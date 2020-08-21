Kickoff (4:53 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.

+12 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 25 (4:53 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 37 for 12 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play.

+15 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 37 (4:23 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CLE 48 for 15 yards (S.Richardson).

+25 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 48 (3:46 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to M.Thomas to CLE 23 for 25 yards (A.Sendejo; R.Harrison Jr.).

Penalty 1 & 10 - CIN 23 (3:01 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-F.Johnson False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 23 - No Play.

No Gain 1 & 15 - CIN 28 (3:01 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.

+9 YD 2 & 15 - CIN 28 (2:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CLE 19 for 9 yards (D.Ward; K.Johnson).

Penalty 3 & 6 - CIN 19 (2:15 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-B.Price False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 19 - No Play.

+12 YD 3 & 11 - CIN 24 (2:15 - 4th) J.Burrow up the middle to CLE 12 for 12 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). CLE-R.Harrison Jr. was injured during the play.

+6 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 12 (2:06 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CLE 6 for 6 yards (K.Joseph). CIN-B.Hart was injured during the play.

+1 YD 2 & 4 - CIN 6 (2:00 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CLE 5 for 1 yard (A.Sendejo).

+2 YD 3 & 3 - CIN 5 (1:55 - 4th) G.Bernard left tackle to CLE 3 for 2 yards (O.Vernon; S.Richardson).

+3 YD 4 & 1 - CIN 3 (1:09 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.