+17 YD
2 & 5 - GB 43
(12:34 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Williams to HOU 40 for 17 yards (Z.Cunningham). PENALTY on HOU-Ju.Reid Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at HOU 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25
(12:07 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25
(12:04 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis pushed ob at HOU 16 for 9 yards (T.Adams).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - GB 16
(11:31 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to HOU 8 for 8 yards (V.Hargreaves).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - GB 8
(10:50 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 3 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham).
No Gain
2 & 3 - GB 3
(10:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to HOU 3 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - GB 3
(9:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:21 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.

HOU Texans  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:21 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(9:21 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to HOU 30 for 5 yards (A.Amos).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 30
(8:53 - 1st) Da.Johnson right guard to HOU 34 for 4 yards (W.Redmond; K.Barnes).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 34
(8:10 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to HOU 33 for -1 yards (J.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 33
(7:24 - 1st) B.Anger punts 67 yards to end zone Center-J.Weeks Touchback. Punt Hangtime: 4.87s

GB Packers  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 20
(7:15 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to M.Lewis.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GB 20
(7:10 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to GB 22 for 2 yards (C.Watkins Z.Cunningham).
Penalty
3 & 8 - GB 22
(6:30 - 1st) PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 22 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 13 - GB 17
(6:05 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Shepherd.
Punt
4 & 13 - GB 17
(6:00 - 1st) J.Scott punts 62 yards to HOU 21 Center-H.Bradley. D.Carter to HOU 40 for 19 yards (J.Lovett; R.Greene). PENALTY on HOU-K.Crossen Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 26.

HOU Texans  - Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16
(5:48 - 1st) Da.Johnson left guard to HOU 19 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; Z.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 19
(5:15 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to R.Cobb to HOU 25 for 6 yards (R.Greene; K.Barnes).
+16 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 25
(4:34 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to K.Stills to HOU 41 for 16 yards (A.Amos; K.Barnes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 41
(4:05 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to W.Fuller.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 41
(4:01 - 1st) Da.Johnson left tackle to HOU 44 for 3 yards (R.Greene).
No Gain
3 & 7 - HOU 44
(3:24 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to K.Stills (R.Greene) [Z.Smith].
Punt
4 & 7 - HOU 44
(3:18 - 1st) B.Anger punts 44 yards to GB 12 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by D.Shepherd. Punt Hangtime: 4.50s

GB Packers  - Touchdown (9 plays, 88 yards, 4:37 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 12
(3:10 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to GB 14 for 2 yards (P.Hall; Z.Cunningham).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - GB 14
(2:32 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 22 for 8 yards (E.Murray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 22
(2:01 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard to GB 22 for no gain (T.Adams).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GB 22
(1:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 23 for 1 yard (E.Murray). Penalty on GB-D.Adams Illegal Shift declined.
+28 YD
3 & 9 - GB 23
(0:50 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams to HOU 49 for 28 yards (V.Hargreaves).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49
(0:07 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to HOU 41 for 8 yards (L.Johnson T.Adams).

HOU Texans  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 41
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams pushed ob at HOU 5 for 36 yards (P.Gaines).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - HOU 5
(14:23 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 3 for 2 yards (J.Watt; T.Adams).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 3
(13:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Sternberger for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:33 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
Kickoff
(13:33 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(13:33 - 2nd) Da.Johnson left guard to HOU 28 for 3 yards (K.Barnes).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28
(13:03 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to HOU 33 for 5 yards (R.Greene).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 33
(12:24 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 37 for 4 yards (K.Barnes).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37
(11:51 - 2nd) Da.Johnson right guard to HOU 38 for 1 yard (M.Adams; P.Smith).
Sack
2 & 9 - HOU 38
(11:19 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at HOU 32 for -6 yards (Z.Smith).
+8 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 32
(10:33 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to HOU 40 for 8 yards (R.Greene; K.Barnes).
Punt
4 & 7 - HOU 40
(9:50 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 49 yards to GB 11 Center-J.Weeks. D.Shepherd to GB 17 for 6 yards (T.Adams; K.Emanuel). Punt Hangtime: 4.81s

GB Packers  - Punt (4 plays, 34 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+31 YD
1 & 10 - GB 17
(9:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to R.Tonyan to GB 48 for 31 yards (V.Hargreaves).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 48
(8:52 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 48 for 4 yards (B.Dunn; T.Adams).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - GB 48
(8:11 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to HOU 44 for 4 yards (C.Watkins Z.Cunningham).
No Gain
3 & 2 - GB 44
(7:29 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
Penalty
4 & 2 - GB 44
(7:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at HOU 44 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - GB 49
(7:22 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 47 yards to HOU 2 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-E.St. Brown.

