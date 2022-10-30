|
Vikings hang on for 5th straight win, top Cardinals 34-26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Za'Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota's defense hang on against Kyler Murray, and the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings (6-1), who stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O'Connell's rookie year.
Murray passed for 326 yards and a season-high three touchdowns, including a one-handed grab for a score by DeAndre Hopkins with 47 seconds left in the second quarter, but he threw two second-half interceptions that proved costly for the Cardinals (3-5).
The Vikings went 31 yards in four plays for a touchdown after the first one, a dangerous heave by Murray under pressure from his own end zone.
The second pick, a throw way behind Zach Ertz, came on the drive right after Cousins hit K.J. Osborn on third-and-2 from the 5 for a 34-26 lead. That was set up by a fumbled punt return by Greg Dortch at his 25.
Hopkins had 12 catches for 159 yards in his second game back from suspension, Rondale Moore had seven receptions for 92 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown, and Murray's always-dangerous ability to leave the pocket kept an active Vikings defense honest all game.
But the Cardinals crossed midfield on each of their last three possessions over the last half of the fourth quarter while trailing by one score and never got closer than the 37.
Former Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks dragged down Eno Benjamin just short of the marker on fourth-and-4 to turn the ball over with 2:39 left. Out of timeouts on their last drive, Murray was sacked by Smith at the 44 with 10 seconds remaining. Then Harrison Phillips brought him down for a big loss on the last play to end the game.
The Vikings have won all 11 matchups in Minneapolis since the Cardinals moved to Arizona in 1988.
FACE IT
Greg Joseph, who missed an extra point for the second straight game, has missed five consecutive field goals at U.S. Bank Stadium. His 56-yard attempt on the final snap of the first half was so low it hit Cardinals nose tackle Leki Fotu in the facemask.
RIDING HIGH
Jared Allen donned a cowboy hat and rode a black horse onto the field at halftime for his induction ceremony for the club's Ring of Honor. Fans received a fake mullet attached to a headband in tribute to Allen, a three-time All-Pro defensive end in six seasons with the Vikings from 2008-13.
INJURY REPORT
Cardinals: LG Max Garcia (shoulder), who started last week after Justin Pugh's season-ending knee injury, and LT D.J. Humphries (back) were inactive. OLB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) sat out for the second game in a row, RB James Conner (ribs) missed his third straight game, C Rodney Hudson (knee) was sidelined for a fourth consecutive game.
Vikings: Ross Blacklock replaced Jonathan Bullard (illness) at the base DE spot. ... DE Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) left in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: Host Seattle next Sunday, their first of three straight games against NFC West foes.
Vikings: Visit Washington next Sunday, the first trip there for Cousins to face his former team since coming to Minnesota in 2018.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:33
|29:27
|1st Downs
|25
|25
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|17
|11
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|375
|381
|Total Plays
|70
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|173
|Rush Attempts
|22
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|297
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|31-44
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-67
|10-86
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|5-46.6
|Return Yards
|31
|33
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-27
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|5-5 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|297
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|375
|TOTAL YDS
|381
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
30
FPTS
|K. Murray
|31/44
|326
|3
|2
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
30
FPTS
|K. Murray
|6
|36
|0
|8
|30
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|9
|22
|0
|7
|8
|
R. Moore 4 WR
23
FPTS
|R. Moore
|2
|12
|0
|9
|23
|
D. Williams 24 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Williams
|5
|8
|0
|5
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
33
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|13
|12
|159
|1
|33
|33
|
R. Moore 4 WR
23
FPTS
|R. Moore
|8
|7
|92
|1
|38
|23
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
13
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|5
|4
|34
|1
|13
|13
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|7
|4
|23
|0
|15
|8
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Williams 24 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Williams
|3
|2
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McBride 85 TE
|T. McBride
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 92 DT
|A. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
|D. Hopkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
8
FPTS
|M. Prater
|2/2
|44
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|3
|46.3
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|3
|4.3
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
27
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|24/36
|232
|2
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
25
FPTS
|D. Cook
|20
|111
|1
|30
|25
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|5
|40
|1
|15
|10
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
27
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|4
|22
|1
|17
|27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|8
|6
|98
|0
|29
|15
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|7
|6
|67
|0
|18
|12
|
D. Cook 4 RB
25
FPTS
|D. Cook
|6
|5
|30
|0
|11
|25
|
I. Smith 84 TE
6
FPTS
|I. Smith
|4
|4
|28
|0
|11
|6
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|5
|2
|8
|1
|5
|8
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|7-0
|3.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
|C. Ham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jackson 25 DB
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
4
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|0/1
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|5
|46.6
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-L.Fotu - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 25 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - MIN 30(15:00 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to MIN 33 for 3 yards (B.Baker - B.Niemann).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MIN 33(14:32 - 1st) K.Cousins scrambles up the middle to MIN 34 for 1 yard (Z.Collins).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 34(13:49 - 1st) K.Cousins up the middle to MIN 37 for 3 yards (L.Fotu; V.Dimukeje).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(13:17 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 44 for 7 yards (J.Thompson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 44(12:34 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 49 for 5 yards (A.Woods).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 49(11:55 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [M.Wilson].
