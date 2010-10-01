Drive Chart
|
|
|SF
|NE
Key Players
|
J. Wilson
30 RB
112 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
29
FPTS
|
J. Meyers
16 WR
60 ReYds, 4 RECs, 2 RuYds
|
6
FPTS
7
0
Field Goal 14:56
N.Folk 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
6
plays
15
yds
2:06
pos
7
3
Field Goal 9:00
R.Gould 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
10
plays
61
yds
5:56
pos
10
3
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:23
R.Gould extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
16
3
23
3
Field Goal 10:48
N.Folk 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
8
plays
50
yds
4:12
pos
23
6
Touchdown 7:32
J.Wilson left end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. SF-J.Wilson was injured during the play. He is Out.
6
plays
84
yds
3:16
pos
29
6
30
6
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|38:23
|21:37
|1st Downs
|26
|17
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|467
|241
|Total Plays
|63
|49
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|197
|94
|Rush Attempts
|37
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|270
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|20-25
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|4
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|101
|174
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|6-155
|Int. - Returns
|4-62
|2-19
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|270
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|197
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|467
|TOTAL YDS
|241
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
7
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|20/25
|277
|0
|2
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
29
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|17
|112
|3
|17
|29
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|9
|57
|0
|20
|6
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
8
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|4
|18
|1
|10
|8
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|3
|7
|0
|3
|6
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
7
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|1
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|7
|6
|115
|0
|35
|11
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|5
|5
|65
|0
|23
|6
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
5
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|7
|5
|55
|0
|15
|5
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
8
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|8
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|6
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
29
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|29
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 CB
|J. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
E. Moseley 41 CB
|E. Moseley
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
|J. McKinnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 23 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Webster 35 CB
|K. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barrett 96 DE
|A. Barrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 95 DE
|K. Street
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 27 CB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
9
FPTS
|R. Gould
|2/2
|41
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Newton
|9/15
|98
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Stidham 4 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|6/10
|64
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|10
|58
|0
|12
|6
|
C. Newton 1 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Newton
|5
|19
|0
|6
|0
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|4
|12
|0
|5
|4
|
J. Stidham 4 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|2
|3
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|4
|60
|0
|21
|6
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|4
|3
|35
|0
|17
|4
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
J. Edelman 11 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Edelman
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Harris 37 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|6
|
D. Keene 44 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Keene
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
R. Izzo 85 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Izzo
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
N. Harry 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Harry
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. White 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Johnson 47 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brooks 25 DB
|T. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 24 CB
|S. Gilmore
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
|J. Meyers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Calhoun 90 LB
|S. Calhoun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Edelman 11 WR
|J. Edelman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
|G. Olszewski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Copeland 52 OLB
|B. Copeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 33 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Rivers 95 DE
|D. Rivers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
6
FPTS
|N. Folk
|2/2
|41
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|2
|45.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|6
|25.8
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
SF
49ers
- Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 28 for 3 yards (B.Cowart).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 28(14:27 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 32 for 4 yards (B.Copeland L.Guy).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SF 32(13:45 - 1st) J.Garoppolo scrambles left guard to SF 36 for 4 yards (J.Bentley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(13:06 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 43 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 43(12:26 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 34 for 23 yards (D.McCourty).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 34(11:47 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to NE 19 for 15 yards (A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 19(11:14 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to NE 17 for 2 yards (J.Simon).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 17(10:33 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 3 for 14 yards (J.Bentley A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SF 3(10:02 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
NE
Patriots
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 62 yards from SF 35 to NE 3. G.Olszewski to NE 24 for 21 yards (J.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 24(9:51 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 29 for 5 yards (K.Hyder F.Warner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 29(9:26 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to N.Harry to NE 35 for 6 yards (J.Verrett A.Al-Shaair). SF-J.Verrett was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(9:01 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 37 for 2 yards (M.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 37(8:36 - 1st) C.Newton scrambles right end pushed ob at NE 41 for 4 yards (M.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 41(7:56 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 44 for 3 yards (T.Moore).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NE 44(7:20 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to SF 12 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by T.Taylor.
