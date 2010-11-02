Drive Chart
|
|
|CAR
|NO
Key Players
|
T. Bridgewater
5 QB
254 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
|
23
FPTS
|
D. Brees
9 QB
287 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 RuYds, RuTD
|
27
FPTS
Touchdown 6:34
D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 YAC 0
14
plays
75
yds
8:26
pos
0
6
Field Goal 1:54
J.Slye 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
9
plays
45
yds
4:40
pos
3
7
Touchdown 12:13
J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
78
yds
4:41
pos
3
13
Touchdown 10:56
T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to D.Moore for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 41 YAC 33
2
plays
70
yds
1:17
pos
9
14
10
14
Touchdown 1:37
T.Bridgewater pass short middle to D.Moore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass -4 YAC 11
9
plays
65
yds
5:21
pos
16
14
17
14
Touchdown 0:02
D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 YAC 0
8
plays
75
yds
1:35
pos
17
20
Field Goal 4:24
W.Lutz 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
13
plays
78
yds
6:53
pos
17
24
24
24
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:19
|34:14
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|12-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|283
|415
|Total Plays
|43
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|138
|Rush Attempts
|14
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|246
|277
|Comp. - Att.
|23-28
|30-37
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|22
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-22
|2-47
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|277
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|283
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
23
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|23/28
|254
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Davis 28 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Davis
|7
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
23
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|2
|10
|0
|5
|23
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|5
|1
|5
|10
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
0
FPTS
|M. Hartsfield
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 12 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Moore
|5
|4
|93
|2
|74
|21
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|8
|6
|74
|0
|26
|7
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|6
|6
|48
|0
|22
|10
|
M. Davis 28 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Davis
|5
|5
|24
|0
|8
|3
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
B. Zylstra 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Zylstra
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 57 OLB
|A. Taylor
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitehead 52 MLB
|T. Whitehead
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Pride 25 CB
|T. Pride
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 25 CB
|E. Apple
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Elder 29 CB
|C. Elder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Hamilton 78 DT
|W. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|1-6
|1.0
|0
|1
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stanford 50 LB
|J. Stanford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kerr 92 DT
|Z. Kerr
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Weatherly 91 DE
|S. Weatherly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
6
FPTS
|J. Slye
|1/2
|43
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
B. Zylstra 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Zylstra
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|14
|83
|0
|32
|14
|
L. Murray 28 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Murray
|11
|47
|0
|25
|4
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Brees 9 QB
27
FPTS
|D. Brees
|3
|2
|1
|2
|27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|10
|8
|75
|0
|15
|7
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|8
|8
|65
|0
|17
|14
|
T. Smith 10 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Smith
|4
|4
|54
|0
|23
|5
|
D. Harris 11 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Harris
|5
|4
|46
|1
|18
|10
|
J. Cook 87 TE
9
FPTS
|J. Cook
|4
|3
|32
|1
|22
|9
|
L. Murray 28 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|4
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hill 89 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Robertson 52 LB
|C. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
9
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/2
|43
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|23.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
NO
Saints
- Touchdown (14 plays, 75 yards, 8:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 29 for 4 yards (T.Whitehead).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 29(14:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Carr ran ob at NO 35 for 6 yards (J.Chinn). Pass 4 YAC 2
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(14:00 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to M.Callaway to NO 44 for 9 yards (T.Pride). Pass 4 YAC 5
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NO 44(13:25 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to NO 44 for no gain (T.Pride).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 44(12:46 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 45 for 1 yard (J.Chinn; Z.Kerr).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(12:07 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to L.Murray to CAR 46 for 9 yards (S.Thompson; J.Chinn) [Z.Kerr]. Pass 3 YAC 6
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 46(11:20 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard pushed ob at CAR 28 for 18 yards (T.Pride).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 28(10:42 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to CAR 26 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; T.Pride). Pass -4 YAC 6
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 26(9:56 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at CAR 19 for 7 yards (S.Thompson). Pass -4 YAC 11
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 19(9:25 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to CAR 18 for 1 yard (T.Whitehead).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(8:49 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to CAR 11 for 7 yards (T.Boston).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 11(8:09 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to CAR 10 for 1 yard (E.Obada).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 10(7:23 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to CAR 4 for 6 yards (T.Boston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NO 4(6:39 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
CAR
Panthers
- Field Goal (9 plays, 50 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(6:34 - 1st) M.Davis left end to CAR 32 for 7 yards (M.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 32(5:51 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 42 for 10 yards (M.Williams; M.Lattimore). Pass 5 YAC 5
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(5:15 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel. PENALTY on NO-C.Jordan Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 47(5:10 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to A.Armah.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 47(5:04 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to CAR 49 for 2 yards (D.Davis). Pass -4 YAC 6
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAR 49(4:17 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to C.Samuel to NO 29 for 22 yards (A.Anzalone) [S.Rankins]. Pass 21 YAC 1
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 29(3:28 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 29(3:24 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to NO 30 for -1 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - CAR 30(2:41 - 1st) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to NO 25 for 5 yards (D.Onyemata).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CAR 25(1:59 - 1st) J.Slye 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
NO
Saints
- Touchdown (9 plays, 78 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 72 yards from CAR 35 to NO -7. D.Harris to NO 22 for 29 yards (A.Taylor).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(1:49 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 37 for 15 yards (J.Chinn). Pass 13 YAC 2
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(1:08 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 45 for 8 yards (S.Thompson; B.Burns). Pass 4 YAC 8
|+25 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 45(0:25 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to CAR 30 for 25 yards (J.Chinn; S.Franklin).
