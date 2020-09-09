Drive Chart
|KC
|DEN
Key Players
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
200 PaYds, PaTD
|
14
FPTS
|
M. Gordon
25 RB
68 RuYds, RuTD, 12 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
9
FPTS
Point After TD 9:08
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:04
B.McManus extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Field Goal 2:04
H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
7
plays
53
yds
4:00
pos
10
6
Touchdown 9:18
D.Lock pass short right intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by D.Sorensen [A.Hitchens] at 50. D.Sorensen for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
6
Point After TD 9:18
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Field Goal 5:49
B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
7
plays
50
yds
3:29
pos
17
9
Touchdown 5:35
B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to KC -2. B.Pringle for 102 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
23
9
Point After TD 5:35
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
24
9
Field Goal 10:21
H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
4
plays
1
yds
1:03
pos
27
9
Field Goal 2:00
H.Butker 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
8
plays
50
yds
3:49
pos
30
9
Touchdown 11:15
P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
57
yds
3:33
pos
36
9
Point After TD 11:15
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
37
9
Point After TD 6:54
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
37
16
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:13
|33:24
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-8
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|286
|411
|Total Plays
|51
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|177
|Rush Attempts
|22
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|185
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|24-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|5-34
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|3-53.7
|Return Yards
|212
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-123
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-68
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-6 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|185
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|177
|
|
|286
|TOTAL YDS
|411
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
14
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|15/23
|200
|1
|0
|14
|
C. Henne 4 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Henne
|2/2
|13
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|8
|46
|1
|27
|11
|
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bell
|6
|39
|0
|16
|3
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|13
|0
|13
|6
|
D. Washington 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|3
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Henne 4 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Henne
|4
|-2
|1
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|2
|57
|0
|38
|6
|
T. Hill 10 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Hill
|10
|6
|55
|1
|15
|11
|
N. Keizer 48 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Keizer
|2
|2
|36
|0
|22
|1
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|3
|3
|31
|0
|17
|3
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|11
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Washington 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 ILB
|A. Hitchens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Thompson 24 FS
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 52 DE
|D. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 23 SAF
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 20 CB
|A. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
13
FPTS
|H. Butker
|3/3
|40
|4/5
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|44.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|1
|102.0
|102
|1
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|10.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
12
FPTS
|D. Lock
|24/40
|254
|0
|2
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
7
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|9
|79
|0
|20
|7
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|17
|68
|1
|11
|9
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|3
|12
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Lock 3 QB
12
FPTS
|D. Lock
|3
|8
|1
|4
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
6
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|7
|7
|60
|0
|17
|6
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|4
|3
|44
|0
|27
|4
|
N. Fant 87 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Fant
|7
|3
|38
|0
|24
|3
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|3
|2
|26
|0
|13
|2
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|2
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|3
|2
|24
|0
|21
|3
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|4
|2
|20
|0
|13
|2
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|4
|2
|12
|0
|10
|9
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
|B. Callahan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Glasgow 61 G
|G. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Chickillo 91 LB
|A. Chickillo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dawson 20 CB
|D. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cox 35 RB
|J. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 96 DE
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
|T. Patrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Bolles 72 T
|G. Bolles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|43
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|3
|53.7
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 24 for -1 yards (W.Gay).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - DEN 24(14:25 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-J.Jeudy False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 24 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - DEN 19(14:08 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 22 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - DEN 22(13:26 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - DEN 22(13:20 - 1st) S.Martin punts 57 yards to KC 21 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hardman pushed ob at KC 32 for 11 yards (J.Cox).
KC
Chiefs
- Touchdown (8 plays, 68 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(13:10 - 1st) M.Hardman right end to KC 45 for 13 yards (A.Bouye).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(12:32 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 47 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 47(11:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 42 for 11 yards (A.Bouye).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(11:19 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to DEN 34 for 8 yards (J.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 34(10:35 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to DEN 30 for 4 yards (B.Chubb; A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(9:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 30(9:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Hardman ran ob at DEN 11 for 19 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 11(9:15 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(9:08 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(9:02 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 31(8:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to N.Fant.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DEN 31(8:15 - 1st) S.Martin punts 60 yards to KC 9 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hardman to KC 19 for 10 yards (J.Bobenmoyer).
