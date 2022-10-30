|
|
|CAR
|ATL
Koo's OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta's Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the Carolina Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could've won it, giving the Falcons an improbable 37-34 victory Sunday that maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South.
The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation before a silly penalty by the Panthers' D.J. Moore opened the door for the Falcons (4-4) to pull it out.
With the Falcons up 34-28, Carolina (2-6) appeared to have won the game in stunning fashion when Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown heave from P.J. Walker with 12 seconds remaining.
But Moore ripped off his helmet during a raucous celebration in the end zone, resulting in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That pushed back the extra point to a 48-yard attempt, and Eddy Pineiro pulled it left of the upright.
Carolina (2-6) had another chance to win in OT after C.J. Henderson returned an interception 54 yards to the Falcons 20. But Pineiro botched another kick, yanking a wobbler left of the upright again from 32 yards out - shorter than a regular extra point.
The Panthers wouldn't get another shot. Marcus Mariota, who threw three touchdown passes, ripped off a 30-yard run for the Falcons that set up Koo's game-winner with 1:55 left in the extra period.
The Panthers had a chance to create a four-team logjam in the NFC South. Instead, the Falcons have the lead all to themselves with a .500 record.
INJURY REPORT
Panthers: S Juston Burris went out with a concussion. ... CB Donte Jackson sustained an ankle injury late in the game.
Falcons: Already depleted in the secondary, Atlanta got a scare when cornerback Cornell Armstrong wobbled off the field midway through the third quarter. But he missed only a couple of plays before returning.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Hit the road again next Sunday to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
Falcons: Host the San Diego Chargers next Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:31
|32:14
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|478
|406
|Total Plays
|73
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|167
|Rush Attempts
|36
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|309
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|19-36
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-74
|7-64
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|4-52.5
|Return Yards
|100
|121
|Punts - Returns
|4-46
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-74
|Int. - Returns
|2-54
|1-28
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Walker 11 QB
18
FPTS
|P. Walker
|19/36
|317
|1
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
31
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|26
|118
|3
|16
|31
|
S. Brown 41 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Brown
|6
|27
|0
|7
|2
|
P. Walker 11 QB
18
FPTS
|P. Walker
|1
|20
|0
|20
|18
|
D. Moore 2 WR
27
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|3
|0
|3
|27
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 2 WR
27
FPTS
|D. Moore
|11
|6
|152
|1
|62
|27
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|9
|4
|87
|0
|39
|12
|
S. Sullivan 84 TE
4
FPTS
|S. Sullivan
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|4
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
7
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|6
|5
|26
|0
|13
|7
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|4
|2
|17
|0
|9
|3
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
31
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Brown 41 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|5-7
|0.5
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
|G. Ricci
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Barno 90 DE
|A. Barno
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
8
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|2/3
|42
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|3
|47.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|4
|11.5
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
28
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|20/28
|253
|3
|2
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|16
|91
|0
|30
|9
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
28
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6
|43
|0
|30
|28
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
16
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|14
|39
|0
|13
|16
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
2
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
19
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|9
|5
|80
|1
|33
|19
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|6
|3
|67
|1
|47
|15
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
16
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|3
|3
|46
|1
|25
|16
|
D. London 5 WR
7
FPTS
|D. London
|5
|4
|31
|0
|17
|7
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
2
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|2
|7
|0
|8
|2
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 21 SS
|D. Marlowe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Armstrong 25 DB
|C. Armstrong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 23 FS
|E. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 40 FB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. McCullough 48 LS
|L. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dalton 79 DT
|J. Dalton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
|D. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
13
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|3/3
|41
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|52.5
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|4
|18.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(14:55 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep middle intended for D.Byrd INTERCEPTED by D.Jackson at CAR 20. D.Jackson to CAR 20 for no gain (D.Byrd).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(14:46 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 27 for 7 yards (M.Walker).
