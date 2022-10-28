|
BAL
TB
Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The Baltimore Ravens finally have a winning streak.
Lamar Jackson for 238 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, and the Ravens rallied Thursday night for a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Baltimore consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Brady, on the other hand, finds himself riding a three-game skid for the first time since 2002 - the seven-time Super Bowl champion's first year as a full-time starter for the New England Patriots.
Jackson completed all eight of his passes after halftime, and the Ravens (5-3) finished with 231 yards after only running the ball seven times in the first two quarters.
''I feel like we're very close,'' Jackson said when asked if he feels the Baltimore offense is moving closer to hitting on all cylinders.
''We're right there, but there's still room for improvement . the little mistakes we're still making out there,'' the Ravens quarterback added. ''We change those and I feel the sky is the limit.''
The Bucs (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start.
''We just didn't play well enough to win,'' said Brady, who avoided going a second straight game without a touchdown pass by tossing an 8-yarder to Julio Jones in the final minute.
''Until you win ball games consistently, and play four quarters consistently, it is going to be dark,'' Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. ''That doesn't mean we can't get out of it. We just have a lot of work to do, as coaches and as players.''
Jackson beat the 45-year-old Brady for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.
The Ravens (5-3) ran for all but 27 of its 231 yards rushing in the second half, while Jackson finished 27 of 38 passes without an interception, including TD throws of 5 yards to Kenyon Drake and 10 yards to Isaiah Likely in the third quarter.
Baltimore scored on its first four possessions after halftime, with Justin Tucker booting a 30-yard field goal to make it 27-16 with a little over two minutes remaining.
Brady threw his TD pass to Jones with 49 seconds remaining, finishing 26 of 44 for 325 yards without an interception. He was sacked three times.
Leonard Fournette scored on a 1-yard run, and Mike Evans had six receptions for 123 yards for the Bucs.
Fournette's TD was the first the Bucs have scored in the opening quarter this season. Brady spoke earlier in the week about how helpful it can be to play with a lead, however the offense did little to build on the early advantage after Ryan Succop's 31-yard field goal made it 10-3.
The Ravens, meanwhile, wasted a couple opportunities take control early, settling for a 22-yard field goal after recovering a fumble at the Bucs 6 on a punt return and coming away with no points when Jackson threw incomplete into end zone on 4th-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 10 late in the second quarter.
Another chance to cut into their 10-3 deficit was thwarted when Tucker's 61-yard field goal attempt was deflected at the line as time expired in the half.
RUNNING WITH AUTHORITY
The Ravens averaged 7 yards per carry and topped 150 yards rushing for the seventh straight game, the longest active streak in the NFL.
DROUGHT CONITINUES
Tampa Bay's defense, among the best in the league at forcing turnovers, didn't have a takeaway for the fourth consecutive game.
INJURIES
Ravens DE Calais Campbell (illness) was inactive. ... Ravens TE Mark Andrews (shoulder) left in the second quarter and did not return. ...CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) missed time in the first half, but returned at the start of the third quarter. ... WR Rashod Bateman (foot) sat out most of the second half. ... Edwards (hamstring) departed late in the fourth quarter, finishing with a team-leading 65 yards on 11 attempts.
Buccaneers: Played without three starters in the secondary - S Antoine Winfield Jr (concussion) and CBs Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad). WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot), TE Cameron Brate (neck) and DL Akiem Hicks (foot) were inactive, too. ... LB Shaquil Barrett (ankle) limped off the field early in the third quarter and rode to the locker room on a cart.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Travel to New Orleans to face Saints on Monday, Nov. 7.
Buccaneers: Host defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 6.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|38:23
|21:37
|1st Downs
|27
|20
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|15
|13
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|453
|349
|Total Plays
|74
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|231
|44
|Rush Attempts
|33
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|222
|305
|Comp. - Att.
