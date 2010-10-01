+2 YD 1 & 10 - SF 18 (9:23 - 4th) J.Hasty left end to SF 20 for 2 yards (A.Jennings).

No Gain 2 & 8 - SF 20 (8:37 - 4th) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 20 for no gain (J.Bentley).

+11 YD 3 & 8 - SF 19 (7:51 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 31 for 11 yards (T.Brooks).

+9 YD 1 & 10 - SF 31 (7:05 - 4th) J.Hasty right tackle to SF 40 for 9 yards (T.Brooks).

+3 YD 2 & 1 - SF 40 (6:19 - 4th) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 43 for 3 yards (S.Calhoun).

+2 YD 1 & 10 - SF 43 (5:32 - 4th) J.Hasty up the middle to SF 45 for 2 yards (T.Bower).

+1 YD 2 & 8 - SF 45 (4:48 - 4th) J.McKinnon left guard to SF 46 for 1 yard (D.Rivers; A.Jennings).

-1 YD 3 & 7 - SF 46 (3:59 - 4th) J.McKinnon right end to SF 45 for -1 yards (A.Phillips).