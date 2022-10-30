|
|
|NE
|NYJ
Belichick passes Halas, Patriots beat Jets 22-17
Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL's career coaching victories list and the New England Patriots continued their mastery of the New York Jets by beating them for the 13th straight time, 22-17 on Sunday.
Devin McCourty had two of the Patriots' three interceptions of Zach Wilson, Nick Folk kicked five field goals against his former team and Belichick's bunch slowed the surprising Jets, who had won four in a row.
Belichick missed a chance to break a tie with Halas on Monday night, when New England (4-4) lost to Chicago 33-14. But he got No. 325, including playoffs, against the Jets and now trails only Don Shula (347). The victory was also Belichick's 100th in the regular season against AFC East opponents as coach of the Patriots.
Mac Jones, who was benched against the Bears for rookie Bailey Zappe, finished 24 of 35 for 194 yards with a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers and an interception.
The Jets (5-3), who snapped a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents by beating Miami three weeks ago, couldn't change their fortunes against the Patriots - even while debuting their stealth black alternate helmets.
After a promising start, Wilson made too many mistakes in the first 300-yard passing game of his career - he was 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two TDs to Tyler Conklin- and New England took advantage.
Many in the MetLife Stadium crowd that was raucous at kickoff with the Jets off to their best start since 2010 were booing by the third quarter - and filing to the exits long before the game was over.
New York made it closer on Wilson's 9-yard touchdown pass to Conklin with 1:51 left, but New England recovered the onside kick and Jones took three kneeldowns to run out the clock.
Trailing 10-6 coming out of halftime, the Patriots marched down the field with an efficient drive keyed by Rhamondre Stevenson's 35-yard run. On fourth-and-1 from the 5, Belichick went for it - and Jones found Meyers in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.
After Greg Zuerlein was wide left on a potential tying 45-yarder early in the third, Folk - who spent seven seasons with the Jets - made kicks of 49, 45 and 52 yards to make it 22-10 early in the fourth.
Helped by an unnecessary roughness call on Jabrill Peppers, the Jets quickly got into Patriots territory on their first possession of the second quarter. Wilson capped the drive with an 8-yarder to Conklin for a 10-3 lead.
It was Wilson's first TD pass in four games.
With the Patriots trailing by seven and facing fourth-and-1 from the Jets 21 coming out of the 2-minute warning, Belichick opted to go for it. Jones' throw to Meyers fell incomplete and New York took over on downs.
But Wilson was intercepted for the first time in four games when his pass floated into the hands of Ja'Whuan Bentley, giving the Patriots the ball at the Jets 40.
It appeared Jones gave it right back to the Jets when Michael Carter II intercepted him and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown - but had it wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call on John Franklin-Myers. The Patriots ended up getting points on the drive and cutting the deficit to 10-6 on Folk's 42-yarder as time expired in the half.
J-ROB'S DEBUT
Running back James Robinson, acquired from Jacksonville during the week, made his Jets debut. He finished with 17 yards on five carries.
BRICK HONORED
The Jets inducted former left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson into their Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.
Ferguson was a first-round pick in 2006 who made three Pro Bowls and never missed a practice or game during his 10-year NFL career.
INJURIES
Patriots WR DeVante Parker left in the first quarter with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Patriots: Return home next Sunday to face the Indianapolis Colts.
