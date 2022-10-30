|
|
|WAS
|IND
Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling the ball away from cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, for a 33-yard catch one play before Heinicke scored.
Washington (4-4) has won three straight.
Indy (3-4-1) managed only one TD in Sam Ehlinger's first career start. He took over at quarterback this week when coach Frank Reich announced longtime veteran Matt Ryan had been benched.
The Commanders carried a 7-3 lead into the second half. But Chase McLaughlin's third field goal of the day, a 20-yarder, gave Indy a 9-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Heinicke was picked off on the ensuing possession and the Colts needed two plays to convert the turnover into a 6-yard touchdown run by Nyheim Hines. Reich sent McLaughlin out for the extra point instead of going for 2.
Heinicke eventually made the Colts pay for that decision, converting a fourth-and-1 from his 20-yard line by buying enough time to hook up with Curtis Samuel for a 12-yard gain. He hooked up with McLaurin four plays later and eventually scored.
Heinicke was 23 of 31 for 279 yards, one TD and one interception.
Ehlinger finished 17 of 23 for 201 yards, and he also had six carries for 15 yards. He was sacked twice.
HOMECOMING WEEKEND
McLaurin made sure his homecoming was special, catching six passes for 113 yards and just missing out on the winning score.
The Indy native grew up attending Colts games in the upper deck with his father, and he won three high school state titles and two Big Ten titles on this field. So, naturally, McLaurin fulfilled nearly six dozen ticket requests in his pro debut at Lucas Oil Stadium.
RINGING IT IN
Former Colts left tackle Tarik Glenn was inducted into Indy's Ring of Honor at halftime, the 18th member of the club. Glenn started 154 games for Indy, primarily at left tackle, from 1997-2006 and was part of the Colts' Super Bowl-winning team.
Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James and Bill Polian attended the festivities, and former Colts center Jeff Saturday donned Glenn's No. 78 jersey before the game.
''I'm so grateful for this opportunity and I couldn't do it without a village,'' Glenn said. ''I am so grateful to have played all my 10 years in Indianapolis.''
UP NEXT
Commanders: Host Minnesota and former quarterback Kirk Cousins next Sunday.
Colts: Renew their rivalry on a road trip to New England next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:40
|29:20
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|362
|324
|Total Plays
|61
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|135
|Rush Attempts
|28
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|266
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|23-31
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-52
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.0
|4-56.8
|Return Yards
|64
|34
|Punts - Returns
|3-23
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|362
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
23
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|23/31
|279
|1
|1
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
23
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|6
|29
|1
|9
|23
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|29
|0
|11
|10
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|8
|20
|0
|7
|2
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
19
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|7
|19
|0
|5
|19
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|2
|6
|0
|4
|4
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
17
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
17
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|8
|6
|113
|0
|42
|17
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
19
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|7
|7
|58
|1
|18
|19
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|3
|50
|0
|20
|10
|
C. Sims 89 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|5
|3
|14
|0
|7
|4
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Rogers
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Bates 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Bates
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Milne 15 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Mayo 51 OLB
|D. Mayo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Toney 58 DE
|S. Toney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 37 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Norwell 68 OG
|A. Norwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
5
FPTS
|J. Slye
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|6
|49.0
|4
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
19
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Milne
|3
|7.7
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Ehlinger 4 QB
7
FPTS
|S. Ehlinger
|17/23
|201
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|16
|76
|0
|27
|5
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
8
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|1
|28
|0
|28
|8
|
N. Hines 21 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|20
|1
|9
|12
|
S. Ehlinger 4 QB
7
FPTS
|S. Ehlinger
|6
|15
|0
|7
|7
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|5
|3
|65
|0
|47
|9
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|9
|7
|53
|0
|16
|12
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
8
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|2
|2
|43
|0
|38
|8
|
N. Hines 21 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|2
|29
|0
|22
|12
|
K. Granson 83 TE
4
FPTS
|K. Granson
|3
|3
|11
|0
|15
|4
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Leonard 53 OLB
|S. Leonard
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
|D. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Johnson 93 DT
|E. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 59 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
10
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|3/3
|46
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|4
|56.8
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|2
|9.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (J.Ridgeway - K.Curl).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - IND 27(14:29 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 33 for 6 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IND 33(13:53 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short left to J.Taylor (B.McCain) [J.Smith-Williams].
|Punt
4 & 2 - IND 33(13:47 - 1st) M.Haack punts 62 yards to WAS 5 - Center-L.Rhodes. D.Milne pushed ob at WAS 17 for 12 yards (B.Okereke).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(13:36 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 33 for 16 yards (G.Stewart).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(12:57 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 35 for 2 yards (B.Okereke - R.McLeod).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 35(12:15 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 38 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 38(11:38 - 1st) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 37 for -1 yards (D.Buckner).
