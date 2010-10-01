Drive Chart
SF
NE

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
J. Wilson 30 RB
112 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, 2 RECs
29
FPTS
J. Meyers 16 WR
60 ReYds, 4 RECs, 2 RuYds
6
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:56
J.Wilson up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
5:04
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:56
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 14:56
N.Folk 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
6
plays
15
yds
2:06
pos
7
3
Field Goal 9:00
R.Gould 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
10
plays
61
yds
5:56
pos
10
3
Touchdown 6:23
K.Juszczyk left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
38
yds
2:23
pos
16
3
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:23
R.Gould extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
16
3
Touchdown 0:57
J.Wilson right tackle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
94
yds
3:43
pos
22
3
Point After TD 0:59
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
23
3
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:48
N.Folk 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
8
plays
50
yds
4:12
pos
23
6
Touchdown 7:32
J.Wilson left end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. SF-J.Wilson was injured during the play. He is Out.
6
plays
84
yds
3:16
pos
29
6
Point After TD 7:32
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
30
6
4th Quarter
Field Goal 13:27
R.Gould 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
10
plays
55
yds
6:20
pos
33
6
Team Stats
Time of Pos 38:23 21:37
1st Downs 26 17
Rushing 13 5
Passing 13 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-9 1-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 467 241
Total Plays 63 49
Avg Gain 7.4 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 197 94
Rush Attempts 37 22
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 4.3
Net Yards Passing 270 147
Comp. - Att. 20-25 15-25
Yards Per Pass 10.4 5.4
Penalties - Yards 6-65 3-30
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 2 4
Punts - Avg 1-45.0 2-45.0
Return Yards 101 174
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-39 6-155
Int. - Returns 4-62 2-19
Red Zone Eff. 4-5 -80% 0-0 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
49ers 4-3 7167333
Patriots 2-4 03306
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.
 270 PASS YDS 147
197 RUSH YDS 94
467 TOTAL YDS 241
49ers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 277 0 2 157.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 390 4 0 118.6
J. Garoppolo 20/25 277 0 2 7
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Wilson 30 RB
29
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 112 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 24 1
J. Wilson 17 112 3 17 29
J. Hasty 38 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Hasty 9 57 0 20 6
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Juszczyk 4 18 1 10 8
D. Samuel 19 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Samuel 3 7 0 3 6
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Garoppolo 1 4 0 4 7
J. McKinnon 28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 193 3
J. McKinnon 3 -1 0 1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 115 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 109 0
B. Aiyuk 7 6 115 0 35 11
D. Samuel 19 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 65 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 35 0
D. Samuel 5 5 65 0 23 6
G. Kittle 85 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 55 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 227 1
G. Kittle 7 5 55 0 15 5
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 67 0
K. Juszczyk 2 1 18 0 18 8
J. Hasty 38 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
J. Hasty 1 1 16 0 16 6
J. Wilson 30 RB
29
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 67 1
J. Wilson 2 2 8 0 7 29
K. Bourne 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 197 0
K. Bourne 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Moore 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Moore 5-1 0.0 0 0
M. Harris 36 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 5-1 0.0 0 0
J. Taylor 47 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Taylor 3-0 0.0 2 0
J. Verrett 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Verrett 3-0 0.0 0 0
F. Warner 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-13 1 0.0
F. Warner 3-4 0.0 1 0
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Greenlaw 3-3 1.0 0 0
K. Hyder 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-8 0 2.5
K. Hyder 2-0 0.0 0 0
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
A. Al-Shaair 2-3 0.0 0 1
E. Moseley 41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-7 0 0.0
E. Moseley 1-0 0.0 1 0
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. McKinnon 28 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McKinnon 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Witherspoon 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Witherspoon 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Givens 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Givens 1-1 1.0 0 0
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Flannigan-Fowles 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
D. Jones 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Armstead 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 1.5
A. Armstead 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Webster 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Webster 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Barrett 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Barrett 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Street 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Street 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Johnson 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gould 9 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/4
SEASON FG XP
6/7 11/11
R. Gould 2/2 41 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 7
M. Wishnowsky 1 45.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
R. James 2 19.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Patriots
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
C. Newton 1 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 98 0 3 74.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 714 2 2 89.7
C. Newton 9/15 98 0 3 0
J. Stidham 4 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 64 0 1 93.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 60 1 2 39.4
J. Stidham 6/10 64 0 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Harris 37 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 100 0
D. Harris 10 58 0 12 6
C. Newton 1 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 149 4
C. Newton 5 19 0 6 0
R. Burkhead 34 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 128 2
R. Burkhead 4 12 0 5 4
J. Stidham 4 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Stidham 2 3 0 6 0
J. Meyers 16 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Meyers 1 2 0 2 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Meyers 16 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 60 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 7 0
J. Meyers 6 4 60 0 21 6
R. Burkhead 34 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 35 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 101 1
R. Burkhead 4 3 35 0 17 4
D. Byrd 10 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 179 0
D. Byrd 2 1 16 0 16 1
J. Edelman 11 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 294 0
J. Edelman 3 1 13 0 13 1
D. Harris 37 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 12 0
D. Harris 1 1 12 0 12 6
D. Keene 44 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
D. Keene 1 1 8 0 8 0
R. Izzo 85 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 44 0
R. Izzo 1 1 8 0 8 0
N. Harry 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 166 1
N. Harry 2 1 6 0 6 0
J. White 28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 68 0
J. White 1 1 3 0 3 0
J. Johnson 47 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 7 1
J. Johnson 1 1 1 0 1 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-3 0 0.0
J. Jones 7-0 0.0 0 0
A. Phillips 21 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-8 1 0.0
A. Phillips 6-1 0.0 0 0
D. McCourty 32 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 1 0.0
D. McCourty 6-2 0.0 1 0
J. Bentley 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-9 0 0.0
J. Bentley 5-2 0.0 0 0
A. Jennings 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Jennings 4-2 0.0 0 0
T. Brooks 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
T. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0 0
S. Gilmore 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
S. Gilmore 3-3 0.0 0 0
J. Meyers 16 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Meyers 2-0 0.0 0 0
S. Calhoun 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.5
S. Calhoun 2-0 0.0 0 0
L. Guy 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 0.0
L. Guy 2-2 1.0 0 0
J. Edelman 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Edelman 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. McCourty 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
J. McCourty 1-3 0.0 0 0
J. Simon 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-6 0 0.0
J. Simon 1-1 0.0 0 0
G. Olszewski 80 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Olszewski 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Copeland 52 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
B. Copeland 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Williams 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jackson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 1 0
D. Rivers 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
D. Rivers 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Folk 6 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/7 10/11
N. Folk 2/2 41 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 7
J. Bailey 2 45.0 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 25.8 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 25.8 33 0
G. Olszewski 6 25.8 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SF 25 5:04 9 75 TD
7:12 SF 12 5:10 8 23 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 SF 21 5:56 10 56 FG
8:46 NE 38 2:23 5 38 TD
4:42 SF 16 3:43 7 84 TD
0:13 NE 45 0:14 2 0 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 SF 21 3:16 6 79 TD
4:47 SF 31 6:20 10 55 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:23 SF 18 6:17 8 27 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 NE 24 2:44 5 20 Punt
2:02 NE 48 2:06 6 30 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:00 NE 27 0:14 1 0 INT
6:23 NE 32 1:41 3 6 Punt
0:59 NE 28 0:45 2 10 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NE 27 4:12 8 50 FG
7:32 NE 25 2:45 7 41 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 NE 28 4:04 8 50 INT
3:06 NE 10 3:06 11 56 Game

