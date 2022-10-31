|
|
|GB
|BUF
Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay's secondary as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win Sunday night over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers.
Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. He then burned Green Bay with six catches for 108 yards and a 26-yard touchdown.
The only time Diggs was stopped was late in the first half, when the NFL's concussion spotter pulled him from the game after it appeared he might have sustained a head injury following a 53-yard catch. After being evaluated, Diggs emerged from the blue medical tent and could be seen mouthing to teammates that he bit his tongue.
Quarterback Josh Allen praised Diggs' intensity, to a degree.
''That's Stef. He shows up and shows that every single game. We're lucky to have him. The type of leader that he is, the type of energy that he brings to our sideline is second to none,'' Allen said. ''Obviously, there's times where we don't need it. But again, I think it's always a positive when you have to tell guys to calm down instead of to hype up.''
Otherwise, the AFC-leading Bills (6-1) never trailed in winning their fourth straight and matching their best start to a season since 1993.
Allen was far more unhappy with how he closed the game in throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter in allowing the Packers to cut into Buffalo's lead.
''I have a concern with making stupid decisions,'' he said. ''I know we won. I'm happy that we won ... but a lot to learn from.''
Allen finished 13 of 25 for 218 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He added 49 yards rushing, including a powerful 20-yard gain on third-and-14 to set up his 1-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox that opened the scoring.
Diggs' TD early in the second quarter made it 14-0, and the Bills led 24-7 at the half. Isaiah McKenzie scored on a 7-yard sweep, and Diggs had a 53-yard catch that set up Tyler Bass' 42-yard field goal as time expired.
Rodgers, the four-time MVP, was unable to will the Packers to victory after he called out teammates, cited too many mental errors and shared the blame following a 23-21 loss at Washington.
Rodgers' message following this loss was more understated this time.
''I think the most important thing is to take a beat. After a frustration like this, the last thing you want is to respond in emotion,'' he said. ''So take a beat, let it sit. There's not a whole lot to say after the game that is really going to spark the team, I don't think.''
The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers dropped to 3-5. The four-game skid is the second-longest under Rodgers and the team's worst since 2016. Green Bay hasn't been 3-5 since 2006, Brett Favre's second-to-last season.
Rodgers finished 19 of 30 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was limited by an injury-depleted group of receivers. Green Bay was already missing veterans Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb (ankle), and then lost Christian Watson to a concussion in the first quarter.
Rookie Romeo Doubs had a 19-yard TD catch in the second quarter, and fellow rookie Samori Toure caught a 37-yard TD pass - the second catch of his career - with 6:32 remaining.
The lack of a downfield threat - especially after the Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas this offseason - remains a concern for Rodgers.
''We're going to have to push the ball down the field in order to win in this league,'' said Rodgers, who completed just three passes beyond 20 yards.
The only thing Rodgers beat was the point spread. Green Bay came in as a 10 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, the most in the quarterback's 15 years as a starter.
Aaron Jones rushed for 143 yards as the Packers leaned on their running game.
Discipline continued being an issue for the Packers after they were penalized a season-high nine times against the Commanders. This time, they were flagged eight times for 58 yards, with linebacker Quay Walker ejected after he tumbled into the Bills' sideline while making a tackle and then got up and shoved Buffalo's practice squad tight end Zach Davidson in the second quarter.
STREAKING
The loss ended Rodgers' streak of 13 straight wins in prime-time outings, which had been the longest in the NFL since 1970. ... The Packers fell to 0-7 in road games against the Bills. ... Diggs, who spent his first five NFL seasons with the Packers' NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, became the first player to score a touchdown in eight consecutive games against Green Bay. Randy Moss scored for the Vikings in seven straight meetings with the Packers.
LINEUPS
Packers: Watson, who returned after missing two games with a knee injury, was ruled out after sustaining a concussion midway through the first quarter. ... Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell did not return after hurting his knee in the first half. ... LT David Bakhtiari returned after missing one game with a knee injury. WR Christian Watson was also active after being listed as questionable on Friday with a hamstring injury. ... Starting LG Elgton Jenkins (knee) was out and replaced by rookie Zach Tom, who made his second career start after filling in for Bakhtiari last week.
Bills: Bills S Jordan Poyer was ruled out in the fourth quarter with an elbow injury. Buffalo returned mostly healthy following its bye week, with starting right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) the only starter not able to play.
UP NEXT
Packers: Close out three-game road stretch at Detroit next Sunday.
