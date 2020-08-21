Drive Chart
CLE
CIN

Key Players
B. Mayfield 6 QB
297 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
39
FPTS
J. Burrow 9 QB
406 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 34 RuYds, RuTD
39
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:47
J.Burrow up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
14
yds
1:34
pos
0
6
Point After TD 6:47
R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 1:21
C.Parkey 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
5
plays
8
yds
1:39
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 11:09
R.Bullock 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
11
plays
62
yds
5:12
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:39
B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
70
yds
7:30
pos
9
10
Point After TD 3:39
C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 0:15
J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the score ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
10
plays
85
yds
3:24
pos
10
16
Point After TD 0:15
R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:32
B.Mayfield pass short middle to H.Bryant for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN [C.Dunlap].
9
plays
75
yds
5:28
pos
16
17
Point After TD 9:32
C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Field Goal 2:51
R.Bullock 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
12
plays
76
yds
6:41
pos
17
20
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:13
B.Mayfield pass deep middle to D.Njoku for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
74
yds
4:38
pos
23
20
Point After TD 13:13
C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
plays
yds
pos
24
20
Touchdown 8:51
J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
80
yds
4:28
pos
24
26
Point After TD 8:45
R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 4:53
B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
3:52
pos
30
27
Point After TD 4:53
C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
plays
yds
pos
31
27
Touchdown 1:06
J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
85
yds
3:47
pos
31
33
Point After TD 1:06
R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
plays
yds
pos
31
34
Touchdown 0:11
B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
00:55
pos
37
34
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:11
C.Parkey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
plays
yds
pos
37
34
Team Stats
Time of Pos 27:05 32:55
1st Downs 23 31
Rushing 5 5
Passing 16 24
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-7 6-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 398 468
Total Plays 51 73
Avg Gain 7.8 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 82 81
Rush Attempts 22 21
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 3.9
Net Yards Passing 316 387
Comp. - Att. 23-29 36-48
Yards Per Pass 10.9 7.4
Penalties - Yards 5-40 7-45
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 5 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-50.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 50 107
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-11
Kickoffs - Returns 2-43 4-75
Int. - Returns 1-7 1-21
Red Zone Eff. 4-4 -100% 4-7 -57%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 2-4 -50%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Browns 5-2 3772037
Bengals 1-5-1 71031434
Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 316 PASS YDS 387
82 RUSH YDS 81
398 TOTAL YDS 468
Browns
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
B. Mayfield 6 QB
39
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 297 5 1 219.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 729 7 2 93.7
B. Mayfield 22/28 297 5 1 39
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 259.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 37 1 0 158.3
J. Landry 1/1 19 0 0 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Hunt 27 RB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 275 3
K. Hunt 18 76 0 15 15
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Landry 2 4 0 5 4
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Johnson 1 3 0 3 0
B. Mayfield 6 QB
39
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 15 0
B. Mayfield 1 -1 0 -1 39
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
R. Higgins 82 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 110 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
R. Higgins 6 6 110 0 30 11
H. Bryant 88 TE
17
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 56 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 59 1
H. Bryant 5 4 56 2 35 17
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 56 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 56 1
D. Peoples-Jones 3 3 56 1 24 11
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 48 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 191 0
J. Landry 6 5 48 0 28 4
K. Hunt 27 RB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 26 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 42 2
K. Hunt 4 3 26 1 12 15
D. Njoku 85 TE
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 50 1
D. Njoku 3 2 20 1 16 8
O. Beckham 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 236 3
O. Beckham 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
R. Harrison 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Harrison 6-3 1.0 0 0
A. Sendejo 23 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-6 0 0.0
A. Sendejo 5-1 0.0 0 0
D. Ward 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
D. Ward 5-1 0.0 0 0
B. Goodson 93 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-7 1 0.0
B. Goodson 5-2 0.0 1 0
M. Smith 56 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-6 1 0.0
M. Smith 4-1 0.0 0 0
T. Mitchell 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-5 0 0.0
T. Mitchell 4-0 0.0 0 0
S. Richardson 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 2.0
S. Richardson 3-4 0.5 0 0
M. Wilson 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 3-1 0.0 0 0
M. Garrett 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 5.0
M. Garrett 3-0 2.0 0 1
S. Takitaki 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-11 0 0.0
S. Takitaki 3-0 0.0 0 0
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
L. Ogunjobi 2-2 0.0 0 0
M. Stewart 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
M. Stewart 2-0 0.0 0 0
S. Redwine 29 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Redwine 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Janovich 31 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Janovich 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Carlson 89 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Carlson 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Joseph 42 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-9 1 0.0
K. Joseph 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Johnson 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-3 0.5 0 0
T. Davis 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0 0
V. Taylor 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
V. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Hilliard 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hilliard 1-0 0.0 0 0
O. Vernon 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
O. Vernon 0-2 0.0 0 0
P. Gustin 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
P. Gustin 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Parkey 2 K
7
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/5
SEASON FG XP
4/4 14/14
C. Parkey 1/1 43 4/5 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Gillan 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 0
J. Gillan 1 50.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
D. Peoples-Jones 2 21.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Bengals
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Burrow 9 QB
39
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.5% 406 3 1 163.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 1121 6 2 89.7
J. Burrow 35/47 406 3 1 39
T. Boyd 83 WR
16
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
T. Boyd 1/1 16 0 0 16
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
G. Bernard 25 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
G. Bernard 13 37 0 8 14
J. Burrow 9 QB
39
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 75 1
J. Burrow 6 34 1 12 39
T. Higgins 85 WR
13
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Higgins 1 7 0 7 13
S. Perine 34 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Perine 1 3 0 3 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Boyd 83 WR
16
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 11 101 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 28 320 1
T. Boyd 13 11 101 1 16 16
A. Green 18 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 7 82 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 119 0
A. Green 13 7 82 0 22 8
T. Higgins 85 WR
13
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 71 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 152 2
T. Higgins 5 5 71 1 27 13
G. Bernard 25 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 59 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 98 0
G. Bernard 5 5 59 1 25 14
M. Thomas 80 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 54 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 62 1
M. Thomas 3 2 54 0 29 5
D. Sample 89 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 52 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 100 0
D. Sample 6 5 52 0 16 5
S. Perine 34 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
S. Perine 1 1 3 0 3 0
A. Tate 19 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 44 0
A. Tate 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Bynes 56 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-15 0 1.0
J. Bynes 4-3 0.0 0 0
G. Pratt 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-10 0 0.0
G. Pratt 4-2 0.0 0 0
S. Williams 36 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 3-0 0.0 0 0
M. Alexander 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
M. Alexander 3-1 0.0 0 0
V. Bell 24 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-17 0 0.0
V. Bell 3-5 0.0 0 0
J. Bates 30 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-16 0 0.0
J. Bates 2-1 0.0 0 0
L. Sims 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
L. Sims 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Phillips 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
D. Phillips 2-0 0.0 1 0
L. Wilson 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
L. Wilson 2-2 0.0 0 0
X. Williams  NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Boyd 83 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Boyd 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Covington 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
C. Covington 0-2 0.0 0 0
K. Kareem 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Kareem 0-4 0.0 0 0
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Bullock 4 K
10
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
12/13 9/9
R. Bullock 2/2 37 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Wilson 40 SAF
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
B. Wilson 3 17.0 20 0
G. Bernard 25 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 14 0
G. Bernard 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 11.0 66 0
A. Erickson 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 CLE 4 0:55 2 6 INT
6:47 CLE 25 1:53 4 11 Punt
3:00 CIN 33 1:39 5 8 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 CLE 25 7:30 11 75 TD
0:15 CLE 25 0:15 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLE 25 5:28 9 75 TD
2:51 CLE 21 4:38 8 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:45 CLE 25 3:52 7 75 TD
1:06 CLE 25 0:55 5 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CIN 28 5:44 10 70 INT
8:21 CLE 24 1:34 3 24 TD
4:54 CIN 25 1:54 6 11 Fumble
1:21 CIN 19 5:12 11 62 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:39 CIN 25 3:24 10 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:32 CIN 25 6:41 12 71 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 CIN 20 4:28 12 80 TD
4:53 CIN 25 3:47 10 75 TD
0:11 CIN 42 0:11 1 0 Game

