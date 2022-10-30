|
|PIT
|PHI
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday.
Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl. In that season, the Eagles were denied an 8-0 start with a loss to the Steelers.
Pittsburgh (2-6) offered no resistance this time once Hurts and Brown turned the Linc into their own pitch-and-catch playground.
Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh's only touchdown.
The World Series banner went up across the street outside Citizens Bank Park - the Phillies and Houston Astros are 1-1 headed into Game 3 Monday in Philly - and it's suddenly the point in the NFL season where it's time to stamp the Eagles as Super Bowl favorites.
These are intoxicating times for Philly sports fans and Brown became the latest star to deliver them a few more memorable October moments.
Make it three in the first half.
Brown might still be scoring and taunting in Tennessee had the Titans not felt in the spring his asking price for an extension was too high. Once Titans decided they didn't want to pay Brown, he was traded during the draft. The Eagles gave him a $100 million, four-year contract with $57 million guaranteed upon completing the trade.
No buyer's remorse yet.
Brown became the first receiver since Tennessee's Drew Bennett in 2004 with three receiving touchdowns of 25-plus yards in the first half. Hurts hit Brown from 39 yards, 27 and 29 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.
Brown made an over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone for the third score as Pittsburgh defenders Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon collided with each other. Brown then pointed at each fallen foe as the crowd roared - and he was hit with a taunting penalty.
Well worth the 15 yards for a little fun.
Their first TD might have been the most impressive. Brown went up to catch the 39-yard heave and won a battle for the ball with Fitzpatrick, who pounded the turf in frustration.
Hurts caught Brown in stride for the second touchdown as the speedy receiver outran cornerback Arthur Maulet.
Brown had his best game in his short Eagles tenure, topping the 155 yards he had in the season opener against Detroit. He had only two touchdowns entering the game.
One knock on the Eagles this season was their second-half slowdowns. They had scored only four second-half touchdowns and were shut out after halftime against Minnesota and Washington.
Hurts waved off those concerns when threw a 39-yard TD pass to Zach Pascal in the third for a 28-10 lead.
The only player with more than four TD passes of 25-plus yards or more in a single game since 1980 was Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who had five in Week 1 of 1994 against the Patriots.
Hurts almost matched Marino in the fourth quarter, but Brown was tripped up at the 11 on a 43-yard pass. No worries. Miles Sanders rushed for the touchdown and a 35-13 lead on the next play.
SAY A PRAYER
Among the Eagles inactives: Book, Jobe and Sermon. Make that QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon and CB Josh Jobe.
INJURIES
Nick Sciba kicked field goals of 38 and 29 yards for the Steelers in place of injured Chris Boswell (groin).
Eagles DT Jordan Davis suffered an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
The Steelers have a bye before hosting New Orleans on Nov. 13.
The Eagles play at Houston on Thursday night for what could be the start of a crowded Philly sports week in Texas. Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) of the World Series are set for Friday and Saturday in Houston.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:18
|25:42
|1st Downs
|21
|20
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|300
|401
|Total Plays
|70
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|111
|Rush Attempts
|24
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|290
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-60
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|57
|89
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-47
|3-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|156
|PASS YDS
|290
|144
|RUSH YDS
|111
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
K. Pickett 8 QB
6
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|25/38
|191
|0
|1
|6
N. Harris 22 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Harris
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|11
C. Claypool 11 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1/1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Warren 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Warren
|6
|50
|0
|19
|10
K. Pickett 8 QB
6
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|7
|37
|0
|11
|6
N. Harris 22 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Harris
|8
|32
|0
|18
|11
S. Sims 82 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|21
|0
|11
|4
M. Allen 27 LB
0
FPTS
|M. Allen
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
9
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|7
|4
|57
|0
|21
|9
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|4
|45
|0
|25
|14
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|9
|5
|35
|0
|14
|8
|
N. Harris 22 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Harris
|6
|6
|26
|0
|9
|11
|
J. Warren 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Warren
|3
|3
|25
|0
|15
|10
D. Watt 44 FB
8
FPTS
|D. Watt
|2
|2
|6
|1
|5
|8
Z. Gentry 81 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
G. Pickens 14 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
S. Sims 82 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Sims
|3
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|4
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 25 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Reed 50 LB
|M. Reed
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Allen 27 LB
|M. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Boykin 13 WR
|M. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Heyward 83 TE
|C. Heyward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Warren 30 RB
|J. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
I. Loudermilk 92 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Davis 73 DT
|C. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
G. Olszewski 89 WR
|G. Olszewski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Sciba 16 K
7
FPTS
|N. Sciba
|2/2
|38
|1/1
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|45.0
|1
|55
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Sims 82 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|23.5
|27
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Sims 82 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Hurts 1 QB
36
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|19/28
|285
|4
|0
|36
G. Minshew 10 QB
0
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|1/2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
M. Sanders 26 RB
13
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|9
|78
|1
|21
|13
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|7