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 49(11:51 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep middle to J.Jefferson to ARI 23 for 28 yards (I.Simmons).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 23(11:07 - 1st) A.Mattison left end to ARI 17 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIN 17(10:27 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [T.Vallejo].
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - MIN 17(10:20 - 1st) K.Cousins scrambles right end for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:12 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 25 for no gain (P.Peterson). PENALTY on MIN-P.Peterson - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 40(9:50 - 1st) E.Benjamin left guard to ARI 40 for no gain (H.Phillips - E.Kendricks).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 40(9:18 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to MIN 45 for 15 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45(9:02 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to MIN 38 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 38(8:26 - 1st) R.Moore left end to MIN 29 for 9 yards (D.Wonnum).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 29(7:42 - 1st) E.Benjamin right end to MIN 29 for no gain (D.Wonnum).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 29(6:58 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to MIN 26 for 3 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 26(6:13 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Green (P.Peterson).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - ARI 26(6:09 - 1st) M.Prater 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(6:04 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 34 for 9 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIN 34(5:53 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 34 for no gain (T.Vallejo - B.Baker).
|+30 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 34(5:15 - 1st) D.Cook right end to ARI 36 for 30 yards (B.Baker). PENALTY on MIN-G.Bradbury - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 49(4:42 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on ARI-M.Wilson - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 49 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(4:36 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn pushed ob at ARI 43 for 3 yards (B.Baker).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 43(4:03 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to ARI 38 for 5 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIN 38(3:19 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - MIN 38(3:13 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(3:09 - 1st) R.Moore right end ran ob at ARI 42 for 3 yards (P.Peterson).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARI 42(2:31 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-D.Tomlinson - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 47(2:07 - 1st) E.Benjamin right tackle to MIN 49 for 4 yards (Z.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 49(1:24 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to E.Benjamin.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 49(1:19 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at MIN 41 for 8 yards (H.Smith).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - ARI 41(0:39 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-Z.Ertz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 46(0:33 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARI 46 for -8 yards (Z.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARI 46(15:00 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 37 yards to MIN 17 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 17(14:54 - 2nd) D.Cook right end to MIN 36 for 19 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 36(14:11 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 47 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 47(13:31 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to 50 for 3 yards (L.Fotu - Z.Collins).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 50(12:55 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to ARI 43 for 7 yards (J.Thompson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 43(12:29 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to ARI 27 for 16 yards (M.Wilson). MIN-A.Thielen was injured during the play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 27(12:05 - 2nd) A.Mattison left end pushed ob at ARI 12 for 15 yards (B.Murphy).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 12(11:29 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to D.Cook. PENALTY on ARI-Z.Collins - Defensive Pass Interference - 2 yards - enforced at ARI 12 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 10(11:25 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to ARI 8 for 2 yards (M.Sanders - B.Baker).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 8(10:45 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to ARI 1 for 7 yards (J.Thompson - B.Niemann).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 1(9:59 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:54 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 36 for 11 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 36(9:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Williams (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 36(9:13 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Williams to ARI 36 for no gain (C.Dantzler).
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 36(8:30 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin to MIN 49 for 15 yards (P.Peterson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 49(7:45 - 2nd) E.Benjamin left tackle to 50 for -1 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARI 50(7:07 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 43 for -7 yards (Z.Smith).
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - ARI 43(6:27 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch to MIN 49 for 8 yards (E.Kendricks).
