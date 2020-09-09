Drive Chart
KC
DEN

Key Players
P. Mahomes 15 QB
200 PaYds, PaTD
14
FPTS
M. Gordon 25 RB
68 RuYds, RuTD, 12 ReYds, 2 RECs
9
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:08
C.Edwards-Helaire left guard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
68
yds
4:02
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:08
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:04
D.Lock right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
37
yds
1:46
pos
7
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:04
B.McManus extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Field Goal 2:04
H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
7
plays
53
yds
4:00
pos
10
6
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:18
D.Lock pass short right intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by D.Sorensen [A.Hitchens] at 50. D.Sorensen for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
6
Point After TD 9:18
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Field Goal 5:49
B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
7
plays
50
yds
3:29
pos
17
9
Touchdown 5:35
B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to KC -2. B.Pringle for 102 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
23
9
Point After TD 5:35
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
24
9
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:21
H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
4
plays
1
yds
1:03
pos
27
9
Field Goal 2:00
H.Butker 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
8
plays
50
yds
3:49
pos
30
9
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:15
P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
57
yds
3:33
pos
36
9
Point After TD 11:15
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
37
9
Touchdown 6:54
M.Gordon left guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
4:21
pos
37
15
Point After TD 6:54
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
37
16
Touchdown 2:58
C.Henne left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
16
yds
3:56
pos
43
16
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:58
H.Butker extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
43
16
Team Stats
Time of Pos 26:13 33:24
1st Downs 17 24
Rushing 7 12
Passing 9 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 0-8 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 286 411
Total Plays 51 76
Avg Gain 5.6 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 101 177
Rush Attempts 22 33
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 5.4
Net Yards Passing 185 234
Comp. - Att. 17-25 24-40
Yards Per Pass 6.4 5.4
Penalties - Yards 1-15 5-34
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-44.3 3-53.7
Return Yards 212 0
Punts - Returns 2-21 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-123 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-68 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 3-6 -50% 2-2 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Chiefs 6-1 101461343
Broncos 2-4 630716
Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.
 185 PASS YDS 234
101 RUSH YDS 177
286 TOTAL YDS 411
Chiefs
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
P. Mahomes 15 QB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 200 1 0 152.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 1134 11 0 114.1
P. Mahomes 15/23 200 1 0 14
C. Henne 4 QB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 154.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 154.6
C. Henne 2/2 13 0 0 6
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 304 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 8 46 1 27 11
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
L. Bell 6 39 0 16 3
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Hardman 1 13 0 13 6
D. Washington 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
D. Washington 3 5 0 3 0
C. Henne 4 QB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 1
C. Henne 4 -2 1 1 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 57 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 144 2
M. Hardman 2 2 57 0 38 6
T. Hill 10 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 55 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 286 4
T. Hill 10 6 55 1 15 11
N. Keizer 48 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 36 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
N. Keizer 2 2 36 0 22 1
T. Kelce 87 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 31 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 24 297 2
T. Kelce 3 3 31 0 17 3
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 129 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 4 1 17 0 17 11
D. Robinson 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 48 0
D. Robinson 1 1 4 0 4 0
D. Washington 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 2 0
D. Washington 1 1 2 0 2 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
C. Ward 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Ward 7-2 1.0 0 0
D. Sorensen 49 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 0.0
D. Sorensen 7-2 0.0 1 0
D. Wilson 54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-8 0 0.0
D. Wilson 6-2 0.0 0 0
T. Mathieu 32 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-8 1 0.0
T. Mathieu 5-0 0.0 1 0
A. Hitchens 53 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-14 0 0.0
A. Hitchens 3-1 0.0 0 0
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 3-1 0.0 0 0
F. Clark 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 3.0
F. Clark 2-0 0.0 0 0
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Kpassagnon 2-0 1.0 0 0
C. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 3.5
C. Jones 2-1 1.0 0 0
B. Breeland 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Breeland 2-1 0.0 0 1
R. Fenton 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
R. Fenton 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Thornhill 22 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-4 1 0.0
