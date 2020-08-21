Drive Chart
|
|
|CLE
|CIN
Key Players
|
B. Mayfield
6 QB
297 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|
39
FPTS
|
J. Burrow
9 QB
406 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 34 RuYds, RuTD
|
39
FPTS
Field Goal 1:21
C.Parkey 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
5
plays
8
yds
1:39
pos
3
7
Field Goal 11:09
R.Bullock 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
11
plays
62
yds
5:12
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:39
B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
70
yds
7:30
pos
9
10
10
10
Touchdown 0:15
J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the score ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
10
plays
85
yds
3:24
pos
10
16
10
17
Touchdown 9:32
B.Mayfield pass short middle to H.Bryant for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN [C.Dunlap].
9
plays
75
yds
5:28
pos
16
17
17
17
Field Goal 2:51
R.Bullock 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
12
plays
76
yds
6:41
pos
17
20
Touchdown 13:13
B.Mayfield pass deep middle to D.Njoku for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
74
yds
4:38
pos
23
20
24
20
Touchdown 8:51
J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
80
yds
4:28
pos
24
26
24
27
30
27
31
27
Touchdown 1:06
J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
85
yds
3:47
pos
31
33
31
34
Touchdown 0:11
B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
00:55
pos
37
34
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:05
|32:55
|1st Downs
|23
|31
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|16
|24
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-7
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|398
|468
|Total Plays
|51
|73
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|81
|Rush Attempts
|22
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|316
|387
|Comp. - Att.
|23-29
|36-48
|Yards Per Pass
|10.9
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|7-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-50.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|50
|107
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|4-75
|Int. - Returns
|1-7
|1-21
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|4-7 -57%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-4 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|316
|PASS YDS
|387
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|81
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|468
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
39
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|22/28
|297
|5
|1
|39
|
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1/1
|19
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
15
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|18
|76
|0
|15
|15
|
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Landry
|2
|4
|0
|5
|4
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
39
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|39
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
11
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|6
|6
|110
|0
|30
|11
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
17
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|5
|4
|56
|2
|35
|17
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|3
|56
|1
|24
|11
|
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Landry
|6
|5
|48
|0
|28
|4
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
15
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|3
|26
|1
|12
|15
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|3
|2
|20
|1
|16
|8
|
O. Beckham 13 WR
0
FPTS
|O. Beckham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 LB
|M. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 36 CB
|M. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SAF
|S. Redwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Janovich 31 RB
|A. Janovich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Carlson 89 TE
|S. Carlson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 55 LB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Taylor 96 DT
|V. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hilliard 25 RB
|D. Hilliard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
7
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|1/1
|43
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|21.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
14
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|13
|37
|0
|8
|14
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
39
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|6
|34
|1
|12
|39
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|1
|7
|0
|7
|13
|
S. Perine 34 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
16
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|13
|11
|101
|1
|16
|16
|
A. Green 18 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Green
|13
|7
|82
|0
|22
|8
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|5
|5
|71
|1
|27
|13
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
14
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|5
|5
|59
|1
|25
|14
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|3
|2
|54
|0
|29
|5
|
D. Sample 89 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Sample
|6
|5
|52
|0
|16
|5
|
S. Perine 34 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
A. Tate 19 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Tate
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 36 SS
|S. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 23 CB
|D. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams NT
|X. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
|T. Boyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 4 K
10
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|2/2
|37
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
0
FPTS
|B. Wilson
|3
|17.0
|20
|0
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
14
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
CIN
Bengals
- Interception (10 plays, 70 yards, 5:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 57 yards from CLE 35 to CIN 8. B.Wilson to CIN 28 for 20 yards (S.Carlson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 28(14:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to D.Sample to CIN 34 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 34(14:14 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 33 for -1 yards (M.Smith O.Vernon).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 33(13:33 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green pushed ob at 50 for 17 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 50(13:01 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-L.Ogunjobi Encroachment 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - CIN 45(12:45 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to A.Green (D.Ward).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 45(12:38 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CLE 47 for -2 yards (D.Ward).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CIN 47(11:58 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-T.Boyd False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 47 - No Play.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 12 - CIN 48(11:33 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep right to M.Thomas to CLE 23 for 29 yards (A.Sendejo).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CIN 23(11:00 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked ob at CLE 23 for 0 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 23(10:28 - 1st) G.Bernard left guard to CLE 16 for 7 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; B.Goodson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 16(9:48 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at CLE 2 for 14 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|Int
|
1 & 2 - CIN 2(9:24 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by B.Goodson (D.Ward) at CLE -3. B.Goodson to CLE 4 for 7 yards (T.Boyd).
