|
|
|NYG
|SEA
Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left, and the Seattle Seahawks won their third straight, 27-13 over the New York Giants on Sunday.
The only matchup of teams with winning records in the NFL this week was a slugfest until the fourth quarter, when Lockett made up for two big mistakes earlier in the game and Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III finally broke free, helping the surprising Seahawks (5-3) stay atop the NFC West.
New York (6-2) saw its four-game win streak snapped entering its bye week and lost ground to undefeated Philadelphia in the NFC East - largely because the Seahawks corralled Saquon Barkley, who was held to a season-low 53 yards on 20 carries and had three catches for 9 yards.
Lockett hauled in a short pass at the 3-yard line in the first half, but Adoree' Jackson forced and recovered a fumble, leading to a 1-yard TD run from Barkley. Late in the third quarter, Lockett was free behind the Giants secondary but dropped what would have been a 33-yard touchdown.
Given another chance on Seattle's next drive, Lockett came through. First he made a solid 12-yard catch. Then he made a stutter-and-go move on Jackson and flashed open down the sideline. Smith's throw was on target for the touchdown and a 20-13 Seattle lead.
Seattle added insurance with 5:22 left thanks to Walker. New York's Richie James fumbled his second punt return of the game, giving Seattle the ball at the Giants 32. Two plays later, Walker reversed his field, broke tackles and scooted 16 yards for the clinching touchdown.
Walker finished with 51 yards on 18 carries. Smith was 23 of 34 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including a 3-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf in the second quarter. Smith was 5 for 5 for 75 yards on the drive capped by Lockett's scoring catch. Both Lockett (hamstring/oblique) and Metcalf (knee) were questionable entering the game.
Barkley entered the week leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage and was second in yards rushing. His previous season low on the ground was 70 yards against Green Bay. But he struggled against a Seahawks defense that gave up 235 yards rushing to New Orleans less than a month ago.
The lack of a run game put pressure on Daniel Jones, who avoided big mistakes but didn't make any big plays through the air. Jones was 17 of 31 for 176 yards and was sacked five times.
COACHING RANKS
Seattle coach Pete Carroll tied Bud Grant for 18th on the all-time victory list with 168, including playoffs.
Carroll was also penalized for sideline interference late in the fourth quarter when he collided with an official. Referee Jerome Boger inadvertently announced the penalty as being against the ''Seattle Mariners.''
INJURIES
New York lost defensive lineman Nick Williams in the first quarter to a biceps injury and James was ruled out with a concussion after he hit the back of his head on the turf after his second fumble. Seattle played nearly the entire game without pass rusher Darrell Taylor due to a hip injury, and versatile safety Ryan Neal limped off in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.
UP NEXT
Giants: After a bye, New York hosts Houston on Nov. 13.
Seahawks: At Arizona next Sunday.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:34
|26:26
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|225
|277
|Total Plays
|64
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|87
|Rush Attempts
|28
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|17-31
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-53
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-53.7
|6-48.5
|Return Yards
|91
|42
|Punts - Returns
|5-28
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-63
|1-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|225
|TOTAL YDS
|277
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Jones
|17/31
|176
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
14
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|20
|53
|1
|15
|14
|
D. Jones 8 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Jones
|6
|20
|0
|6
|9
|
M. Breida 31 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|6
|5
|66
|0
|21
|11
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|5
|3
|58
|0
|27
|8
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
3
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
2
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
M. Breida 31 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
14
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|5
|3
|9
|0
|12
|14
|
D. Sills 13 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Sills
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Johnson 87 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|6
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
L. Cager 81 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Cager
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DE
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Smith 94 LB
|E. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 35 CB
|J. Layne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
7
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|6
|53.7
|2
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|3
|21.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
22
FPTS
|G. Smith
|23/34
|212
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
12
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|18
|51
|1
|16
|12
|
G. Smith 7 QB
22
FPTS
|G. Smith
|5
|26
|0
|14
|22
|
T. Homer 25 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Homer
|2
|10
|0
|7
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
15
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|8
|5
|63
|1
|33
|15
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|10
|6
|55
|1
|15
|17
|
M. Goodwin 15 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|5
|4
|33
|0
|16
|7
|
T. Homer 25 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|4
|
N. Fant 87 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Fant
|2
|2
|19
|0
|16
|3
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
3
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
12
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Young 83 WR
|D. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Irvin 55 DE
|B. Irvin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blount 35 SAF
|J. Blount
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gillaspia 36 RB
|C. Gillaspia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
|T. Lockett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
|W. Dissly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Coleman 28 CB
|J. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
|D. Dallas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Homer 25 RB
|T. Homer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
9
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|51
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|6
|48.5
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 62 yards from NYG 35 to SEA 3. D.Eskridge to SEA 29 for 26 yards (E.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 29(14:53 - 1st) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 32 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence - J.Smith).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 32(14:22 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 38 for 6 yards (A.Jackson).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 38(13:47 - 1st) Direct snap to K.Walker. K.Walker up the middle to SEA 42 for 4 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 42(13:08 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to K.Walker [N.Williams].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 42(13:02 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (F.Moreau).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 42(12:58 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf [D.Lawrence].