CAR
Panthers
- Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Callaway to CAR 16 for 14 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 14 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(14:21 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to M.Callaway.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 16(14:16 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to M.Callaway to CAR 6 for 10 yards (E.Apple). Pass 8 YAC 2
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - NO 6(13:37 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to CAR 2 for 4 yards (T.Boston; B.Burns).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 2(12:54 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to CAR 1 for 1 yard (T.Whitehead).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 1(12:15 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(12:13 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore ran ob at CAR 31 for 6 yards (J.Jenkins). PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 25 - No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(11:47 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 26 for -4 yards (S.Rankins A.Anzalone).
|+74 YD
|
2 & 14 - CAR 26(11:06 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to D.Moore for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 41 YAC 33
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
NO
Saints
- Fumble (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 67 yards from CAR 35 to NO -2. D.Harris to NO 16 for 18 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(10:50 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to D.Harris.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 16(10:46 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Smith to NO 21 for 5 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 4 YAC 1
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NO 23(10:01 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 23 for 2 yards (M.Haynes). PENALTY on CAR-D.Jackson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NO 21 - No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 26(9:36 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard pushed ob at CAR 42 for 32 yards (S.Franklin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(9:03 - 2nd) L.Murray left guard to CAR 42 for no gain (W.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NO 42(8:17 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete to T.Hill.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - NO 42(8:13 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep right to D.Harris ran ob at CAR 25 for 17 yards. Pass 17 YAC 0. No tackle - Harris ran out under his own power.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(7:42 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to CAR 25 for no gain (S.Thompson; B.Burns). INJURY UPDATE - NO #72 T.Armstead arm QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(7:05 - 2nd) D.Brees sacked at CAR 35 for -10 yards (B.Burns). FUMBLES (B.Burns) [B.Burns] RECOVERED by CAR-M.Haynes at CAR 35.
CAR
Panthers
- Touchdown (9 plays, 65 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(6:58 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to CAR 40 for 5 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 5 YAC 0
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 40(6:21 - 2nd) M.Davis right guard to CAR 42 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 42(5:39 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel pushed ob at NO 47 for 11 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 3 YAC 8
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 47(4:56 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to NO 46 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 46(4:18 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to NO 27 for 19 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 4 YAC 15
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 27(3:36 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to NO 19 for 8 yards (M.Williams; M.Lattimore). Pass 1 YAC 7
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAR 19(2:45 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to B.Zylstra to NO 15 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass -1 YAC 5
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 15(2:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to NO 7 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass -5 YAC 13
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAR 7(1:44 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to D.Moore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass -4 YAC 11
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
NO
Saints
- Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:37 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 28 for 3 yards (C.Elder). Pass -4 YAC 7
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 28(1:16 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris ran ob at NO 46 for 18 yards. Pass 13 YAC 5. No tackle - Harris ran out.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(1:07 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris to CAR 47 for 7 yards (E.Apple). Pass 7 YAC 0
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 47(0:51 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to CAR 43 for 4 yards (J.Chinn).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(0:30 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep middle to J.Cook to CAR 21 for 22 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 16 YAC 6
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(0:24 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to CAR 4 for 17 yards (C.Elder; J.Chinn). Pass -7 YAC 24
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - NO 4(0:06 - 2nd) D.Brees spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 4(0:05 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
CAR
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 62 yards from NO 35 to CAR 3. P.Cooper to CAR 19 for 16 yards (J.Gray).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 19(14:56 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to CAR 27 for 8 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 5 YAC 3
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CAR 27(14:12 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 27(14:07 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles left end to CAR 29 for 2 yards (M.Lattimore). Penalty on NO-M.Lattimore Illegal Use of Hands offsetting enforced at CAR 27 - No Play. Penalty on CAR-C.Reed Offensive Holding offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 27(13:39 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to CAR 30 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 2 YAC 1
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(13:02 - 3rd) M.Hartsfield left guard to CAR 30 for no gain (M.Williams). CAR-R.Okung was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 30(12:19 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep middle to R.Anderson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - CAR 30(12:13 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 34 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 3 YAC 1
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAR 34(11:30 - 3rd) J.Charlton punts 51 yards to NO 15 Center-J.Jansen. D.Harris to NO 19 for 4 yards (J.Carter; J.Stanford).