CLE
Browns
- Interception (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 4(9:16 - 1st) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 10 for 6 yards (L.Wilson; V.Bell).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - CLE 10(8:33 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass deep right intended for O.Beckham Jr. INTERCEPTED by D.Phillips [C.Lawson] at CLE 45. D.Phillips to CLE 24 for 21 yards (A.Janovich). CLE-O.Beckham Jr. was injured during the play. CLE-J.Tretter was injured during the play.
CIN
Bengals
- Touchdown (3 plays, 24 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(8:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CLE 11 for 13 yards (M.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 0(7:36 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Boyd. PENALTY on CLE-K.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CLE 11 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - CIN 1(7:32 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle to CLE 1 for no gain (L.Ogunjobi; S.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CIN 1(6:53 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
CLE
Browns
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(6:47 - 1st) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 36 for 11 yards (J.Bynes; J.Bates III).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(6:08 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 41 for 5 yards (G.Pratt; V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLE 41(5:27 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hunt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLE 41(5:22 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant [C.Lawson].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CLE 41(5:16 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to CIN 11 Center-C.Hughlett. A.Erickson to CIN 10 for -1 yards (T.Thomas; R.Jackson). PENALTY on CLE-T.Thomas Player Out of Bounds on Kick 5 yards enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLE 36(5:07 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to CIN 14 Center-C.Hughlett. A.Erickson to CIN 25 for 11 yards (T.Davis).
CIN
Bengals
- Fumble (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(4:54 - 1st) F.Johnson reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to A.Green (T.Mitchell) [B.Goodson].
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 25(4:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to CIN 35 for 10 yards (M.Smith; R.Harrison Jr.).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(4:20 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 36 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 36(3:45 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 43 for 7 yards (B.Goodson). PENALTY on CLE-V.Taylor Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at CIN 43.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(3:13 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CIN 42(3:08 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 46 for -12 yards (M.Garrett). FUMBLES (M.Garrett) [M.Garrett] touched at CIN 36 RECOVERED by CLE-R.Harrison Jr. at CIN 33. R.Harrison Jr. ran ob at CIN 33 for no gain.
CLE
Browns
- Field Goal (5 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(3:00 - 1st) K.Hunt right tackle to CIN 21 for 12 yards (C.Covington; V.Bell).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(2:19 - 1st) K.Hunt left end to CIN 25 for -4 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CLE 25(1:34 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to D.Njoku.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CLE 24(1:30 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to J.Landry (M.Alexander).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - CLE 25(1:23 - 1st) C.Parkey 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
CIN
Bengals
- Field Goal (11 plays, 62 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 58 yards from CLE 35 to CIN 7. B.Wilson to CIN 19 for 12 yards (D.Hilliard).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 19(1:12 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 27 for 8 yards (B.Goodson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 27(0:40 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 28 for 1 yard (S.Richardson; P.Gustin).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 28(0:01 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep left to A.Green to 50 for 22 yards (T.Mitchell). Penalty on CLE-S.Richardson Defensive Offside declined.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 50(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard to CLE 25 for 25 yards (K.Johnson M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(14:17 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CLE 21 for 4 yards (T.Mitchell B.Goodson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 21(13:40 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to CLE 18 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 18(12:54 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd pushed ob at CLE 14 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 14(12:20 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine pushed ob at CLE 11 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CIN 11(11:57 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Boyd [O.Vernon].