CIN Bengals  - Interception (10 plays, 70 yards, 5:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 57 yards from CLE 35 to CIN 8. B.Wilson to CIN 28 for 20 yards (S.Carlson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28
(14:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to D.Sample to CIN 34 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 34
(14:14 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 33 for -1 yards (M.Smith O.Vernon).
+17 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 33
(13:33 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green pushed ob at 50 for 17 yards (T.Mitchell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 50
(13:01 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-L.Ogunjobi Encroachment 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - CIN 45
(12:45 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to A.Green (D.Ward).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 45
(12:38 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CLE 47 for -2 yards (D.Ward).
Penalty
3 & 7 - CIN 47
(11:58 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-T.Boyd False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 47 - No Play.
+29 YD
3 & 12 - CIN 48
(11:33 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep right to M.Thomas to CLE 23 for 29 yards (A.Sendejo).
Sack
1 & 10 - CIN 23
(11:00 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked ob at CLE 23 for 0 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 23
(10:28 - 1st) G.Bernard left guard to CLE 16 for 7 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; B.Goodson).
+14 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 16
(9:48 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at CLE 2 for 14 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
Int
1 & 2 - CIN 2
(9:24 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by B.Goodson (D.Ward) at CLE -3. B.Goodson to CLE 4 for 7 yards (T.Boyd).