J. Thornhill 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Pennel 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
M. Pennel 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Niemann 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 1.0
B. Niemann 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Wharton 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
T. Wharton 1-1 0.0 0 1
T. Thompson 24 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Harris 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-2 0.0 0 0
A. Watts 23 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Hamilton 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Butker 7 K
13
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/5
SEASON FG XP
7/8 10/13
H. Butker 3/3 40 4/5 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 4
T. Townsend 3 44.3 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Pringle 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 102.0 102 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 102.0 102 1
B. Pringle 1 102.0 102 1
D. Robinson 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. Robinson 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 17 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 23 0
M. Hardman 2 10.5 11 0
Broncos
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Lock 3 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 254 0 2 103.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 236 1 0 87.2
D. Lock 24/40 254 0 2 12
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
P. Lindsay 30 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
P. Lindsay 9 79 0 20 7
M. Gordon 25 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 281 3
M. Gordon 17 68 1 11 9
R. Freeman 28 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 30 0
R. Freeman 3 12 0 6 1
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Hamler 1 10 0 10 3
D. Lock 3 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
D. Lock 3 8 1 4 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 60 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 60 0
A. Okwuegbunam 7 7 60 0 17 6
T. Patrick 81 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 44 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 209 2
T. Patrick 4 3 44 0 27 4
N. Fant 87 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 38 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 219 2
N. Fant 7 3 38 0 24 3
D. Hamilton 17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 32 0
D. Hamilton 3 2 26 0 13 2
N. Vannett 88 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 1 0
N. Vannett 3 2 25 0 19 2
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 78 0
K. Hamler 3 2 24 0 21 3
J. Jeudy 10 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 20 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 234 1
J. Jeudy 4 2 20 0 13 2
M. Gordon 25 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 45 1
M. Gordon 4 2 12 0 10 9
R. Freeman 28 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 49 0
R. Freeman 2 1 5 0 5 1
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 7 0
T. Cleveland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
A. Johnson 45 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-10 0 1.0
A. Johnson 7-2 0.0 0 1
M. Reed 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
M. Reed 4-1 2.0 0 0
B. Callahan 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-4 0 0.0
B. Callahan 4-1 0.0 0 0
J. Simmons 31 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-4 1 0.0
J. Simmons 3-1 0.0 0 0
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jewell 47 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-9 0 2.0
J. Jewell 2-0 0.0 0 0
G. Glasgow 61 G
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Glasgow 1-0 0.0 0 1
A. Chickillo 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Chickillo 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Dawson 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dawson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Cox 35 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cox 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Harris 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 2.5
S. Harris 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Chubb 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 2.5
B. Chubb 1-1 1.0 0 0
T. Patrick 81 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Patrick 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Lock 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Jackson 22 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-5 0 0.0
K. Jackson 0-2 0.0 0 0
D. Williams 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Williams 0-1 0.0 0 0
G. Bolles 72 T
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Bolles 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
6/7 8/8
B. McManus 1/1 43 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Martin 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 53.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 4
S. Martin 3 53.7 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Hamler 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 KC 32 4:02 8 68 TD
8:02 KC 19 0:12 1 14 Fumble
6:04 KC 25 4:00 7 53 FG
0:03 KC 50 0:51 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:49 DEN 15 0:14 0 0 TD
4:06 KC 24 1:43 4 32 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KC 25 1:37 3 6 Punt
11:24 DEN 14 1:03 4 1 FG
5:49 KC 42 3:49 8 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 KC 43 3:33 6 57 TD
6:54 DEN 21 3:56 7 21 TD
1:36 KC 49 1:36 3 -3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DEN 25 1:50 3 -3 Punt
9:08 DEN 25 1:06 3 6 Punt
7:49 KC 37 1:46 4 37 TD
2:04 DEN 25 2:01 4 16 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 DEN 1 4:54 9 45 INT
9:18 DEN 25 3:29 7 50 FG
5:35 DEN 25 1:29 3 7 Punt
2:21 DEN 15 2:23 9 48 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 DEN 22 1:59 4 6 Fumble
10:21 DEN 25 4:32 9 33 Downs
2:00 DEN 25 2:12 5 36 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 DEN 25 4:21 9 75 TD
2:58 DEN 25 1:22 8 26 Downs