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 27(14:14 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to L.Shenault to CAR 26 for -1 yards (G.Jarrett - A.Ogundeji).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CAR 26(13:30 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to D.Moore. PENALTY on ATL-D.Marlowe - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(13:26 - 1st) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 44 for 3 yards (M.Walker - T.Graham).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAR 44(12:46 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to T.Tremble.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAR 44(12:41 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep middle to D.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAR 44(12:36 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to ATL 12 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 12(12:28 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end pushed ob at ATL 25 for 13 yards (X.Woods).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:47 - 1st) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 26 for 1 yard (B.Burns; D.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 26(11:02 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 25 for -1 yards (sack split by D.Brown and Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 25(10:18 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 12 for -13 yards (F.Luvu).
|Punt
4 & 23 - ATL 12(9:34 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 47 yards to CAR 41 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Smith pushed ob at ATL 37 for 22 yards (R.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(9:23 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 28 for 9 yards (C.Armstrong).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CAR 28(8:52 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 24 for 4 yards (T.Horne - R.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24(8:18 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep middle to D.Moore.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 24(8:14 - 1st) R.Blackshear left tackle to ATL 26 for -2 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 26(7:34 - 1st) S.Brown left tackle to ATL 19 for 7 yards (M.Walker; T.Graham).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CAR 19(6:54 - 1st) E.Pineiro 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to ATL 0. A.Williams to ATL 17 for 17 yards (G.Ricci). PENALTY on ATL-T.Andersen - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 9 yards - enforced at ATL 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 8(6:43 - 1st) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 11 for 3 yards (B.Burns).
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 11(6:01 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to D.Byrd to ATL 23 for 12 yards (J.Burris) [B.Burns].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 23(5:17 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to ATL 28 for 5 yards (S.Thompson).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 28(4:39 - 1st) M.Mariota left end ran ob at ATL 38 for 10 yards (X.Woods).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(3:57 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 42 for 4 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; D.Brown).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 42(3:15 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to A.Williams to ATL 41 for -1 yards (J.Horn).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ATL 41(2:32 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts (K.Taylor).
|Punt
4 & 7 - ATL 41(2:28 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 53 yards to CAR 6 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Smith to CAR 19 for 13 yards (E.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 19(2:14 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 19(2:07 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to L.Shenault pushed ob at CAR 24 for 5 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 24(1:27 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAR 24(1:23 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 45 yards to ATL 31 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 31(1:15 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-E.Wilkinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 31 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - ATL 26(1:15 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 28 for 2 yards (X.Woods).
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - ATL 28(0:34 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to ATL 38 for 10 yards (D.Jackson - J.Burris).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 38(15:00 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to A.Williams to ATL 46 for 8 yards (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(14:21 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 49 for 3 yards (D.Jackson; D.Wilson).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 49(13:40 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to P.Hesse to CAR 42 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(12:54 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Pitts to CAR 16 for 26 yards (X.Woods).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 16(12:07 - 2nd) C.Huntley right guard to CAR 10 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 10(11:43 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to B.Edwards to CAR 7 for 3 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 7(10:58 - 2nd) C.Huntley left guard to CAR 2 for 5 yards (S.Thompson; D.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 2(10:18 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(10:13 - 2nd) D.Moore left end to CAR 28 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 28(9:34 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 31 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett; T.Graham).
|+27 YD
3 & 4 - CAR 31(8:51 - 2nd) P.Walker pass deep right to T.Marshall pushed ob at ATL 42 for 27 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 42(8:28 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to ATL 37 for 5 yards (M.Walker - L.Carter).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 37(7:51 - 2nd) D.Foreman right guard to ATL 32 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 32(7:13 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to L.Shenault.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CAR 32(7:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-T.Moton - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at ATL 32 - No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 14 - CAR 36(7:08 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short middle to D.Moore to ATL 17 for 19 yards (I.Oliver).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(6:31 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to ATL 9 for 8 yards (T.Andersen; M.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 9(5:55 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to ATL 5 for 4 yards (I.Oliver).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 5(5:19 - 2nd) S.Brown left end to ATL 2 for 3 yards (A.Anderson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CAR 2(5:00 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Walker pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall (C.Armstrong).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 2(4:56 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 67 yards from CAR 35 to ATL -2. A.Williams to ATL 36 for 38 yards (A.Barno). PENALTY on ATL-E.Harris - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(4:44 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 19 for 5 yards (D.Brown; J.Horn).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 19(4:04 - 2nd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 25 for 6 yards (D.Brown - S.Thompson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:22 - 2nd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 31 for 6 yards (S.Thompson; M.Ioannidis).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 31(2:42 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 32 for 1 yard (B.Burns - M.Hartsfield).