|Punt
4 & 10 - SEA 42(12:52 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 40 yards to NYG 18 - Center-C.Tinker. R.James to NYG 28 for 10 yards (C.Barton).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(12:41 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton pushed ob at NYG 34 for 6 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NYG 34(12:17 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to T.Hudson.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 34(12:10 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to M.Johnson to NYG 37 for 3 yards (R.Neal).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYG 37(11:25 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to SEA 14 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14(11:17 - 1st) K.Walker right end to SEA 17 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 17(10:41 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly pushed ob at SEA 26 for 9 yards (X.McKinney).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 26(10:02 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to SEA 27 for 1 yard (N.Williams). SEA-A.Blythe was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 27(9:44 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker pushed ob at SEA 28 for 1 yard (M.McFadden).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 28(8:57 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to D.Eskridge (A.Jackson) [L.Williams].
|Punt
4 & 8 - SEA 28(8:53 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to NYG 23 - Center-C.Tinker. R.James to SEA 35 for 42 yards (D.Young; T.Homer). PENALTY on NYG-J.Pinnock - Illegal Blindside Block - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(8:37 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to NYG 26 for 6 yards (C.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NYG 26(8:04 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 26 for 0 yards (C.Barton).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NYG 26(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 26 - No Play.
|-3 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 21(6:59 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 18 for -3 yards (R.Neal).
|Punt
4 & 12 - NYG 18(6:19 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to SEA 33 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.Dallas to SEA 41 for 8 yards (J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 41(6:05 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett ran ob at NYG 46 for 13 yards (J.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(5:36 - 1st) G.Smith scrambles left guard to NYG 43 for 3 yards (T.Crowder).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 43(4:53 - 1st) K.Walker right tackle to NYG 41 for 2 yards (T.Crowder).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 41(4:13 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.Lockett (J.Ward) [L.Williams].
|Punt
4 & 5 - SEA 41(4:09 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 41 yards to end zone - Center-C.Tinker - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(4:00 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 23 for 3 yards (B.Mone - C.Barton).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 23(3:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to L.Cager [L.Collier].
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 23(3:18 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson (M.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NYG 23(3:13 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 54 yards to SEA 23 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.Dallas to SEA 31 for 8 yards (J.Layne).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 31(3:02 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to M.Goodwin to SEA 47 for 16 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47(2:33 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant to 50 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SEA 50(1:49 - 1st) G.Smith sacked at SEA 43 for -7 yards (M.McFadden).
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - SEA 43(1:18 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to NYG 42 for 15 yards (F.Moreau; J.Love) [L.Williams].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 42(0:45 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 42(0:38 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to NYG 42 for no gain (J.Ward - L.Williams). PENALTY on NYG-J.Ward - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 42 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 27(0:28 - 1st) K.Walker right tackle to NYG 25 for 2 yards (T.Fox). NYG-N.Williams was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 25(15:00 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to M.Goodwin to NYG 18 for 7 yards (D.Lawrence - J.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SEA 18(14:23 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep right to M.Goodwin.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - SEA 18(14:17 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett to NYG 14 for 4 yards (D.Holmes).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14(13:50 - 2nd) K.Walker right tackle to NYG 12 for 2 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SEA 12(13:29 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - SEA 12(13:23 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 6 for 6 yards (L.Williams).
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - SEA 6(12:42 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to NYG 3 for 3 yards (M.McFadden).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SEA 3(12:41 - 2nd) K.Walker right tackle to NYG 3 for no gain (T.Fox - L.Williams). NYG-L.Williams was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SEA 3(12:12 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:07 - 2nd) S.Barkley left end to NYG 34 for 9 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 34(11:22 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 38 for 4 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 38(10:45 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 38 for no gain (U.Nwosu; A.Woods).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 38(10:05 - 2nd) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley right end to NYG 43 for 5 yards (M.Jackson).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 43(9:24 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to NYG 48 for 5 yards (M.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 48(8:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 48 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - NYG 43(8:20 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles left end to NYG 49 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYG 49(7:38 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 49 for no gain (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYG 49(6:54 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to T.Hudson (M.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYG 49(6:47 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to SEA 2 - Center-C.Kreiter - downed by NYG-J.Layne.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 2(6:30 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to SEA 1 for 1 yard (A.Woods; B.Irvin).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 1(5:55 - 2nd) N.Gates and J.Anderson reported in as eligible. S.Barkley left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(5:51 - 2nd) K.Walker left guard to SEA 28 for 3 yards (L.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 28(5:14 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 35 for 7 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 35(4:37 - 2nd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 28 for -7 yards (L.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - SEA 28(3:58 - 2nd) T.Homer right guard to SEA 35 for 7 yards (T.Fox).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 35(3:13 - 2nd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 27 for -8 yards (X.McKinney).
