|
|
|CHI
|DAL
Prescott, Parsons rumble, stumble to 49-29 win over Bears
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday.
Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three TDs with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a right knee injury as the Cowboys (6-2) made it 2-for-2 in a four-game stretch against the NFC North.
Justin Fields rallied the Bears (3-5) within five after trailing 28-7, but they had already given the momentum back when the young quarterback leapt into the wrong kind of Chicago lore.
David Montgomery fumbled in the open field after a catch in the third quarter, and Parsons fell on the loose ball. Instead of touching Parsons down, Fields jumped over him.
The star linebacker got up, took off at the urging of teammates, stumbled toward the goal line and rolled over in the end zone on the 36-yard return. Officials didn't even stop the game for a review.
The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions for the first time since 2014, two years before Prescott and Elliott arrived as dynamic rookies leading the team to the top seed in the NFC.
Prescott opened the scoring with a 7-yard run on a nifty play design by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Prescott's two TD passes, including one to CeeDee Lamb, came on either side of Pollard's first score.
Fields threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score. His 10-yard toss to Cole Kmet got Chicago back within 13 after his gaffe on Parsons put Dallas up 42-23.
Pollard answered with a 54-yard touchdown to get the lead back to 20 and keep the Bears from rallying despite their fourth 200-yard rushing game of the season (240).
Khalil Herbert, whose had what appeared to be a third-quarter fumble overturned on review to help Chicago to stay close, finished with 99 yards and a TD. Fields added 60 and Montgomery 53.
Prescott was 21 of 27 for 250 yards with an interception in his second game back after missing five with a fractured right thumb. Pollard tied his career highs in yards and carries (14).
MAYBE NEXT TIME, ROOKIE
Malik Davis appeared to have an 11-yard touchdown catch in the undrafted rookie running back's NFL debut for the Cowboys. It was overturned on review, and Prescott's second TD pass was a 1-yarder to tight end Jake Ferguson instead. Ferguson and Dalton Schultz followed with quite the roping celebration.
INJURIES
Dallas LB Anthony Barr injured his left hamstring pursuing Fields on a first-half run, and rookie fifth-round pick Damone Clark replaced him. Clark was making his NFL debut seven months after spinal fusion surgery.
UP NEXT
Bears: Miami at home next Sunday.
Cowboys: Open week before trip to Green Bay on Nov. 13.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:04
|23:56
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|15
|9
|Passing
|4
|15
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|9-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|371
|442
|Total Plays
|71
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|240
|200
|Rush Attempts
|43
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|131
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|18-24
|21-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.8
|2-71.0
|Return Yards
|52
|36
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-6 -67%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|131
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|240
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|371
|TOTAL YDS
|442
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
30
FPTS
|J. Fields
|17/23
|151
|2
|0
|30
|
T. Siemian 15 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Siemian
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
15
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|16
|99
|1
|36
|15
|
J. Fields 1 QB
30
FPTS
|J. Fields
|8
|60
|1
|15
|30
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|15
|53
|0
|10
|8
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
4
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|33
|0
|18
|4
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|5
|5
|70
|0
|36
|12
|
N. Harry 8 WR
10
FPTS
|N. Harry
|2
|2
|24
|1
|17
|10
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|3
|3
|22
|0
|13
|8
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|5
|4
|18
|0
|12
|5
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
9
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|2
|2
|11
|1
|10
|9
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
4
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|7-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Scales 48 LS
|P. Scales
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
5
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|4
|50.8
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
4
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
29
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|21/27
|250
|2
|1
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
33
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|14
|131
|3
|54
|33
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
29
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|5
|34
|1
|25
|29
|
M. Davis 34 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Davis
|8
|23
|0
|8
|5
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|7
|5
|77
|1
|22
|18
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
13
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|7
|6
|74
|0
|30
|13
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|6
|4
|49
|0
|17
|8
|
M. Davis 34 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|5
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
33
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|33
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
3
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 33 LB
|D. Clark
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 34 RB
|M. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Overton 45 LS
|M. Overton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
|P. Hendershot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
7
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|2
|71.0
|0
|83
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|2
|7.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 29 for 4 yards (K.Vildor).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(14:39 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 33 for 4 yards (A.Watts).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 33(14:16 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 42 for 9 yards (J.Brisker).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(13:54 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to CHI 49 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|-5 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 49(13:27 - 1st) T.Pollard right end to DAL 46 for -5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - DAL 46(12:50 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to CHI 43 for 11 yards (K.Vildor).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 43(12:21 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 43 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 48(12:13 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to CHI 31 for 17 yards (E.Jackson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(11:39 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard ran ob at CHI 15 for 16 yards (E.Jackson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 15(11:06 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to CHI 7 for 8 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DAL 7(10:29 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to M.Gallup.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - DAL 7(10:23 - 1st) D.Prescott left end for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 25(10:18 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CHI 25(10:11 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Pettis to CHI 31 for 6 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on CHI-D.Pettis - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 25 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - CHI 15(9:54 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 16 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - CHI 16(9:09 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Montgomery to CHI 25 for 9 yards (D.Fowler).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CHI 25(8:38 - 1st) T.Gill punts 44 yards to DAL 31 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(8:31 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to P.Hendershot pushed ob at DAL 42 for 11 yards (E.Jackson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(8:09 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to 50 for 8 yards (N.Morrow).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 50(7:47 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to P.Hendershot to CHI 46 for 4 yards (J.Brisker).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(7:22 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to CHI 39 for 7 yards (E.Jackson; J.Sanborn).