CLE Browns  - Interception (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 4
(9:16 - 1st) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 10 for 6 yards (L.Wilson; V.Bell).
Int
2 & 4 - CLE 10
(8:33 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass deep right intended for O.Beckham Jr. INTERCEPTED by D.Phillips [C.Lawson] at CLE 45. D.Phillips to CLE 24 for 21 yards (A.Janovich). CLE-O.Beckham Jr. was injured during the play. CLE-J.Tretter was injured during the play.

CIN Bengals  - Touchdown (3 plays, 24 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 24
(8:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CLE 11 for 13 yards (M.Wilson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 0
(7:36 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Boyd. PENALTY on CLE-K.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CLE 11 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 1 - CIN 1
(7:32 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle to CLE 1 for no gain (L.Ogunjobi; S.Richardson).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 1
(6:53 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:47 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

CLE Browns  - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:47 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(6:47 - 1st) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 36 for 11 yards (J.Bynes; J.Bates III).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36
(6:08 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 41 for 5 yards (G.Pratt; V.Bell).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CLE 41
(5:27 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hunt.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CLE 41
(5:22 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant [C.Lawson].
Punt
4 & 5 - CLE 41
(5:16 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to CIN 11 Center-C.Hughlett. A.Erickson to CIN 10 for -1 yards (T.Thomas; R.Jackson). PENALTY on CLE-T.Thomas Player Out of Bounds on Kick 5 yards enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - CLE 36
(5:07 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to CIN 14 Center-C.Hughlett. A.Erickson to CIN 25 for 11 yards (T.Davis).

CIN Bengals  - Fumble (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(4:54 - 1st) F.Johnson reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to A.Green (T.Mitchell) [B.Goodson].
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 25
(4:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to CIN 35 for 10 yards (M.Smith; R.Harrison Jr.).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35
(4:20 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 36 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 36
(3:45 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 43 for 7 yards (B.Goodson). PENALTY on CLE-V.Taylor Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at CIN 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 42
(3:13 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas.
Sack
2 & 10 - CIN 42
(3:08 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 46 for -12 yards (M.Garrett). FUMBLES (M.Garrett) [M.Garrett] touched at CIN 36 RECOVERED by CLE-R.Harrison Jr. at CIN 33. R.Harrison Jr. ran ob at CIN 33 for no gain.

CLE Browns  - Field Goal (5 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 33
(3:00 - 1st) K.Hunt right tackle to CIN 21 for 12 yards (C.Covington; V.Bell).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 21
(2:19 - 1st) K.Hunt left end to CIN 25 for -4 yards (L.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 14 - CLE 25
(1:34 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to D.Njoku.
No Gain
3 & 13 - CLE 24
(1:30 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to J.Landry (M.Alexander).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - CLE 25
(1:23 - 1st) C.Parkey 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.

CIN Bengals  - Field Goal (11 plays, 62 yards, 5:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:21 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 58 yards from CLE 35 to CIN 7. B.Wilson to CIN 19 for 12 yards (D.Hilliard).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 19
(1:12 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 27 for 8 yards (B.Goodson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 27
(0:40 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 28 for 1 yard (S.Richardson; P.Gustin).
+22 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 28
(0:01 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep left to A.Green to 50 for 22 yards (T.Mitchell). Penalty on CLE-S.Richardson Defensive Offside declined.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 50
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard to CLE 25 for 25 yards (K.Johnson M.Wilson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(14:17 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CLE 21 for 4 yards (T.Mitchell B.Goodson).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 21
(13:40 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to CLE 18 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 18
(12:54 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd pushed ob at CLE 14 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 14
(12:20 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine pushed ob at CLE 11 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 11
(11:57 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Boyd [O.Vernon].
No Gain
3 & 7 - CIN 11
(11:54 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CLE 19 for -8 yards (sack split by K.Johnson and S.Richardson).
Field Goal
4 & 15 - CIN 19
(11:13 - 2nd) R.Bullock 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