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 32(2:00 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end to ATL 31 for -1 yards (D.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 4 - ATL 31(1:55 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 60 yards to CAR 9 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Smith pushed ob at CAR 39 for 30 yards (L.McCullough). PENALTY on CAR-C.Littleton - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 20.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(1:41 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 26 for 16 yards (R.Grant).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 26(1:15 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 34 for 8 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 34(0:56 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 37 for 3 yards (T.Graham).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 37(0:51 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short middle intended for D.Foreman INTERCEPTED by L.Carter at CAR 28. L.Carter for 28 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:41 - 2nd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 29 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 29(0:21 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 38 for 9 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 38(0:14 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to S.Smith.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 38(0:09 - 2nd) P.Walker scrambles up the middle to ATL 42 for 20 yards (E.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 27 for 2 yards (T.Graham - R.Evans).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 27(14:24 - 3rd) D.Foreman right guard to CAR 29 for 2 yards (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|+33 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 29(13:43 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to S.Sullivan to ATL 38 for 33 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(13:05 - 3rd) S.Brown right tackle to ATL 32 for 6 yards (M.Walker).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 32(12:33 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to T.Marshall to ATL 24 for 8 yards (D.Marlowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24(11:53 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 24(11:47 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to T.Marshall (C.Armstrong).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 24(11:41 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall (C.Armstrong).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CAR 24(11:38 - 3rd) E.Pineiro 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:33 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 24 for -1 yards (M.Hartsfield - B.Burns).
|-6 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 24(10:57 - 3rd) O.Zaccheaus right end to ATL 18 for -6 yards (S.Thompson).
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - ATL 18(10:14 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier to ATL 23 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 12 - ATL 23(9:35 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 50 yards to CAR 27 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Smith to CAR 28 for 1 yard (M.Ford). PENALTY on CAR-C.Henderson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 27.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(9:26 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 22 for 5 yards (T.Horne - L.Carter).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 22(8:49 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to L.Shenault to CAR 29 for 7 yards (I.Oliver). ATL-C.Armstrong was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 29(8:24 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right [L.Carter]. PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CAR 24(8:19 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to S.Sullivan (A.Ebiketie).
|Penalty
2 & 15 - CAR 24(8:15 - 3rd) D.Foreman left end to CAR 31 for 7 yards (M.Walker - D.Marlowe). PENALTY on CAR-A.Corbett - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 24 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 25 - CAR 14(7:53 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to L.Shenault to CAR 27 for 13 yards (D.Malone).
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 27(7:14 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to L.Shenault pushed ob at CAR 29 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 29(6:35 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 52 yards to ATL 19 - Center-J.Jansen. A.Williams pushed ob at ATL 38 for 19 yards (S.Franklin). ATL-M.Ford was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(6:25 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 42 for 4 yards (F.Luvu - D.Brown).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 42(5:47 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to CAR 49 for 9 yards (J.Burris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 49(5:14 - 3rd) C.Huntley right tackle to CAR 47 for 2 yards (M.Ioannidis). FUMBLES (M.Ioannidis) - and recovers at CAR 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 45(4:29 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to CAR 38 for 7 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(3:50 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to CAR 36 for 2 yards (S.Thompson - S.Chandler).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 36(3:12 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles right tackle to CAR 32 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 32(2:29 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to CAR 25 for 7 yards (F.Luvu). CAR-M.Hartsfield was injured during the play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:51 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(1:40 - 3rd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 27 for 2 yards (T.Horne; I.Oliver).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 27(1:04 - 3rd) R.Blackshear left tackle to CAR 30 for 3 yards (T.Horne).
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 30(0:22 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short middle to D.Moore to ATL 41 for 29 yards (R.Grant).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(15:00 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep right to D.Moore ran ob at ATL 25 for 16 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(14:27 - 4th) S.Brown right guard to ATL 18 for 7 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 18(13:50 - 4th) D.Foreman left end pushed ob at ATL 7 for 11 yards (C.Armstrong).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 7(13:18 - 4th) S.Brown left guard to ATL 5 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CAR 5(12:39 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Walker pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 5(12:34 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 1 for 4 yards (R.Evans; L.Carter).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - CAR 1(11:50 - 4th) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:46 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Foreman rushes right guard. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 63 yards from CAR 35 to ATL 2. A.Williams to ATL 20 for 18 yards (G.Ricci).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(11:40 - 4th) C.Huntley right end ran ob at 50 for 30 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 50(11:01 - 4th) C.Huntley left tackle to CAR 48 for 2 yards (D.Brown).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 48(10:21 - 4th) C.Huntley right end to CAR 47 for 1 yard (Y.Gross-Matos; S.Thompson).
|+33 YD
3 & 7 - ATL 47(9:40 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Pitts to CAR 14 for 33 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(9:03 - 4th) C.Huntley left end to CAR 13 for 1 yard (S.Thompson; F.Luvu).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 13(8:25 - 4th) M.Mariota left end to CAR 12 for 1 yard (Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 12(7:42 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts [Y.Gross-Matos].
