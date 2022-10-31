|
|
|CIN
|CLE
Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13
CLEVELAND (AP) For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team - offense, defense special teams.
Scary, on Halloween.
''It was one of those day where we imposed our will,'' quarterback Jacoby Brissett said.
Nick Chubb r ushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland's defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.
Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a scary defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals (4-4) to 229 total yards - 100 in the first half.
''Myles was very good,'' Browns coach Kevin Stefanki with a smile. ''He does what (number) 95 does.''
Burrow has already been to the Super Bowl in just three NFL seasons. However, the Ohio native has yet to beat Cleveland, dropping to 0-4 in four career starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival.
The Browns (3-5) ended a four-game losing streak, and in the process saved their season from slipping away as they try to stay competitive while awaiting quarterback Deshaun Watson's return from an 11-game suspension.
Brissett ran for a TD and passed for another, leading Cleveland to its fifth straight win over Cincinnati. He completed 17 of 22 for 278 yards and a 133.7 rating while outplaying Burrow.
Chubb scored on runs of 3 and 11 yards, and Brissett added a 3-yard TD run and connected with Amari Cooper on a 4-yard pass in the second half as the Browns built a 25-0 lead while playing their best all-around game in 2022.
''The game was 25-0 before you even know it,'' Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. ''We just didn't come back. The worst thing to do against the Cleveland Browns is to give them a two, three score lead with their running game and their pass rush.''
Led by Garrett, Cleveland's defense, which has struggled for most of the season, put relentless pressure on Burrow, who was without top receiver Ja'Marr Chase because of a hip injury.
However, even a healthy Chase may not have been enough to help Burrow. He finished 25 of 35 for 232 yards with two TDs and one interception.
''He's one of the elite of the elite in the game,'' Burrow said of Garrett, who finished with 1 1'2 sacks. ''He's always going to make plays like he did tonight.''
Burrow connected on scoring passes in the fourth quarter to Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, but those only helped him pad his stats and took some sting out of the scoreboard.
Garrett set the tone for a scary performance for the Browns by dressing up as Vecna, the sinister alien-like character from the TV series ''Stranger Things.'' This was indeed a strange night as the Browns finally looked like a competent team and recorded a lopsided win after so many close losses.
It was Cleveland's second blowout of Cincinnati in the past two years. The Browns thumped the Bengals 41-6 in their first meeting last year.
''They've had our number the last couple of years,'' Burrow said. ''They always play well against us, they have real good players in defense and are really well coached.''
BENGALS BROKEN
Cincinnati did not allow a second-half touchdown in its first seven games before the Browns scored three TDs after halftime.
TRADE TALK
With the trade deadline Tuesday, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been involved in rumors for weeks. The chatter about his future began when he demanded to be dealt in August after the team failed to offer him a contract extension.
Hunt ran for 42 yards on 11 carries.
HADEN HONORED
Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden served as the honorary game captain. He signed a one-day contract to officially retire with Cleveland, which drafted him in the first round in 2010. Haden was a two-time Pro Bowler during seven seasons with the Browns before playing for rival Pittsburgh.
INJURIES:
Bengals: CB Chidobe Awuzie went out with a right knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return. ... CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) left in the third.
Browns: RT Jack Conklin went to the locker room late in the first half with an undisclosed injury, but returned after halftime.
UP NEXT
Bengals: Host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Browns: Bye week before visiting Miami on Nov. 13, the first of four road games in five weeks.