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 11(11:54 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CLE 19 for -8 yards (sack split by K.Johnson and S.Richardson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - CIN 19(11:13 - 2nd) R.Bullock 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
CLE
Browns
- Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 7:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(11:09 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CIN 47 for 28 yards (J.Bates III).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(10:26 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 47 for -6 yards. Lateral to K.Hunt to 50 for 3 yards (M.Alexander; K.Kareem).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLE 50(9:38 - 2nd) K.Hunt right end to CIN 35 for 15 yards (L.Wilson; A.Bledsoe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(8:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CIN 33 for 2 yards (X.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 33(8:15 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to CIN 30 for 3 yards (K.Kareem; M.Daniels).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CLE 30(7:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-C.Dunlap Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CIN 30 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(7:14 - 2nd) J.Landry right end to CIN 26 for -1 yards (J.Bates III).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLE 26(6:27 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Higgins to CIN 16 for 10 yards (L.Sims).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 16(5:44 - 2nd) J.Landry right end to CIN 11 for 5 yards (L.Wilson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 11(5:06 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to CIN 14 for -3 yards (J.Bynes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLE 14(4:25 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to CIN 3 for 11 yards (M.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 3(3:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
CIN
Bengals
- Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(3:39 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 30 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 30(3:08 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 37 for 7 yards (D.Ward).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 37(2:32 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins to CLE 36 for 27 yards (D.Ward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 36(2:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard pushed ob at CLE 31 for 5 yards (M.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 31(1:55 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard pushed ob at CLE 8 for 23 yards (B.Goodson). PENALTY on CIN-T.Higgins Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at CLE 21.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 31(1:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CLE 18 for 13 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 18(1:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CLE 9 for 9 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CIN 9(0:39 - 2nd) J.Burrow up the middle to CLE 6 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|Sack
|
1 & 6 - CIN 6(0:29 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CLE 11 for -5 yards (M.Garrett).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - CIN 11(0:21 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the score ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
CLE
Browns
- Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to H.Bryant to CIN 40 for 35 yards (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(14:25 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CIN 37 for 3 yards (J.Bynes).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 37(13:52 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CIN 29 for 8 yards (D.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 29(13:08 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Njoku to CIN 25 for 4 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 25(12:28 - 3rd) K.Hunt right tackle to CIN 25 for no gain (V.Bell).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 25(11:45 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to H.Bryant to CIN 13 for 12 yards (S.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 13(11:04 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to CIN 8 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 8(10:18 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CIN 6 for 2 yards (M.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 6(9:34 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to H.Bryant for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN [C.Dunlap].
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 3rd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
CIN
Bengals
- Field Goal (12 plays, 71 yards, 6:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(9:31 - 3rd) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 30 for 5 yards (K.Johnson; L.Ogunjobi).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 30(8:55 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd ran ob at CIN 46 for 16 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 46(8:26 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Sample to CLE 48 for 6 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CIN 48(7:47 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle. PENALTY on CIN-B.Price Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - CIN 42(7:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CIN 42 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 47(7:42 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CLE 43 for 10 yards (S.Takitaki) [S.Richardson].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 43(7:07 - 3rd) J.Burrow FUMBLES (Aborted) at CLE 43 and recovers at CLE 44. J.Burrow to CLE 37 for 7 yards (M.Smith).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 37(6:26 - 3rd) T.Boyd pass short left to G.Bernard to CLE 21 for 16 yards (M.Garrett). Play started with a lateral from Joe Burrow.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 21(5:26 - 3rd) T.Higgins left end pushed ob at CLE 14 for 7 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 14(5:02 - 3rd) G.Bernard up the middle to CLE 10 for 4 yards (V.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(4:16 - 3rd) G.Bernard right tackle to CLE 9 for 1 yard (S.Takitaki).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 9(3:34 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CLE 4 for 5 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CIN 4(2:59 - 3rd) J.Burrow FUMBLES (Aborted) at CLE 9 and recovers at CLE 10. J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Green (D.Ward).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CIN 4(2:52 - 3rd) R.Bullock 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
CLE
Browns
- Touchdown (8 plays, 79 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to CLE 2. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 21 for 19 yards (L.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(2:45 - 3rd) K.Hunt left end to CLE 24 for 3 yards (J.Bynes; G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 24(2:02 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 28 for 4 yards (M.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CLE 28(1:17 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones. PENALTY on CIN-C.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(1:12 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 33 for no gain (V.Bell; J.Bynes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 33(0:33 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 39 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).
