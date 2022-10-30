|
|
|MIA
|DET
Tagovailoa aids Dolphins' turnaround in 31-27 win over Lions
DETROIT (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter, capping the Miami Dolphins' rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Dolphins (5-3) have won two straight since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row.
Detroit scored on all five of its posssessons in the first half to lead 27-17 after scoring a total of six points in its previous two games.
The Dolphins opened the second half with a touchdown drive, scoring when fullback Alec Ingold took a snap that fooled the defense and scored on a 1-yard sneak.
They took their first lead late in the third on Tagovailoa's pass to Gesicki, who was wide open in the end zone, to score on a fifth straight possession.
Tagovailoa was 29 of 36 for 382 yards with three touchdowns, including two to Jaylen Waddle, who had eight catches for 106 yards. Tyreek Hill had 12 receptions for 188 yards for the Dolphins.
Hill and Waddle have 1,688 yards receiving combined, setting a Super Bowl era record for two teammates through the first eight games of a season.
Detroit's Jared Goff was 27 of 37 for 321 yards with a touchdown. Goff would have had a second scoring pass at the end of the first half, but Josh Reynolds dropped a pass in the end zone and the Lions settled for a field goal. The four-point difference proved to be critical.
Jamaal Williams had two touchdowns for the Lions, who had a 21-7 lead after he scored for a second time early in the second quarter.
INJURIES
Dolphins: LG Liam Eichenberg had a game-ending knee injury in the second half.
Lions: TE Brock Wright left the game with a concussion and CB A.J. Parker (hip) was injured during the game.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Play at Chicago.
Lions: Host Green Bay.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:22
|25:38
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|18
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-12
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|476
|393
|Total Plays
|64
|57
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|82
|Rush Attempts
|26
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|369
|311
|Comp. - Att.
|29-36
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|9.7
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|6-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|2-58.5
|Return Yards
|37
|21
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|369
|PASS YDS
|311
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|476
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
34
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|29/36
|382
|3
|0
|34
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|14
|64
|0
|13
|7
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
34
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|5
|19
|0
|18
|34
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|4
|14
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Hill 10 WR
30
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|7
|0
|7
|30
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
7
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
30
FPTS
|T. Hill
|14
|12
|188
|0
|42
|30
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
30
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|9
|8
|106
|2
|29
|30
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
12
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|4
|3
|38
|1
|20
|12
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|3
|2
|25
|0
|14
|4
|
B. Sanders 86 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Sanders
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Conner 80 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Conner
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
7
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|7
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
|T. Sherfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 32 SAF
|V. McKinley III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 9 CB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
|A. Ingold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Campbell 22 DB
|E. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bethel 20 DB
|J. Bethel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
7
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|1/1
|45
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|2
|12.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Goff
|27/37
|321
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
22
FPTS
|J. Williams
|10
|53
|2
|15
|22
|
C. Moore 38 DB
1
FPTS
|C. Moore
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|2
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Swift 32 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|6
|0
|7
|13
|
J. Goff 16 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|3
|0
|3
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
11
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|4
|3
|80
|0
|58
|11
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
10
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|4
|3
|76
|0
|43
|10
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
13
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|10
|7
|69
|0
|21
|13
|
D. Swift 32 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|5
|27
|1
|8
|13
|
J. Williams 30 RB
22
FPTS
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|23
|0
|10
|22
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|6
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
M. Alexander 15 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Wright 89 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Wright
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Goff 16 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|19
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Parker 41 CB
|A. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 51 LB
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Paschal 93 DE
|J. Paschal
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
9
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|2/2
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|58.5
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander 15 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
10
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to Ja.Williams pushed ob at DET 35 for 10 yards (E.Roberts). PENALTY on MIA-E.Roberts - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced at DET 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(14:37 - 1st) D.Swift right end pushed ob at MIA 48 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - DET 48(14:09 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right to K.Raymond to MIA 21 for 27 yards (J.Holland).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DET 21(13:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to J.Mitchell pushed ob at MIA 7 for 14 yards (J.Holland).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - DET 7(13:03 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(12:59 - 1st) R.Mostert right tackle to MIA 37 for 12 yards (J.Okudah).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(12:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold to MIA 42 for 5 yards (W.Harris).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 42(11:41 - 1st) C.Edmonds right end pushed ob at 50 for 8 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 50(11:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 42 for -8 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - MIA 42(10:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 46 for 4 yards (J.Hughes).