Bills: At the New York Jets next Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:48
|26:12
|1st Downs
|21
|20
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|398
|369
|Total Plays
|63
|54
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|208
|153
|Rush Attempts
|31
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|190
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-58
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|72
|87
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-67
|3-72
|Int. - Returns
|2-2
|1--2
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|216
|
|
|208
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
19
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|19/30
|203
|2
|1
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
19
FPTS
|A. Jones
|20
|143
|0
|32
|19
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|10
|54
|0
|27
|6
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
19
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|11
|0
|11
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
16
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|7
|4
|62
|1
|26
|16
|
S. Toure 83 WR
10
FPTS
|S. Toure
|4
|1
|37
|1
|37
|10
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
8
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|6
|5
|35
|0
|15
|8
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
A. Jones 33 RB
19
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|4
|14
|0
|7
|19
|
C. Watson 9 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Watson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|6
|
S. Watkins 11 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|6-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 SAF
|D. Savage
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
E. Wilson 45 LB
|E. Wilson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 LB
|I. McDuffie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Tom 50 OG
|Z. Tom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Taylor 27 RB
|P. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
5
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/2
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|2
|44.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|4
|16.8
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Allen
|13/25
|218
|2
|2
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|14
|67
|0
|30
|8
|
J. Allen 17 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Allen
|6
|49
|0
|20
|20
|
J. Cook 28 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Cook
|5
|35
|0
|17
|8
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
7
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
22
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|8
|6
|108
|1
|53
|22
|
J. Cook 28 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|8
|
G. Davis 13 WR
5
FPTS
|G. Davis
|7
|2
|35
|0
|29
|5
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|8
|
D. Knox 88 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Knox
|3
|2
|10
|1
|9
|9
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
7
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|13-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 DB
|S. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 DT
|T. Settle
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bass 2 K
|T. Bass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
|D. Singletary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
9
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|2
|36.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
7
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|3
|24.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 31 for 6 yards (Q.Walker; D.Lowry).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUF 31(14:24 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BUF 31(14:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis (J.Alexander).
|Punt
4 & 4 - BUF 31(14:11 - 1st) S.Martin punts 44 yards to GB 25 - Center-R.Ferguson. Am.Rodgers pushed ob at GB 28 for 3 yards (S.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28(14:02 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to GB 30 for 2 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - GB 30(13:20 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 36 for 6 yards (M.Milano - J.Poyer).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - GB 36(12:40 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to S.Watkins ran ob at GB 39 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(12:05 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to GB 48 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - GB 48(11:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to BUF 45 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds - J.Poyer).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 45(10:49 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to BUF 43 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 43(10:10 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at 50 for -7 yards (T.Settle).
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - GB 50(9:29 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to C.Watson to BUF 38 for 12 yards (T.Edmunds). GB-C.Watson was injured during the play. He is Out. C.Watson walks off.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - GB 38(8:51 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Doubs [E.Oliver].
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 39(8:47 - 1st) One-yard difference on change of possession. B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary right guard to BUF 48 for 9 yards (Q.Walker).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 48(8:08 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to GB 47 for 5 yards (Q.Walker - D.Campbell).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(7:28 - 1st) D.Singletary right guard to GB 17 for 30 yards (D.Savage).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(6:49 - 1st) D.Singletary right guard to GB 16 for 1 yard (P.Smith).
|-5 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 16(6:09 - 1st) I.McKenzie right end to GB 21 for -5 yards (K.Enagbare).
|+20 YD
3 & 14 - BUF 21(5:18 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left end to GB 1 for 20 yards (R.Douglas - A.Amos).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUF 1(4:27 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to GB 1 for no gain (J.Reed - T.Slaton).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 1(3:40 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to GB 3. K.Nixon to GB 20 for 17 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 20(3:27 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to R.Doubs (D.Jackson). Pitchback to A.Dillon - then pitched back to A.Rodgers for pass.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GB 20(3:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 23 for 3 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - GB 23(2:38 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 25 for 2 yards (J.Phillips - E.Oliver).
|Punt
4 & 5 - GB 25(1:53 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 43 yards to BUF 32 - Center-J.Coco. K.Shakir to BUF 49 for 17 yards (I.McDuffie; P.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 49(1:41 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 49 for 0 yards (R.Douglas).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 49(0:58 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to GB 35 for 16 yards (D.Campbell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(0:22 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to GB 26 for 9 yards (Q.Walker). FUMBLES (Q.Walker) - and recovers at GB 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 26(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs for 26 yards - TOUCHDOWN [J.Reed].