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(15:00 - 1st) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 24 for -1 yards (W.Gay).
Penalty
2 & 12 - DEN 24
(14:25 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-J.Jeudy False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 24 - No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 16 - DEN 19
(14:08 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 22 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 13 - DEN 22
(13:26 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left.
Punt
4 & 13 - DEN 22
(13:20 - 1st) S.Martin punts 57 yards to KC 21 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hardman pushed ob at KC 32 for 11 yards (J.Cox).

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (8 plays, 68 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32
(13:10 - 1st) M.Hardman right end to KC 45 for 13 yards (A.Bouye).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45
(12:32 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 47 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - KC 47
(11:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 42 for 11 yards (A.Bouye).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 42
(11:19 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to DEN 34 for 8 yards (J.Simmons).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - KC 34
(10:35 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to DEN 30 for 4 yards (B.Chubb; A.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 30
(9:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - KC 30
(9:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Hardman ran ob at DEN 11 for 19 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 11
(9:15 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:08 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:08 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(9:08 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25
(9:02 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 31
(8:20 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to N.Fant.
Punt
4 & 4 - DEN 31
(8:15 - 1st) S.Martin punts 60 yards to KC 9 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. M.Hardman to KC 19 for 10 yards (J.Bobenmoyer).

KC Chiefs  - Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 19
(8:02 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass to N.Keizer to KC 33 for 14 yards (A.Johnson). FUMBLES (A.Johnson) RECOVERED by DEN-B.Callahan at KC 37.

DEN Broncos  - Touchdown (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 37
(7:50 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep right to T.Patrick pushed ob at KC 10 for 27 yards (T.Mathieu).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 10
(7:32 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 7 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 7
(6:51 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to KC 2 for 5 yards (A.Hitchens).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 2
(6:09 - 1st) D.Lock right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(6:04 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.

KC Chiefs  - Field Goal (7 plays, 53 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:04 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25
(6:04 - 1st) L.Bell left tackle to KC 41 for 16 yards (A.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 41
(5:26 - 1st) L.Bell left guard to KC 42 for 1 yard (M.Reed).
+38 YD
2 & 9 - KC 42
(4:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Hardman to DEN 20 for 38 yards (M.Ojemudia).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20
(4:06 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to DEN 16 for 4 yards (M.Ojemudia).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - KC 16
(3:29 - 1st) L.Bell right guard to DEN 14 for 2 yards (M.Reed).
Sack
3 & 4 - KC 14
(2:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at DEN 22 for -8 yards (B.Chubb).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - KC 22
(2:09 - 1st) H.Butker 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

DEN Broncos  - Fumble (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:04 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(2:04 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 39 for 14 yards (C.Ward).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 39
(1:32 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Vannett (W.Gay).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 39
(1:26 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 46 for 7 yards (C.Ward). PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 39 - No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 20 - DEN 29
(0:59 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 31 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
+10 YD
3 & 18 - DEN 31
(0:19 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to DEN 41 for 10 yards (C.Ward T.Wharton). FUMBLES (T.Wharton) RECOVERED by KC-T.Wharton at DEN 45. T.Wharton to DEN 45 for no gain (G.Glasgow). FUMBLES (G.Glasgow) recovered by KC-T.Mathieu at DEN 48. T.Mathieu to 50 for -2 yards (T.Patrick).

KC Chiefs  - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 50
(0:03 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 50
(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
Sack
3 & 10 - KC 50
(14:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 42 for -8 yards (D.Jones).
Punt
4 & 18 - KC 42
(14:21 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 57 yards to DEN 1 Center-J.Winchester downed by KC-B.Pringle.

DEN Broncos  - Interception (9 plays, 45 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 1
(14:12 - 2nd) D.Lock up the middle to DEN 3 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 3
(13:33 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 9 for 6 yards (J.Thornhill).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 9
(12:52 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 16 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 16
(12:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 16
(12:04 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 36 for 20 yards (T.Mathieu).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36
(11:30 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end ran ob at DEN 45 for 9 yards (C.Ward).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 45
(10:53 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 49 for 4 yards (C.Jones; De.Harris).
Sack
1 & 10 - DEN 49
(10:14 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 46 for -3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
Int
2 & 13 - DEN 46
(9:28 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by D.Sorensen [A.Hitchens] at 50. D.Sorensen for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.

