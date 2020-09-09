Kickoff (11:15 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.

+3 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 25 (11:15 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 28 for 3 yards (B.Niemann; D.Sorensen).

+13 YD 2 & 7 - DEN 28 (10:46 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton pushed ob at DEN 41 for 13 yards (C.Ward).

+2 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 41 (10:22 - 4th) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 43 for 2 yards (K.Saunders).

+3 YD 2 & 8 - DEN 43 (9:40 - 4th) R.Freeman left tackle to DEN 46 for 3 yards (F.Clark). Penalty on KC-C.Ward Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting. Penalty on DEN-D.Hamilton Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting.

+11 YD 3 & 5 - DEN 46 (9:07 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to KC 43 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen).

+24 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 43 (8:42 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle to N.Fant to KC 19 for 24 yards (D.Sorensen). Penalty on KC-D.Sorensen Defensive Holding declined.

+5 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 19 (8:21 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to R.Freeman to KC 14 for 5 yards (R.Fenton).

+11 YD 2 & 5 - DEN 14 (7:42 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to KC 3 for 11 yards (B.Niemann).

+3 YD 1 & 3 - DEN 3 (6:58 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.