SF
49ers
- Interception (8 plays, 23 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 12(7:12 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 10 for -2 yards (N.Thurman).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - SF 10(6:38 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Wilson to SF 11 for 1 yard (A.Phillips).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - SF 11(5:58 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 25 for 14 yards (S.Gilmore).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(5:25 - 1st) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 18 for -7 yards (L.Guy).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 17 - SF 18(4:41 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 37 for 19 yards (J.Jones D.McCourty).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 37(4:00 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 42 for 5 yards (A.Jennings).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 42(3:24 - 1st) D.Samuel right tackle to SF 45 for 3 yards (J.Jones). reverse
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 45(2:41 - 1st) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at NE 48 for 7 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 12 - SF 35(2:14 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle intended for G.Kittle INTERCEPTED by D.McCourty at NE 44. D.McCourty to SF 37 for 19 yards (J.McKinnon). PENALTY on NE-C.Winovich Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards enforced at SF 37. NE 32-D. McCourty 28th career interception t-6th in franchise history (Haynes).
NE
Patriots
- Field Goal (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 33(2:02 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd [D.Jordan]. PENALTY on SF-D.Jordan Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NE 48 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(1:56 - 1st) R.Burkhead up the middle to SF 32 for 5 yards (J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 32(1:35 - 1st) C.Newton up the middle to SF 26 for 6 yards (T.Moore).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 26(1:11 - 1st) C.Newton right guard to SF 24 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 24(0:48 - 1st) R.Burkhead right guard to SF 22 for 2 yards (F.Warner D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NE 22(0:06 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to N.Harry (T.Moore). NE-N.Harry was injured during the play. He is Out.
SF
49ers
- Field Goal (10 plays, 56 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NE 22(15:00 - 2nd) N.Folk 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to SF 0. R.James to SF 21 for 21 yards (J.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 21(14:50 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 34 for 13 yards (J.Jones D.McCourty).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 34(14:15 - 2nd) J.Wilson left guard to SF 43 for 9 yards (J.Bentley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 43(13:33 - 2nd) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 44 for 1 yard (B.Cowart).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(12:50 - 2nd) J.Wilson right end to SF 48 for 4 yards (L.Guy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SF 48(12:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-J.Bentley Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at SF 48 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 47(11:49 - 2nd) J.Wilson left guard to NE 40 for 7 yards (A.Phillips J.McCourty).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 40(11:08 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NE 20 for 20 yards (D.McCourty). shovel pass in backfield
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(10:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to K.Juszczyk.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 20(10:18 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at NE 11 for 9 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on SF-T.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 20 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - SF 30(9:48 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Wilson pushed ob at NE 23 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SF 23(9:09 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne [T.Brooks].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - SF 23(9:05 - 2nd) R.Gould 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
NE
Patriots
- Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to NE -2. G.Olszewski to NE 27 for 29 yards (J.Walker).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(8:55 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left intended for J.Meyers INTERCEPTED by F.Warner at NE 41. F.Warner to NE 38 for 3 yards (J.Meyers).
SF
49ers
- Touchdown (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(8:46 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to NE 30 for 8 yards (J.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 30(8:13 - 2nd) J.Wilson right guard to NE 13 for 17 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 13(7:28 - 2nd) J.Wilson left end to NE 7 for 6 yards (A.Jennings).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 7(6:48 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end to NE 4 for 3 yards (T.Brooks S.Gilmore). NE-L.Guy was injured during the play. reverse
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 4(6:28 - 2nd) K.Juszczyk left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:23 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
NE
Patriots
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 66 yards from SF 35 to NE -1. G.Olszewski to NE 30 for 31 yards (J.Cyprien; D.Johnson). FUMBLES (J.Cyprien) and recovers at NE 32.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 32(6:14 - 2nd) D.Harris left tackle to NE 35 for 3 yards (K.Hyder M.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 35(5:39 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Johnson to NE 36 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair; J.Kinlaw). FUMBLES (A.Al-Shaair) recovered by NE-I.Wynn at NE 38.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NE 38(4:53 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to D.Byrd.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NE 38(4:50 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 46 yards to SF 16 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by T.Taylor.