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 39(7:01 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to CHI 22 for 17 yards (K.Gordon - E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 22(6:37 - 1st) C.Lamb right end to CHI 21 for 1 yard (N.Morrow - A.Watts).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 21(5:59 - 1st) M.Davis left tackle to CHI 21 for no gain (Ju.Jones).
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 21(5:24 - 1st) D.Prescott pass deep middle to C.Lamb for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 25(5:19 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 25 for no gain (L.Vander Esch; C.Watkins).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 25(4:45 - 1st) V.Jones right end pushed ob at CHI 43 for 18 yards (A.Barr).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 43(4:13 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis pushed ob at CHI 47 for 4 yards (D.Wilson).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 47(3:44 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to DAL 38 for 15 yards (J.Kearse; D.Bland).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(3:02 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to DAL 32 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHI 32(2:20 - 1st) J.Fields up the middle to DAL 32 for no gain (J.Kearse).
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 32(1:38 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 18 for 14 yards (D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 18(1:09 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to DAL 14 for 4 yards (C.Watkins; L.Vander Esch).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 14(0:34 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to DAL 10 for 4 yards (C.Watkins).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 10(15:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to DAL 6 for 4 yards (A.Barr; L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 6(14:23 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to DAL 3 for 3 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 3(13:45 - 2nd) J.Fields left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(13:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 31 for 6 yards (J.Brisker; T.Gipson).
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 31(13:13 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 48 for 17 yards (E.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(12:42 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (K.Gordon).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 50(12:05 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to CHI 43 for 7 yards (K.Vildor).
|+25 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 43(11:29 - 2nd) D.Prescott up the middle pushed ob at CHI 18 for 25 yards (E.Jackson).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 18(10:56 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(10:50 - 2nd) K.Herbert right tackle to CHI 26 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHI 26(10:21 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 20 for -6 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CHI 20(9:39 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis to CHI 20 for no gain. PENALTY on CHI-D.Pettis - Illegal Forward Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 20.
|Punt
4 & 20 - CHI 15(9:32 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 52 yards to DAL 33 - Center-P.Scales. K.Turpin to DAL 46 for 13 yards (P.Scales; Ja.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 46(9:23 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 46(9:18 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to DAL 48 for 2 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 48(8:44 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to CHI 37 for 15 yards (K.Gordon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 37(8:19 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right [T.Gipson].
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 37(8:13 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to CHI 15 for 22 yards (E.Jackson; K.Vildor).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 15(7:37 - 2nd) D.Prescott left end to CHI 11 for 4 yards (E.Jackson).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 11(7:04 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Davis for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Davis pushed ob at CHI 1 for 10 yards (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 1(6:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:48 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 26 for 1 yard (J.Hankins).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 26(6:16 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end to CHI 32 for 6 yards (C.Golston; M.Parsons).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CHI 32(5:28 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Pettis. PENALTY on DAL-D.Fowler - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 32 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(5:23 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end pushed ob at CHI 41 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 41(4:52 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end to CHI 42 for 1 yard (T.Diggs; M.Parsons).