CLE Browns  - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 7:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:09 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(11:09 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CIN 47 for 28 yards (J.Bates III).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 47
(10:26 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 47 for -6 yards. Lateral to K.Hunt to 50 for 3 yards (M.Alexander; K.Kareem).
+15 YD
2 & 13 - CLE 50
(9:38 - 2nd) K.Hunt right end to CIN 35 for 15 yards (L.Wilson; A.Bledsoe).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35
(8:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CIN 33 for 2 yards (X.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 33
(8:15 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to CIN 30 for 3 yards (K.Kareem; M.Daniels).
Penalty
3 & 5 - CLE 30
(7:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-C.Dunlap Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CIN 30 - No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(7:14 - 2nd) J.Landry right end to CIN 26 for -1 yards (J.Bates III).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 26
(6:27 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Higgins to CIN 16 for 10 yards (L.Sims).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 16
(5:44 - 2nd) J.Landry right end to CIN 11 for 5 yards (L.Wilson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 11
(5:06 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to CIN 14 for -3 yards (J.Bynes).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - CLE 14
(4:25 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to CIN 3 for 11 yards (M.Alexander).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 3
(3:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:39 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.

CIN Bengals  - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:39 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(3:39 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 30 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 30
(3:08 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 37 for 7 yards (D.Ward).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37
(2:32 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins to CLE 36 for 27 yards (D.Ward).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard pushed ob at CLE 31 for 5 yards (M.Smith).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 31
(1:55 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard pushed ob at CLE 8 for 23 yards (B.Goodson). PENALTY on CIN-T.Higgins Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at CLE 21.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 31
(1:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CLE 18 for 13 yards (A.Sendejo).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 18
(1:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CLE 9 for 9 yards (A.Sendejo).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 9
(0:39 - 2nd) J.Burrow up the middle to CLE 6 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
Sack
1 & 6 - CIN 6
(0:29 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CLE 11 for -5 yards (M.Garrett).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 11
(0:21 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the score ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
PAT Good
(0:15 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

CLE Browns  - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(0:15 - 2nd) B.Mayfield kneels to CLE 24 for -1 yards.

CLE Browns  - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to H.Bryant to CIN 40 for 35 yards (G.Pratt).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40
(14:25 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CIN 37 for 3 yards (J.Bynes).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 37
(13:52 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CIN 29 for 8 yards (D.Phillips).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 29
(13:08 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Njoku to CIN 25 for 4 yards (G.Pratt).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 25
(12:28 - 3rd) K.Hunt right tackle to CIN 25 for no gain (V.Bell).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 25
(11:45 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to H.Bryant to CIN 13 for 12 yards (S.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 13
(11:04 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to CIN 8 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 8
(10:18 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CIN 6 for 2 yards (M.Alexander).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 6
(9:34 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to H.Bryant for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN [C.Dunlap].
PAT Good
(9:32 - 3rd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.

CIN Bengals  - Field Goal (12 plays, 71 yards, 6:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:32 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(9:31 - 3rd) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 30 for 5 yards (K.Johnson; L.Ogunjobi).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 30
(8:55 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd ran ob at CIN 46 for 16 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 46
(8:26 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Sample to CLE 48 for 6 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
Penalty
2 & 4 - CIN 48
(7:47 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle. PENALTY on CIN-B.Price Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 48 - No Play.
Penalty
2 & 14 - CIN 42
(7:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CIN 42 - No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 47
(7:42 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CLE 43 for 10 yards (S.Takitaki) [S.Richardson].
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43
(7:07 - 3rd) J.Burrow FUMBLES (Aborted) at CLE 43 and recovers at CLE 44. J.Burrow to CLE 37 for 7 yards (M.Smith).
+16 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 37
(6:26 - 3rd) T.Boyd pass short left to G.Bernard to CLE 21 for 16 yards (M.Garrett). Play started with a lateral from Joe Burrow.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 21
(5:26 - 3rd) T.Higgins left end pushed ob at CLE 14 for 7 yards (A.Sendejo).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 14
(5:02 - 3rd) G.Bernard up the middle to CLE 10 for 4 yards (V.Taylor).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 10
(4:16 - 3rd) G.Bernard right tackle to CLE 9 for 1 yard (S.Takitaki).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 9
(3:34 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CLE 4 for 5 yards (M.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 4
(2:59 - 3rd) J.Burrow FUMBLES (Aborted) at CLE 9 and recovers at CLE 10. J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Green (D.Ward).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CIN 4
(2:52 - 3rd) R.Bullock 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

