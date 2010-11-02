Drive Chart
CAR
NO

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
254 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
23
FPTS
D. Brees 9 QB
287 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 RuYds, RuTD
27
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:34
D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 YAC 0
14
plays
75
yds
8:26
pos
0
6
Point After TD 6:34
W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 1:54
J.Slye 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
9
plays
45
yds
4:40
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:13
J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
78
yds
4:41
pos
3
13
Point After TD 12:13
W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 10:56
T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to D.Moore for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 41 YAC 33
2
plays
70
yds
1:17
pos
9
14
Point After TD 10:56
J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:37
T.Bridgewater pass short middle to D.Moore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass -4 YAC 11
9
plays
65
yds
5:21
pos
16
14
Point After TD 1:37
J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 0:02
D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 YAC 0
8
plays
75
yds
1:35
pos
17
20
Point After TD 0:02
W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 4:24
W.Lutz 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
13
plays
78
yds
6:53
pos
17
24
Touchdown 0:08
C.Samuel left guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
60
yds
4:16
pos
23
24
Point After TD 0:08
J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
4th Quarter
Field Goal 7:55
W.Lutz 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
13
plays
55
yds
7:13
pos
24
27
Team Stats
Time of Pos 25:19 34:14
1st Downs 18 26
Rushing 4 9
Passing 11 16
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 6-9 12-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 283 415
Total Plays 43 67
Avg Gain 6.6 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 37 138
Rush Attempts 14 29
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 4.8
Net Yards Passing 246 277
Comp. - Att. 23-28 30-37
Yards Per Pass 8.5 7.3
Penalties - Yards 1-5 6-50
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-51.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 22 51
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 2-22 2-47
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 2-2 -100% 3-4 -75%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 3-3 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Panthers 3-4 3147024
Saints 4-2 7143327
Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA
 246 PASS YDS 277
37 RUSH YDS 138
283 TOTAL YDS 415
Panthers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
23
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 254 2 0 181.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.0% 1147 4 3 97.4
T. Bridgewater 23/28 254 2 0 23
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Davis 28 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 131 1
M. Davis 7 12 0 7 3
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
23
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 70 1
T. Bridgewater 2 10 0 5 23
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Cannon 1 7 0 7 0
C. Samuel 10 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
C. Samuel 1 5 1 5 10
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
M. Hartsfield 2 2 0 2 0
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
A. Armah 1 1 0 1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Moore 12 WR
21
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 93 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 288 0
D. Moore 5 4 93 2 74 21
R. Anderson 11 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 74 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 28 377 1
R. Anderson 8 6 74 0 26 7
C. Samuel 10 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 48 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 147 0
C. Samuel 6 6 48 0 22 10
M. Davis 28 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 146 1
M. Davis 5 5 24 0 8 3
I. Thomas 80 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 30 1
I. Thomas 1 1 11 0 11 1
B. Zylstra 16 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 4 0
B. Zylstra 1 1 4 0 4 0
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 14 0
A. Armah 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-14 0 0.0
S. Green-Thompson 7-6 0.0 0 0
A. Taylor 57 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Taylor 6-0 0.0 0 0
T. Whitehead 52 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-12 0 0.0
T. Whitehead 5-0 0.0 0 0
T. Boston 33 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-6 0 0.0
T. Boston 4-3 0.0 0 0
J. Chinn 21 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-15 0 0.0
J. Chinn 4-4 0.0 0 0
T. Pride 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
T. Pride 3-1 0.0 0 0
E. Apple 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Apple 3-1 0.0 0 0
B. Roy 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Roy 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Elder 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
C. Elder 2-1 0.0 0 0
W. Hamilton 78 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Haynes 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
M. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Franklin 42 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Franklin 1-1 0.0 0 0
B. Burns 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.0
B. Burns 1-6 1.0 0 1
E. Obada 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Obada 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Stanford 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Stanford 0-1 0.0 0 0
Z. Kerr 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Z. Kerr 0-2 0.0 0 0
S. Weatherly 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
S. Weatherly 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Carter 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Carter 0-2 0.0 0 0
D. Brown 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
D. Brown 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Slye 4 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/11 7/9
J. Slye 1/2 43 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 3 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 3
J. Charlton 1 51.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
P. Cooper 1 16.0 16 0
B. Zylstra 16 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
B. Zylstra 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Saints
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Brees 9 QB
27
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.6% 287 2 0 165.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.3% 1006 8 2 108.2
D. Brees 29/36 287 2 0 27
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 38 0 0 118.8
T. Hill 1/1 0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Kamara 41 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 83 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 236 4
A. Kamara 14 83 0 32 14
L. Murray 28 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 184 2
L. Murray 11 47 0 25 4
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
T. Hill 1 6 0 6 0
D. Brees 9 QB
27
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
D. Brees 3 2 1 2 27
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Callaway 12 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 75 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 16 0
M. Callaway 10 8 75 0 15 7
A. Kamara 41 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 8 65 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 30 321 3
A. Kamara 8 8 65 0 17 14
T. Smith 10 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 54 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 186 2
T. Smith 4 4 54 0 23 5
D. Harris 11 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 46 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 55 0
D. Harris 5 4 46 1 18 10
J. Cook 87 TE
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 32 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 114 1
J. Cook 4 3 32 1 22 9
L. Murray 28 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 45 0
L. Murray 1 1 9 0 9 4
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 23 0
T. Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Trautman 82 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 34 0
A. Trautman 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hill 89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 23 0
J. Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-3 0 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 5-0 0.0 0 0
M. Lattimore 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
M. Lattimore 4-2 0.0 0 0
M. Williams 43 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-4 1 0.0
M. Williams 3-3 0.0 0 0
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-8 0 0.0
A. Anzalone 3-1 0.0 0 0
J. Jenkins 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-5 1 0.0
J. Jenkins 3-0 0.0 0 0
S. Rankins 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Rankins 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Davis 56 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-6 0 2.0
D. Davis 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Gray 48 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gray 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Onyemata 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 2.0
D. Onyemata 1-2 0.0 0 0
M. Jenkins 27 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-7 0 1.0
M. Jenkins 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Davenport 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Davenport 1-1 1.0 0 0
M. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
M. Brown 1-0 0.0 0 0
Z. Baun 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Baun 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Jordan 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-6 0 1.0
C. Jordan 1-1 0.0 0 0
C. Robertson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Tuttle 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Tuttle 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Granderson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Granderson 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 3.0
T. Hendrickson 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Lutz 3 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/6 15/15
W. Lutz 2/2 43 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harris 11 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
D. Harris 2 23.5 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harris 11 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 15.1 106 0
D. Harris 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:34 CAR 25 4:40 9 50 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 CAR 25 1:17 2 75 TD
6:58 CAR 35 5:21 9 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAR 19 3:43 6 15 Punt
4:24 CAR 25 4:16 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:55 CAR 25 6:00 11 28 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NO 25 8:26 14 75 TD
1:54 NO 22 4:41 9 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 NO 16 3:58 8 49 Fumble
1:37 NO 25 1:35 8 75 TD
0:02 CAR 38 0:02 0 0 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 NO 19 6:53 13 58 FG
0:08 NO 25 7:13 13 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:55 CAR 45 1:55 4 10 Game