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 42(4:07 - 2nd) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 45 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - CHI 45(3:28 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 47 for 2 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 47(2:45 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to V.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 47(2:37 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown pushed ob at DAL 47 for 6 yards (D.Bland).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 47(2:04 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 38 for 9 yards (A.Barr).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(1:55 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to N.Harry to DAL 31 for 7 yards (D.Bland; K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 31(1:24 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to DAL 27 for 4 yards (J.Hankins).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 27(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-D.Pettis - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 27 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - CHI 32(0:57 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left intended for D.Pettis INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at DAL 11. T.Diggs to DAL 45 for 34 yards (M.Schofield). PENALTY on DAL-C.Golston - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 32 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 17(0:45 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep middle to N.Harry for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(0:40 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass deep middle intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by E.Jackson at DAL 45. E.Jackson to DAL 24 for 21 yards (P.Hendershot).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 24(0:28 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to D.Pettis (D.Bland) [O.Odighizuwa].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CHI 24(0:21 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown (A.Brown) [M.Parsons]. PENALTY on DAL-D.Armstrong - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 24 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 19(0:15 - 2nd) J.Fields left end to DAL 18 for 1 yard (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHI 18(0:11 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to DAL 18 for no gain (D.Armstrong; O.Odighizuwa).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CHI 18(0:03 - 2nd) C.Santos 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 28 for 3 yards (J.Kearse; D.Clark).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 28(14:23 - 3rd) K.Herbert left end ran ob at CHI 32 for 4 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CHI 32(13:52 - 3rd) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 32 for no gain (Q.Bohanna).
|Punt
4 & 3 - CHI 32(13:24 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 62 yards to DAL 6 - Center-P.Scales - downed by CHI-J.Blackwell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 6(13:12 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 6 for no gain (J.Brisker).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 6(12:49 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 12 for 6 yards (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 12(12:15 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (J.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 12(12:12 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 59 yards to CHI 29 - Center-M.Overton. D.Pettis ran ob at CHI 38 for 9 yards (M.Overton).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(12:01 - 3rd) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 38 for no gain (J.Kearse). FUMBLES (J.Kearse) - RECOVERED by DAL-L.Vander Esch at CHI 37. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 39 for 1 yard (J.Kearse).
|+36 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 39(11:50 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney pushed ob at DAL 25 for 36 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(11:11 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to DAL 19 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 19(10:34 - 3rd) K.Herbert left guard to DAL 12 for 7 yards (D.Clark; L.Vander Esch).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 12(9:48 - 3rd) K.Herbert up the middle for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:42 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Fields is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:42 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 26 for 1 yard (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 26(9:10 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz (D.Robinson).
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 26(9:06 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass deep middle to D.Schultz to CHI 44 for 30 yards (J.Brisker). Penalty on CHI-D.Robinson - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44(8:45 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to CHI 30 for 14 yards (K.Vildor).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(8:09 - 3rd) K.Turpin left end pushed ob at CHI 19 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 19(7:37 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to CHI 7 for 12 yards (E.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 7(6:55 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger. Injury Update: Anthony Barr has a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:51 - 3rd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 14 for -11 yards (D.Fowler).
|+10 YD
2 & 21 - CHI 14(6:15 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 24 for 10 yards (D.Clark; D.Wilson).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - CHI 24(5:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-T.Wesco - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 24 - No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - CHI 19(5:17 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 32 for 13 yards (L.Vander Esch). FUMBLES (L.Vander Esch) - RECOVERED by DAL-M.Parsons at CHI 36. M.Parsons for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(5:00 - 3rd) J.Fields right end pushed ob at DAL 34 for 41 yards (D.Clark). PENALTY on CHI-C.Kmet - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 31.
|+15 YD
1 & 14 - CHI 21(4:34 - 3rd) V.Jones left end to CHI 36 for 15 yards (T.Diggs).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 36(3:55 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 39 for 3 yards (N.Gallimore; D.Clark).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CHI 39(3:16 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to E.St. Brown (T.Diggs).
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 39(3:07 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney pushed ob at DAL 44 for 17 yards (T.Diggs).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(2:39 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to DAL 36 for 8 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|-4 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 36(2:04 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end to DAL 40 for -4 yards (J.Kearse).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 40(1:25 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to DAL 30 for 10 yards (D.Wilson - D.Clark). DAL-J.Kearse was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 30(0:52 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end pushed ob at DAL 21 for 9 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on CHI-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 30 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - CHI 40(0:35 - 3rd) K.Herbert up the middle to DAL 27 for 13 yards (J.Kearse).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 27(15:00 - 4th) K.Herbert up the middle to DAL 28 for -1 yards (D.Wilson).