|Fumble
4 & 18 - SEA 27(2:39 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to NYG 24 - Center-C.Tinker. R.James to NYG 24 for no gain (W.Dissly). FUMBLES (W.Dissly) - touched at NYG 21 - RECOVERED by SEA-J.Blount at NYG 19.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(2:23 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Eskridge to NYG 16 for 3 yards (A.Jackson; J.Love).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SEA 16(2:00 - 2nd) K.Walker right guard to NYG 10 for 6 yards (L.Williams). PENALTY on SEA - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SEA 21(1:53 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to T.Lockett.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - SEA 21(1:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to M.Goodwin pushed ob at NYG 17 for 4 yards (A.Jackson).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SEA 17(1:42 - 2nd) J.Myers 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to NYG 0. G.Brightwell to NYG 23 for 23 yards (D.Dallas; J.Coleman).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(1:31 - 2nd) D.Jones left end to NYG 26 for 3 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 26(0:48 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 31 for 5 yards (S.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYG 31(0:22 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 23 for -8 yards (B.Mafe).
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYG 23(0:18 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 52 yards to SEA 25 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to NYG 3. G.Brightwell to NYG 16 for 13 yards (C.Gillaspia). PENALTY on NYG-M.Breida - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 8 yards - enforced at NYG 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 8(14:54 - 3rd) N.Gates reported in as eligible. S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 10 for 2 yards (C.Bryant).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 10(14:15 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at NYG 25 for 15 yards (C.Bryant).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(13:35 - 3rd) M.Breida left tackle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (C.Barton; S.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 27(12:53 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills to NYG 32 for 5 yards (M.Jackson).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 32(12:07 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 28 for -4 yards (B.Irvin). PENALTY on SEA-B.Irvin - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(11:55 - 3rd) N.Gates reported in as eligible. S.Barkley right guard to NYG 41 for 4 yards (U.Nwosu).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 41(11:16 - 3rd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 40 for -1 yards (U.Nwosu - B.Mafe).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NYG 40(10:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 40 - No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 12 - NYG 35(10:03 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep right to D.Slayton to SEA 47 for 18 yards (M.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47(9:35 - 3rd) M.Breida right guard to SEA 44 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 44(9:05 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep middle to D.Slayton to SEA 28 for 16 yards (C.Bryant).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(8:19 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley pushed ob at SEA 16 for 12 yards (C.Barton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 16(7:39 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to SEA 14 for 2 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 14(6:58 - 3rd) D.Jones right guard to SEA 13 for 1 yard (R.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 13(6:13 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to W.Robinson (T.Woolen).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NYG 13(6:08 - 3rd) G.Gano 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(6:04 - 3rd) K.Walker right guard to SEA 28 for 3 yards (F.Moreau).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 28(5:43 - 3rd) K.Walker left guard to SEA 38 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 38(5:04 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Homer ran ob at NYG 41 for 21 yards (J.Love) [L.Williams].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 41(4:18 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to C.Parkinson to NYG 36 for 5 yards (J.Love - N.McCloud).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 36(3:36 - 3rd) T.Homer right tackle to NYG 33 for 3 yards (T.Fox).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SEA 33(2:52 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SEA 33(2:47 - 3rd) J.Myers 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 64 yards from SEA 35 to NYG 1. G.Brightwell to NYG 28 for 27 yards (D.Young).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(2:36 - 3rd) N.Gates reported in as eligible. S.Barkley left guard to NYG 27 for -1 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NYG 27(1:58 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to S.Barkley.
|+21 YD
3 & 11 - NYG 27(1:52 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton pushed ob at NYG 48 for 21 yards (J.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(1:15 - 3rd) S.Barkley right guard to 50 for 2 yards (Q.Diggs).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 50(0:36 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end to NYG 49 for -1 yards (C.Bryant).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 49(15:00 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to C.Myarick to SEA 41 for 10 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 41(14:14 - 4th) N.Gates reported in as eligible. S.Barkley up the middle to SEA 39 for 2 yards (P.Ford - A.Woods).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 39(13:36 - 4th) S.Barkley left end to SEA 29 for 10 yards (T.Woolen).