SF
49ers
- Touchdown (7 plays, 84 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 16(4:42 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 31 for 15 yards (J.Bentley; J.McCourty).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(4:01 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 35 for 4 yards (J.Bentley; B.Cowart). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 31 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 21(3:32 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Hasty to SF 37 for 16 yards (J.Jones).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 37(2:49 - 2nd) J.Hasty left end pushed ob at NE 43 for 20 yards (J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 43(2:12 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle to NE 38 for 5 yards (A.Jennings).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 38(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 29 for 9 yards (D.McCourty).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 29(1:55 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to NE 16 for 13 yards (A.Phillips J.McCourty).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 16(1:04 - 2nd) J.Wilson right tackle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
NE
Patriots
- Interception (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 52 yards from SF 35 to NE 13. G.Olszewski to NE 28 for 15 yards (J.Cyprien).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(0:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to SF 49 for 23 yards (J.Verrett). PENALTY on NE-J.Thuney Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 20 - NE 18(0:45 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 38 for 20 yards (J.Verrett).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(0:36 - 2nd) C.Newton pass deep middle intended for J.Meyers INTERCEPTED by E.Moseley at SF 4. E.Moseley to NE 45 for 51 yards (D.Keene).
SF
49ers
- Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 45(0:14 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - SF 45(0:07 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep left intended for B.Aiyuk INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 2. J.Jackson to NE 2 for no gain (B.Aiyuk).
NE
Patriots
- Field Goal (8 plays, 50 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 69 yards from SF 35 to NE -4. G.Olszewski to NE 27 for 31 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(14:56 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 34 for 7 yards (F.Warner; D.Greenlaw).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 34(14:32 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 46 for 12 yards (T.Moore).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 46(14:04 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep left to J.Meyers to SF 33 for 21 yards (T.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 33(13:29 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to D.Harris to SF 21 for 12 yards (A.Al-Shaair; K.Street).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NE 21(12:58 - 3rd) C.Newton sacked at SF 29 for -8 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - NE 29(12:20 - 3rd) J.Meyers left end to SF 27 for 2 yards (J.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - NE 27(11:37 - 3rd) C.Newton scrambles right guard to SF 23 for 4 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - NE 23(10:53 - 3rd) N.Folk 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
SF
49ers
- Touchdown (6 plays, 79 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to SF 3. R.James to SF 21 for 18 yards (G.Olszewski).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 21(10:41 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 29 for 8 yards (D.McCourty).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 29(9:56 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NE 48 for 23 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(9:20 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to NE 43 for 5 yards (T.Bower).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SF 43(8:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 43 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 48(8:36 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at NE 42 for 6 yards (D.McCourty).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 4 - SF 42(8:12 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to B.Aiyuk ran ob at NE 7 for 35 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - SF 7(7:38 - 3rd) J.Wilson left end for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. SF-J.Wilson was injured during the play. He is Out.
|PAT Good
|(7:32 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
NE
Patriots
- Interception (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(7:32 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep left to D.Byrd to NE 41 for 16 yards (J.Verrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(7:07 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 41(6:58 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to SF 48 for 11 yards (E.Moseley). NE-1 Newton 30002 career pass yds 48th all-time to reach 30000 career pass yds. 1st in NFL history with 30000 pass yds and 5000 rush yds.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 48(6:29 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to D.Keene to SF 40 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 40(6:02 - 3rd) C.Newton up the middle to SF 37 for 3 yards (K.Givens; A.Barrett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(5:27 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left guard to SF 34 for 3 yards (T.Moore).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - NE 34(4:56 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right intended for J.Edelman INTERCEPTED by J.Taylor at SF 23. J.Taylor to SF 31 for 8 yards (J.Meyers).