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 28(14:18 - 4th) J.Fields right end ran ob at DAL 16 for 12 yards (D.Wilson). DAL-D.Wilson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 16(14:06 - 4th) K.Herbert left end pushed ob at DAL 10 for 6 yards (T.Diggs). DAL-J.Kearse was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 10(13:45 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:40 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Fields pass to D.Mooney is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to DAL 0. K.Turpin to DAL 21 for 21 yards (T.Ebner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 21(13:35 - 4th) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 23 for 2 yards (T.Gipson; J.Sanborn).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 23(12:56 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 37 for 14 yards (E.Jackson; J.Brisker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(12:11 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 39 for 2 yards (A.Watts).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 39(11:29 - 4th) M.Davis right end to DAL 46 for 7 yards (R.Smith).
|+54 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 46(10:46 - 4th) T.Pollard left end for 54 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 63 yards from DAL 35 to CHI 2. V.Jones to CHI 24 for 22 yards (M.Davis).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 24(10:29 - 4th) K.Herbert up the middle pushed ob at DAL 40 for 36 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 40(9:51 - 4th) K.Herbert up the middle to DAL 38 for 2 yards (D.Fowler).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 38(9:14 - 4th) K.Herbert up the middle to DAL 35 for 3 yards (D.Fowler - N.Gallimore). Injury Update: Donovan Wilson has cramps; his return is questionable
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CHI 35(8:45 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to N.Harry [D.Fowler]. PENALTY on DAL-A.Brown - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at DAL 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 29(8:41 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 29(8:34 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at DAL 35 for -6 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+12 YD
3 & 16 - CHI 35(7:53 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to D.Pettis ran ob at DAL 23 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - CHI 23(7:22 - 4th) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery up the middle to DAL 17 for 6 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 17(6:47 - 4th) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Kmet to DAL 16 for 1 yard (M.Parsons).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHI 16(6:08 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at DAL 18 for -2 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CHI 18(5:24 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to V.Jones (D.Fowler). Fowler batted the ball down in the backfield
|+2 YD
4 & 11 - CHI 18(5:20 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to D.Pettis to DAL 16 for 2 yards (J.Kearse).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(5:12 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to DAL 19 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DAL 19(5:08 - 4th) M.Davis left tackle to DAL 19 for no gain (A.Blackson; J.Thomas).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - DAL 19(5:03 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Davis ran ob at DAL 27 for 8 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 27(4:58 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 27 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 22(4:58 - 4th) M.Davis left tackle to DAL 27 for 5 yards (D.Robinson).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 27(4:51 - 4th) M.Davis right tackle to DAL 25 for -2 yards (A.Blackson; R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DAL 25(4:08 - 4th) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 17 for -8 yards (J.Brisker).
|Punt
4 & 20 - DAL 17(3:28 - 4th) B.Anger punts 83 yards to end zone - Center-M.Overton - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(3:17 - 4th) T.Ebner left tackle to CHI 23 for 3 yards (M.Parsons).
|-8 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 23(2:43 - 4th) T.Ebner right end to CHI 15 for -8 yards (D.Fowler).
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - CHI 15(2:00 - 4th) T.Siemian pass short left to V.Jones to CHI 20 for 5 yards (T.Diggs; L.Gifford).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CHI 20(1:31 - 4th) T.Gill punts 45 yards to DAL 35 - Center-P.Scales. K.Turpin to DAL 37 for 2 yards (Ja.Jones).
-
TEN
HOU
7
3
2nd 0:31 CBS
-
NYG
SEA
0
7
2nd 6:37 FOX
-
SF
LAR
7
14
2nd 2:29 FOX
-
WAS
IND
7
3
2nd 2:35 FOX
-
GB
BUF
0
047 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
CIN
CLE
0
045 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
TB
27
22
Final AMZN
-
DEN
JAC
21
17
Final ESP+
-
ARI
MIN
26
34
Final FOX
-
CAR
ATL
34
37
Final/OT FOX
-
CHI
DAL
29
49
Final FOX
-
LV
NO
0
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
DET
31
27
Final CBS
-
NE
NYJ
22
17
Final CBS
-
PIT
PHI
13
35
Final CBS