DEN Broncos  - Field Goal (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:18 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
Kickoff
(9:18 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(9:18 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 44 for 19 yards (J.Thornhill; C.Ward).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 44
(8:42 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to 50 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen).
+19 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 50
(8:01 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 31 for 19 yards (A.Hitchens).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 31
(7:22 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to KC 30 for 1 yard (D.Sorensen; W.Gay).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 30
(6:43 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to KC 25 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 25
(5:59 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to N.Fant.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - DEN 25
(5:54 - 2nd) B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:49 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to KC -2. B.Pringle for 102 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:35 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:35 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(5:35 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left end pushed ob at DEN 26 for 1 yard (B.Breeland).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 26
(5:01 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 32 for 6 yards (De.Harris; D.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - DEN 32
(4:21 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick (W.Gay).
Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 32
(4:15 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 44 yards to KC 24 Center-J.Bobenmoyer fair catch by M.Hardman.

KC Chiefs  - Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24
(4:06 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to DEN 49 for 27 yards (J.Simmons). DEN-B.Chubb was injured during the play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49
(3:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 44 for 5 yards (B.Callahan).
No Gain
2 & 5 - KC 44
(3:15 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to DEN 44 for no gain (S.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 5 - KC 44
(2:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill [B.Chubb].
Punt
4 & 5 - KC 44
(2:29 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 29 yards to DEN 15 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by B.Callahan.

DEN Broncos  - End of Half (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 15
(2:23 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 20 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 20
(2:00 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 30 for 10 yards (F.Clark).
Sack
1 & 10 - DEN 30
(1:37 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 22 for -8 yards (C.Jones).
+17 YD
2 & 18 - DEN 22
(1:04 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 39 for 17 yards (D.Wilson).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 39
(0:40 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 47 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47
(0:34 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to D.Hamilton to KC 40 for 13 yards (B.Breeland). Penalty on KC-C.Ward Defensive Holding declined.
Sack
1 & 10 - DEN 40
(0:24 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at KC 49 for -9 yards (C.Ward).
No Gain
2 & 19 - DEN 49
(0:18 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right [T.Kpassagnon]. PENALTY on DEN-D.Lock Intentional Grounding 9 yards enforced at KC 49.
+21 YD
3 & 28 - DEN 42
(0:02 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler pushed ob at KC 37 for 21 yards (C.Ward).

KC Chiefs  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - KC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 16 for -9 yards (M.Reed).
No Gain
2 & 19 - KC 16
(14:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill.
+15 YD
3 & 19 - KC 16
(14:14 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to KC 31 for 15 yards (A.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 4 - KC 31
(13:32 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to DEN 25 Center-J.Winchester. K.Hamler MUFFS catch recovered by DEN-E.Bassey at DEN 22.

DEN Broncos  - Fumble (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22
(13:23 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 21 for -1 yards (D.Wilson; A.Hitchens).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 21
(12:51 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to DEN 33 for 12 yards (D.Sorensen).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 33
(12:12 - 3rd) K.Hamler right end to DEN 43 for 10 yards (D.Sorensen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 43
(11:34 - 3rd) M.Gordon FUMBLES (Aborted) at DEN 30 RECOVERED by KC-F.Clark at DEN 28. F.Clark to DEN 14 for 14 yards (D.Lock; G.Bolles).

KC Chiefs  - Field Goal (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 14
(11:24 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire [S.Harris].
+1 YD
2 & 10 - KC 14
(11:18 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to DEN 13 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - KC 13
(10:32 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - KC 13
(10:25 - 3rd) H.Butker 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

DEN Broncos  - Downs (9 plays, 33 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:21 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(10:21 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 31 for 6 yards (De.Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 31
(9:39 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 35 for 4 yards (M.Pennel).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 35
(9:02 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 35
(8:58 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 37 for 2 yards (T.Wharton).
+13 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 37
(8:15 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to 50 for 13 yards (R.Fenton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 50
(7:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 45
(7:22 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 49 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 49
(6:44 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett to KC 45 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 45
(6:01 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon [C.Jones].
+3 YD
4 & 5 - DEN 45
(5:56 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to K.Hamler to KC 42 for 3 yards (B.Breeland; C.Ward). FUMBLES (B.Breeland) ball out of bounds at KC 42.

