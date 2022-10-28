|
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons.
Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most.
But that NFC championship game victory by the Rams last January meant nothing when San Francisco routed LA yet again four weeks ago. It means even less this Sunday before the Rams' second meeting of the season - and fourth meeting of 2022 - with the 49ers, who have won a whopping seven consecutive regular-season games against Los Angeles.
Even the Rams' only victory over the 49ers since 2018 was hardly convincing: San Francisco had to blow a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and Niners safety Jaquiski Tartt had to drop a surefire late interception while the Rams surged into the Super Bowl.
With fresh optimism after their bye week, the Rams (3-3) are hoping this will be the week they finally break through in decisive fashion against the 49ers (3-4), who have lost two straight and have beaten only one team other than Los Angeles since Week 2.
''What's happened in the past isn't any of my concern, other than this week and being here right now,'' Rams coach Sean McVay said. ''I like the look in our guys' eyes.''
This latest meeting is even more difficult for the Rams because they took yet another loss to the 49ers only last week - and now they've got to face the star veteran acquisition who went to San Francisco instead of Los Angeles.
Christian McCaffrey will play his second game for the 49ers after they outbid the Rams for the prolific running back in discussions with Carolina. Los Angeles' dismal ground game could have used McCaffrey, who also played against the Rams' defense in their most recent game, a victory over the Panthers two weeks ago.
Two of the NFL's most aggressive front offices went head-to-head for McCaffrey, and the Niners are grateful they won for two reasons.
''It seems like a lot of these situations end up where it's us against them in these things,'' 49ers general manager John Lynch said. ''And I'm sure glad he's here and not there.''
The Rams are intimately familiar with the 49ers' versatile offense, yet defensive coordinator Raheem Morris doesn't take any comfort from that knowledge, his recent game-planning for McCaffrey, or the injury absence of Deebo Samuel, who romped through LA's defense for a 57-yard TD catch four weeks ago.
''This team, they do what they do,'' Morris said of the Niners. ''Will (McCaffrey) bring some different wrinkles? There's no doubt. ... That just adds another dynamic player to their offense.''
DOMINANT D
San Francisco's dominant defense was exposed last week, allowing six touchdowns in a span of seven drives in a loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Niners allowed 9.12 yards per play in the game, their worst mark in a game since 1965 and 5 yards more per play than they allowed in the first six games. Kansas City exploited the aggressiveness of San Francisco's pass rushers to generate some big plays on screen passes and jet sweeps, but the Niners see no need to alter philosophies based on how they played last week.
''We're not going to change what we do after one game,'' defensive end Nick Bosa said. ''There's a few plays where they got us on a couple of things. But we've been pretty good for a while.''
PROTECTING STAFFORD
The Niners sacked Matthew Stafford seven times in their 24-9 win four weeks ago, and their defensive line's dominance has been a significant factor in just about every victory in this streak. But Arik Armstead hasn't played on the Niners' line since the first win over LA, and is out again this weekend with injuries.
The Rams' offensive line health has improved marginally, with center Brian Allen back in the lineup Sunday after missing five games. Alaric Jackson, the undrafted free agent taking over at left tackle for the Rams, will get a serious test from the Niners' remaining pass rushers.
ROAD-FIELD ADVANTAGE
The Niners typically have a good contingent of fans at road games. That is especially true in Inglewood, where their red-clad supporters forced the Rams into using a silent count during a Week 18 victory last season that sent San Francisco to the playoffs.
''It was one of the coolest things I've seen in sports,'' coach Kyle Shanahan said. ''Home-field advantage is a big deal in the NFL because of crowd noise, and when you don't have to worry about that as much on the road, it's huge. And when you actually can get the crowd noise, it doesn't happen very much, but it's a big deal.''
GETTING HELP
The Rams' inconsistent offense will finally get Van Jefferson back in its lineup after the receiver had knee surgery early in training camp.
Jefferson started 21 games and served as a dependable No. 3 option for the Super Bowl champions' roster, and the Rams have missed him while struggling even to establish newcomer Allen Robinson as a No. 2 threat behind Cooper Kupp.