|27-38
|26-44
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-101
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-52.5
|5-53.4
|Return Yards
|99
|33
|Punts - Returns
|3-27
|3-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-72
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-6 -50%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|222
|PASS YDS
|305
|
|
|231
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|453
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
25
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|27/38
|238
|2
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|11
|65
|0
|22
|6
|
K. Drake 17 RB
16
FPTS
|K. Drake
|7
|62
|0
|40
|16
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
25
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|9
|43
|0
|25
|25
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|33
|1
|18
|16
|
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|4
|28
|0
|12
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Likely 80 TE
19
FPTS
|I. Likely
|7
|6
|77
|1
|17
|19
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|8
|6
|64
|0
|16
|12
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
6
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|5
|3
|33
|0
|22
|6
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|4
|4
|31
|0
|13
|16
|
J. Proche 3 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Proche
|4
|3
|24
|0
|12
|5
|
K. Drake 17 RB
16
FPTS
|K. Drake
|4
|4
|5
|1
|5
|16
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
R. Bateman 7 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Moore 46 LS
|N. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 98 DT
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
9
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|2/3
|30
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|4
|52.5
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|24.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|9.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
19
FPTS
|T. Brady
|26/44
|325
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
14
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|9
|24
|1
|9
|14
|
R. White 29 RB
6
FPTS
|R. White
|4
|19
|0
|8
|6
|
T. Brady 12 QB
19
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|
J. Jones 85 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
18
FPTS
|M. Evans
|11
|6
|123
|0
|51
|18
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|11
|6
|75
|0
|44
|13
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
14
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|3
|3
|34
|0
|15
|14
|
R. White 29 RB
6
FPTS
|R. White
|3
|3
|24
|0
|20
|6
|
J. Jones 85 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jones
|4
|2
|21
|1
|13
|10
|
C. Otton 88 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Otton
|5
|2
|15
|0
|10
|3
|
S. Miller 10 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Miller
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Kieft
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Rudolph 8 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCollum 27 CB
|Z. McCollum
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Delaney 30 DB
|D. Delaney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Otton 88 TE
|C. Otton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. White 29 RB
|R. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
|K. Kieft
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 53 ILB
|O. Fatukasi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. O'Connor 79 DE
|P. O'Connor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hall 90 DE
|L. Hall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
10
FPTS
|R. Succop
|3/3
|31
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|5
|53.4
|2
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|2
|16.5
|18
|0
|
D. Delaney 30 DB
0
FPTS
|D. Delaney
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay ran ob at BAL 21 for 21 yards (J.Dean).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 21(14:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at BAL 43 for 22 yards (K.Neal; M.Edwards).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 43(14:18 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 48 for 5 yards (K.Neal; S.Barrett).
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 48(13:36 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at BAL 44 for -4 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAL 44(12:52 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (L.David).
|Fumble
4 & 9 - BAL 44(12:47 - 1st) J.Stout punts 45 yards to TB 11 - Center-N.Moore. D.Delaney MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by BAL-K.Seymour at TB 6.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 6(12:37 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle to TB 10 for -4 yards (S.Barrett).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 10(11:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Proche to TB 4 for 6 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAL 4(11:09 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews (Z.McCollum).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAL 4(11:06 - 1st) J.Tucker 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(11:03 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Otton.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TB 25(10:58 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 34 for 9 yards (G.Stone - Da.Williams).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TB 34(10:15 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 39 for 5 yards (C.Clark; B.Washington).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(9:42 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to K.Kieft to TB 48 for 9 yards (D.Kennard).
|+44 YD
2 & 1 - TB 48(9:03 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin pushed ob at BAL 8 for 44 yards (G.Stone).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TB 8(8:22 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to BAL 10 for -2 yards (D.Kennard).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 10(7:43 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans. PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 10 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TB 5(7:36 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to BAL 1 for 4 yards (T.Jones - Da.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TB 1(6:58 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(6:56 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Oliver to BAL 29 for 4 yards (L.David).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 29(6:13 - 1st) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 28 for -1 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAL 28(5:28 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to J.Proche.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAL 28(5:18 - 1st) J.Stout punts 53 yards to TB 19 - Center-N.Moore. J.Darden to TB 37 for 18 yards (K.Hamilton; N.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 37(5:07 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 37 for no gain (B.Urban; M.Harrison).
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - TB 37(4:37 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to BAL 40 for 23 yards (C.Clark).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(3:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to BAL 31 for 9 yards (J.Madubuike; Da.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TB 31(3:19 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to BAL 30 for 1 yard (O.Oweh).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(2:39 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to BAL 22 for 8 yards (A.Klein).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - TB 22(1:55 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to B.Perriman to BAL 11 for 11 yards (G.Stone).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(1:17 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to BAL 13 for -2 yards (A.Klein).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TB 13(0:40 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TB 13(0:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - TB 13(0:30 - 1st) R.Succop 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:26 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 25(0:22 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 13 for -12 yards (V.Vea).
|No Gain
3 & 22 - BAL 13(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to BAL 13 for no gain (D.Delaney - D.White).
|Punt
4 & 22 - BAL 13(14:25 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 57 yards to TB 30 - Center-N.Moore. J.Darden ran ob at TB 45 for 15 yards (N.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 45(14:12 - 2nd) J.Wells reported in as eligible. R.White up the middle to TB 48 for 3 yards (B.Urban; A.Klein).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TB 48(13:38 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to BAL 49 for 3 yards (B.Washington; J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TB 49(12:58 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin (G.Stone) [K.Hamilton].
|Punt
4 & 4 - TB 49(12:55 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 43 yards to BAL 6 - Center-Z.Triner - downed by TB-S.Miller.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 6(12:44 - 2nd) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 18 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 18(12:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 15 for -3 yards (S.Barrett).