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to GB 5. K.Nixon to GB 20 for 15 yards (S.Neal - C.Lewis).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(14:47 - 2nd) A.Jones right end pushed ob at GB 27 for 7 yards (J.Poyer).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - GB 27(14:12 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to GB 34 for 7 yards (M.Milano).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 34(13:33 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to GB 39 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - GB 39(12:48 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 43 for 4 yards (E.Oliver; D.Jones).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GB 43(12:05 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 46 for 3 yards (C.Basham).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(11:27 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs to BUF 47 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - GB 47(10:46 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to BUF 45 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds - D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - GB 45(10:03 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to BUF 44 for 1 yard (G.Rousseau - T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 44(9:19 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 48 for -8 yards (E.Oliver). PENALTY on BUF-D.Jackson - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 44 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(8:46 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to BUF 30 for 9 yards (T.Johnson - T.Edmunds).
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - GB 30(8:04 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to BUF 17 for 13 yards (C.Benford).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 17(7:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-Am.Rodgers - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 17 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - GB 22(7:01 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to BUF 19 for 3 yards (V.Miller).
|+19 YD
2 & 12 - GB 19(6:21 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Doubs for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 68 yards from GB 35 to BUF -3. I.McKenzie pushed ob at BUF 20 for 23 yards (R.Douglas).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(6:10 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to BUF 29 for 9 yards (A.Amos).
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 29(5:29 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Cook right guard to BUF 46 for 17 yards (J.Reed).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46(4:50 - 2nd) J.Cook left end to 50 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 50(4:07 - 2nd) J.Cook left end pushed ob at GB 43 for 7 yards (Q.Walker). PENALTY on GB-Q.Walker - Disqualification - 15 yards - enforced at GB 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(3:49 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to GB 21 for 7 yards (D.Campbell).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 21(3:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to GB 13 for 8 yards (R.Douglas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 13(2:24 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to GB 7 for 6 yards (D.Savage).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 7(2:00 - 2nd) I.McKenzie left end for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to GB 1. K.Nixon pushed ob at GB 21 for 20 yards (C.Lewis).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 21(1:50 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to GB 32 for 11 yards (J.Poyer - G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 32(1:17 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to R.Tonyan (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 32(1:13 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 26 for -6 yards (G.Rousseau).
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - GB 26(1:07 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to GB 34 for 8 yards (V.Miller; T.Edmunds).
|Punt
4 & 8 - GB 34(1:01 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 46 yards to BUF 20 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by K.Shakir.
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(0:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to GB 27 for 53 yards (D.Savage) [J.Reed].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 27(0:24 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked ob at GB 29 for -2 yards (E.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - BUF 29(0:17 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to G.Davis. PENALTY on GB-P.Smith - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at GB 29 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - BUF 29(0:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-P.Smith - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at GB 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 24(0:10 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to K.Shakir (J.Alexander).
|Field Goal
3 & 7 - BUF 24(0:03 - 2nd) T.Bass 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to GB 1. K.Nixon ran ob at 50 for 49 yards (T.Bass). Return credited to GB 16 (spot of foul). PENALTY on GB-I.Gaines - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at GB 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 8(14:51 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 2 for -6 yards (G.Rousseau). PENALTY on BUF-E.Oliver - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at GB 8 - No Play.
|+32 YD
1 & 5 - GB 13(14:27 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to GB 45 for 32 yards (D.Jackson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 45(13:50 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to BUF 44 for 11 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 44(13:14 - 3rd) A.Dillon right guard to BUF 44 for no gain (D.Jones; D.Hamlin).
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - GB 44(12:34 - 3rd) A.Dillon right guard to BUF 17 for 27 yards (M.Milano).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 17(11:53 - 3rd) A.Dillon right end to BUF 19 for -2 yards (M.Milano).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - GB 19(11:20 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Deguara to BUF 10 for 9 yards (D.Hamlin - J.Phillips).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GB 10(10:34 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 10 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - GB 20(10:29 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones (A.Epenesa).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - GB 20(10:24 - 3rd) M.Crosby 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 68 yards from GB 35 to BUF -3. I.McKenzie to BUF 30 for 33 yards (E.Wilson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 30(10:14 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to BUF 39 for 9 yards (A.Amos). PENALTY on GB-E.Wilson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 35(9:52 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Knox.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 35(9:46 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep middle to G.Davis to GB 36 for 29 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 36(9:09 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to K.Shakir (R.Gary).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 36(9:05 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles left end ran ob at GB 26 for 10 yards (I.McDuffie).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 26(8:24 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to GB 20 for 6 yards (A.Amos). PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - BUF 36(7:57 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to GB 35 for 1 yard (P.Smith - E.Wilson).