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 37(11:03 - 1st) T.Way punts 49 yards to IND 14 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(10:55 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short left to K.Granson to IND 12 for -2 yards (B.McCain).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - IND 12(10:16 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at IND 19 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 19(9:37 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman (D.Mayo) [M.Sweat].
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 19(9:32 - 1st) M.Haack punts 61 yards to WAS 20 - Center-L.Rhodes. D.Milne to WAS 30 for 10 yards (D.Flowers).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(9:21 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson ran ob at WAS 48 for 18 yards (R.McLeod) [Y.Ngakoue].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(8:47 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to IND 49 for 3 yards (D.Odeyingbo; B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 49(8:09 - 1st) C.Samuel right end to IND 43 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore - B.Okereke).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 43(7:28 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to IND 41 for 2 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 41(6:48 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 41(6:41 - 1st) T.McLaurin left end to IND 48 for -7 yards (K.Moore).
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - WAS 48(6:00 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to J.McKissic to IND 45 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|Punt
4 & 14 - WAS 45(5:23 - 1st) T.Way punts 37 yards to IND 8 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 8(5:17 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 11 for 3 yards (J.Allen).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - IND 11(4:43 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 14 for 3 yards (J.Ridgeway).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - IND 14(4:05 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at IND 24 for 10 yards (D.Mayo).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(3:31 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 40 for 16 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(2:53 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 43 for 3 yards (B.McCain).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - IND 43(2:19 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short right to P.Campbell pushed ob at IND 48 for 5 yards (B.McCain).
|+27 YD
3 & 2 - IND 48(1:49 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to WAS 25 for 27 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:08 - 1st) N.Hines left end to WAS 24 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 24(0:34 - 1st) S.Ehlinger sacked at WAS 30 for -6 yards (D.Payne).
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - IND 30(15:00 - 2nd) N.Hines up the middle to WAS 28 for 2 yards (R.Wildgoose - J.Allen).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - IND 28(14:17 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:13 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 32 for 7 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 32(13:38 - 2nd) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 39 for 7 yards (S.Leonard; E.Speed).
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(12:54 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to IND 19 for 42 yards (R.Thomas; R.McLeod).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19(12:08 - 2nd) C.Samuel up the middle to IND 11 for 8 yards (S.Leonard).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 11(11:45 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to IND 9 for 2 yards (D.Buckner; R.McLeod).
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 9(11:01 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:55 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to K.Granson to IND 40 for 15 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(10:21 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep right to A.Pierce.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 40(10:16 - 2nd) N.Hines up the middle to IND 42 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 42(9:37 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep left to A.Pierce.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 42(9:32 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 48 yards to WAS 10 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 10(9:24 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 14 for 4 yards (E.Speed).
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 14(8:46 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to C.Samuel to WAS 34 for 20 yards (B.Facyson).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(8:02 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 30 for -4 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WAS 30(7:15 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (G.Stewart).
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - WAS 30(7:11 - 2nd) T.Heinicke scrambles right end to WAS 39 for 9 yards (G.Stewart - B.Okereke).
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 39(6:21 - 2nd) T.Way punts 51 yards to IND 10 - Center-C.Cheeseman. K.Coutee to IND 19 for 9 yards (S.Toney; C.Holmes).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(6:11 - 2nd) P.Campbell left end to IND 47 for 28 yards (D.Mayo; B.McCain).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(5:32 - 2nd) Direct snap to N.Hines. N.Hines right end to WAS 44 for 9 yards (B.McCain - J.Davis).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - IND 44(4:54 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to WAS 36 for 8 yards (D.Forrest).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(4:18 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to WAS 27 for 9 yards (B.McCain - K.Curl).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - IND 27(3:42 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger right end pushed ob at WAS 27 for no gain (J.Smith-Williams). PENALTY on WAS-J.Smith-Williams - Face Mask - 14 yards - enforced at WAS 27 - No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 13(3:24 - 2nd) D.Jackson left end to WAS 17 for -4 yards (J.Allen).