SF
49ers
- Field Goal (10 plays, 55 yards, 6:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(4:47 - 3rd) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 34 for 3 yards (B.Cowart; J.Bentley).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 34(4:02 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to K.Juszczyk to NE 48 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(3:14 - 3rd) J.Hasty left end to NE 42 for 6 yards (S.Calhoun).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 42(2:27 - 3rd) J.Hasty right tackle to NE 36 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(1:42 - 3rd) J.Hasty right end to NE 27 for 9 yards (A.Jennings; S.Gilmore).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 27(0:52 - 3rd) K.Juszczyk up the middle to NE 17 for 10 yards (A.Phillips).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 17(0:09 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to NE 18 for -1 yards (J.Simon).
NE
Patriots
- Interception (8 plays, 50 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - NE 18(15:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to NE 15 for 3 yards (T.Bower; S.Gilmore).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - NE 15(14:15 - 4th) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at NE 14 for 1 yard (J.McCourty). SF-D.Samuel was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NE 14(13:31 - 4th) R.Gould 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 63 yards from SF 35 to NE 2. G.Olszewski to NE 28 for 26 yards (K.Webster).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(13:20 - 4th) NE 4-Stidham now at QB. D.Harris left end pushed ob at NE 37 for 9 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NE 37(12:54 - 4th) D.Harris right guard to NE 47 for 10 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(12:12 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to SF 47 for 6 yards (T.Moore; F.Warner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NE 47(11:40 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to J.Meyers to SF 39 for 8 yards (A.Al-Shaair F.Warner). NE-J.Herron was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 39(11:21 - 4th) J.Stidham up the middle to SF 42 for -3 yards (D.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - NE 42(10:45 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to R.Burkhead [D.Jones]. PENALTY on SF-D.Jones Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 42 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(10:40 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short middle to R.Burkhead to SF 24 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 24(10:06 - 4th) R.Burkhead right tackle to SF 22 for 2 yards (A.Armstead D.Greenlaw).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - NE 22(9:28 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right intended for J.Edelman INTERCEPTED by J.Taylor at SF 18. J.Taylor to SF 18 for no gain (J.Edelman).
SF
49ers
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 6:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 18(9:23 - 4th) J.Hasty left end to SF 20 for 2 yards (A.Jennings).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SF 20(8:37 - 4th) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 20 for no gain (J.Bentley).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - SF 19(7:51 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 31 for 11 yards (T.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(7:05 - 4th) J.Hasty right tackle to SF 40 for 9 yards (T.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 40(6:19 - 4th) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 43 for 3 yards (S.Calhoun).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 43(5:32 - 4th) J.Hasty up the middle to SF 45 for 2 yards (T.Bower).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 45(4:48 - 4th) J.McKinnon left guard to SF 46 for 1 yard (D.Rivers; A.Jennings).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - SF 46(3:59 - 4th) J.McKinnon right end to SF 45 for -1 yards (A.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SF 45(3:14 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to NE 10 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by G.Olszewski.
NE
Patriots
- End of Game (11 plays, 56 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 10(3:06 - 4th) D.Harris left tackle to NE 12 for 2 yards (J.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 12(2:37 - 4th) D.Harris right end to NE 14 for 2 yards (J.Walker).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - NE 14(2:00 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short middle to J.Edelman to NE 27 for 13 yards (J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(1:26 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right to R.Burkhead (D.Jordan).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 27(1:22 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short left to R.Burkhead to NE 44 for 17 yards (M.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 44(1:12 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to R.Izzo to SF 48 for 8 yards (M.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 48(0:40 - 4th) J.Stidham scrambles right end ran ob at SF 42 for 6 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(0:38 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 42(0:32 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to R.Burkhead to SF 27 for 15 yards (M.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(0:25 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NE 27(0:13 - 4th) J.Stidham sacked at SF 34 for -7 yards (K.Givens).