Jets: Home again to take on another AFC East rival in the first-place Buffalo Bills next Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:34
|24:26
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|8
|1
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-19
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|288
|387
|Total Plays
|75
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|51
|Rush Attempts
|34
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|161
|336
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|20-41
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-54
|4-41
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.8
|4-47.0
|Return Yards
|91
|36
|Punts - Returns
|2-32
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|3-43
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|336
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
12
FPTS
|M. Jones
|24/35
|194
|1
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
21
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|16
|71
|0
|35
|21
|
D. Harris 37 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|11
|37
|0
|11
|6
|
M. Jones 10 QB
12
FPTS
|M. Jones
|7
|19
|0
|12
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
21
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|8
|7
|72
|0
|22
|21
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
21
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|12
|9
|60
|1
|16
|21
|
H. Henry 85 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Henry
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
D. Harris 37 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|6
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Smith 81 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Smith
|4
|3
|10
|0
|7
|4
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parker 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-3
|0.0
|2
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DE
|L. Guy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 55 LB
|J. Uche
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
|J. Meyers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 50 MLB
|R. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
|P. Strong Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 41 DB
|B. Schooler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 24 SAF
|J. Bledsoe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
16
FPTS
|N. Folk
|5/5
|52
|1/1
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|40.8
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Smith 81 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|16.0
|32
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
20
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|20/41
|355
|2
|3
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Carter 32 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Carter
|7
|26
|0
|11
|9
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|5
|17
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
20
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
17
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|7
|6
|115
|0
|54
|17
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
25
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|10
|6
|79
|2
|27
|25
|
D. Mims 11 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Mims
|3
|2
|76
|0
|63
|9
|
M. Carter 32 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Carter
|7
|4
|35
|0
|17
|9
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|3
|
J. Smith 16 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
E. Moore 8 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 OLB
|C. Lawson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hardee 34 DB
|J. Hardee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
|Z. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 39 SS
|W. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
|B. Berrios
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
5
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/2
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|4
|47.0
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 68 yards from NE 35 to NYJ -3. B.Berrios to NYJ 18 for 21 yards (P.Strong - J.Bledsoe).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(14:56 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 23 for 5 yards (D.Godchaux; J.Bentley).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 23(14:19 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to Mi.Carter.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 23(14:16 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYJ 23(14:11 - 1st) B.Mann punts 22 yards to NYJ 45 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 45(14:05 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (D.Reed).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NE 45(14:02 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NYJ 46 for -1 yards (Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NE 46(13:23 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 48 for -2 yards (C.Lawson).
|Punt
4 & 13 - NE 48(12:49 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to NYJ 8 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 8(12:43 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to NYJ 9 for 1 yard (J.Mills - D.Godchaux).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 9(11:59 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter pushed ob at NYJ 13 for 4 yards (J.Uche).
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 13(11:23 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to T.Conklin pushed ob at NYJ 29 for 16 yards (J.Mills - D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(10:47 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Conklin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 29(10:43 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to NYJ 34 for 5 yards (D.Godchaux - M.Judon).
|+54 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 34(10:03 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass deep right to G.Wilson to NE 12 for 54 yards (J.Mills).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 12(9:14 - 1st) Z.Wilson left end to NE 10 for 2 yards (D.McCourty - J.Peppers).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYJ 10(8:30 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to Mi.Carter (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 10(8:23 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NYJ 10(8:17 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(8:14 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 39 for 14 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 39(7:39 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 34 for -5 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NE 34(6:57 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson pushed ob at NE 39 for 5 yards (Q.Williams).
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - NE 39(6:19 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to NYJ 45 for 16 yards (M.Carter).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(5:48 - 1st) R.Stevenson left tackle to NYJ 46 for -1 yards (C.Mosley - Qu.Williams). Penalty on NE - Illegal Formation - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NE 46(5:29 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - NE 46(5:23 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers ran ob at NYJ 33 for 13 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 33(4:43 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to NYJ 31 for 2 yards (M.Carter).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NE 31(4:05 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (C.Mosley; C.Lawson).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NE 28(3:21 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYJ 19 for 9 yards (C.Mosley).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 19(2:41 - 1st) D.Harris right guard pushed ob at NYJ 8 for 11 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NE 8(2:07 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 16 for -8 yards (N.Shepherd).
|-2 YD
2 & 16 - NE 16(1:25 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith to NYJ 18 for -2 yards (A.Gardner - S.Rankins).
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - NE 18(0:44 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to NYJ 13 for 5 yards (Qu.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NE 13(0:04 - 1st) N.Folk 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 48 for 23 yards (D.McCourty; J.Peppers).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(14:14 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson to NE 42 for 10 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(13:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter to NE 25 for 17 yards (R.McMillan). PENALTY on NE-J.Peppers - Unnecessary Roughness - 13 yards - enforced at NE 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 12(13:25 - 2nd) T.Johnson right guard to NE 8 for 4 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYJ 8(12:52 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left end to NE 8 for no gain (A.Phillips).
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 8(12:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to T.Conklin for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(12:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to R.Stevenson to NE 29 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - NE 29(11:27 - 2nd) D.Harris left end pushed ob at NE 27 for -2 yards (K.Alexander).