|Fumble
2 & 14 - IND 17(2:43 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger sacked at WAS 23 for -6 yards. FUMBLES - touched at WAS 23 - RECOVERED by WAS-D.Payne at WAS 22.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(2:35 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 27 for 5 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 27(2:00 - 2nd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 31 for 4 yards (G.Stewart).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 31(1:18 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 33 for 2 yards (G.Stewart - K.Moore).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(0:50 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to D.Milne to WAS 37 for 4 yards (I.Rodgers; Z.Franklin).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 37(0:44 - 2nd) T.Heinicke scrambles up the middle to WAS 43 for 6 yards (K.Moore). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Heinicke scrambles up the middle to WAS 42 for 5 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAS 42(0:38 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic [T.Lewis].
|Punt
4 & 1 - WAS 42(0:32 - 2nd) T.Way punts 44 yards to IND 14 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Bates to WAS 31 for 6 yards (K.Moore).
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 31(14:20 - 3rd) C.Samuel right end pushed ob at WAS 42 for 11 yards (I.Rodgers).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 42(13:43 - 3rd) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 42 for no gain (G.Stewart; R.McLeod).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 42(13:03 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin (Z.Franklin).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 42(12:59 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to IND 49 for 9 yards (S.Gilmore).
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - WAS 49(12:16 - 3rd) B.Robinson up the middle to 50 for -1 yards (E.Speed).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 50(12:11 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger scrambles up the middle to WAS 43 for 7 yards (K.Curl).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - IND 43(11:42 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to WAS 42 for 1 yard (M.Sweat; D.Payne).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IND 42(11:10 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger right end pushed ob at WAS 39 for 3 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 39(10:36 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short right to M.Alie-Cox [J.Smith-Williams].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 39(10:31 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger scrambles right end ran ob at WAS 37 for 2 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - IND 37(9:56 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to A.Pierce to WAS 28 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(9:18 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to WAS 27 for 1 yard (M.Sweat; D.Payne).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - IND 27(8:38 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short right to M.Pittman to WAS 21 for 6 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 21(8:00 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to WAS 21 for no gain (D.Payne).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IND 21(7:18 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to WAS -1. A.Gibson ran ob at WAS 24 for 25 yards (J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 24(7:08 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 24 for no gain (K.Moore).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 24(6:31 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to A.Rogers.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 24(6:25 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 29 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore; K.Moore) [I.Odenigbo].
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 29(5:53 - 3rd) T.Way punts 48 yards to IND 23 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(5:46 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 24 for 1 yard (B.St-Juste; J.Smith-Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IND 24(5:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on IND-M.Pryor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 24 - No Play.
|+47 YD
2 & 14 - IND 19(4:55 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass deep right to A.Pierce to WAS 34 for 47 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(4:10 - 3rd) J.Taylor left end to WAS 26 for 8 yards (R.Wildgoose; B.McCain).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - IND 26(3:35 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to WAS 20 for 6 yards (D.Forrest). FUMBLES (D.Forrest) - RECOVERED by WAS-C.Toohill at WAS 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 15(3:27 - 3rd) C.Samuel right tackle to WAS 19 for 4 yards (R.McLeod; E.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 19(2:48 - 3rd) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 19 for no gain (R.McLeod; T.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 19(2:05 - 3rd) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 7 for -12 yards (sack split by Y.Ngakoue and I.Odenigbo).
|Punt
4 & 18 - WAS 7(1:26 - 3rd) T.Way punts 65 yards to IND 28 - Center-C.Cheeseman. K.Coutee to IND 38 for 10 yards (S.Toney).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(1:12 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to A.Pierce to IND 47 for 9 yards (J.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - IND 47(0:37 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger scrambles left end ran ob at WAS 32 for 21 yards (K.Curl). PENALTY on IND-M.Pryor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 47 - No Play.
|+38 YD
2 & 11 - IND 37(0:11 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to P.Campbell pushed ob at WAS 25 for 38 yards (B.McCain).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass deep left to N.Hines ran ob at WAS 3 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 3(14:25 - 4th) S.Ehlinger left end to WAS 3 for no gain (J.Allen - J.Bostic).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 3(13:48 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to M.Pittman to WAS 1 for 2 yards (K.Curl).