|21
|0
|8
|2
J. Hurts 1 QB
36
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|2
|10
|0
|8
|36
K. Gainwell 14 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
G. Minshew 10 QB
0
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
A. Brown 11 WR
39
FPTS
|A. Brown
|11
|6
|156
|3
|43
|39
D. Goedert 88 TE
12
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|6
|6
|64
|0
|17
|12
Z. Pascal 3 WR
13
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|2
|2
|57
|1
|34
|13
D. Smith 6 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Smith
|8
|5
|23
|0
|14
|7
K. Gainwell 14 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
J. Stoll 89 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Q. Watkins 16 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|7-1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|6-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
Z. McPhearson 27 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
Z. Pascal 3 WR
|Z. Pascal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Johnson 58 LB
|K. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Elliott 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|4
|45.8
|1
|49
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|3
|22.3
|26
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 25 for no gain (J.Davis; M.Epps).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(14:33 - 1st) K.Pickett scrambles up the middle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PIT 26(13:51 - 1st) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 18 for -8 yards (H.Reddick).
|Punt
4 & 17 - PIT 18(13:21 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 55 yards to PHI 27 - Center-C.Kuntz. B.Covey to PHI 32 for 5 yards (M.Boykin).
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 32(13:09 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 32(13:04 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 41 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 41(12:37 - 1st) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at PHI 48 for 7 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 48(11:59 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 49 for 1 yard (I.Loudermilk).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PHI 49(11:38 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (C.Sutton).
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - PHI 49(11:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PIT 44 for 7 yards (M.Reed - M.Fitzpatrick).
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - PHI 44(10:51 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PIT 39 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 39(10:13 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PIT 39 for no gain (A.Witherspoon - A.Maulet).
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 39(9:31 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep middle to A.Brown for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:23 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Watt pushed ob at PIT 30 for 5 yards (K.White).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - PIT 30(8:49 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 32 for 2 yards (H.Reddick). PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 30 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(8:16 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 39 for 14 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(7:40 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool ran ob at PIT 47 for 8 yards (J.Bradberry).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - PIT 47(7:14 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PIT 42(7:07 - 1st) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 33 for -9 yards (B.Graham). PENALTY on PHI-J.Bradberry - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 42 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 47(6:58 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 42(6:58 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to S.Sims to PIT 44 for 2 yards (A.Maddox).
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - PIT 44(6:17 - 1st) J.Warren up the middle to PHI 44 for 12 yards (T.Edwards; K.White).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 44(5:51 - 1st) K.Pickett up the middle to PHI 42 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(5:13 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to Z.Gentry to PHI 39 for 3 yards (K.White).
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 39(4:39 - 1st) K.Pickett pass deep middle to P.Freiermuth to PHI 18 for 21 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 18(3:56 - 1st) K.Pickett scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 7 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 7(3:20 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PHI 6 for 1 yard (M.Epps; J.Hargrave).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 6(2:41 - 1st) Direct snap to N.Harris. N.Harris pass short middle to D.Johnson pushed ob at PHI 2 for 4 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PIT 2(2:06 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - PIT 2(2:01 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-B.Graham - Defensive Delay of Game - 1 yard - enforced at PHI 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - PIT 1(2:01 - 1st) C.Claypool pass short left to D.Watt for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN [T.Edwards].
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 1st) N.Sciba extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) N.Sciba kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to PHI 1. B.Covey to PHI 21 for 20 yards (M.Allen).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(1:52 - 1st) J.Hurts left guard to PHI 29 for 8 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PHI 29(1:29 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 29(1:23 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 32 for 3 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 32(0:45 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to Q.Watkins (C.Sutton).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 32(0:40 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 41 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PHI 41(0:14 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 41 for no gain (C.Heyward). PENALTY on PIT-M.Adams - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 46(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 46(14:52 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Smith to PIT 45 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon - T.Edmunds).
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 45(14:09 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PIT 29 for 16 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(13:30 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to PIT 27 for 2 yards (M.Reed; D.Bush).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 27(12:57 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (M.Reed).