DEN
Broncos
- Touchdown (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(7:50 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep right to T.Patrick pushed ob at KC 10 for 27 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 10(7:32 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 7 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 7(6:51 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to KC 2 for 5 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 2(6:09 - 1st) D.Lock right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:04 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
KC
Chiefs
- Field Goal (7 plays, 53 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(6:04 - 1st) L.Bell left tackle to KC 41 for 16 yards (A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(5:26 - 1st) L.Bell left guard to KC 42 for 1 yard (M.Reed).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 42(4:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Hardman to DEN 20 for 38 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(4:06 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to DEN 16 for 4 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 16(3:29 - 1st) L.Bell right guard to DEN 14 for 2 yards (M.Reed).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - KC 14(2:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at DEN 22 for -8 yards (B.Chubb).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - KC 22(2:09 - 1st) H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
DEN
Broncos
- Fumble (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:04 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 39 for 14 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 39(1:32 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Vannett (W.Gay).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 39(1:26 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 46 for 7 yards (C.Ward). PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 39 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - DEN 29(0:59 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 31 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - DEN 31(0:19 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 41 for 10 yards (C.Ward T.Wharton). FUMBLES (T.Wharton) RECOVERED by KC-T.Wharton at DEN 45. T.Wharton to DEN 45 for no gain (G.Glasgow). FUMBLES (G.Glasgow) recovered by KC-T.Mathieu at DEN 48. T.Mathieu to 50 for -2 yards (T.Patrick).
KC
Chiefs
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 50(0:03 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 50(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - KC 50(14:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 42 for -8 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - KC 42(14:21 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 57 yards to DEN 1 Center-J.Winchester downed by KC-B.Pringle.
DEN
Broncos
- Interception (9 plays, 45 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 1(14:12 - 2nd) D.Lock up the middle to DEN 3 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 3(13:33 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 9 for 6 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 9(12:52 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 16 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 16(12:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 16(12:04 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 36 for 20 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(11:30 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end ran ob at DEN 45 for 9 yards (C.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 45(10:53 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 49 for 4 yards (C.Jones; De.Harris).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(10:14 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 46 for -3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|Int
|
2 & 13 - DEN 46(9:28 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by D.Sorensen [A.Hitchens] at 50. D.Sorensen for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
DEN
Broncos
- Field Goal (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(9:18 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 44 for 19 yards (J.Thornhill; C.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 44(8:42 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to 50 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 50(8:01 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 31 for 19 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 31(7:22 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to KC 30 for 1 yard (D.Sorensen; W.Gay).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 30(6:43 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to KC 25 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 25(5:59 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to N.Fant.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DEN 25(5:54 - 2nd) B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(5:35 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left end pushed ob at DEN 26 for 1 yard (B.Breeland).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 26(5:01 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 32 for 6 yards (De.Harris; D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - DEN 32(4:21 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick (W.Gay).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DEN 32(4:15 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 44 yards to KC 24 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by M.Hardman.
KC
Chiefs
- Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 24(4:06 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to DEN 49 for 27 yards (J.Simmons). DEN-B.Chubb was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 49(3:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 44 for 5 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KC 44(3:15 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to DEN 44 for no gain (S.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KC 44(2:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill [B.Chubb].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KC 44(2:29 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 29 yards to DEN 15 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by B.Callahan.
DEN
Broncos
- End of Half (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 15(2:23 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 20 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 20(2:00 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 30 for 10 yards (F.Clark).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DEN 30(1:37 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 22 for -8 yards (C.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 18 - DEN 22(1:04 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 39 for 17 yards (D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 39(0:40 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 47 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(0:34 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Hamilton to KC 40 for 13 yards (B.Breeland). Penalty on KC-C.Ward Defensive Holding declined.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(0:24 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at KC 49 for -9 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - DEN 49(0:18 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right [T.Kpassagnon]. PENALTY on DEN-D.Lock Intentional Grounding 9 yards enforced at KC 49.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 28 - DEN 42(0:02 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler pushed ob at KC 37 for 21 yards (C.Ward).
KC
Chiefs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 16 for -9 yards (M.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - KC 16(14:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 19 - KC 16(14:14 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to KC 31 for 15 yards (A.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KC 31(13:32 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to DEN 25 Center-J.Winchester. K.Hamler MUFFS catch recovered by DEN-E.Bassey at DEN 22.
DEN
Broncos
- Fumble (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 22(13:23 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 21 for -1 yards (D.Wilson; A.Hitchens).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - DEN 21(12:51 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to DEN 33 for 12 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 33(12:12 - 3rd) K.Hamler right end to DEN 43 for 10 yards (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(11:34 - 3rd) M.Gordon FUMBLES (Aborted) at DEN 30 RECOVERED by KC-F.Clark at DEN 28. F.Clark to DEN 14 for 14 yards (D.Lock; G.Bolles).