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 28 for 3 yards (B.Cowart).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - SF 28
(14:27 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 32 for 4 yards (B.Copeland L.Guy).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SF 32
(13:45 - 1st) J.Garoppolo scrambles left guard to SF 36 for 4 yards (J.Bentley).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36
(13:06 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 43 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
+23 YD
2 & 3 - SF 43
(12:26 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 34 for 23 yards (D.McCourty).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34
(11:47 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to NE 19 for 15 yards (A.Phillips).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19
(11:14 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to NE 17 for 2 yards (J.Simon).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SF 17
(10:33 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 3 for 14 yards (J.Bentley A.Phillips).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - SF 3
(10:02 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:56 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

NE Patriots  - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:56 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 62 yards from SF 35 to NE 3. G.Olszewski to NE 24 for 21 yards (J.Walker).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 24
(9:51 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 29 for 5 yards (K.Hyder F.Warner).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - NE 29
(9:26 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to N.Harry to NE 35 for 6 yards (J.Verrett A.Al-Shaair). SF-J.Verrett was injured during the play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35
(9:01 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 37 for 2 yards (M.Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - NE 37
(8:36 - 1st) C.Newton scrambles right end pushed ob at NE 41 for 4 yards (M.Harris).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NE 41
(7:56 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 44 for 3 yards (T.Moore).
Punt
4 & 1 - NE 44
(7:20 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to SF 12 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by T.Taylor.