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - PHI 27(12:53 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown for 27 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to PIT 0. S.Sims pushed ob at PIT 38 for 38 yards (Z.McPhearson). PENALTY on PIT-T.Norwood - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 17(12:38 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 17 for no gain (J.Davis). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 17 - No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 12(12:10 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to S.Sims to PIT 9 for -3 yards (A.Maddox).
|-1 YD
2 & 18 - PIT 9(11:29 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 8 for -1 yards (F.Cox).
|+10 YD
3 & 19 - PIT 8(10:50 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to J.Warren to PIT 18 for 10 yards (A.Maddox - H.Reddick).
|Punt
4 & 9 - PIT 18(10:11 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 46 yards to PHI 36 - Center-C.Kuntz. D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 39 for 3 yards (M.Allen).
|Play
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(10:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PHI 29 for -10 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - PHI 29(9:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end pushed ob at PHI 31 for 2 yards (C.Sutton).
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - PHI 31(8:39 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to K.Gainwell to PHI 39 for 8 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Punt
4 & 10 - PHI 39(7:59 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 49 yards to PIT 12 - Center-R.Lovato. S.Sims to PIT 22 for 10 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 22(7:47 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (D.Slay).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 22(7:41 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (A.Maddox).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 22(7:34 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PIT 22(7:29 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 38 yards to PHI 40 - Center-C.Kuntz - out of bounds.
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(7:22 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PIT 43 for 17 yards (C.Sutton - M.Jack).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(6:49 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith pushed ob at PIT 29 for 14 yards (C.Sutton).
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(6:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on PHI-A.Brown - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 20 to PIT 15. S.Sims to PIT 35 for 20 yards (Z.Pascal - N.Dean).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 35(6:06 - 2nd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. K.Pickett pass deep left to G.Pickens to PHI 38 for 27 yards (J.Bradberry). PENALTY on PIT-G.Pickens - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 35 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 25(5:35 - 2nd) S.Sims left end pushed ob at PIT 35 for 10 yards (A.Maddox). reverse
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 35(4:55 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens (J.Bradberry).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - PIT 35(4:49 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles left end to PIT 44 for 9 yards (A.Maddox). FUMBLES (A.Maddox) - ball out of bounds at PIT 44.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - PIT 44(4:19 - 2nd) K.Pickett up the middle to PIT 47 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 47(3:35 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to N.Harris to PHI 46 for 7 yards (T.Edwards). PHI-J.Davis was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 46(3:03 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to C.Claypool ran ob at PHI 39 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 39(2:31 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PHI 39 for no gain (J.Hargrave - T.Edwards).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 39(2:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PHI 21 for 18 yards (T.Edwards - J.Bradberry).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21(1:23 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 18 for 3 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 18(1:17 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 18(1:13 - 2nd) K.Pickett sacked at PHI 20 for -2 yards (M.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PIT 20(1:06 - 2nd) N.Sciba 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) N.Sciba kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to PHI 4. B.Covey to PHI 30 for 26 yards (Co.Heyward; G.Olszewski). PENALTY on PIT - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 30.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(0:55 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 47 for 12 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 47(0:51 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 42 for -5 yards (M.Reed).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - PHI 42(0:45 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - PHI 42(0:40 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 34 for -8 yards (C.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 23 - PHI 34(0:31 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to PIT 22 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by S.Sims.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Sciba kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to PHI 4. B.Covey to PHI 25 for 21 yards (Co.Heyward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25(14:54 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown (J.Pierre).
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25(14:50 - 3rd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 46 for 21 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(14:17 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at PIT 44 for 10 yards (J.Pierre).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(13:39 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PIT 34 for 10 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 34(13:01 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to Z.Pascal for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 3rd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(12:53 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 33 for 8 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PIT 33(12:28 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PIT 33(12:25 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - PIT 33(12:19 - 3rd) Direct snap to M.Allen. M.Allen up the middle to PIT 37 for 4 yards (S.Bradley).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 37(11:30 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 40 for 3 yards (H.Reddick). PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 37 - No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 27(11:03 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to C.Claypool to PHI 48 for 25 yards (T.Edwards - M.Epps).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(10:30 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PHI 43 for 5 yards (K.White; C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 43(9:52 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PHI 41 for 2 yards (J.Sweat).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 41(9:16 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris to PHI 41 for no gain (J.Hargrave).