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 49(5:54 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 41 yards to MIN 8 - Center-A.Brewer. J.Reagor ran ob at MIN 23 for 15 yards (B.Niemann). PENALTY on MIN-A.Evans - Offensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at MIN 8.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 4(5:45 - 2nd) A.Mattison left end to MIN 5 for 1 yard (Z.Collins; Z.Allen).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 5(5:04 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 16 for 11 yards (M.Golden).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 16(4:37 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 23 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIN 23(3:59 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIN 23(3:55 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to K.Osborn.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIN 23(3:50 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 58 yards to ARI 19 - Center-A.DePaola. G.Dortch pushed ob at ARI 28 for 9 yards (T.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 28(3:39 - 2nd) K.Murray right end to ARI 36 for 8 yards (H.Smith).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 36(3:19 - 2nd) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 43 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(2:51 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins to MIN 41 for 16 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 41(2:27 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore pushed ob at MIN 39 for 2 yards (P.Peterson).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 39(2:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to MIN 26 for 13 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(1:41 - 2nd) Direct snap to E.Benjamin. E.Benjamin right end to MIN 19 for 7 yards (C.Bynum - D.Tomlinson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 19(1:09 - 2nd) D.Williams right tackle to MIN 14 for 5 yards (Z.Smith - H.Phillips). MIN-Z.Smith was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 14(1:03 - 2nd) D.Williams right guard to MIN 14 for no gain (D.Wonnum - D.Tomlinson).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 14(0:59 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at MIN 6 for 8 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - ARI 6(0:50 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:47 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to MIN 34 for 9 yards (I.Simmons).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 34(0:29 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook ran ob at MIN 40 for 6 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 40(0:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARI-J.Watt - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - MIN 45(0:21 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [M.Golden].
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 45(0:18 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to ARI 41 for 14 yards (M.Wilson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(0:11 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook pushed ob at ARI 40 for 1 yard (Z.Collins).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 40(0:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith ran ob at ARI 38 for 2 yards.
|No Good
3 & 7 - MIN 38(0:03 - 2nd) G.Joseph 56 yard field goal is BLOCKED (L.Fotu) - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore to ARI 27 for 2 yards (C.Sullivan). PENALTY on ARI-T.McBride - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - ARI 15(14:31 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles right end to ARI 21 for 6 yards (P.Peterson). PENALTY on ARI-T.McBride - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at ARI 15 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 27 - ARI 8(14:11 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore to ARI 11 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+4 YD
2 & 24 - ARI 11(13:31 - 3rd) E.Benjamin right guard to ARI 15 for 4 yards (D.Tomlinson - C.Sullivan).
|Penalty
3 & 20 - ARI 15(13:13 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles left end ran ob at ARI 21 for 6 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on MIN-D.Tomlinson - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ARI 20(12:31 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson (P.Peterson).
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARI 20(12:23 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 61 yards to MIN 19 - Center-A.Brewer. J.Reagor to MIN 25 for 6 yards (T.McBride).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(12:09 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 23 for -2 yards (M.Golden).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MIN 23(11:35 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Osborn (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MIN 23(11:32 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 13 for -10 yards (J.Watt). Penalty on MIN-E.Ingram - Tripping - declined.
|Punt
4 & 22 - MIN 13(11:21 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 39 yards to ARI 48 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by G.Dortch.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(11:15 - 3rd) D.Williams right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (J.Lynch).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 50(10:40 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at MIN 40 for 10 yards (C.Dantzler).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 40(10:12 - 3rd) D.Williams left end to MIN 41 for -1 yards (P.Jones).
|+33 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 41(9:35 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at MIN 8 for 33 yards (H.Smith).
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 8(9:17 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:01 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook pushed ob at MIN 36 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 36(8:32 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 41 for 5 yards (L.Fotu).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIN 41(8:09 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to K.Osborn (B.Murphy) [B.Niemann].
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - MIN 41(8:05 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson to ARI 30 for 29 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(7:18 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to ARI 25 for 5 yards (J.Thompson).
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 25(6:40 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen ran ob at ARI 7 for 18 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 7(5:56 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 7(5:51 - 3rd) A.Mattison left guard for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 3rd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to ARI 0. G.Dortch to ARI 18 for 18 yards (C.Ham). PENALTY on ARI-K.Ingram - Illegal Double-Team Block - 9 yards - enforced at ARI 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 9(5:42 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep middle intended for R.Anderson INTERCEPTED by H.Smith [K.Tonga] at ARI 46. H.Smith to ARI 31 for 15 yards (T.McBride).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 31(5:27 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to ARI 25 for 6 yards (B.Murphy).
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 25(4:49 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to ARI 8 for 17 yards (J.Thompson). PENALTY on ARI-Z.Allen - Roughing the Passer - 4 yards - enforced at ARI 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 4(4:16 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook (B.Baker) [M.Golden].
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 4(4:11 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 3rd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on MIN-B.Asamoah - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 30(4:07 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to ARI 30 for no gain (C.Dantzler).