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - MIA 46(9:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to DET 44 for 10 yards (A.Anzalone; J.Paschal).
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - MIA 44(8:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to DET 35 for 9 yards (A.Parker).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(8:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to B.Sanders to DET 22 for 13 yards (K.Joseph). FUMBLES (K.Joseph) - RECOVERED by DET-M.Rodriguez at DET 20. M.Rodriguez to DET 22 for 2 yards (A.Ingold).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 22(8:07 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 25 for 3 yards (R.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DET 25(7:36 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to DET 30 for 5 yards (K.Kohou).
|+58 YD
3 & 2 - DET 30(6:57 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to T.Hockenson to MIA 12 for 58 yards (V.McKinley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 12(6:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds right tackle to MIA 7 for 5 yards (J.Holland - J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 7(5:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to K.Raymond.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - DET 7(5:40 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Swift for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 58 yards from DET 35 to MIA 7. R.Mostert to MIA 20 for 13 yards (J.Woods).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 20(5:32 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 44 for 24 yards (W.Harris).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 44(4:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to DET 49 for 7 yards (W.Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MIA 49(4:09 - 1st) R.Mostert right tackle to DET 46 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone - W.Harris). PENALTY on MIA-L.Eichenberg - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIA 41(3:41 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki.
|+36 YD
3 & 13 - MIA 41(3:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Hill to DET 23 for 36 yards (A.Parker - A.Oruwariye).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(2:53 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to DET 21 for 2 yards (A.Parker).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 21(2:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to DET 9 for 12 yards (J.Okudah).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 9(1:38 - 1st) R.Mostert left end pushed ob at DET 10 for -1 yards (J.Hughes).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 10(1:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIA 10(0:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to R.Mostert. PENALTY on DET-J.Okwara - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DET 10 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 5(0:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25(0:50 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to A.St. Brown (J.Holland). Detroit challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DET 25(0:43 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 31 for 6 yards (E.Roberts).
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - DET 31(0:10 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at MIA 48 for 21 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - DET 48(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to K.Raymond to MIA 5 for 43 yards (J.Holland).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DET 5(14:19 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle to MIA 1 for 4 yards (J.Holland; R.Davis). MIA-R.Davis was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DET 1(13:49 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIA-C.Wilkins - Defensive Offside - declined.
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(13:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill to DET 33 for 42 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(12:59 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to DET 34 for -1 yards (D.Barnes - A.Hutchinson).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 34(12:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to DET 29 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|+29 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 29(11:35 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to J.Waddle for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(11:30 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 29 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - DET 29(10:57 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 35 for 6 yards (J.Holland - M.Ingram).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 35(10:15 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 42 for 7 yards (J.Bethel; E.Roberts).
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - DET 42(9:38 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left end to MIA 43 for 15 yards (E.Roberts). Penalty on MIA-C.Wilkins - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 43(9:17 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown [J.Phillips].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 43(9:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds (Z.Sieler).
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - DET 43(9:07 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to MIA 31 for 12 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 31(8:28 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds [E.Ogbah].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 31(8:23 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to MIA 31 for no gain (D.Riley).
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - DET 31(7:46 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to M.Alexander to MIA 24 for 7 yards (X.Howard).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DET 24(7:07 - 2nd) M.Badgley 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(7:02 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 27 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MIA 27(6:43 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to H.Long to MIA 35 for 8 yards (M.Rodriguez). PENALTY on MIA-T.Hill - Illegal Motion - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIA 22(6:15 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to T.Sherfield (B.Jones).