SF 49ers  - Interception (8 plays, 23 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 12
(7:12 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 10 for -2 yards (N.Thurman).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - SF 10
(6:38 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Wilson to SF 11 for 1 yard (A.Phillips).
+14 YD
3 & 11 - SF 11
(5:58 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 25 for 14 yards (S.Gilmore).
Sack
1 & 10 - SF 25
(5:25 - 1st) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 18 for -7 yards (L.Guy).
+19 YD
2 & 17 - SF 18
(4:41 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 37 for 19 yards (J.Jones D.McCourty).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37
(4:00 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 42 for 5 yards (A.Jennings).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SF 42
(3:24 - 1st) D.Samuel right tackle to SF 45 for 3 yards (J.Jones). reverse
+7 YD
3 & 2 - SF 45
(2:41 - 1st) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at NE 48 for 7 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
Int
3 & 12 - SF 35
(2:14 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle intended for G.Kittle INTERCEPTED by D.McCourty at NE 44. D.McCourty to SF 37 for 19 yards (J.McKinnon). PENALTY on NE-C.Winovich Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards enforced at SF 37. NE 32-D. McCourty 28th career interception t-6th in franchise history (Haynes).

NE Patriots  - Field Goal (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 33
(2:02 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd [D.Jordan]. PENALTY on SF-D.Jordan Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NE 48 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37
(1:56 - 1st) R.Burkhead up the middle to SF 32 for 5 yards (J.Taylor).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NE 32
(1:35 - 1st) C.Newton up the middle to SF 26 for 6 yards (T.Moore).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 26
(1:11 - 1st) C.Newton right guard to SF 24 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NE 24
(0:48 - 1st) R.Burkhead right guard to SF 22 for 2 yards (F.Warner D.Greenlaw).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 22
(0:06 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to N.Harry (T.Moore). NE-N.Harry was injured during the play. He is Out.

SF 49ers  - Field Goal (10 plays, 56 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NE 22
(15:00 - 2nd) N.Folk 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
Kickoff
(14:56 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to SF 0. R.James to SF 21 for 21 yards (J.Williams).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21
(14:50 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 34 for 13 yards (J.Jones D.McCourty).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34
(14:15 - 2nd) J.Wilson left guard to SF 43 for 9 yards (J.Bentley).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SF 43
(13:33 - 2nd) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 44 for 1 yard (B.Cowart).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 44
(12:50 - 2nd) J.Wilson right end to SF 48 for 4 yards (L.Guy).
Penalty
2 & 6 - SF 48
(12:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-J.Bentley Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at SF 48 - No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - SF 47
(11:49 - 2nd) J.Wilson left guard to NE 40 for 7 yards (A.Phillips J.McCourty).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40
(11:08 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NE 20 for 20 yards (D.McCourty). shovel pass in backfield
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 20
(10:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to K.Juszczyk.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SF 20
(10:18 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at NE 11 for 9 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on SF-T.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 20 - No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 20 - SF 30
(9:48 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Wilson pushed ob at NE 23 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 13 - SF 23
(9:09 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne [T.Brooks].
Field Goal
4 & 13 - SF 23
(9:05 - 2nd) R.Gould 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

NE Patriots  - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:00 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to NE -2. G.Olszewski to NE 27 for 29 yards (J.Walker).
Int
1 & 10 - NE 27
(8:55 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left intended for J.Meyers INTERCEPTED by F.Warner at NE 41. F.Warner to NE 38 for 3 yards (J.Meyers).

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38
(8:46 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to NE 30 for 8 yards (J.Jackson).
+17 YD
2 & 2 - SF 30
(8:13 - 2nd) J.Wilson right guard to NE 13 for 17 yards (S.Gilmore).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 13
(7:28 - 2nd) J.Wilson left end to NE 7 for 6 yards (A.Jennings).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SF 7
(6:48 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end to NE 4 for 3 yards (T.Brooks S.Gilmore). NE-L.Guy was injured during the play. reverse
+4 YD
3 & 1 - SF 4
(6:28 - 2nd) K.Juszczyk left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(6:23 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

NE Patriots  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:23 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 66 yards from SF 35 to NE -1. G.Olszewski to NE 30 for 31 yards (J.Cyprien; D.Johnson). FUMBLES (J.Cyprien) and recovers at NE 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32
(6:14 - 2nd) D.Harris left tackle to NE 35 for 3 yards (K.Hyder M.Harris).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NE 35
(5:39 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Johnson to NE 36 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair; J.Kinlaw). FUMBLES (A.Al-Shaair) recovered by NE-I.Wynn at NE 38.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NE 38
(4:53 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Byrd.
Punt
4 & 4 - NE 38
(4:50 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 46 yards to SF 16 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by T.Taylor.