---
AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:15
|36:45
|1st Downs
|15
|24
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|229
|440
|Total Plays
|50
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|172
|Rush Attempts
|10
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|193
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-6
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.8
|2-33.5
|Return Yards
|81
|22
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-56
|1-11
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|193
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|172
|
|
|229
|TOTAL YDS
|440
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|25/35
|232
|2
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|6
|3
|49
|1
|41
|13
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
8
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|4
|4
|42
|0
|21
|8
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|5
|3
|38
|1
|14
|12
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|9
|7
|32
|0
|14
|12
|
T. Irwin 16 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|3
|2
|27
|0
|18
|4
|
C. Evans 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Evans
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|
S. Perine 34 RB
4
FPTS
|S. Perine
|3
|3
|10
|0
|6
|4
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Wilcox 84 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Wilcox
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 29 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|3-1
|0.5
|1
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|3-6
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
|M. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ossai 58 DE
|J. Ossai
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hill 23 DB
|D. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 51 LB
|M. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 72 DT
|D. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnston 44 LB
|C. Johnston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 DB
|M. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
1
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|0/1
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|4
|36.8
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Evans 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Evans
|3
|18.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
22
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|17/22
|278
|1
|0
|22
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
22
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
25
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|23
|101
|2
|21
|25
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|11
|42
|0
|15
|11
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|17
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
22
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|6
|12
|1
|4
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
22
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|7
|5
|131
|1
|53
|22
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|4
|81
|0
|37
|12
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|4
|30
|0
|12
|11
|
D. Bell 18 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Bell
|2
|2
|27
|0
|14
|4
|
M. Woods II 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Woods II
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
25
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|25
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|6-7
|1.0
|0
|1
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones LB
|D. Jones
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 26 CB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Bell 37 DB
|D. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Allen 56 LB
|D. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Brown 84 TE
|P. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kunaszyk 51 ILB
|J. Kunaszyk
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Thomas 58 DE
|I. Thomas
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fields II 42 LB
|T. Fields II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 38 CB
|A. Green
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Bell 18 WR
|D. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
6
FPTS
|C. York
|1/2
|55
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|33.5
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 25 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.York kicks 67 yards from CLE 35 to CIN -2. C.Evans to CIN 14 for 16 yards (D.Bell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 14(14:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to CIN 22 for 8 yards (M.Emerson). PENALTY on CLE - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 14 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - CIN 19(14:34 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 23 for 4 yards (S.Takitaki; M.Emerson).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 23(13:58 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 25 for 2 yards (G.Delpit).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(13:22 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 30 for 5 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 30(12:42 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd [M.Garrett].
|+26 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 30(12:38 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep right to C.Evans pushed ob at CLE 44 for 26 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 44(12:23 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Higgins.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 44(12:18 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to M.Wilcox to CLE 41 for 3 yards (G.Newsome).
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - CIN 41(11:33 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CLE 27 for 14 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 27(10:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left intended for T.Higgins INTERCEPTED by A.Green (M.Garrett) at CLE 16. A.Green to CLE 16 for no gain (Mi.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 16(10:47 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 22 for 6 yards (Z.Carter).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 22(10:06 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to M.Woods pushed ob at CLE 28 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 28(9:31 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CIN 35 for 37 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(8:56 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CIN 34 for 1 yard (S.Hubbard; B.Hill).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CLE 34(8:16 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CIN 35 for -1 yards (L.Wilson). PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - CLE 44(7:55 - 1st) J.Brissett sacked at CIN 44 for 0 yards (sack split by T.Hendrickson and S.Hubbard).
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - CLE 44(7:07 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to CIN 35 for 9 yards (V.Bell).
|No Good
4 & 10 - CLE 35(6:23 - 1st) C.York 53 yard field goal is BLOCKED (B.Hill) - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(6:10 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 45 for 2 yards (S.Takitaki).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 45(5:36 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 43 for -2 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 43(4:54 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd ran ob at CLE 46 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 46(4:19 - 1st) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon left tackle to CLE 46 for no gain (G.Delpit; M.Emerson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 46(3:35 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CLE 46 for no gain (M.Emerson - S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CIN 46(2:52 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 46 for -8 yards (M.Garrett).
|Punt
4 & 18 - CIN 46(2:15 - 1st) K.Huber punts 23 yards to CLE 31 - Center-C.Adomitis - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(2:08 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell to CLE 44 for 13 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 44(1:38 - 1st) A.Cooper pass deep right intended for M.Woods INTERCEPTED by V.Bell [L.Wilson] at CIN 38. V.Bell ran ob at CIN 48 for 10 yards. Handoff to 24-N.Chubb pitch to 2-A.Cooper
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(1:30 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to 50 for 2 yards (T.Bryan - S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 50(0:50 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to Mi.Thomas.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 50(0:45 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CLE 46 for 4 yards (J.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 46(15:00 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 33 yards to CLE 13 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 13(14:54 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 22 for 9 yards (Z.Carter; J.Bates).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 22(14:14 - 2nd) J.Brissett up the middle to CLE 25 for 3 yards (G.Pratt; T.Hendrickson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:44 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 24 for -1 yards (S.Hubbard - T.Hendrickson).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 24(13:18 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 28 for 4 yards (C.Taylor-Britt; S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLE 28(12:35 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep middle to A.Cooper to CLE 45 for 17 yards (C.Awuzie). Cincinnati challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep middle to A.Cooper. CIN-T.Hendrickson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLE 28(12:31 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 57 yards to CIN 15 - Center-C.Hughlett. T.Taylor to CIN 30 for 15 yards (T.Fields; J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(12:20 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to CIN 33 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 33(11:42 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Taylor to CIN 38 for 5 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CIN 38(11:01 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (M.Emerson).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CIN 38(10:56 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 40 yards to CLE 22 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(10:49 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 24 for 2 yards (G.Pratt - J.Ossai).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 24(10:11 - 2nd) K.Hunt left end to CLE 27 for 3 yards (L.Wilson; J.Ossai).