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 15(11:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 21 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 21(10:49 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at BAL 30 for 9 yards (Z.McCollum).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(10:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to BAL 36 for 6 yards (L.David - Z.McCollum).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 36(9:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to BAL 41 for 5 yards (D.White - J.Dean).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(9:21 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Proche to BAL 47 for 6 yards (J.Dean).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 47(8:41 - 2nd) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 49 for 2 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; M.Edwards).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 49(8:06 - 2nd) G.Edwards right guard to TB 46 for 5 yards (W.Gholston; J.Tryon).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 46(7:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake to TB 44 for 2 yards (D.Delaney). PENALTY on BAL-J.Proche - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at TB 46 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - BAL 44(7:07 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Robinson ran ob at BAL 48 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - BAL 48(6:40 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on BAL-L.Jackson - Intentional Grounding - 20 yards - enforced at BAL 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 36 - BAL 28(6:29 - 2nd) J.Hill up the middle to BAL 36 for 8 yards (J.Tryon).
|Punt
4 & 28 - BAL 36(5:55 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 50 yards to TB 14 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(5:47 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 16 for 2 yards (M.Harrison).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 16(5:11 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TB 16(5:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 16(5:00 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 51 yards to BAL 33 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Duvernay to BAL 40 for 7 yards (C.Otton).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40(4:48 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to K.Drake ran ob at BAL 41 for 1 yard (L.David).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 41(4:18 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to I.Likely to TB 47 for 12 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 47(3:40 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to R.Bateman.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 47(3:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to TB 33 for 14 yards (D.White).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(3:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at TB 17 for 16 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 17(2:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 17(2:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 17(2:22 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to TB 9 for 8 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BAL 9(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to D.Robinson (J.Dean).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(1:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to TB 17 for 7 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 17(1:35 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin (B.Washington).
|+28 YD
3 & 3 - TB 17(1:31 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans ran ob at TB 45 for 28 yards (Da.Williams) [J.Madubuike].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 45(1:25 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to 50 for 5 yards (K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TB 50(1:10 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 41 for -9 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TB 41(1:03 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 34 for -7 yards (J.Houston).
|Punt
4 & 21 - TB 34(0:56 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 60 yards to BAL 6 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Duvernay to BAL 13 for 7 yards (R.White).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 13(0:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to K.Drake ran ob at BAL 16 for 3 yards (J.Dean).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 16(0:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to I.Likely to BAL 30 for 14 yards (W.Gholston).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 30(0:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to J.Proche. PENALTY on TB-J.Tryon - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 30 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(0:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Proche to TB 43 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 43(0:09 - 2nd) L.Jackson spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 43(0:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|No Good
3 & 10 - BAL 43(0:04 - 2nd) J.Tucker 61 yard field goal is BLOCKED (P.O'Connor) - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 29 for 4 yards (B.Washington).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TB 29(14:23 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TB 29(14:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle [O.Oweh].
|Penalty
4 & 6 - TB 29(14:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-J.Russell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 29 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TB 24(14:13 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 66 yards to BAL 10 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 23 for 13 yards (K.Kieft).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(13:58 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle ran ob at BAL 48 for 25 yards (Z.McCollum).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(13:26 - 3rd) G.Edwards right guard to 50 for 2 yards (D.White; P.O'Connor).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 50(12:42 - 3rd) G.Edwards right guard to TB 43 for 7 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 43(12:13 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to TB 32 for 11 yards (D.Delaney). TB-S.Barrett was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 32(11:46 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to TB 31 for 1 yard (W.Gholston).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 31(11:06 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at TB 18 for 13 yards (J.Dean).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 18(10:27 - 3rd) K.Drake left guard to TB 12 for 6 yards (D.White - L.David).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 12(9:46 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Duvernay to TB 5 for 7 yards (L.David).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 5(9:10 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(9:05 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to TB 45 for 20 yards (D.Kennard).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 45(8:31 - 3rd) R.White up the middle to BAL 47 for 8 yards (M.Harrison).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TB 47(7:54 - 3rd) J.Jones right end to BAL 47 for no gain (A.Klein).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TB 47(7:09 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 47(7:05 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 47 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20(6:57 - 3rd) D.Duvernay left end to BAL 38 for 18 yards (L.David).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 38(6:17 - 3rd) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 40 for 2 yards (W.Gholston; D.White).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 40(5:36 - 3rd) K.Drake right tackle to BAL 43 for 3 yards (V.Vea).
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 43(4:56 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to TB 40 for 17 yards (L.Hall; K.Neal).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 40(4:25 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked at TB 41 for -1 yards (J.Tryon).