CLE Browns  - Touchdown (8 plays, 79 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:51 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to CLE 2. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 21 for 19 yards (L.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 21
(2:45 - 3rd) K.Hunt left end to CLE 24 for 3 yards (J.Bynes; G.Pratt).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 24
(2:02 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 28 for 4 yards (M.Alexander).
Penalty
3 & 3 - CLE 28
(1:17 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones. PENALTY on CIN-C.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 28 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 33
(1:12 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 33 for no gain (V.Bell; J.Bynes).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 33
(0:33 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 39 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).

CIN Bengals  - Touchdown (12 plays, 80 yards, 4:28 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 39
(15:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to R.Higgins to CIN 40 for 21 yards (L.Sims).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40
(14:31 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to R.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 19 for 21 yards (G.Pratt).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 19
(13:57 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CIN 16 for 3 yards (K.Kareem; C.Covington).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 16
(13:17 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep middle to D.Njoku for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:13 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
Kickoff
(13:13 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to CIN 1. B.Wilson to CIN 20 for 19 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 20
(13:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Green pushed ob at CIN 26 for 6 yards (D.Ward).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 26
(12:34 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 35 for 9 yards (D.Ward).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35
(12:06 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 32 for -3 yards (S.Richardson).
+14 YD
2 & 13 - CIN 32
(11:28 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 46 for 14 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 46
(10:48 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to A.Green (T.Mitchell).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 46
(10:43 - 4th) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle ran ob at CLE 42 for 12 yards (S.Redwine). Penalty on CIN-T.Higgins Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting. Penalty on CLE-D.Ward Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 42
(10:21 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to A.Green (R.Harrison Jr.).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 42
(10:14 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample pushed ob at CLE 26 for 16 yards (T.Mitchell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 26
(9:39 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to A.Tate.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 26
(9:35 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CLE 16 for 10 yards (B.Goodson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 16
(8:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to D.Sample (M.Wilson).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 16
(8:51 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:45 - 4th) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

CLE Browns  - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:45 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to CLE 1. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 25 for 24 yards (S.Williams).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(8:38 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins ran ob at CLE 45 for 20 yards [C.Lawson].
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45
(7:56 - 4th) K.Hunt left end pushed ob at CIN 44 for 11 yards (V.Bell).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44
(7:25 - 4th) J.Landry pass deep left to D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at CIN 25 for 19 yards [C.Lawson]. Mayfield with a lateral to Jarvis Landry.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 19
(6:52 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CIN 23 for 2 yards (V.Bell; K.Kareem).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 23
(6:14 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CIN 11 for 12 yards (J.Bynes).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 11
(5:41 - 4th) K.Hunt left end to CIN 8 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 8
(4:57 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:53 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.

CIN Bengals  - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:53 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(4:53 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 37 for 12 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37
(4:23 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CLE 48 for 15 yards (S.Richardson).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48
(3:46 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to M.Thomas to CLE 23 for 25 yards (A.Sendejo; R.Harrison Jr.).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 23
(3:01 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-F.Johnson False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 23 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - CIN 28
(3:01 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
+9 YD
2 & 15 - CIN 28
(2:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CLE 19 for 9 yards (D.Ward; K.Johnson).
Penalty
3 & 6 - CIN 19
(2:15 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-B.Price False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 19 - No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - CIN 24
(2:15 - 4th) J.Burrow up the middle to CLE 12 for 12 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). CLE-R.Harrison Jr. was injured during the play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 12
(2:06 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CLE 6 for 6 yards (K.Joseph). CIN-B.Hart was injured during the play.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 6
(2:00 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CLE 5 for 1 yard (A.Sendejo).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 5
(1:55 - 4th) G.Bernard left tackle to CLE 3 for 2 yards (O.Vernon; S.Richardson).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 3
(1:09 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:06 - 4th) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

CLE Browns  - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:06 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(1:06 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 38 for 13 yards (S.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38
(0:44 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Higgins ran ob at CLE 46 for 8 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
+30 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 46
(0:39 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins to CIN 24 for 30 yards (D.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 24
(0:17 - 4th) B.Mayfield spiked the ball to stop the clock.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 24
(0:15 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(0:11 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.

CIN Bengals  - End of Game (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 47 yards from CLE 35 to CIN 18. G.Bernard to CIN 42 for 24 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 42
(0:04 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle (K.Joseph).