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - BUF 35(7:17 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to GB 29 for 6 yards (R.Douglas).
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - BUF 29(6:38 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles right tackle pushed ob at GB 19 for 10 yards (I.McDuffie - K.Clark).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BUF 19(6:03 - 3rd) T.Bass 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(5:59 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 29 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds - D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - GB 29(5:22 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to GB 33 for 4 yards (D.Jones - T.Johnson).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - GB 33(4:38 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 40 for 7 yards (C.Basham).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(4:04 - 3rd) A.Dillon right end to GB 45 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds - D.Hamlin).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - GB 45(3:24 - 3rd) A.Dillon right guard to BUF 46 for 9 yards (M.Milano - D.Hamlin).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(2:35 - 3rd) A.Dillon right guard to BUF 43 for 3 yards (D.Jackson - C.Basham).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - GB 43(1:54 - 3rd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at BUF 35 for 8 yards (G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 35(1:14 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to BUF 35 for no gain (J.Poyer - T.Settle).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GB 35(0:29 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan pushed ob at BUF 32 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - GB 32(15:00 - 4th) A.Jones left guard to BUF 26 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - GB 26(14:16 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to BUF 27 for -1 yards (T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 27(14:12 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 27(14:06 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BUF 27(14:03 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to S.Diggs. PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 27 - No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(13:57 - 4th) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 28 for -4 yards (K.Enagbare).
|Penalty
2 & 14 - BUF 28(13:15 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to BUF 37 for 9 yards (J.Alexander). PENALTY on GB-K.Enagbare - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 33(12:54 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 33(12:46 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep middle intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by R.Douglas at GB 47. R.Douglas to GB 46 for -1 yards. Lateral to J.Alexander to GB 47 for 1 yard (D.Singletary).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(12:29 - 4th) D.Singletary left end to GB 48 for -4 yards (P.Smith).
|+41 YD
2 & 14 - BUF 48(11:44 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep left to J.Cook to GB 7 for 41 yards (D.Savage).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 7(10:56 - 4th) J.Cook left guard to GB 3 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BUF 3(10:15 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUF 3(10:12 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by J.Alexander at GB 3. J.Alexander to GB 5 for 2 yards (G.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 5(10:05 - 4th) A.Jones left end to GB 6 for 1 yard (T.Johnson - T.Settle).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - GB 6(9:24 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to GB 11 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - GB 11(8:44 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 26 for 15 yards (T.Johnson).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - GB 26(8:02 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep left to R.Doubs to BUF 48 for 26 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 48(7:23 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to Am.Rodgers (D.Jackson).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - GB 48(7:20 - 4th) A.Rodgers scrambles left guard to BUF 37 for 11 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 37(6:46 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to S.Toure.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - GB 37(6:42 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to S.Toure for 37 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 55 yards from GB 35 to BUF 10. I.McKenzie to BUF 26 for 16 yards (K.Nixon).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 26(6:25 - 4th) D.Singletary right guard to BUF 33 for 7 yards (R.Gary).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 33(5:47 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 40 for 7 yards (E.Wilson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40(5:10 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis pushed ob at BUF 46 for 6 yards (R.Douglas - J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 46(4:34 - 4th) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 49 for 3 yards (K.Clark; P.Smith).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 49(3:50 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen left guard to GB 47 for 4 yards (K.Clark - I.McDuffie).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(3:47 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary right guard to GB 38 for 9 yards (I.McDuffie).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 38(3:42 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary up the middle to GB 34 for 4 yards (D.Lowry - K.Clark). PENALTY on BUF-G.Davis - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 49(3:37 - 4th) D.Singletary right guard to GB 49 for no gain (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 49(3:30 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Cook left end to GB 46 for 3 yards (J.Reed; T.Slaton). GB-P.Smith was injured during the play. P.Smith walks off.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 46(2:48 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Kumerow. Penalty on BUF-D.Dawkins - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUF 46(2:42 - 4th) S.Martin punts 29 yards to GB 17 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 17(2:34 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to GB 26 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - GB 26(2:07 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs pushed ob at GB 36 for 10 yards (K.Elam).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(2:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 41 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds - D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GB 41(1:30 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to S.Toure [G.Rousseau].
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - GB 41(1:23 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep left to Am.Rodgers to BUF 37 for 22 yards (K.Elam).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 37(0:58 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right. Thrown away.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 37(0:54 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Doubs.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 37(0:48 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to S.Toure.
|No Good
4 & 10 - GB 37(0:43 - 4th) M.Crosby 55 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