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - MIA 22(6:08 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Sherfield to MIA 36 for 14 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(5:29 - 2nd) C.Edmonds left tackle to MIA 40 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone - M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 40(4:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill. Penalty on MIA - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 40(4:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to DET 47 for 13 yards (J.Hughes).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(4:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to DET 29 for 18 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 29(3:19 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at DET 34 for -5 yards (J.Hughes). Penalty on MIA-T.Armstead - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIA 34(3:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle. Penalty on MIA-B.Shell - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined. Penalty on MIA-H.Long - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - MIA 34(2:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to DET 27 for 7 yards (K.Joseph).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MIA 27(2:10 - 2nd) J.Sanders 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:06 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 26 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 26(2:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Reynolds.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - DET 26(1:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Swift to DET 33 for 7 yards (J.Holland). Penalty on DET-Jo.Jackson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+13 YD
4 & 2 - DET 33(1:49 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Moore. C.Moore left end to DET 46 for 13 yards (K.Crossen; E.Campbell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(1:06 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Goff to MIA 49 for 5 yards (J.Holland).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - DET 49(0:47 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to MIA 40 for 9 yards (J.Baker - D.Riley).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(0:30 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown pushed ob at MIA 32 for 8 yards (K.Kohou).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - DET 32(0:24 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Hockenson ran ob at MIA 21 for 11 yards (K.Kohou).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 21(0:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at MIA 17 for 4 yards (C.Fejedelem). PENALTY on MIA-J.Bethel - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 21 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(0:12 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift ran ob at MIA 8 for 8 yards (J.Holland). Penalty on MIA-M.Ingram - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 8(0:06 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds.
|Field Goal
3 & 2 - DET 8(0:03 - 2nd) M.Badgley 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gesicki to MIA 45 for 20 yards (K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(14:21 - 3rd) R.Mostert right tackle to 50 for 5 yards (W.Harris - A.McNeill).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 50(13:44 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to T.Hill to DET 33 for 17 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(13:03 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at DET 29 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 29(12:20 - 3rd) R.Mostert left end to DET 16 for 13 yards (A.Anzalone - K.Joseph).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 16(11:39 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to DET 15 for 1 yard (M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 15(11:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right end to DET 12 for 3 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 12(10:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to DET 1 for 11 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIA 1(9:40 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to DET 1 for no gain (K.Joseph). PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Offside - 0 yards - enforced at DET 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 1(9:14 - 3rd) Direct snap to A.Ingold. A.Ingold up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Offside - declined.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(9:11 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 31 for 6 yards (J.Baker).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - DET 31(8:38 - 3rd) D.Swift left end to DET 38 for 7 yards (J.Baker - E.Roberts).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 38(8:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 38 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - DET 33(7:42 - 3rd) D.Swift left tackle ran ob at DET 36 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel). PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 33 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - DET 23(7:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 30 - DET 18(6:51 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson (Z.Sieler).
|+3 YD
2 & 30 - DET 18(6:47 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 21 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|+2 YD
3 & 27 - DET 21(6:07 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 23 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Punt
4 & 25 - DET 23(5:28 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 57 yards to MIA 20 - Center-S.Daly. C.Wilson to MIA 33 for 13 yards (J.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(5:16 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 49 for 16 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 49(4:36 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill (M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 49(4:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to B.Sanders to DET 47 for 4 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 47(3:50 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle to DET 29 for 18 yards (J.Okudah).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 29(3:02 - 3rd) R.Mostert left end to DET 25 for 4 yards (W.Harris).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 25(2:21 - 3rd) T.Hill right end pushed ob at DET 18 for 7 yards (J.Hughes; A.Oruwariye).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 18(1:39 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to DET 14 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone; M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 14(0:57 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to R.Mostert ran ob at DET 11 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 11(0:17 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN. MIA-L.Eichenberg was injured during the play. He is Out.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to DET -1. M.Alexander to DET 16 for 17 yards (T.Sherfield).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(0:07 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to B.Wright to DET 22 for 6 yards (E.Roberts) [J.Phillips].