NO Saints  - Touchdown (14 plays, 75 yards, 8:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 29 for 4 yards (T.Whitehead).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NO 29
(14:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Carr ran ob at NO 35 for 6 yards (J.Chinn). Pass 4 YAC 2
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35
(14:00 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to M.Callaway to NO 44 for 9 yards (T.Pride). Pass 4 YAC 5
No Gain
2 & 1 - NO 44
(13:25 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to NO 44 for no gain (T.Pride).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NO 44
(12:46 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 45 for 1 yard (J.Chinn; Z.Kerr).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45
(12:07 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to L.Murray to CAR 46 for 9 yards (S.Thompson; J.Chinn) [Z.Kerr]. Pass 3 YAC 6
+18 YD
2 & 1 - NO 46
(11:20 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard pushed ob at CAR 28 for 18 yards (T.Pride).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 28
(10:42 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to CAR 26 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; T.Pride). Pass -4 YAC 6
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NO 26
(9:56 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at CAR 19 for 7 yards (S.Thompson). Pass -4 YAC 11
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NO 19
(9:25 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to CAR 18 for 1 yard (T.Whitehead).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 18
(8:49 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to CAR 11 for 7 yards (T.Boston).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - NO 11
(8:09 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to CAR 10 for 1 yard (E.Obada).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - NO 10
(7:23 - 1st) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to CAR 4 for 6 yards (T.Boston).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - NO 4
(6:39 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 YAC 0
PAT Good
(6:34 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.