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - NE 27(10:54 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to R.Stevenson to NE 49 for 22 yards (J.Whitehead; K.Alexander).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 49(10:16 - 2nd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. M.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NE 49(10:11 - 2nd) D.Harris right tackle to 50 for 1 yard (J.Franklin-Myers).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NE 50(9:33 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep left intended for K.Bourne INTERCEPTED by M.Carter (B.Huff) at NYJ 24. M.Carter to NYJ 24 for no gain (J.Meyers).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(9:24 - 2nd) J.Robinson left tackle to NYJ 31 for 7 yards (J.Bentley; A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 31(8:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 33 for 2 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 33(8:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Moore (D.Wise).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 33(8:00 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 67 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback. PENALTY on NE-P.Strong - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 11 yards - enforced at NE 20.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 9(7:49 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 7 for -2 yards (A.Gardner).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - NE 7(7:08 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to D.Harris to NE 14 for 7 yards (C.Mosley).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NE 14(6:24 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles left end to NE 19 for 5 yards (C.Mosley). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Mosley - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NE 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 34(6:10 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 43 for 9 yards (M.Clemons). PENALTY on NE-C.Strange - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 19 - NE 25(5:48 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles left end pushed ob at NE 37 for 12 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 37(5:28 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith (C.Mosley).
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - NE 37(5:24 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Smith to NE 44 for 7 yards (M.Carter).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(4:37 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 48 for 4 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; Q.Williams).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - NE 48(4:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep right to H.Henry to NYJ 30 for 22 yards (M.Carter).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 30(3:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NE 35(3:11 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to T.Thornton.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - NE 35(3:06 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NYJ 22 for 13 yards (A.Gardner; L.Joyner).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NE 22(2:26 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NYJ 21 for 1 yard (N.Shepherd).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NE 21(2:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(1:55 - 2nd) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 25 for 4 yards (J.Peppers - D.Godchaux).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 25(1:21 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to T.Conklin pushed ob at NYJ 35 for 10 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(1:16 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 43 for 8 yards (Ma.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NYJ 43(0:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 43(0:48 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle intended for T.Johnson INTERCEPTED by J.Bentley at NYJ 47. J.Bentley to NYJ 40 for 7 yards (T.Johnson - B.Berrios).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(0:42 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson pushed ob at NYJ 25 for 15 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 25(0:37 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left intended for T.Thornton INTERCEPTED by M.Carter at NYJ 16. M.Carter for 84 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers - Roughing the Passer - 13 yards - enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 12(0:23 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right guard to NYJ 10 for 2 yards (C.Mosley). PENALTY on NE-C.Strange - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NE 22(0:18 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 22 for no gain (Q.Williams).
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - NE 22(0:13 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left tackle to NYJ 23 for -1 yards (C.Lawson).
|-1 YD
3 & 21 - NE 23(0:08 - 2nd) M.Jones right guard to NYJ 24 for -1 yards.
|Field Goal
4 & 22 - NE 24(0:05 - 2nd) N.Folk 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 43 yards from NYJ 35 to NE 22. J.Smith to NE 38 for 16 yards (W.Parks).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(14:56 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle pushed ob at NYJ 27 for 35 yards (C.Mosley).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(14:16 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to T.Thornton pushed ob at NYJ 14 for 13 yards (D.Reed).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 14(13:47 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to NYJ 5 for 9 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NE 5(13:03 - 3rd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson up the middle to NYJ 5 for no gain (K.Alexander; D.Reed).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NE 5(12:16 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers [Q.Williams].
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - NE 5(12:12 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(12:07 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 29(11:26 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 47 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(10:58 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass deep right to T.Conklin to NE 26 for 27 yards (D.McCourty; J.Bentley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(10:29 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left end to NE 27 for -1 yards (J.Peppers - J.Tavai).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NYJ 27(9:47 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to T.Conklin.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NYJ 27(9:38 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to B.Berrios.
|No Good
4 & 11 - NYJ 27(9:34 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35(9:29 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 41 for 6 yards (M.Carter).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - NE 41(9:05 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 48 for 7 yards (S.Thomas).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48(8:45 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to D.Harris to NYJ 44 for 8 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NE 44(8:24 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NYJ 39 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead; C.Mosley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(8:02 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NYJ 34 for 5 yards (S.Rankins).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NE 34(7:40 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to NYJ 27 for 7 yards (C.Mosley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(7:14 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Smith to NYJ 22 for 5 yards (C.Mosley).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NE 22(6:47 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to NYJ 21 for 1 yard (K.Alexander).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NE 21(6:07 - 3rd) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 31 for -10 yards (Q.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - NE 31(5:27 - 3rd) N.Folk 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 63 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 2. B.Berrios to NYJ 17 for 15 yards (B.Schooler).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(5:19 - 3rd) J.Robinson right guard to NYJ 18 for 1 yard (D.Godchaux). PENALTY on NYJ-N.Herbig - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at NYJ 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - NYJ 9(4:58 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson (M.Judon).
|No Gain
2 & 18 - NYJ 9(4:52 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - NYJ 9(4:43 - 3rd) T.Johnson up the middle to NYJ 11 for 2 yards (M.Wilson - M.Bryant).
|Punt
4 & 16 - NYJ 11(4:03 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 48 yards to NE 41 - Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones to NYJ 27 for 32 yards (M.Clemons).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(3:49 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 29 for -2 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - NE 29(3:27 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (M.Carter - J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 27(2:49 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left [Q.Williams].