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 27(9:24 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to A.Cooper pushed ob at CIN 44 for 29 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44(8:48 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to CIN 36 for 8 yards (M.Hilton).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 36(8:18 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to CIN 32 for 4 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 32(7:37 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to CIN 32 for no gain (J.Bates; C.Sample).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 32(6:58 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to CIN 26 for 6 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 26(6:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep left to A.Cooper pushed ob at CIN 8 for 18 yards (M.Hilton).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 8(5:37 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt to CIN 3 for 5 yards (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 3(5:07 - 2nd) M.Dunn and J.Hudson reported in as eligible. Direct snap to N.Chubb. N.Chubb right guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(5:04 - 2nd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on CIN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 1 yard - enforced at CIN 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(5:04 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Chubb rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 2nd) C.York kicks 57 yards from CLE 35 to CIN 8. C.Evans to CIN 28 for 20 yards (Dav.Bell; J.Kunaszyk).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 28(5:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins. PENALTY on CLE-M.Emerson - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44(4:55 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 48 for 4 yards (J.Clowney).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 48(4:12 - 2nd) S.Perine left tackle to CLE 45 for 7 yards (G.Newsome).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CIN 45(3:34 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at 50 for -5 yards (S.Takitaki). FUMBLES (S.Takitaki) - touched at 50 - RECOVERED by CLE-T.Togiai at CIN 47.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 47(3:25 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to CIN 34 for 13 yards (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(2:53 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to CIN 31 for 3 yards (G.Pratt; T.Hendrickson).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - CLE 31(2:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-P.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CLE 36(2:00 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper. CIN-C.Awuzie was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Fumble
3 & 12 - CLE 36(1:56 - 2nd) J.Brissett sacked at CIN 47 for -11 yards (sack split by S.Hubbard and V.Bell). FUMBLES (S.Hubbard) [V.Bell] - RECOVERED by CIN-A.Davis-Gaither at CIN 46. A.Davis-Gaither to CIN 49 for 3 yards (P.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 49(1:49 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 49 for no gain (M.Emerson).
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 49(1:24 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep middle to H.Hurst to CLE 30 for 21 yards (G.Delpit).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(1:03 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins ran ob at CLE 25 for 5 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 25(1:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CLE 34 for -9 yards (I.Thomas).
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 34(0:53 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to CLE 28 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|No Good
4 & 8 - CIN 28(0:44 - 2nd) E.McPherson 47 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(0:40 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to K.Hunt to CLE 49 for 12 yards (L.Wilson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 49(0:34 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to CIN 37 for 14 yards (V.Bell) [J.Ossai].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 37(0:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 37(0:16 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right [B.Hill].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 37(0:09 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CLE 37(0:04 - 2nd) C.York 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle ran ob at CLE 30 for 5 yards (T.Flowers).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 30(14:34 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 34 for 4 yards (B.Hill).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 34(14:01 - 3rd) J.Brissett right guard to CLE 37 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 37(13:30 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 37 for no gain (Z.Carter; G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 37(12:55 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb pushed ob at CLE 40 for 3 yards (G.Pratt).
|+26 YD
3 & 7 - CLE 40(12:29 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones to CIN 34 for 26 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(11:47 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CIN 33 for 1 yard (C.Sample; D.Davis).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 33(11:05 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to CIN 30 for 3 yards (L.Wilson - D.Davis).
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 30(10:21 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle pushed ob at CIN 9 for 21 yards (J.Bates).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 9(9:43 - 3rd) J.Hudson and M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to CIN 3 for 6 yards (J.Bates - S.Hubbard).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 3(9:05 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett scrambles left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 3rd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(8:57 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 29 for 4 yards (S.Takitaki; T.Bryan).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CIN 29(8:17 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Mixon.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CIN 29(8:14 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 20 for -9 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 15 - CIN 20(7:36 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 51 yards to CLE 29 - Center-C.Adomitis. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 40 for 11 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; M.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(7:27 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 39 for -1 yards (M.Hilton - S.Hubbard).