CAR Panthers  - Field Goal (9 plays, 50 yards, 4:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:34 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25
(6:34 - 1st) M.Davis left end to CAR 32 for 7 yards (M.Williams).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 32
(5:51 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 42 for 10 yards (M.Williams; M.Lattimore). Pass 5 YAC 5
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 42
(5:15 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel. PENALTY on NO-C.Jordan Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 42 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 47
(5:10 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to A.Armah.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 47
(5:04 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel to CAR 49 for 2 yards (D.Davis). Pass -4 YAC 6
+22 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 49
(4:17 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to C.Samuel to NO 29 for 22 yards (A.Anzalone) [S.Rankins]. Pass 21 YAC 1
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 29
(3:28 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 29
(3:24 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to NO 30 for -1 yards (A.Anzalone).
+5 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 30
(2:41 - 1st) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to NO 25 for 5 yards (D.Onyemata).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - CAR 25
(1:59 - 1st) J.Slye 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.

NO Saints  - Touchdown (9 plays, 78 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:54 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 72 yards from CAR 35 to NO -7. D.Harris to NO 22 for 29 yards (A.Taylor).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22
(1:49 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 37 for 15 yards (J.Chinn). Pass 13 YAC 2
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 37
(1:08 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 45 for 8 yards (S.Thompson; B.Burns). Pass 4 YAC 8
+25 YD
2 & 2 - NO 45
(0:25 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to CAR 30 for 25 yards (J.Chinn; S.Franklin).

CAR Panthers  - Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Callaway to CAR 16 for 14 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 14 YAC 0
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 16
(14:21 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to M.Callaway.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NO 16
(14:16 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to M.Callaway to CAR 6 for 10 yards (E.Apple). Pass 8 YAC 2
+4 YD
1 & 6 - NO 6
(13:37 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to CAR 2 for 4 yards (T.Boston; B.Burns).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - NO 2
(12:54 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to CAR 1 for 1 yard (T.Whitehead).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NO 1
(12:15 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:13 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
Kickoff
(12:13 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 31
(12:13 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore ran ob at CAR 31 for 6 yards (J.Jenkins). PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 25 - No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 30
(11:47 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 26 for -4 yards (S.Rankins A.Anzalone).
+74 YD
2 & 14 - CAR 26
(11:06 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to D.Moore for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 41 YAC 33
PAT Good
(10:56 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.

NO Saints  - Fumble (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:56 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 67 yards from CAR 35 to NO -2. D.Harris to NO 16 for 18 yards (M.Hartsfield).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 16
(10:50 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to D.Harris.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NO 16
(10:46 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Smith to NO 21 for 5 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 4 YAC 1
Penalty
3 & 5 - NO 23
(10:01 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 23 for 2 yards (M.Haynes). PENALTY on CAR-D.Jackson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NO 21 - No Play.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - NO 26
(9:36 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard pushed ob at CAR 42 for 32 yards (S.Franklin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 42
(9:03 - 2nd) L.Murray left guard to CAR 42 for no gain (W.Hamilton).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 42
(8:17 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete to T.Hill.
+17 YD
3 & 10 - NO 42
(8:13 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep right to D.Harris ran ob at CAR 25 for 17 yards. Pass 17 YAC 0. No tackle - Harris ran out under his own power.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 25
(7:42 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to CAR 25 for no gain (S.Thompson; B.Burns). INJURY UPDATE - NO #72 T.Armstead arm QUESTIONABLE to return.
Sack
2 & 10 - NO 25
(7:05 - 2nd) D.Brees sacked at CAR 35 for -10 yards (B.Burns). FUMBLES (B.Burns) [B.Burns] RECOVERED by CAR-M.Haynes at CAR 35.

CAR Panthers  - Touchdown (9 plays, 65 yards, 5:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35
(6:58 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to CAR 40 for 5 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 5 YAC 0
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 40
(6:21 - 2nd) M.Davis right guard to CAR 42 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 42
(5:39 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel pushed ob at NO 47 for 11 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 3 YAC 8
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47
(4:56 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to NO 46 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 46
(4:18 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to NO 27 for 19 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 4 YAC 15
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 27
(3:36 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to NO 19 for 8 yards (M.Williams; M.Lattimore). Pass 1 YAC 7
+4 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 19
(2:45 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to B.Zylstra to NO 15 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass -1 YAC 5
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 15
(2:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to NO 7 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass -5 YAC 13
+7 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 7
(1:44 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to D.Moore for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass -4 YAC 11
PAT Good
(1:37 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.