NO
Saints
- Field Goal (13 plays, 58 yards, 6:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 19(11:17 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 25 for 6 yards (T.Whitehead). Pass 5 YAC 1
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NO 25(10:37 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Trautman (J.Chinn).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 25(10:32 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 41 for 16 yards (T.Boston). Pass -7 YAC 23
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(9:58 - 3rd) L.Murray right end to CAR 44 for 15 yards (T.Whitehead; A.Larkin). PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 41 - No Play. INJURY UPDATE: CAR 76 R.Okung calf DOUBTFUL to return.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - NO 31(9:37 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - NO 31(9:33 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Smith to NO 37 for 6 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 4 YAC 2
|+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - NO 37(8:45 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at CAR 49 for 14 yards (C.Elder). Pass 0 YAC 14 Carolina challenged the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 49(8:20 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to CAR 42 for 7 yards (T.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 42(7:45 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right tackle to CAR 40 for 2 yards (T.Boston).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 40(7:10 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to T.Smith pushed ob at CAR 17 for 23 yards (J.Chinn). Pass 12 YAC 11. Brees handed off to Kamara who rushed to the right then passed backwards to Brees who threw downfield.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 17(6:34 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to CAR 13 for 4 yards (D.Brown; E.Apple).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 13(5:55 - 3rd) A.Kamara right end to CAR 11 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; B.Burns).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NO 0(5:13 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NO-M.Callaway Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CAR 11 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 14 - NO 21(5:08 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CAR 23 for -2 yards (A.Taylor). Pass -3 YAC 1
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - NO 23(4:28 - 3rd) W.Lutz 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
CAR
Panthers
- Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(4:24 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to R.Anderson pushed ob at NO 49 for 26 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NO 49. Pass 26 YAC 9
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 34(3:54 - 3rd) T.Cannon left end pushed ob at NO 27 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 27(3:16 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis pushed ob at NO 25 for 2 yards (Z.Baun). Pass -1 YAC 3
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAR 25(2:46 - 3rd) A.Armah left guard to NO 24 for 1 yard (C.Granderson; D.Onyemata).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(1:49 - 3rd) M.Davis right guard to NO 21 for 3 yards (M.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAR 21(1:17 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to NO 16 for 5 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass -1 YAC 6
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 16(0:29 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to NO 5 for 11 yards (T.Hendrickson; M.Williams). Pass 6 YAC 5
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CAR 5(0:12 - 3rd) C.Samuel left guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
NO
Saints
- Field Goal (13 plays, 50 yards, 7:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(0:08 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Callaway to NO 30 for 5 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 4 YAC 1
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 30(15:00 - 4th) L.Murray right guard to NO 30 for no gain (B.Burns; S.Weatherly).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 30(14:14 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Callaway to NO 37 for 7 yards (E.Apple). Pass 4 YAC 3
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(13:35 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to NO 39 for 2 yards (B.Burns; T.Boston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NO 39(12:58 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to M.Callaway (B.Burns).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 39(12:53 - 4th) D.Brees pass deep middle to T.Smith to CAR 41 for 20 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 17 YAC 3
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(12:11 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to CAR 37 for 4 yards (S.Thompson; Z.Kerr).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NO 37(11:29 - 4th) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short right to J.Hill to CAR 37 for no gain (S.Thompson). Pass -1 YAC 1
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 37(10:42 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at CAR 29 for 8 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 3 YAC 5
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 29(10:08 - 4th) A.Kamara left end to CAR 33 for -4 yards (M.Haynes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - NO 33(9:24 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to CAR 27 for 6 yards (A.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NO 27(8:38 - 4th) PENALTY on NO-J.Hurst False Start 5 yards enforced at CAR 27 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - NO 32(8:38 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Callaway to CAR 25 for 7 yards (A.Taylor). NO-M.Callaway was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Pass 4 YAC 3
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NO 25(7:59 - 4th) W.Lutz 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
CAR
Panthers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 28 yards, 6:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(7:55 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at CAR 32 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone). Pass 1 YAC 6
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 32(7:16 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to CAR 38 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 3 YAC 3
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(6:30 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 46 for 8 yards (M.Williams). Pass 4 YAC 4
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAR 46(5:45 - 4th) M.Davis right guard to 50 for 4 yards (C.Jordan; M.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 50(5:01 - 4th) M.Hartsfield left end to NO 48 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAR 48(4:13 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to NO 43 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass -3 YAC 8
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 43(3:29 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles left end ran ob at NO 38 for 5 yards (S.Rankins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 38(3:20 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 38(3:12 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to NO 39 for -1 yards (D.Onyemata; M.Davenport). Pass -6 YAC 5
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - CAR 39(2:25 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at NO 47 for -8 yards (M.Davenport).
|No Good
|
4 & 19 - CAR 47(2:00 - 4th) J.Slye 65 yard field goal is No Good Short Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
NO
Saints
- End of Game (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(1:55 - 4th) L.Murray right tackle to CAR 39 for 6 yards (B.Roy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 39(1:51 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to CAR 36 for 3 yards (J.Carter; T.Boston).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 36(1:05 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees right guard to CAR 34 for 2 yards (B.Roy).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(0:27 - 4th) D.Brees kneels to CAR 35 for -1 yards.