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - DET 22(15:00 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 26 for 4 yards (R.Davis).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 26(14:27 - 4th) PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - DET 21(14:27 - 4th) J.Goff scrambles up the middle to DET 24 for 3 yards (K.Kohou).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - DET 24(13:47 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to K.Raymond (K.Crossen). PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 24 - No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - DET 29(13:42 - 4th) D.Swift left end to DET 27 for -2 yards (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DET 27(13:02 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at DET 17 for -10 yards (Z.Sieler).
|Punt
4 & 19 - DET 17(12:21 - 4th) J.Fox punts 60 yards to MIA 23 - Center-S.Daly. C.Wilson to MIA 45 for 22 yards (C.Board). PENALTY on MIA-J.Phillips - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 34.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(12:06 - 4th) R.Mostert left end to MIA 36 for 12 yards (J.Hughes).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(11:23 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 34 for -2 yards (W.Harris).
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - MIA 34(10:44 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to DET 48 for 18 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 48(10:00 - 4th) C.Edmonds right end to DET 48 for no gain (D.Barnes).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 48(9:16 - 4th) C.Edmonds right end to DET 46 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone; D.Barnes).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIA 46(8:33 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left. Ball thrown away Penalty on MIA - Illegal Shift - declined. Penalty on MIA-T.Tagovailoa - Illegal Motion - declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIA 46(8:28 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 38 yards to DET 8 - Center-B.Ferguson. K.Raymond to DET 12 for 4 yards (K.Crossen).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 12(8:19 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to Ja.Williams pushed ob at DET 20 for 8 yards (J.Holland).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - DET 20(7:51 - 4th) Ja.Williams right end to DET 28 for 8 yards (J.Phillips).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(7:18 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 36 for 8 yards (J.Holland).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - DET 36(6:36 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to Ja.Williams to DET 41 for 5 yards (K.Kohou; E.Roberts).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(5:54 - 4th) C.Reynolds left tackle to DET 43 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler; J.Jenkins).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DET 43(5:14 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to DET 40 for -3 yards (D.Riley). PENALTY on MIA-C.Wilkins - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 43 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - DET 48(4:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to MIA 44 for 8 yards (J.Holland; E.Roberts).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44(4:21 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to MIA 46 for -2 yards (C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DET 46(3:47 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to A.St. Brown.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - DET 46(3:43 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIA 35 for 11 yards (D.Riley; K.Crossen).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DET 35(2:59 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to J.Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(2:52 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 45 for 9 yards (D.Barnes).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 45(2:07 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 47 for 2 yards (I.Buggs).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(2:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at DET 34 for 19 yards (J.Okwara).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 34(1:56 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to DET 34 for no gain (A.Anzalone - J.Paschal).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 34(1:51 - 4th) R.Mostert right end to DET 32 for 2 yards (I.Buggs).
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - MIA 32(1:47 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to DET 24 for 8 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 24(1:40 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to DET 24 for no gain.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 24(0:58 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to DET 25 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - MIA 25(0:36 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to DET 26 for -1 yards.
-
TEN
HOU
7
3
2nd 0:31 CBS
-
NYG
SEA
0
7
2nd 6:37 FOX
-
SF
LAR
7
14
2nd 2:29 FOX
-
WAS
IND
7
3
2nd 2:35 FOX
-
GB
BUF
0
047 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
CIN
CLE
0
045 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
TB
27
22
Final AMZN
-
DEN
JAC
21
17
Final ESP+
-
ARI
MIN
26
34
Final FOX
-
CAR
ATL
34
37
Final/OT FOX
-
CHI
DAL
29
49
Final FOX
-
LV
NO
0
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
DET
31
27
Final CBS
-
NE
NYJ
22
17
Final CBS
-
PIT
PHI
13
35
Final CBS