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (7 plays, 84 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16
(4:42 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 31 for 15 yards (J.Bentley; J.McCourty).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31
(4:01 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 35 for 4 yards (J.Bentley; B.Cowart). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 31 - No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 20 - SF 21
(3:32 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Hasty to SF 37 for 16 yards (J.Jones).
+20 YD
2 & 4 - SF 37
(2:49 - 2nd) J.Hasty left end pushed ob at NE 43 for 20 yards (J.Jones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43
(2:12 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to NE 38 for 5 yards (A.Jennings).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - SF 38
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 29 for 9 yards (D.McCourty).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29
(1:55 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to NE 16 for 13 yards (A.Phillips J.McCourty).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16
(1:04 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:59 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

NE Patriots  - Interception (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:59 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 52 yards from SF 35 to NE 13. G.Olszewski to NE 28 for 15 yards (J.Cyprien).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 49
(0:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to SF 49 for 23 yards (J.Verrett). PENALTY on NE-J.Thuney Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 20 - NE 18
(0:45 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 38 for 20 yards (J.Verrett).
Int
1 & 10 - NE 38
(0:36 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle intended for J.Meyers INTERCEPTED by E.Moseley at SF 4. E.Moseley to NE 45 for 51 yards (D.Keene).

SF 49ers  - Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 45
(0:14 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.
Int
2 & 10 - SF 45
(0:07 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep left intended for B.Aiyuk INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 2. J.Jackson to NE 2 for no gain (B.Aiyuk).

NE Patriots  - Field Goal (8 plays, 50 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 69 yards from SF 35 to NE -4. G.Olszewski to NE 27 for 31 yards (A.Witherspoon).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27
(14:56 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 34 for 7 yards (F.Warner; D.Greenlaw).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - NE 34
(14:32 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 46 for 12 yards (T.Moore).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NE 46
(14:04 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep left to J.Meyers to SF 33 for 21 yards (T.Moore).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NE 33
(13:29 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to D.Harris to SF 21 for 12 yards (A.Al-Shaair; K.Street).
Sack
1 & 10 - NE 21
(12:58 - 3rd) C.Newton sacked at SF 29 for -8 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+2 YD
2 & 18 - NE 29
(12:20 - 3rd) J.Meyers left end to SF 27 for 2 yards (J.Taylor).
+4 YD
3 & 16 - NE 27
(11:37 - 3rd) C.Newton scrambles right guard to SF 23 for 4 yards (J.Kinlaw).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - NE 23
(10:53 - 3rd) N.Folk 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (6 plays, 79 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:48 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to SF 3. R.James to SF 21 for 18 yards (G.Olszewski).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21
(10:41 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 29 for 8 yards (D.McCourty).
+23 YD
2 & 2 - SF 29
(9:56 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NE 48 for 23 yards (S.Gilmore).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48
(9:20 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to NE 43 for 5 yards (T.Bower).
Penalty
2 & 5 - SF 43
(8:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 43 - No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SF 48
(8:36 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 42 for 6 yards (D.McCourty).
+35 YD
3 & 4 - SF 42
(8:12 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to B.Aiyuk ran ob at NE 7 for 35 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - SF 7
(7:38 - 3rd) J.Wilson left end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. SF-J.Wilson was injured during the play. He is Out.
PAT Good
(7:32 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

NE Patriots  - Interception (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:32 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25
(7:32 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep left to D.Byrd to NE 41 for 16 yards (J.Verrett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 41
(7:07 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NE 41
(6:58 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to SF 48 for 11 yards (E.Moseley). NE-1 Newton 30002 career pass yds 48th all-time to reach 30000 career pass yds. 1st in NFL history with 30000 pass yds and 5000 rush yds.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48
(6:29 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to D.Keene to SF 40 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NE 40
(6:02 - 3rd) C.Newton up the middle to SF 37 for 3 yards (K.Givens; A.Barrett).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37
(5:27 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left guard to SF 34 for 3 yards (T.Moore).
Int
2 & 7 - NE 34
(4:56 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right intended for J.Edelman INTERCEPTED by J.Taylor at SF 23. J.Taylor to SF 31 for 8 yards (J.Meyers).