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 30(3:28 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore to MIN 43 for 27 yards (C.Bynum).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(3:03 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to MIN 38 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|+38 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 38(2:37 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:27 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray pass to D.Hopkins is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. MIN-D.Tomlinson was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(2:27 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 29 for 4 yards (B.Baker - M.Golden).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 29(1:52 - 3rd) K.Cousins scrambles right end to MIN 30 for 1 yard (L.Fotu).
|Fumble
3 & 5 - MIN 30(1:06 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 23 for -7 yards (I.Simmons). FUMBLES (I.Simmons) - touched at MIN 24 - RECOVERED by ARI-I.Simmons at MIN 24.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 24(0:59 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin to MIN 18 for 6 yards (J.Lynch). PENALTY on MIN-D.Hunter - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 24 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - ARI 19(0:16 - 3rd) E.Benjamin left tackle to MIN 21 for -2 yards (D.Hunter).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 21(15:00 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at MIN 15 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 15(14:27 - 4th) D.Williams up the middle to MIN 13 for 2 yards (D.Hunter; H.Phillips).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 13(14:03 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz to MIN 11 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARI 11(13:20 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to R.Moore.
|Fumble
3 & 8 - ARI 11(13:16 - 4th) K.Murray FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIN 16 - and recovers at MIN 16. K.Murray to MIN 16 for no gain (Z.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - ARI 16(12:35 - 4th) M.Prater 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(12:32 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 25(12:26 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 34 for 9 yards (B.Niemann).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIN 34(11:49 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to MIN 34 for no gain (Z.Collins). PENALTY on MIN-A.Thielen - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at MIN 34 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 25(11:22 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to MIN 31 for 6 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIN 31(10:46 - 4th) R.Wright punts 42 yards to ARI 27 - Center-A.DePaola. G.Dortch MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by MIN-T.Dye at ARI 25.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:34 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to ARI 13 for 12 yards (J.Thompson).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 13(10:01 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to ARI 16 for -3 yards (A.Woods).
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - MIN 16(9:19 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith ran ob at ARI 5 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 5(8:41 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(8:36 - 4th) G.Joseph extra point is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(8:36 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore to ARI 36 for 11 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 36(7:59 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (P.Peterson).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 36(7:55 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to MIN 47 for 17 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(7:32 - 4th) E.Benjamin left tackle to MIN 44 for 3 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 44(6:55 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep middle intended for Z.Ertz INTERCEPTED by C.Bynum at MIN 24. C.Bynum to MIN 36 for 12 yards (D.Hopkins - T.McBride). Penalty on MIN-E.Kendricks - Unnecessary Roughness - offsetting. Penalty on ARI-E.Benjamin - Unnecessary Roughness - offsetting.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 36(6:43 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIN 36 for no gain (Z.Allen).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 36(6:01 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 40 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIN 40(5:21 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 32 for -8 yards (J.Watt).
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIN 32(4:43 - 4th) R.Wright punts 53 yards to ARI 15 - Center-A.DePaola. G.Dortch to ARI 19 for 4 yards (K.Nwangwu).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 19(4:31 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 23 for 4 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 23(3:59 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 34 for 11 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 34(3:38 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch pushed ob at ARI 38 for 4 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 38(3:33 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to E.Benjamin (D.Hunter).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ARI 38(3:29 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to R.Moore. PENALTY on MIN-P.Peterson - Defensive Pass Interference - 12 yards - enforced at ARI 38 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 50(3:25 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to D.Williams to MIN 44 for 6 yards (D.Hunter).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARI 44(2:54 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to D.Hopkins [D.Hunter].
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 44(2:49 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to G.Dortch (C.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
4 & 4 - ARI 44(2:45 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to E.Benjamin to MIN 41 for 3 yards (J.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(2:39 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to MIN 43 for 2 yards (M.Golden; L.Fotu). Penalty on MIN-J.Mundt - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIN 43(2:33 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to MIN 43 for no gain (B.Baker - Z.Allen).
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 43(2:27 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to MIN 48 for 5 yards (I.Simmons) [J.Watt].
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIN 48(2:00 - 4th) R.Wright punts 39 yards to ARI 13 - Center-A.DePaola - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 13(1:52 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles up the middle to ARI 19 for 6 yards (Z.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARI 19(1:30 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to E.Benjamin (Z.Smith).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ARI 19(1:26 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin ran ob at ARI 24 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 24(1:21 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to D.Hopkins. PENALTY on MIN-C.Dantzler - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at ARI 24 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(1:17 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 48 for 13 yards (J.Hicks).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(0:56 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles left tackle ran ob at MIN 46 for 6 yards (E.Kendricks). PENALTY on ARI-E.Benjamin - Illegal Blindside Block - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 46.
|+24 YD
2 & 19 - ARI 39(0:49 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Hopkins to MIN 37 for 24 yards (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 37(0:27 - 4th) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 37(0:26 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at MIN 44 for -7 yards (Z.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - ARI 44(0:10 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARI 49 for -7 yards (H.Phillips).