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ATL 12(7:38 - 4th) Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on ATL-F.Franks - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(7:33 - 4th) D.Foreman left end to CAR 42 for 2 yards (L.Carter).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 42(6:54 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 47 for 5 yards (R.Evans; A.Ebiketie).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CAR 47(6:09 - 4th) P.Walker scrambles up the middle to ATL 45 for 8 yards (M.Walker). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 47 - No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 13 - CAR 37(5:40 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep middle to D.Moore to ATL 42 for 21 yards (R.Grant; D.Hall).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 42(4:52 - 4th) S.Brown right tackle to ATL 40 for 2 yards (J.Dalton).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CAR 40(4:11 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 40 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - CAR 45(4:07 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-S.Sullivan - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 45 - No Play.
|+39 YD
2 & 18 - CAR 50(4:07 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to T.Marshall to ATL 11 for 39 yards (C.Armstrong).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 11(3:15 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to ATL 12 for -1 yards (M.Walker). Penalty on CAR-D.Moore - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 12(3:12 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:06 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:06 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to D.London (C.Henderson).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(3:00 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Allgeier ran ob at ATL 41 for 16 yards (S.Thompson).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(2:52 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to CAR 42 for 17 yards (D.Jackson). CAR-D.Jackson was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 42(2:32 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL-E.Wilkinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 42 - No Play.
|+47 YD
1 & 15 - ATL 47(2:26 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.Byrd for 47 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(2:14 - 4th) D.Foreman right end to CAR 26 for 1 yard (A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAR 26(2:00 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep middle to S.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAR 26(1:55 - 4th) P.Walker sacked at CAR 18 for -8 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
4 & 17 - CAR 18(1:45 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep middle to D.Moore (D.Alford).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18(1:39 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end to CAR 13 for 5 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ATL 13(1:34 - 4th) T.Allgeier left end to CAR 13 for no gain (B.Burns; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - ATL 13(1:28 - 4th) T.Allgeier right tackle to CAR 11 for 2 yards (D.Brown).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - ATL 11(0:40 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL-C.Lindstrom - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 11 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ATL 16(0:40 - 4th) Y.Koo 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:36 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to T.Tremble.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(0:29 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to T.Marshall ran ob at CAR 38 for 13 yards.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(0:23 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep left to D.Moore for 62 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CAR-D.Moore - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Missed PAT
|(0:12 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:12 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(0:03 - 4th) M.Mariota kneels to ATL 24 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) E.Pineiro kicks 64 yards from CAR 35 to ATL 1. A.Williams to ATL 14 for 13 yards (A.Barno).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(9:55 - 5) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 19 for 5 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ATL 19(9:20 - 5) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts (K.Taylor) [B.Burns].
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - ATL 19(9:17 - 5) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London pushed ob at ATL 27 for 8 yards (K.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 27(8:42 - 5) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 27 for no gain (D.Brown - B.Burns).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 27(7:58 - 5) M.Mariota pass deep middle intended for D.Byrd INTERCEPTED by C.Henderson [M.Ioannidis] at CAR 26. C.Henderson pushed ob at ATL 20 for 54 yards (K.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 20(7:44 - 5) D.Foreman left tackle to ATL 20 for no gain (T.Graham).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 20(7:09 - 5) D.Foreman right tackle to ATL 14 for 6 yards (R.Grant; A.Ogundeji).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 14(6:34 - 5) D.Foreman right tackle to ATL 14 for no gain (T.Graham).
|No Good
4 & 4 - CAR 14(5:59 - 5) E.Pineiro 32 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 22(5:54 - 5) C.Huntley right guard to ATL 27 for 5 yards (M.Ioannidis - D.Brown).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 27(5:18 - 5) M.Mariota pass short right to O.Zaccheaus pushed ob at ATL 37 for 10 yards (S.Thompson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(4:37 - 5) T.Allgeier right guard to ATL 38 for 1 yard (M.Ioannidis).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 38(3:54 - 5) M.Mariota pass short right to D.Byrd to ATL 46 for 8 yards (X.Woods).
|+30 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 46(3:28 - 5) M.Mariota left tackle pushed ob at CAR 24 for 30 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 24(3:20 - 5) T.Allgeier right tackle to CAR 25 for -1 yards (F.Luvu).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 25(2:45 - 5) T.Allgeier left guard to CAR 23 for 2 yards (B.Burns).
|Field Goal
3 & 9 - ATL 23(2:00 - 5) Y.Koo 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