''The juice that he brings is pretty special, so I'm glad to have him back in the huddle,'' Kupp said of Jefferson.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:56
|30:04
|1st Downs
|22
|16
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|368
|223
|Total Plays
|52
|56
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|56
|Rush Attempts
|23
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|257
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|22-26
|22-33
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-8
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|5-50.6
|Return Yards
|100
|50
|Punts - Returns
|3-34
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-66
|2-50
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|223
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|21/25
|235
|2
|0
|21
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
41
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|1/1
|34
|1
|0
|41
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
41
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|18
|94
|1
|25
|41
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|4
|14
|0
|12
|5
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|1
|3
|0
|3
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
20
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|6
|6
|81
|1
|34
|20
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|1
|1
|56
|0
|56
|6
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
41
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|9
|8
|55
|1
|14
|41
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
12
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|5
|3
|39
|1
|23
|12
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|5
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Kroft 47 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Kroft
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|5-7
|1.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 48 ILB
|O. Burks
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 1 CB
|J. Ward
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Thomas 20 CB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
7
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/1
|29
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|3
|41.0
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|33.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|11.3
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|22/33
|187
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Rivers 30 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Rivers
|8
|21
|0
|5
|7
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|4
|16
|0
|6
|4
|
M. Brown 41 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Brown
|5
|10
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
22
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|2
|10
|0
|5
|22
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|2
|-1
|1
|1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
22
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|12
|8
|79
|1
|23
|22
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|7
|5
|54
|0
|23
|10
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|6
|2
|15
|0
|10
|3
|
R. Rivers 30 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Rivers
|4
|4
|15
|0
|7
|7
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|4
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|4-5
|2.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
2
FPTS
|M. Gay
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|5
|50.6
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to LAR 0. R.Yeast to LAR 29 for 29 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 29(14:54 - 1st) R.Rivers up the middle to LAR 29 for no gain (S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 29(14:18 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - LAR 29(14:14 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to R.Rivers to LAR 27 for -2 yards (O.Burks).
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 27(13:19 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 46 yards to SF 27 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(13:11 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Wilson to SF 36 for 9 yards (E.Jones; L.Floyd).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - SF 36(12:33 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 41 for 5 yards (T.Rapp).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 41(11:49 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to SF 45 for 4 yards (N.Scott; L.Floyd).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - SF 45(11:13 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at LAR 44 for 11 yards (B.Wagner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 44(10:34 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to LAR 43 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 43(9:51 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to R.McCloud (N.Scott).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 43(9:44 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle (J.Ramsey) [L.Floyd].
|Punt
4 & 9 - SF 43(9:38 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 31 yards to LAR 12 - Center-T.Pepper - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 12(9:30 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to C.Kupp to LAR 32 for 20 yards (D.Lenoir).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32(8:46 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson to LAR 38 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 38(8:05 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 42 for 4 yards (C.Ward).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(7:25 - 1st) R.Rivers up the middle to LAR 46 for 4 yards (T.Hufanga; C.Omenihu).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 46(6:39 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to SF 44 for 10 yards (J.Ward; F.Warner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(5:55 - 1st) R.Rivers right tackle to SF 43 for 1 yard (K.Hyder).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 43(5:13 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to R.Rivers pushed ob at SF 37 for 6 yards (C.Ward). SF-C.Ward was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 37(4:35 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to SF 34 for 3 yards (F.Warner; J.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 34(3:58 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (O.Burks).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 34(3:51 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to SF 33 for 1 yard (N.Bosa - F.Warner).