HOU Texans  - Missed FG (9 plays, 76 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 2
(7:12 - 2nd) R.Johnson reported in as eligible. Da.Johnson left guard to HOU 2 for no gain (D.Lowry).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 2
(6:36 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to R.Cobb to HOU 14 for 12 yards (W.Redmond). GB-Z.Smith was injured during the play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 14
(5:55 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to R.Cobb to HOU 22 for 8 yards (R.Greene).
+24 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 22
(5:30 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to W.Fuller to HOU 46 for 24 yards (A.Amos).
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 39
(5:04 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at HOU 39 for -7 yards (R.Gary). PENALTY on GB-K.Clark Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 46 - No Play.
+28 YD
1 & 5 - HOU 49
(4:46 - 2nd) D.Watson pass deep left to R.Cobb ran ob at GB 21 for 28 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 5
(4:27 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at GB 5 for 16 yards (A.Amos). PENALTY on HOU-N.Martin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 21 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - HOU 31
(3:58 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to W.Fuller (R.Greene).
Sack
2 & 20 - HOU 31
(3:55 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at GB 36 for -5 yards (K.Barnes).
+14 YD
3 & 25 - HOU 36
(3:16 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to R.Cobb ran ob at GB 22 for 14 yards.
No Good
4 & 11 - HOU 22
(2:41 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 41 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.

GB Packers  - Touchdown (9 plays, 69 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GB 31
(2:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 46 for 15 yards (T.Adams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 46
(2:06 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 46
(2:03 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to GB 46 for no gain (C.Omenihu).
+16 YD
3 & 10 - GB 46
(1:58 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at HOU 38 for 16 yards (P.Gaines).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38
(1:51 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to HOU 32 for 6 yards (Ju.Reid; T.Adams).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - GB 32
(1:28 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to HOU 23 for 9 yards (M.Thomas; Ju.Reid).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GB 23
(0:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to HOU 8 for 15 yards (Ju.Reid).
+7 YD
1 & 8 - GB 8
(0:30 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 1 for 7 yards (M.Thomas L.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - GB 1
(0:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Taylor for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:14 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.

HOU Texans  - End of Half (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:14 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(0:14 - 2nd) Da.Johnson left guard to HOU 28 for 3 yards (C.Sullivan).

HOU Texans  - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right tackle to HOU 28 for 3 yards (K.Barnes W.Redmond). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28
(14:33 - 3rd) Da.Johnson up the middle to HOU 32 for 4 yards (T.Summers).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 32
(13:51 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end pushed ob at HOU 35 for 3 yards (P.Smith).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35
(13:20 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to R.Cobb to HOU 44 for 9 yards (T.Summers).
+11 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 44
(12:46 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to GB 45 for 11 yards (J.Jackson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 38
(12:15 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Stills to GB 38 for 7 yards (W.Redmond). PENALTY on GB-W.Redmond Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at GB 38. Green Bay challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to K.Stills (W.Redmond). PENALTY on GB-W.Redmond Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 30
(12:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-S.Kelemete False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 30 - No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 35
(12:12 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to GB 27 for 8 yards (W.Redmond).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 27
(11:46 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right guard to GB 26 for 1 yard (K.Clark W.Redmond).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 26
(11:06 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to GB 18 for 8 yards (R.Greene).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18
(10:28 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to Da.Johnson to GB 2 for 16 yards (W.Redmond).
-1 YD
1 & 2 - HOU 2
(9:44 - 3rd) Da.Johnson up the middle to GB 3 for -1 yards (K.Martin K.Keke).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 3
(9:02 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to Da.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:55 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.

GB Packers  - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:55 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25
(8:55 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 31 for 6 yards (P.Gaines).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - GB 31
(8:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Williams to GB 30 for -1 yards (T.Adams).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - GB 30
(7:29 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at GB 39 for 9 yards (E.Murray).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39
(6:55 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Taylor pushed ob at GB 44 for 5 yards (E.Murray).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - GB 44
(6:18 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to GB 49 for 5 yards (P.Gaines; Z.Cunningham).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49
(5:36 - 3rd) J.Williams left guard to HOU 45 for 6 yards (J.Watt).
No Gain
2 & 4 - GB 45
(4:55 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
+45 YD
3 & 4 - GB 45
(4:51 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:44 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.

HOU Texans  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:44 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(4:44 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25
(4:40 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to HOU 31 for 6 yards (R.Greene).
No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 31
(4:03 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb (C.Sullivan).
Punt
4 & 4 - HOU 31
(3:59 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 45 yards to GB 24 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by D.Shepherd. Punt Hangtime: 4.10s

GB Packers  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 24
(3:52 - 3rd) A.Dillon left guard to GB 24 for no gain (T.Adams).
No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 24
(3:10 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to M.Lewis [C.Omenihu].
No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 24
(3:04 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
Punt
4 & 10 - GB 24
(3:00 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 57 yards to HOU 19 Center-H.Bradley. D.Carter to HOU 33 for 14 yards (H.Bradley; T.Summers). Punt Hangtime: 4.84s

HOU Texans  - Field Goal (7 plays, 47 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33
(2:48 - 3rd) Da.Johnson right guard to HOU 46 for 13 yards (A.Amos). GB-R.Greene was injured during the play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46
(2:14 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to GB 45 for 9 yards (O.Burks; B.Winn). FUMBLES (O.Burks) and recovers at GB 45.
+30 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 45
(1:43 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to D.Johnson to GB 15 for 30 yards (J.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15
(1:11 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to GB 14 for 1 yard (K.Martin).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 14
(0:27 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at GB 8 for 6 yards (O.Burks).
Sack
3 & 3 - HOU 8
(15:00 - 4th) D.Watson sacked at GB 20 for -12 yards (A.Amos).
Field Goal
4 & 15 - HOU 20
(14:16 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.