SF 49ers  - Field Goal (10 plays, 55 yards, 6:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31
(4:47 - 3rd) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 34 for 3 yards (B.Cowart; J.Bentley).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - SF 34
(4:02 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to K.Juszczyk to NE 48 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48
(3:14 - 3rd) J.Hasty left end to NE 42 for 6 yards (S.Calhoun).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - SF 42
(2:27 - 3rd) J.Hasty right tackle to NE 36 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36
(1:42 - 3rd) J.Hasty right end to NE 27 for 9 yards (A.Jennings; S.Gilmore).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - SF 27
(0:52 - 3rd) K.Juszczyk up the middle to NE 17 for 10 yards (A.Phillips).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 17
(0:09 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to NE 18 for -1 yards (J.Simon).

NE Patriots  - Interception (8 plays, 50 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 11 - NE 18
(15:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to NE 15 for 3 yards (T.Bower; S.Gilmore).
+1 YD
3 & 8 - NE 15
(14:15 - 4th) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at NE 14 for 1 yard (J.McCourty). SF-D.Samuel was injured during the play. He is Out.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NE 14
(13:31 - 4th) R.Gould 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
Kickoff
(13:27 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 63 yards from SF 35 to NE 2. G.Olszewski to NE 28 for 26 yards (K.Webster).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28
(13:20 - 4th) NE 4-Stidham now at QB. D.Harris left end pushed ob at NE 37 for 9 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - NE 37
(12:54 - 4th) D.Harris right guard to NE 47 for 10 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 47
(12:12 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to SF 47 for 6 yards (T.Moore; F.Warner).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - NE 47
(11:40 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to J.Meyers to SF 39 for 8 yards (A.Al-Shaair F.Warner). NE-J.Herron was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39
(11:21 - 4th) J.Stidham up the middle to SF 42 for -3 yards (D.Jones).
Penalty
2 & 13 - NE 42
(10:45 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to R.Burkhead [D.Jones]. PENALTY on SF-D.Jones Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 42 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27
(10:40 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short middle to R.Burkhead to SF 24 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NE 24
(10:06 - 4th) R.Burkhead right tackle to SF 22 for 2 yards (A.Armstead D.Greenlaw).
Int
3 & 5 - NE 22
(9:28 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right intended for J.Edelman INTERCEPTED by J.Taylor at SF 18. J.Taylor to SF 18 for no gain (J.Edelman).

SF 49ers  - Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 6:17 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 18
(9:23 - 4th) J.Hasty left end to SF 20 for 2 yards (A.Jennings).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SF 20
(8:37 - 4th) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 20 for no gain (J.Bentley).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - SF 19
(7:51 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 31 for 11 yards (T.Brooks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31
(7:05 - 4th) J.Hasty right tackle to SF 40 for 9 yards (T.Brooks).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - SF 40
(6:19 - 4th) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 43 for 3 yards (S.Calhoun).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43
(5:32 - 4th) J.Hasty up the middle to SF 45 for 2 yards (T.Bower).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - SF 45
(4:48 - 4th) J.McKinnon left guard to SF 46 for 1 yard (D.Rivers; A.Jennings).
-1 YD
3 & 7 - SF 46
(3:59 - 4th) J.McKinnon right end to SF 45 for -1 yards (A.Phillips).
Punt
4 & 8 - SF 45
(3:14 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to NE 10 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by G.Olszewski.

NE Patriots  - End of Game (11 plays, 56 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 10
(3:06 - 4th) D.Harris left tackle to NE 12 for 2 yards (J.Walker).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NE 12
(2:37 - 4th) D.Harris right end to NE 14 for 2 yards (J.Walker).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - NE 14
(2:00 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short middle to J.Edelman to NE 27 for 13 yards (J.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 27
(1:26 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right to R.Burkhead (D.Jordan).
+17 YD
2 & 10 - NE 27
(1:22 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short left to R.Burkhead to NE 44 for 17 yards (M.Harris).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44
(1:12 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to R.Izzo to SF 48 for 8 yards (M.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - NE 48
(0:40 - 4th) J.Stidham scrambles right end ran ob at SF 42 for 6 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 42
(0:38 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - NE 42
(0:32 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to R.Burkhead to SF 27 for 15 yards (M.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 27
(0:25 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left.
Sack
2 & 10 - NE 27
(0:13 - 4th) J.Stidham sacked at SF 34 for -7 yards (K.Givens).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NFL Scores