CIN
Bengals
- Touchdown (12 plays, 80 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
3 & 4 - CIN 39(15:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to R.Higgins to CIN 40 for 21 yards (L.Sims).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 40(14:31 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to R.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 19 for 21 yards (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 19(13:57 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CIN 16 for 3 yards (K.Kareem; C.Covington).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIN 16(13:17 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep middle to D.Njoku for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:13 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to CIN 1. B.Wilson to CIN 20 for 19 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(13:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Green pushed ob at CIN 26 for 6 yards (D.Ward).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 26(12:34 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 35 for 9 yards (D.Ward).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(12:06 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 32 for -3 yards (S.Richardson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - CIN 32(11:28 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 46 for 14 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 46(10:48 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to A.Green (T.Mitchell).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 46(10:43 - 4th) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle ran ob at CLE 42 for 12 yards (S.Redwine). Penalty on CIN-T.Higgins Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting. Penalty on CLE-D.Ward Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(10:21 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to A.Green (R.Harrison Jr.).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 42(10:14 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample pushed ob at CLE 26 for 16 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 26(9:39 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to A.Tate.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 26(9:35 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CLE 16 for 10 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 16(8:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to D.Sample (M.Wilson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 16(8:51 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 4th) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
CLE
Browns
- Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to CLE 1. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 25 for 24 yards (S.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(8:38 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins ran ob at CLE 45 for 20 yards [C.Lawson].
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(7:56 - 4th) K.Hunt left end pushed ob at CIN 44 for 11 yards (V.Bell).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 44(7:25 - 4th) J.Landry pass deep left to D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at CIN 25 for 19 yards [C.Lawson]. Mayfield with a lateral to Jarvis Landry.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 19(6:52 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CIN 23 for 2 yards (V.Bell; K.Kareem).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 23(6:14 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CIN 11 for 12 yards (J.Bynes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 11(5:41 - 4th) K.Hunt left end to CIN 8 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 8(4:57 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:53 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
CIN
Bengals
- Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(4:53 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 37 for 12 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 37(4:23 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CLE 48 for 15 yards (S.Richardson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 48(3:46 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to M.Thomas to CLE 23 for 25 yards (A.Sendejo; R.Harrison Jr.).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 23(3:01 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-F.Johnson False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CIN 28(3:01 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - CIN 28(2:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CLE 19 for 9 yards (D.Ward; K.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CIN 19(2:15 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-B.Price False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 19 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - CIN 24(2:15 - 4th) J.Burrow up the middle to CLE 12 for 12 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). CLE-R.Harrison Jr. was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 12(2:06 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CLE 6 for 6 yards (K.Joseph). CIN-B.Hart was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 6(2:00 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CLE 5 for 1 yard (A.Sendejo).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 5(1:55 - 4th) G.Bernard left tackle to CLE 3 for 2 yards (O.Vernon; S.Richardson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CIN 3(1:09 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 4th) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
CLE
Browns
- Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(1:06 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 38 for 13 yards (S.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(0:44 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Higgins ran ob at CLE 46 for 8 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 46(0:39 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins to CIN 24 for 30 yards (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(0:17 - 4th) B.Mayfield spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 24(0:15 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:11 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
-
TB
LV
24
17
4th 13:29 FOX
-
JAC
LAC
21
16
3rd 6:26 CBS
-
KC
DEN
27
9
3rd 5:56 CBS
-
SF
NE
30
6
3rd 1:42 CBS
-
NYG
PHI
21
22
Final NFLN
-
BUF
NYJ
18
10
Final CBS
-
CAR
NO
24
27
Final FOX
-
DAL
WAS
3
25
Final FOX
-
PIT
TEN
27
24
Final CBS
-
CLE
CIN
37
34
Final CBS
-
DET
ATL
23
22
Final FOX
-
GB
HOU
35
20
Final FOX
-
SEA
ARI
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
CHI
LAR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Mon 8:15pm ESPN