NO Saints  - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:37 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25
(1:37 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 28 for 3 yards (C.Elder). Pass -4 YAC 7
+18 YD
2 & 7 - NO 28
(1:16 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris ran ob at NO 46 for 18 yards. Pass 13 YAC 5. No tackle - Harris ran out.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 46
(1:07 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris to CAR 47 for 7 yards (E.Apple). Pass 7 YAC 0
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NO 47
(0:51 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to CAR 43 for 4 yards (J.Chinn).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43
(0:30 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep middle to J.Cook to CAR 21 for 22 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 16 YAC 6
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NO 21
(0:24 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to CAR 4 for 17 yards (C.Elder; J.Chinn). Pass -7 YAC 24
No Gain
1 & 4 - NO 4
(0:06 - 2nd) D.Brees spiked the ball to stop the clock.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - NO 4
(0:05 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 YAC 0
PAT Good
(0:02 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.

NO Saints  - End of Half (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 37 yards from NO 35 to CAR 28. B.Zylstra MUFFS catch and recovers at CAR 32. B.Zylstra to CAR 38 for 6 yards (C.Robertson).

CAR Panthers  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 62 yards from NO 35 to CAR 3. P.Cooper to CAR 19 for 16 yards (J.Gray).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19
(14:56 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to CAR 27 for 8 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 5 YAC 3
No Gain
2 & 2 - CAR 27
(14:12 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson (C.Gardner-Johnson).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 27
(14:07 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles left end to CAR 29 for 2 yards (M.Lattimore). Penalty on NO-M.Lattimore Illegal Use of Hands offsetting enforced at CAR 27 - No Play. Penalty on CAR-C.Reed Offensive Holding offsetting.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 27
(13:39 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to CAR 30 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 2 YAC 1
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 30
(13:02 - 3rd) M.Hartsfield left guard to CAR 30 for no gain (M.Williams). CAR-R.Okung was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 30
(12:19 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep middle to R.Anderson.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - CAR 30
(12:13 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 34 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 3 YAC 1
Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 34
(11:30 - 3rd) J.Charlton punts 51 yards to NO 15 Center-J.Jansen. D.Harris to NO 19 for 4 yards (J.Carter; J.Stanford).

NO Saints  - Field Goal (13 plays, 58 yards, 6:53 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 19
(11:17 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 25 for 6 yards (T.Whitehead). Pass 5 YAC 1
No Gain
2 & 4 - NO 25
(10:37 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Trautman (J.Chinn).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - NO 25
(10:32 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 41 for 16 yards (T.Boston). Pass -7 YAC 23
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41
(9:58 - 3rd) L.Murray right end to CAR 44 for 15 yards (T.Whitehead; A.Larkin). PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 41 - No Play. INJURY UPDATE: CAR 76 R.Okung calf DOUBTFUL to return.
No Gain
1 & 20 - NO 31
(9:37 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook.
+6 YD
2 & 20 - NO 31
(9:33 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Smith to NO 37 for 6 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 4 YAC 2
+14 YD
3 & 14 - NO 37
(8:45 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at CAR 49 for 14 yards (C.Elder). Pass 0 YAC 14 Carolina challenged the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49
(8:20 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to CAR 42 for 7 yards (T.Whitehead).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 42
(7:45 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right tackle to CAR 40 for 2 yards (T.Boston).
+23 YD
3 & 1 - NO 40
(7:10 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to T.Smith pushed ob at CAR 17 for 23 yards (J.Chinn). Pass 12 YAC 11. Brees handed off to Kamara who rushed to the right then passed backwards to Brees who threw downfield.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 17
(6:34 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to CAR 13 for 4 yards (D.Brown; E.Apple).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - NO 13
(5:55 - 3rd) A.Kamara right end to CAR 11 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; B.Burns).
Penalty
3 & 4 - NO 0
(5:13 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to M.Callaway for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NO-M.Callaway Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CAR 11 - No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 14 - NO 21
(5:08 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CAR 23 for -2 yards (A.Taylor). Pass -3 YAC 1
Field Goal
4 & 16 - NO 23
(4:28 - 3rd) W.Lutz 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.