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - IND 1(13:18 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to WAS 2 for -1 yards (J.Davis).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - IND 2(12:35 - 4th) C.McLaughlin 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 4th) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(12:32 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right intended for C.Sims INTERCEPTED by S.Leonard (T.Lewis) [T.Lewis] at WAS 39. S.Leonard to WAS 24 for 15 yards (A.Norwell).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(12:23 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass short left to K.Granson to WAS 26 for -2 yards (J.Allen).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - IND 26(11:49 - 4th) S.Ehlinger scrambles left end to WAS 20 for 6 yards (J.Bostic). PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 26 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 22 - IND 36(11:22 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep right to P.Campbell. PENALTY on WAS-R.Wildgoose - Defensive Pass Interference - 30 yards - enforced at WAS 36 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - IND 6(11:17 - 4th) N.Hines left end for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 4th) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to WAS 0. A.Gibson to WAS 22 for 22 yards (R.McLeod). PENALTY on WAS-A.Rogers - Illegal Double-Team Block - 8 yards - enforced at WAS 16.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 8(11:07 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 18 for 10 yards (S.Leonard - Z.Franklin).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(10:13 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 30 for 12 yards (S.Leonard).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(9:37 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep right to T.McLaurin to WAS 48 for 18 yards (R.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 48(9:02 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 48(8:57 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 45 for -3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - WAS 45(8:12 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at IND 48 for 7 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+18 YD
4 & 6 - WAS 48(7:32 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to C.Samuel pushed ob at IND 30 for 18 yards (K.Moore).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(6:57 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Rogers pushed ob at IND 17 for 13 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(6:19 - 4th) T.Heinicke scrambles left end ran ob at IND 13 for 4 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 13(5:46 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to IND 10 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAS 10(5:03 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WAS 10(4:59 - 4th) J.Slye 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:55 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (J.Ridgeway - J.Allen).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - IND 27(4:16 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 30 for 3 yards (J.Allen).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - IND 30(3:38 - 4th) S.Ehlinger scrambles left end to IND 34 for 4 yards (D.Payne). Indianapolis challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 34(2:47 - 4th) M.Haack punts 56 yards to WAS 10 - Center-L.Rhodes. D.Milne pushed ob at WAS 11 for 1 yard (D.Flowers).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(2:39 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 17 for 6 yards (B.Okereke; K.Moore).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 17(2:14 - 4th) T.Heinicke scrambles left end to WAS 18 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WAS 18(2:00 - 4th) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 20 for 2 yards (D.Buckner).
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - WAS 20(1:35 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 32 for 12 yards (R.McLeod).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32(1:26 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 36 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin - I.Rodgers) [D.Buckner]. IND-T.Lewis was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 36(1:16 - 4th) T.Heinicke scrambles left end ran ob at WAS 45 for 9 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45(1:06 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to C.Sims to IND 34 for 21 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(0:41 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep left to T.McLaurin to IND 1 for 33 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 1(0:26 - 4th) T.Heinicke right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 4th) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:22 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep left to M.Pittman.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(0:15 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 33 for 8 yards (K.Fuller) [M.Sweat].
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - IND 33(0:06 - 4th) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 38 for 5 yards (K.Fuller) [J.Smith-Williams].
-
GB
BUF
7
14
2nd 6:15 NBC
-
CIN
CLE
0
045 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
TB
27
22
Final AMZN
-
DEN
JAC
21
17
Final ESP+
-
ARI
MIN
26
34
Final FOX
-
CAR
ATL
34
37
Final/OT FOX
-
CHI
DAL
29
49
Final FOX
-
LV
NO
0
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
DET
31
27
Final CBS
-
NE
NYJ
22
17
Final CBS
-
PIT
PHI
13
35
Final CBS
-
TEN
HOU
17
10
Final CBS
-
NYG
SEA
13
27
Final FOX
-
SF
LAR
31
14
Final FOX
-
WAS
IND
17
16
Final FOX