KC Chiefs  - Field Goal (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - KC 42
(5:49 - 3rd) L.Bell left tackle to DEN 42 for 16 yards (K.Jackson; J.Simmons).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - KC 42
(5:10 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to DEN 25 for 17 yards (J.Jewell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25
(4:32 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to DEN 22 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - KC 22
(3:59 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at DEN 15 for 7 yards (B.Callahan).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 15
(3:26 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to DEN 9 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - KC 9
(2:48 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to DEN 8 for 1 yard (A.Chickillo; A.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - KC 8
(2:08 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - KC 8
(2:03 - 3rd) H.Butker 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

DEN Broncos  - Interception (5 plays, 36 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(2:00 - 3rd) D.Lock scrambles right end to DEN 29 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu). DEN-D.Lock was injured during the play.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 29
(1:33 - 3rd) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 40 for 11 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on KC-D.Wilson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DEN 40.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45
(1:11 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at KC 39 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - DEN 39
(0:35 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to KC 39 for no gain (T.Kpassagnon).

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (6 plays, 57 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 4 - DEN 39
(15:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle intended for K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu at KC 25. T.Mathieu to KC 43 for 18 yards (J.Jeudy).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 43
(14:48 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 44 for 1 yard (D.Williams; M.Reed).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - KC 44
(14:14 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to DEN 39 for 17 yards (K.Jackson; B.Callahan).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 39
(13:29 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to DEN 32 for 7 yards (B.Callahan).
+22 YD
2 & 3 - KC 32
(12:51 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to N.Keizer to DEN 10 for 22 yards (B.Callahan) [A.Johnson].
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 10
(12:06 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to DEN 10 for no gain (D.Jones).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 10
(11:21 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:15 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

DEN Broncos  - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:15 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(11:15 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 28 for 3 yards (B.Niemann; D.Sorensen).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 28
(10:46 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton pushed ob at DEN 41 for 13 yards (C.Ward).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41
(10:22 - 4th) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 43 for 2 yards (K.Saunders).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 43
(9:40 - 4th) R.Freeman left tackle to DEN 46 for 3 yards (F.Clark). Penalty on KC-C.Ward Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting. Penalty on DEN-D.Hamilton Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 46
(9:07 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to KC 43 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43
(8:42 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle to N.Fant to KC 19 for 24 yards (D.Sorensen). Penalty on KC-D.Sorensen Defensive Holding declined.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19
(8:21 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to R.Freeman to KC 14 for 5 yards (R.Fenton).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 14
(7:42 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to KC 3 for 11 yards (B.Niemann).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - DEN 3
(6:58 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:54 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (7 plays, 21 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:54 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) B.McManus kicks onside 7 yards from DEN 35 to DEN 42. D.Robinson to DEN 21 for 21 yards (D.Dawson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 21
(6:50 - 4th) D.Washington right tackle to DEN 21 for no gain (A.Chickillo).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - KC 21
(6:09 - 4th) C.Henne pass short right to M.Kemp ran ob at DEN 10 for 11 yards (A.Bouye).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 10
(5:30 - 4th) D.Washington left guard to DEN 8 for 2 yards (D.Walker).
Sack
2 & 8 - KC 8
(4:46 - 4th) C.Henne sacked at DEN 11 for -3 yards (M.Reed).
+2 YD
3 & 11 - KC 11
(3:59 - 4th) C.Henne pass short right to D.Washington to DEN 9 for 2 yards (A.Johnson). PENALTY on DEN-S.Harris Unsportsmanlike Conduct 5 yards enforced at DEN 9.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - KC 4
(3:48 - 4th) D.Washington right guard to DEN 1 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - KC 1
(3:02 - 4th) C.Henne left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(2:58 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

DEN Broncos  - Downs (8 plays, 26 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:58 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(2:58 - 4th) R.Freeman left end to DEN 28 for 3 yards (A.Watts).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 28
(2:33 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at DEN 37 for 9 yards (T.Thompson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 37
(2:24 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 45 for 8 yards (W.Gay).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - DEN 45
(2:01 - 4th) R.Freeman right tackle to KC 49 for 6 yards (A.Hamilton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 49
(1:57 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 49
(1:52 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to D.Hamilton (A.Hamilton).
No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 49
(1:49 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to R.Freeman.
No Gain
4 & 10 - DEN 49
(1:42 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to T.Cleveland.

KC Chiefs  - End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49
(1:36 - 4th) C.Henne kneels to KC 48 for -1 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - KC 48
(0:55 - 4th) C.Henne kneels to KC 47 for -1 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - KC 47
(0:23 - 4th) C.Henne kneels to KC 46 for -1 yards.