KC
Chiefs
- Field Goal (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 14(11:24 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire [S.Harris].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 14(11:18 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to DEN 13 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KC 13(10:32 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - KC 13(10:25 - 3rd) H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
DEN
Broncos
- Downs (9 plays, 33 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:21 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (De.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 31(9:39 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 35 for 4 yards (M.Pennel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(9:02 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 35(8:58 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 37 for 2 yards (T.Wharton).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 37(8:15 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to 50 for 13 yards (R.Fenton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 50(7:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - DEN 45(7:22 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 49 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - DEN 49(6:44 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 45 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DEN 45(6:01 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon [C.Jones].
|+3 YD
|
4 & 5 - DEN 45(5:56 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to KC 42 for 3 yards (B.Breeland; C.Ward). FUMBLES (B.Breeland) ball out of bounds at KC 42.
KC
Chiefs
- Field Goal (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(5:49 - 3rd) L.Bell left tackle to DEN 42 for 16 yards (K.Jackson; J.Simmons).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(5:10 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to DEN 25 for 17 yards (J.Jewell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(4:32 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to DEN 22 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 22(3:59 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at DEN 15 for 7 yards (B.Callahan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 15(3:26 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to DEN 9 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 9(2:48 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to DEN 8 for 1 yard (A.Chickillo; A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KC 8(2:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - KC 8(2:03 - 3rd) H.Butker 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
DEN
Broncos
- Interception (5 plays, 36 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:00 - 3rd) D.Lock scrambles right end to DEN 29 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu). DEN-D.Lock was injured during the play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - DEN 29(1:33 - 3rd) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 40 for 11 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on KC-D.Wilson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DEN 40.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 45(1:11 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at KC 39 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DEN 39(0:35 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 39 for no gain (T.Kpassagnon).
KC
Chiefs
- Touchdown (6 plays, 57 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 4 - DEN 39(15:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle intended for K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu at KC 25. T.Mathieu to KC 43 for 18 yards (J.Jeudy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 43(14:48 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 44 for 1 yard (D.Williams; M.Reed).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 44(14:14 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to DEN 39 for 17 yards (K.Jackson; B.Callahan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(13:29 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to DEN 32 for 7 yards (B.Callahan).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 32(12:51 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to N.Keizer to DEN 10 for 22 yards (B.Callahan) [A.Johnson].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 10(12:06 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to DEN 10 for no gain (D.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 10(11:21 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
DEN
Broncos
- Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(11:15 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 28 for 3 yards (B.Niemann; D.Sorensen).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 28(10:46 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton pushed ob at DEN 41 for 13 yards (C.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(10:22 - 4th) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 43 for 2 yards (K.Saunders).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 43(9:40 - 4th) R.Freeman left tackle to DEN 46 for 3 yards (F.Clark). Penalty on KC-C.Ward Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting. Penalty on DEN-D.Hamilton Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 46(9:07 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to KC 43 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(8:42 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle to N.Fant to KC 19 for 24 yards (D.Sorensen). Penalty on KC-D.Sorensen Defensive Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 19(8:21 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to R.Freeman to KC 14 for 5 yards (R.Fenton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 14(7:42 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to KC 3 for 11 yards (B.Niemann).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - DEN 3(6:58 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
KC
Chiefs
- Touchdown (7 plays, 21 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) B.McManus kicks onside 7 yards from DEN 35 to DEN 42. D.Robinson to DEN 21 for 21 yards (D.Dawson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 21(6:50 - 4th) D.Washington right tackle to DEN 21 for no gain (A.Chickillo).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 21(6:09 - 4th) C.Henne pass short right to M.Kemp ran ob at DEN 10 for 11 yards (A.Bouye).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 10(5:30 - 4th) D.Washington left guard to DEN 8 for 2 yards (D.Walker).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - KC 8(4:46 - 4th) C.Henne sacked at DEN 11 for -3 yards (M.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - KC 11(3:59 - 4th) C.Henne pass short right to D.Washington to DEN 9 for 2 yards (A.Johnson). PENALTY on DEN-S.Harris Unsportsmanlike Conduct 5 yards enforced at DEN 9.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - KC 4(3:48 - 4th) D.Washington right guard to DEN 1 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 1(3:02 - 4th) C.Henne left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:58 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
DEN
Broncos
- Downs (8 plays, 26 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:58 - 4th) R.Freeman left end to DEN 28 for 3 yards (A.Watts).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 28(2:33 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at DEN 37 for 9 yards (T.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(2:24 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 45 for 8 yards (W.Gay).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - DEN 45(2:01 - 4th) R.Freeman right tackle to KC 49 for 6 yards (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(1:57 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 49(1:52 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to D.Hamilton (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DEN 49(1:49 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to R.Freeman.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - DEN 49(1:42 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to T.Cleveland.