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 41(3:40 - 3rd) J.Hill right tackle to TB 29 for 12 yards (C.Nassib).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(2:56 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to TB 27 for 2 yards (A.Nelson; K.Neal).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 27(2:16 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to TB 28 for -1 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - BAL 28(1:32 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at TB 13 for 15 yards (M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 13(0:51 - 3rd) J.Hill right guard to TB 10 for 3 yards (V.Vea).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 10(0:11 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to I.Likely for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(0:05 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 29 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TB 29(15:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 36 for 7 yards (G.Stone - Da.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 36(14:24 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin (B.Washington).
|+51 YD
2 & 10 - TB 36(14:20 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to BAL 13 for 51 yards (G.Stone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 13(13:30 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to K.Rudolph.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 13(13:26 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - TB 13(13:22 - 4th) T.Brady scrambles left end to BAL 12 for 1 yard (G.Stone).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TB 12(12:30 - 4th) R.Succop 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to BAL -1. D.Duvernay to BAL 17 for 18 yards (K.Kieft; O.Fatukasi).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 17(12:21 - 4th) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 39 for 22 yards (Z.McCollum). BAL-G.Edwards was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 39(11:36 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to I.Likely to TB 45 for 16 yards (M.Edwards).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(10:49 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to TB 38 for 7 yards (K.Neal - M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 38(10:10 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to TB 35 for 3 yards (D.Delaney - D.White).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(9:26 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to TB 24 for 11 yards (M.Edwards).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(8:48 - 4th) L.Jackson right end ran ob at TB 10 for 14 yards (Z.McCollum). PENALTY on BAL-P.Ricard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(8:25 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to TB 21 for 3 yards (D.White - L.Hall).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 21(7:42 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at TB 15 for 6 yards (D.White).
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 15(7:00 - 4th) D.Duvernay left end for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(6:55 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans ran ob at TB 32 for 7 yards (M.Peters).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TB 32(6:38 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.White pushed ob at TB 38 for 6 yards (C.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 38(6:24 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Jones.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TB 38(6:21 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans ran ob at TB 46 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TB 46(6:08 - 4th) R.White up the middle to BAL 49 for 5 yards (P.Queen).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 49(5:48 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to S.Miller. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Defensive Pass Interference - 40 yards - enforced at BAL 49 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TB 9(5:41 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at BAL 6 for 3 yards (M.Peters).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TB 6(5:17 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to J.Jones (C.Clark). BAL-K.Hamilton was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TB 6(5:10 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty [J.Madubuike]. PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 6 - No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - TB 16(5:04 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones pushed ob at BAL 3 for 13 yards (B.Stephens).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - TB 3(4:57 - 4th) PENALTY on TB-L.Fournette - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 3 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TB 8(4:57 - 4th) R.Succop 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 59 yards from TB 35 to BAL 6. D.Duvernay to BAL 39 for 33 yards (J.Dean).
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 39(4:47 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to TB 21 for 40 yards (M.Edwards).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 21(3:56 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to TB 17 for 4 yards (W.Gholston).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 17(3:13 - 4th) J.Hill right end to TB 12 for 5 yards (V.Vea).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAL 12(2:29 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to TB 12 for no gain (W.Gholston).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - BAL 12(2:16 - 4th) J.Tucker 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:12 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to TB 39 for 14 yards (P.Queen).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 39(2:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep left to J.Jones ran ob at BAL 39 for 22 yards. PENALTY on BAL-J.Madubuike - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at BAL 39. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones. PENALTY on BAL-J.Madubuike - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TB 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 46(1:55 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller ran ob at BAL 40 for 6 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 40(1:49 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at BAL 44 for -4 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TB 44(1:41 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to BAL 34 for 10 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(1:23 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to BAL 19 for 15 yards (P.Queen).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 19(1:15 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton pushed ob at BAL 14 for 5 yards (M.Peters).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TB 14(1:12 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to BAL 8 for 6 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TB 8(1:01 - 4th) T.Brady spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TB 8(1:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Otton (K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TB 8(0:56 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin (T.Jones).
|+8 YD
4 & Goal - TB 8(0:53 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to J.Jones for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on BAL-J.Pierre-Paul - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Penalty
|(0:49 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Brady pass to C.Otton is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on BAL-P.Queen - Defensive Holding - 1 yard - enforced at BAL 2 - No Play. Penalty on BAL-C.Clark - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+2 YD
|(0:49 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.White rushes right guard. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks onside 11 yards from TB 35 to TB 46. I.Likely (didn't try to advance) to TB 46 for no gain.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 46(0:48 - 4th) L.Jackson kneels to TB 47 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 47(0:26 - 4th) L.Jackson kneels to TB 48 for -1 yards.