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - LAR 33(3:13 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep right to Al.Robinson ran ob at SF 10 for 23 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 10(2:36 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson to SF 4 for 6 yards (A.Thomas).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LAR 4(1:54 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek. PENALTY on SF-A.Thomas - Defensive Holding - 2 yards - enforced at SF 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAR 2(1:49 - 1st) M.Brown left guard to SF 2 for no gain (O.Burks; F.Warner).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAR 2(1:05 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LAR 2(1:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Al.Robinson. PENALTY on SF-C.Ward - Defensive Pass Interference - 1 yard - enforced at SF 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAR 1(0:57 - 1st) T.Nsekhe reported in as eligible. M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to Al.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAR 1(0:54 - 1st) M.Brown up the middle to SF 1 for no gain (F.Warner - N.Bosa).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LAR 1(0:16 - 1st) M.Stafford scrambles right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 63 yards from LAR 35 to SF 2. R.McCloud to SF 29 for 27 yards (J.Gervase).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 29(0:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-T.Williams - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 29 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - SF 24(0:01 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 33 for 9 yards (T.Rapp).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - SF 33(15:00 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey right tackle to SF 32 for -1 yards (A.Donald).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - SF 32(14:20 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to SF 41 for 9 yards (T.Lewis - T.Hill).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SF 41(13:42 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to LAR 36 for 23 yards (T.Rapp; J.Ramsey).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(13:02 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to LAR 34 for 2 yards (E.Jones; L.Floyd).
|+34 YD
2 & 8 - SF 34(12:17 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey pass deep right to B.Aiyuk for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(12:10 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to R.Rivers to LAR 32 for 7 yards (T.Hufanga - F.Warner).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 32(11:29 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 34 for 2 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 34(10:57 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek to LAR 44 for 10 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(10:10 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Henderson to SF 49 for 7 yards (O.Burks).
|+23 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 49(9:30 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep left to C.Kupp to SF 26 for 23 yards (D.Lenoir).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26(8:43 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at SF 21 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 21(8:03 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to R.Rivers to SF 17 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 17(7:21 - 2nd) R.Rivers right tackle to SF 16 for 1 yard (T.Hufanga - H.Ridgeway).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 16(6:41 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to C.Kupp for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 68 yards from LAR 35 to SF -3. R.McCloud to SF 36 for 39 yards (D.Durant).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(6:28 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to SF 31 for -5 yards (E.Jones). Penalty on SF-A.Banks - Illegal Block Above the Waist - declined.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - SF 31(6:07 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to R.McCloud to SF 42 for 11 yards (T.Rapp). PENALTY on LA-T.Rapp - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at SF 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 43(5:43 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to LAR 42 for 1 yard (L.Floyd - E.Jones). PENALTY on LA-J.Hollins - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 43 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - SF 38(5:17 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to LAR 32 for 6 yards (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 32(4:39 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at LAR 36 for -4 yards (L.Floyd).
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - SF 36(3:54 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to LAR 24 for 12 yards (B.Wagner - E.Jones).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SF 24(3:09 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo up the middle to LAR 21 for 3 yards (G.Gaines - A.Donald).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21(2:29 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey right tackle to LAR 8 for 13 yards (T.Rapp; J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SF 8(2:00 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey right tackle to LAR 8 for no gain (A.Donald - L.Floyd).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SF 8(1:14 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at LAR 12 for -4 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SF 12(1:07 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to LAR 5 for 7 yards (B.Wagner). FUMBLES (B.Wagner) - touched at LAR 3 - recovered by SF-G.Kittle at LAR 3. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to C.McCaffrey (B.Wagner).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - SF 12(1:04 - 2nd) R.Gould 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:00 - 2nd) R.Rivers left tackle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(0:19 - 2nd) R.Rivers right guard to LAR 32 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle ran ob at 50 for 25 yards (D.Kendrick; N.Scott).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 50(14:24 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to LAR 49 for 1 yard (N.Scott; L.Floyd).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 49(13:38 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 49(13:34 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 47 for -4 yards (G.Gaines).
|Punt
4 & 13 - SF 47(12:54 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to LAR 10 - Center-T.Pepper - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 10(12:46 - 3rd) M.Hoecht reported in as eligible. R.Rivers right guard to LAR 15 for 5 yards (O.Burks; F.Warner).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 15(12:02 - 3rd) C.Kupp left end pushed ob at LAR 20 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 20(11:20 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 20(11:14 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 25 for 5 yards (K.Givens; H.Ridgeway).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 25(10:31 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to LAR 38 for 13 yards (T.Hufanga) [F.Warner].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 38(9:50 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 38(9:45 - 3rd) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 42 for 4 yards (F.Warner - T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 42(9:01 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp [N.Bosa].