CAR Panthers  - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:24 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25
(4:24 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to R.Anderson pushed ob at NO 49 for 26 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NO 49. Pass 26 YAC 9
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 34
(3:54 - 3rd) T.Cannon left end pushed ob at NO 27 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 27
(3:16 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis pushed ob at NO 25 for 2 yards (Z.Baun). Pass -1 YAC 3
+1 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 25
(2:46 - 3rd) A.Armah left guard to NO 24 for 1 yard (C.Granderson; D.Onyemata).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 24
(1:49 - 3rd) M.Davis right guard to NO 21 for 3 yards (M.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 21
(1:17 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to NO 16 for 5 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass -1 YAC 6
+11 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 16
(0:29 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to NO 5 for 11 yards (T.Hendrickson; M.Williams). Pass 6 YAC 5
+5 YD
1 & 5 - CAR 5
(0:12 - 3rd) C.Samuel left guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:08 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.

NO Saints  - Field Goal (13 plays, 50 yards, 7:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25
(0:08 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Callaway to NO 30 for 5 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 4 YAC 1
No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 30
(15:00 - 4th) L.Murray right guard to NO 30 for no gain (B.Burns; S.Weatherly).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - NO 30
(14:14 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Callaway to NO 37 for 7 yards (E.Apple). Pass 4 YAC 3
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 37
(13:35 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to NO 39 for 2 yards (B.Burns; T.Boston).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NO 39
(12:58 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to M.Callaway (B.Burns).
+20 YD
3 & 8 - NO 39
(12:53 - 4th) D.Brees pass deep middle to T.Smith to CAR 41 for 20 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 17 YAC 3
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41
(12:11 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to CAR 37 for 4 yards (S.Thompson; Z.Kerr).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NO 37
(11:29 - 4th) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short right to J.Hill to CAR 37 for no gain (S.Thompson). Pass -1 YAC 1
+8 YD
3 & 6 - NO 37
(10:42 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at CAR 29 for 8 yards (S.Thompson). Pass 3 YAC 5
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 29
(10:08 - 4th) A.Kamara left end to CAR 33 for -4 yards (M.Haynes).
+6 YD
2 & 14 - NO 33
(9:24 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to CAR 27 for 6 yards (A.Taylor).
Penalty
3 & 8 - NO 27
(8:38 - 4th) PENALTY on NO-J.Hurst False Start 5 yards enforced at CAR 27 - No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 13 - NO 32
(8:38 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Callaway to CAR 25 for 7 yards (A.Taylor). NO-M.Callaway was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Pass 4 YAC 3
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NO 25
(7:59 - 4th) W.Lutz 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.

CAR Panthers  - Missed FG (11 plays, 28 yards, 6:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:55 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25
(7:55 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at CAR 32 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone). Pass 1 YAC 6
+6 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 32
(7:16 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to CAR 38 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass 3 YAC 3
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38
(6:30 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 46 for 8 yards (M.Williams). Pass 4 YAC 4
+4 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 46
(5:45 - 4th) M.Davis right guard to 50 for 4 yards (C.Jordan; M.Jenkins).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 50
(5:01 - 4th) M.Hartsfield left end to NO 48 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 48
(4:13 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to NO 43 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass -3 YAC 8
+5 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 43
(3:29 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles left end ran ob at NO 38 for 5 yards (S.Rankins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 38
(3:20 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 38
(3:12 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to NO 39 for -1 yards (D.Onyemata; M.Davenport). Pass -6 YAC 5
Sack
3 & 11 - CAR 39
(2:25 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at NO 47 for -8 yards (M.Davenport).
No Good
4 & 19 - CAR 47
(2:00 - 4th) J.Slye 65 yard field goal is No Good Short Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.

NO Saints  - End of Game (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45
(1:55 - 4th) L.Murray right tackle to CAR 39 for 6 yards (B.Roy).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - NO 39
(1:51 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to CAR 36 for 3 yards (J.Carter; T.Boston).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NO 36
(1:05 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. D.Brees right guard to CAR 34 for 2 yards (B.Roy).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34
(0:27 - 4th) D.Brees kneels to CAR 35 for -1 yards.