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 29(12:51 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to SEA 37 for -8 yards (B.Irvin).
|No Gain
2 & 18 - NYG 37(12:09 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to M.Breida.
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - NYG 37(12:01 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to M.Breida to SEA 27 for 10 yards (T.Woolen; S.Harris).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NYG 27(11:22 - 4th) G.Gano 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(11:17 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 36 for 11 yards (F.Moreau).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 36(10:40 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to M.Goodwin pushed ob at SEA 42 for 6 yards (A.Jackson).
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 42(10:12 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at NYG 46 for 12 yards (F.Moreau).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 46(9:44 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at NYG 33 for 13 yards (F.Moreau).
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 33(9:24 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep right to T.Lockett for 33 yards - TOUCHDOWN [K.Thibodeaux].
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:18 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Sills.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 25(9:10 - 4th) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 26 for 1 yard (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 26(8:30 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles right end to NYG 31 for 5 yards (S.Harris).
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYG 31(7:44 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 69 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 20(7:33 - 4th) K.Walker right guard to SEA 20 for no gain (T.Fox; J.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 20(7:08 - 4th) G.Smith scrambles up the middle to SEA 24 for 4 yards (M.McFadden; J.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SEA 24(6:23 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf.
|Fumble
4 & 6 - SEA 24(6:18 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 55 yards to NYG 21 - Center-C.Tinker. R.James to NYG 30 for 9 yards (J.Blount - T.Homer). FUMBLES (T.Homer) - touched at NYG 30 - RECOVERED by SEA-W.Dissly at NYG 32. NYG-R.James was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 32(6:04 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at NYG 16 for 16 yards (N.McCloud).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 16(5:31 - 4th) K.Walker left end for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(5:22 - 4th) D.Jones left guard to NYG 28 for 3 yards (C.Barton).
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 28(5:04 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to T.Hudson to SEA 45 for 27 yards (T.Woolen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 45(4:37 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley pushed ob at SEA 45 for no gain (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 45(4:30 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Barkley.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 45(4:24 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to T.Hudson to SEA 32 for 13 yards (R.Neal). SEA-R.Neal was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 32(3:51 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson to SEA 23 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NYG 23(3:23 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at SEA 29 for -6 yards (U.Nwosu). FUMBLES (U.Nwosu) [U.Nwosu] - and recovers at SEA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 29(2:43 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to D.Slayton.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - NYG 29(2:38 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to M.Johnson (C.Barton).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 29(2:32 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 33 for 4 yards (L.Williams; T.Fox).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 33(2:27 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 31 for -2 yards (T.Fox).
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - SEA 31(2:22 - 4th) G.Smith scrambles right guard to SEA 45 for 14 yards (J.Love). PENALTY on SEA - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(2:11 - 4th) K.Walker right guard to SEA 31 for 1 yard (L.Williams; J.Smith).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 31(2:07 - 4th) K.Walker up the middle to SEA 33 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence - E.Smith).
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 33(2:00 - 4th) K.Walker left end to SEA 30 for -3 yards (T.Fox).
|Punt
4 & 10 - SEA 30(1:15 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 57 yards to NYG 13 - Center-C.Tinker. D.Holmes ran ob at NYG 13 for no gain (D.Young). SEA-R.Neal was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 13(1:07 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 13(1:03 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson (L.Collier).
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 13(0:58 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to T.Hudson pushed ob at NYG 31 for 18 yards (M.Jackson) [Q.Jefferson].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 31(0:50 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to M.Johnson (M.Jackson) [P.Ford].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 31(0:45 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 24 for -7 yards (U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NYG 24(0:18 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 16 for -8 yards (P.Ford).
-
GB
BUF
7
14
2nd 6:15 NBC
-
CIN
CLE
0
045 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
TB
27
22
Final AMZN
-
DEN
JAC
21
17
Final ESP+
-
ARI
MIN
26
34
Final FOX
-
CAR
ATL
34
37
Final/OT FOX
-
CHI
DAL
29
49
Final FOX
-
LV
NO
0
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
DET
31
27
Final CBS
-
NE
NYJ
22
17
Final CBS
-
PIT
PHI
13
35
Final CBS
-
TEN
HOU
17
10
Final CBS
-
NYG
SEA
13
27
Final FOX
-
SF
LAR
31
14
Final FOX
-
WAS
IND
17
16
Final FOX