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NE 27(2:43 - 3rd) N.Folk 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(2:29 - 3rd) D.Harris left end to NYJ 35 for 5 yards (D.Reed; N.Shepherd).
|Fumble
2 & 5 - NE 35(1:53 - 3rd) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 44 for -9 yards (J.Martin). FUMBLES (J.Martin) [J.Martin] - touched at NYJ 42 - recovered by NE-C.Strange at NYJ 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - NE 45(1:10 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to R.Stevenson to NYJ 39 for 6 yards (Qu.Williams; C.Mosley).
|Punt
4 & 9 - NE 39(0:35 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 39 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(0:27 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end to NYJ 22 for 2 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 22(15:00 - 4th) J.Robinson right guard to NYJ 24 for 2 yards (M.Wilson; M.Bryant).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 24(14:15 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson pushed ob at NYJ 32 for 8 yards (M.Bryant).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(13:38 - 4th) Mi.Carter left end pushed ob at NYJ 43 for 11 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(12:58 - 4th) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 46 for 3 yards (L.Guy).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 46(12:20 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYJ 46(12:13 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass deep right intended for T.Conklin INTERCEPTED by D.McCourty at NE 27. D.McCourty pushed ob at NYJ 37 for 36 yards (Z.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(11:58 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to NYJ 33 for 4 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NE 33(11:22 - 4th) R.Stevenson right end to NYJ 33 for no gain (S.Rankins).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 33(10:45 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to R.Stevenson.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NE 33(10:39 - 4th) N.Folk 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(10:35 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short middle to D.Mims to NYJ 38 for 13 yards (J.Peppers).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(9:57 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short left to C.Uzomah to NE 35 for 27 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(9:11 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to T.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 35(9:07 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYJ 35(9:00 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - NYJ 35(8:54 - 4th) PENALTY on NE-J.Uche - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NE 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NYJ 30(8:54 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to T.Conklin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 30(8:49 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NE 30(8:44 - 4th) M.Jones sacked at NE 29 for -1 yards (M.Clemons).
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - NE 29(7:59 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 36 for 7 yards (C.Mosley).
|Punt
4 & 4 - NE 36(7:15 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 43 yards to NYJ 21 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(7:09 - 4th) PENALTY on NYJ-G.Wilson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 21 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 16(7:09 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short middle to Mi.Carter to NYJ 22 for 6 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 22(6:47 - 4th) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 10 for -12 yards (L.Guy).
|+9 YD
3 & 21 - NYJ 10(6:00 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYJ 19 for 9 yards (M.Wilson; J.Peppers).
|Punt
4 & 12 - NYJ 19(5:25 - 4th) B.Mann punts 51 yards to NE 30 - Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones to NE 30 for no gain (J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(5:16 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 37 for 7 yards (K.Alexander).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - NE 37(4:42 - 4th) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 45 for 8 yards (A.Gardner - L.Joyner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(3:58 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 46 for 1 yard (D.Reed; Qu.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NE 46(3:53 - 4th) R.Stevenson right end to NE 49 for 3 yards (C.Mosley).
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - NE 49(3:46 - 4th) R.Stevenson left end to NE 47 for -2 yards (M.Carter - Q.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 8 - NE 47(3:42 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 41 yards to NYJ 12 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 12(3:35 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass deep right to D.Mims to NE 25 for 63 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(2:59 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(2:53 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short middle to J.Smith to NE 2 for 23 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYJ 2(2:25 - 4th) Z.Wilson sacked at NE 9 for -7 yards (J.Uche).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYJ 9(2:04 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to Mi.Carter.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 9(1:56 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) B.Mann kicks onside 8 yards from NYJ 35 to NYJ 43. J.Peppers (didn't try to advance) to NYJ 43 for no gain.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(1:50 - 4th) M.Jones kneels to NYJ 45 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - NE 45(1:09 - 4th) M.Jones kneels to NYJ 47 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - NE 47(0:32 - 4th) M.Jones kneels to NYJ 49 for -2 yards.