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 42(8:56 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to SF 4 - Center-M.Orzech. R.McCloud to SF 12 for 8 yards (C.Rozeboom).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 12(8:45 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to T.Kroft to SF 18 for 6 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - SF 18(8:03 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 29 for 11 yards (N.Scott).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29(7:23 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 32 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey; T.Rapp). FUMBLES (J.Ramsey) - recovered by SF-R.McCloud at SF 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - SF 34(6:36 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to SF 48 for 14 yards (B.Wagner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48(5:50 - 3rd) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 49 for 1 yard (A.Donald; B.Wagner).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - SF 49(5:12 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Wilson to LAR 39 for 12 yards (N.Scott - J.Ramsey).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 39(4:31 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at LAR 28 for 11 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 28(4:15 - 3rd) J.Wilson left tackle to LAR 16 for 12 yards (J.Ramsey).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16(3:28 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to LAR 17 for -1 yards (As.Robinson).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - SF 17(2:47 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to LAR 9 for 8 yards (E.Jones).
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - SF 9(1:58 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:51 - 3rd) R.Rivers right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (C.Omenihu; C.Ward).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAR 28(1:08 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAR 28(1:05 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 19 for -9 yards (F.Warner).
|Punt
4 & 16 - LAR 19(0:27 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 50 yards to SF 31 - Center-M.Orzech. R.McCloud to SF 42 for 11 yards (N.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 42(0:15 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at SF 49 for 7 yards (E.Jones). PENALTY on LA-E.Jones - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at SF 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(15:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to LAR 31 for 5 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SF 31(14:19 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey to LAR 27 for 4 yards (L.Floyd - As.Robinson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SF 27(13:36 - 4th) J.Wilson right guard to LAR 25 for 2 yards (L.Floyd - A.Donald).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(12:51 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle pushed ob at LAR 1 for 24 yards (T.Rapp).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SF 1(12:11 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(12:07 - 4th) C.Kupp right end pushed ob at LAR 30 for 5 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAR 30(11:28 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to Al.Robinson (F.Warner).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 30(11:23 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to LAR 36 for 6 yards (T.Hufanga) [C.Omenihu]. PENALTY on LA-Al.Robinson - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 21(10:49 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 21(10:44 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Henderson pushed ob at LAR 28 for 7 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAR 28(10:00 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAR 28(9:55 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 45 yards to SF 27 - Center-M.Orzech - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(9:47 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 30 for 3 yards (A.Donald).
|+56 YD
2 & 7 - SF 30(9:08 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to R.Dwelley to LAR 14 for 56 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 14(8:19 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right tackle to LAR 12 for 2 yards (E.Jones; N.Scott).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SF 12(7:34 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right end to LAR 7 for 5 yards (G.Gaines; N.Scott).
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - SF 7(6:48 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to LAR 0. B.Powell to LAR 21 for 21 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 21(6:37 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 26 for 5 yards (O.Burks).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAR 26(6:16 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 15 for -11 yards (N.Bosa).
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - LAR 15(5:35 - 4th) D.Henderson left end to LAR 21 for 6 yards (F.Warner; O.Burks).
|Punt
4 & 10 - LAR 21(4:55 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 58 yards to SF 21 - Center-M.Orzech. R.McCloud to SF 36 for 15 yards (C.Rozeboom; J.Hummel).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(4:43 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 39 for 3 yards (J.Hollins).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SF 39(3:59 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 42 for 3 yards (As.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SF 42(3:16 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 42 for no gain (A.Donald).
|Punt
4 & 4 - SF 42(2:32 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 49 yards to LAR 9 - Center-T.Pepper. B.Powell to LAR 9 for no gain (S.Womack).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 9(2:24 - 4th) M.Brown left tackle to LAR 13 for 4 yards (S.Ebukam; J.Ward).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 13(2:00 - 4th) M.Brown left tackle to LAR 15 for 2 yards (O.Burks).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 15(1:18 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 21 for 6 yards (F.Warner). LA-C.Kupp was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 21(1:02 - 4th) M.Brown left tackle to LAR 25 for 4 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 25(0:28 - 4th) M.Stafford kneels to LAR 23 for -2 yards.