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 39(7:01 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CIN 49 for 12 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 49(6:31 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to CIN 49 for no gain (J.Bates).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 49(5:56 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to CIN 34 for 15 yards (T.Flowers - J.Bates).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 34(5:14 - 3rd) K.Hunt right tackle to CIN 34 for no gain (M.Hilton).
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 34(4:37 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass deep right to A.Cooper pushed ob at CIN 7 for 27 yards (T.Flowers) [S.Hubbard].
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 7(3:56 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt left tackle to CIN 4 for 3 yards (J.Bates; T.Flowers).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 4(3:14 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:10 - 3rd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 3rd) C.York kicks 58 yards from CLE 35 to CIN 7. C.Evans to CIN 27 for 20 yards (D.Allen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 27(3:05 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Irwin (T.Togiai).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 27(2:59 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at CIN 36 for 9 yards (M.Emerson - S.Takitaki).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CIN 36(2:15 - 3rd) J.Burrow scrambles right end ran ob at CIN 39 for 3 yards (T.Bryan). PENALTY on CLE-J.Clowney - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 36 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(1:51 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Irwin to CLE 41 for 18 yards (D.Jones; I.Thomas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(1:11 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CLE 35 for 6 yards (G.Delpit; J.Clowney).
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 35(0:37 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CLE 24 for 11 yards (M.Emerson; S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 24(0:06 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Mixon (I.Thomas).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 24(0:03 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Irwin to CLE 15 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki; T.Bryan).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 15(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow right guard to CLE 13 for 2 yards (I.Rochell).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 13(14:22 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:15 - 4th) E.McPherson extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to CLE 6. D.Felton to CLE 17 for 11 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; C.Johnston).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 17(14:10 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to CLE 23 for 6 yards (L.Wilson - J.Bates).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 23(13:22 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to CLE 25 for 2 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 25(12:41 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 35 for 10 yards (J.Bates).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(11:56 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to CLE 34 for -1 yards (Z.Carter).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 34(11:11 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 36 for 2 yards (L.Wilson).
|+53 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 36(10:37 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep left to A.Cooper to CIN 11 for 53 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 11(9:33 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to CIN 11 for no gain (J.Ossai).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 11(8:51 - 4th) M.Dunn and J.Hudson reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 4th) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(8:46 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to CIN 27 for 2 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 27(8:16 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at CIN 32 for 5 yards (S.Takitaki). PENALTY on CLE-S.Takitaki - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(7:58 - 4th) J.Mixon right guard to CLE 48 for 5 yards (J.Kunaszyk; I.Thomas).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 48(7:21 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at CLE 41 for 7 yards (G.Newsome).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(6:48 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Higgins for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Garrett].
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 4th) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks onside 10 yards from CIN 35 to CIN 45 - out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(6:40 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left tackle to CIN 40 for 5 yards (B.Hill - L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLE 40(5:57 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left tackle to CIN 40 for no gain (B.Hill).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CLE 40(5:47 - 4th) M.Dunn and J.Hudson reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left tackle to CIN 40 for no gain (S.Hubbard - Z.Carter).
|Punt
4 & 5 - CLE 40(5:43 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 10 yards to CIN 30 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 30(5:37 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 30(5:29 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 22 for -8 yards (sack split by T.Bryan and M.Garrett).
|+14 YD
3 & 18 - CIN 22(4:44 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to CIN 36 for 14 yards (G.Williams - D.Jones).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - CIN 36(4:07 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd (M.Emerson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(4:03 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. D.Johnson right tackle to CIN 35 for 1 yard (G.Pratt; J.Bates).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 35(3:19 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. D.Johnson left tackle to CIN 28 for 7 yards (D.Hill).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 28(3:08 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. D.Johnson right guard to CIN 23 for 5 yards (G.Pratt).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 23(2:22 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. PENALTY on CIN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 23 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - CLE 18(2:22 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. D.Johnson left guard to CIN 14 for 4 yards (M.Bailey).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 14(2:00 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett right guard to CIN 10 for 4 yards (B.Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 10(1:16 - 4th) J.Brissett kneels to CIN 10 for no gain.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 10(0:39 - 4th) J.Brissett kneels to CIN 11 for -1 yards.