GB Packers  - Blocked Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:12 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 56 yards from HOU 35 to GB 9. D.Shepherd to GB 26 for 17 yards (D.Cole).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 26
(14:07 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to GB 29 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham; E.Murray).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - GB 29
(13:27 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at GB 35 for 6 yards (Ju.Reid).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - GB 35
(12:53 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to GB 32 for -3 yards (J.Watt).
4 & 4 - GB 32
(12:17 - 4th) J.Scott punt is BLOCKED by B.Howell Center-H.Bradley RECOVERED by HOU-D.Cole at GB 32. D.Cole to GB 32 for no gain (D.Williams). PENALTY on GB-K.Hollman Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at GB 32.

HOU Texans  - Field Goal (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22
(12:08 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to R.Cobb to GB 17 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan).
No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 17
(11:38 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 17
(11:31 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles left end ran ob at GB 8 for 9 yards (K.Martin).
No Gain
1 & 8 - HOU 8
(10:51 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to R.Cobb.
No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 8
(10:47 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to K.Stills.
-3 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 8
(10:44 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to D.Johnson to GB 11 for -3 yards (V.Scott).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - HOU 11
(9:58 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.

GB Packers  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:56 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 63 yards from HOU 35 to GB 2. D.Shepherd to GB 21 for 19 yards (K.Emanuel; C.Gillaspia).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 21
(9:52 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling. HOU-V.Hargreaves was injured during the play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 21
(9:46 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to J.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 21
(9:44 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
Punt
4 & 10 - GB 21
(9:39 - 4th) J.Scott punts 41 yards to HOU 38 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by D.Carter. Punt Hangtime: 5.19s

HOU Texans  - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38
(9:32 - 4th) Da.Johnson up the middle to HOU 42 for 4 yards (B.Winn).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 42
(9:05 - 4th) Da.Johnson right tackle to HOU 43 for 1 yard (K.Martin).
Penalty
3 & 5 - HOU 41
(8:26 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep left to B.Cooks to GB 41 for 16 yards (J.Alexander). PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 43 - No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 33
(7:53 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 47 for 14 yards (Z.Smith).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 47
(7:04 - 4th) D.Watson left tackle to HOU 46 for -1 yards (P.Smith).

GB Packers  - Touchdown (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46
(6:58 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 42 for 4 yards (B.Dunn).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - GB 42
(6:22 - 4th) M.Valdes-Scantling left end to HOU 33 for 9 yards (L.Johnson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33
(5:33 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 35 for -2 yards (J.Watt).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - GB 35
(4:48 - 4th) J.Williams left end to HOU 30 for 5 yards (Z.Cunningham).
+16 YD
3 & 7 - GB 30
(4:41 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to HOU 14 for 16 yards (P.Gaines).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14
(4:30 - 4th) J.Williams left end to HOU 1 for 13 yards (E.Murray; Z.Cunningham).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - GB 1
(3:43 - 4th) J.Williams right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:40 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.

HOU Texans  - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:40 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(3:40 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to Da.Johnson to HOU 40 for 15 yards (K.Martin).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40
(3:16 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to R.Cobb to GB 47 for 13 yards (K.Martin).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 47
(2:49 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep middle to K.Stills to GB 29 for 18 yards (A.Amos).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 29
(2:25 - 4th) D.Watson scrambles left end to GB 26 for 3 yards (C.Sullivan).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 26
(2:01 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to B.Cooks to GB 18 for 8 yards (H.Black).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18
(1:55 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at GB 6 for 12 yards (J.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 6 - HOU 6
(1:49 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
No Gain
2 & 6 - HOU 6
(1:43 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to W.Fuller (J.Alexander).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 6
(1:37 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:33 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.

HOU Texans  - Fumble (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:33 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks onside 18 yards from HOU 35 to GB 47. RECOVERED by HOU-M.Thomas.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 47
(1:30 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to Da.Johnson to GB 39 for 8 yards (H.Black). FUMBLES (H.Black) RECOVERED by GB-A.Amos at GB 32. A.Amos to GB 32 for no gain (B.Cooks).

GB Packers  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 32
(1:22 - 4th) T.Boyle kneels to GB 31 for -1 yards.
No Gain
2 & 11 - GB 31
(0:40 - 4th) T.Boyle kneels to GB 31 for no gain.
NFL Scores