|+9 YD
4 & 3 - PIT 41(8:29 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris pushed ob at PHI 32 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 32(8:05 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to PHI 27 for 5 yards (T.Edwards - K.White).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 27(7:24 - 3rd) J.Warren left tackle to PHI 17 for 10 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 17(6:48 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 17(6:43 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at PHI 11 for 6 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 11(6:03 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PIT 11(5:59 - 3rd) N.Sciba 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 3rd) N.Sciba kicks 46 yards from PIT 35 to PHI 19 - out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(5:55 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 46 for 6 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PHI 46(5:18 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 46(5:14 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PIT 47 for 7 yards (R.Spillane; M.Jack).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 47(4:41 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at PIT 38 for 9 yards (A.Maulet). PENALTY on PHI - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 48(4:13 - 3rd) M.Sanders right tackle to PIT 46 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds; A.Highsmith).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - PHI 46(3:33 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown (T.Edmunds). PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - PHI 44(3:25 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 39 for -5 yards (C.Heyward).
|+14 YD
3 & 24 - PHI 39(2:42 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end to PIT 47 for 14 yards (A.Maulet).
|Punt
4 & 10 - PHI 47(1:59 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 46 yards to PIT 1 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-Z.McPhearson.
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 1(1:47 - 3rd) Direct snap to N.Harris. N.Harris up the middle to PIT 4 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave; F.Cox).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 4(1:17 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 10 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PIT 10(0:54 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson. PENALTY on PHI-J.Bradberry - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at PIT 10 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 24(0:48 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 42 for 18 yards (M.Epps - K.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 42(0:09 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool (M.Williams).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 42(0:04 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth pushed ob at PHI 48 for 10 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson) [J.Sweat].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(15:00 - 4th) J.Warren right guard to PHI 47 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 47(14:25 - 4th) S.Sims left end pushed ob at PHI 36 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - K.White).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - PIT 36(13:41 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at PHI 45 for -9 yards (J.Hargrave). FUMBLES (J.Hargrave) [J.Hargrave] - RECOVERED by PHI-A.Maddox at PHI 38. A.Maddox to PHI 46 for 8 yards (K.Pickett).
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(13:30 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PIT 11 for 43 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 11(12:41 - 4th) M.Sanders left end for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:35 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 25(12:35 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI-R.Quinn - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - PIT 30(12:35 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris to PIT 32 for 2 yards (T.Edwards) [R.Quinn].
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 32(12:08 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 41 for 9 yards (D.Slay; T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(11:40 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to N.Harris to PIT 47 for 6 yards (T.Edwards; K.White).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 47(11:09 - 4th) K.Pickett scrambles up the middle to PHI 45 for 8 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 45(10:39 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to S.Sims [J.Sweat].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 45(10:35 - 4th) J.Warren up the middle to PHI 40 for 5 yards (A.Maddox).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 40(10:08 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 49 for -11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 16 - PIT 49(9:30 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 41 yards to PHI 10 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 10(9:24 - 4th) PHI 10-Minshew now at QB. B.Scott up the middle to PHI 11 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith; I.Loudermilk).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - PHI 11(8:40 - 4th) B.Scott right tackle to PHI 15 for 4 yards (I.Loudermilk). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Offensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 11 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - PHI 6(8:11 - 4th) G.Minshew pass incomplete short right to J.Stoll [C.Heyward].
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - PHI 6(8:07 - 4th) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 7 for 1 yard (C.Heyward - M.Reed).
|Punt
4 & 13 - PHI 7(7:19 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to PIT 49 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-R.Lovato.
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 49(7:06 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to J.Warren to PHI 36 for 15 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 36(6:39 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at PHI 42 for -6 yards (M.Tuipulotu).
|+19 YD
2 & 16 - PIT 42(6:02 - 4th) J.Warren right end to PHI 23 for 19 yards (M.Epps - K.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 23(5:24 - 4th) J.Warren up the middle to PHI 20 for 3 yards (M.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 20(4:57 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to J.Warren to PHI 20 for no gain (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 20(4:27 - 4th) K.Pickett pass deep middle intended for P.Freiermuth INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson (T.Edwards) at PHI -2. C.Gardner-Johnson to PHI 12 for 14 yards (J.Warren).
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 12(4:18 - 4th) B.Scott left end to PHI 19 for 7 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PHI 19(3:35 - 4th) B.Scott left end to PHI 19 for no gain (C.Sutton).
|+23 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 19(3:29 - 4th) G.Minshew pass short right to Z.Pascal to PHI 42 for 23 yards (R.Spillane).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42(2:43 - 4th) B.Scott right tackle to PHI 44 for 2 yards (J.Pierre). PIT-J.Pierre was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 44(2:00 - 4th) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 46 for 2 yards (I.Loudermilk; D.Bush).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 46(1:16 - 4th) B.Scott left end to PIT 46 for 8 yards (R.Spillane).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(0:34 - 4th) G.Minshew kneels to PIT 47 for -1 yards.
