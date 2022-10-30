|
|
|LV
|NO
Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 on Sunday.
Kamara converted short receptions into touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards. He also rushed for a 3-yard score.
Andy Dalton justified the Saints' decision to start him for a fifth straight game despite season-opening starter Jameis Winston having recovered enough from back and ankle injuries to be a full participant in practice this week.
Dalton was 22 of 30 for 229 yards and two TDs. His top receiver was Kamara, who had nine receptions for 96 yards to go with his 62 yards rushing.
Kamara has been having a productive season and had surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage in New Orleans' previous three games.
Oddly, that hadn't translated into a single touchdown until he faced Las Vegas - just days after saying he wanted to ''whoop'' the Raiders this week for Saints coach Dennis Allen, whose first head coaching job came with that club from 2012 to 2014.
It was an anemic performance by the Las Vegas offense under coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders didn't get the ball across midfield until two minutes remained in the game.
Derek Carr, who was pulled late in the fourth quarter, finished 15 of 26 for 101 yards with one interception. He was sacked three times.
The Saints finished with four sacks in all, two by second-year defensive end Payton Turner, who was playing for the first time in four weeks after recovering from a chest injury. Tackle David Onyemata had another, while end Cameron Jordan and tackle Kentavius Street shared one.
TURNOVER TURNAROUND
The Saints came in with an NFL-worst turnover differential of minus-10 but fared better against Las Vegas.
New Orleans did not turn the ball over and safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Carr on a pass tipped by linebacker Pete Werner. That was the Saints' second interception all season. Mathieu has both.
INJURIES
Raiders: Played without tight end Darren Waller, who had been listed as questionable as he tried to return from an Oct. 10 hamstring injury. Davante Adams, who had been questionable with an illness, played but had just one catch for 3 yards.
Saints: Running back Mark Ingram was treated for a knee injury in the first half and did not return.
UP NEXT
Raiders: At Jacksonville on Nov. 6.
Saints: Host Baltimore in a Monday night game on Nov. 7.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:09
|34:51
|1st Downs
|13
|22
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|183
|367
|Total Plays
|56
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|136
|Rush Attempts
|13
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|145
|231
|Comp. - Att.
|23-39
|23-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-59
|5-27
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.8
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|45
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|231
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|183
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Carr
|15/26
|101
|0
|1
|2
|
J. Stidham 3 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|8/13
|72
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|10
|43
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Adams 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Adams
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|
D. Carr 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Carr
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|2
|
M. Farley 49 DB
0
FPTS
|M. Farley
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|8
|7
|64
|0
|14
|13
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
9
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|9
|6
|31
|0
|12
|9
|
K. Cole 84 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Cole
|5
|2
|30
|0
|18
|5
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|5
|4
|28
|0
|10
|6
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|4
|2
|11
|0
|11
|7
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Adams 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Adams
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Horsted
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 29 CB
|A. Averett
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 FS
|D. Harmon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
|J. Horsted
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
|M. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
|A. Abdullah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|5
|45.8
|4
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
42
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|18
|62
|1
|9
|42
|
T. Hill 7 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|10
|61
|0
|11
|8
|
D. Washington 24 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Washington
|4
|13
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
42
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|10
|9
|96
|2
|36
|42
|
C. Olave 12 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Olave
|7
|5
|52
|0
|14
|10
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|3
|3
|38
|0
|30
|6
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|4
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
T. Hill 7 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|8
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
N. Vannett 81 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
T. Smith 10 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 25 DB
|D. Sorensen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 17 WR
|K. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hansen 40 LB
|C. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
6
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/2
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|2
|40.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|7.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end to LV 26 for 1 yard (A.Taylor).
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - LV 26(14:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to LV 23 for -3 yards (D.Davis; C.Jordan) [K.Elliss]. Pass -3 - YAC 0
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LV 23(13:36 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LV 23(13:30 - 1st) A.Cole punts 54 yards to NO 23 - Center-T.Sieg. R.Shaheed to NO 33 for 10 yards (J.Horsted).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(13:20 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Johnson to NO 39 for 6 yards (D.Deablo - A.Averett). Pass 6 - YAC 0
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NO 39(12:47 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave (R.Ya-Sin).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NO 39(12:43 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Ingram to NO 41 for 2 yards (D.Perryman). Pass 0 - YAC 2
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 41(11:58 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 46 yards to LV 13 - Center-Z.Wood. D.Turner to LV 16 for 3 yards (Z.Baun).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16(11:48 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 22 for 6 yards (P.Werner).
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - LV 22(11:08 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end to LV 19 for -3 yards (K.Street).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - LV 19(10:27 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to M.Hollins to LV 32 for 13 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 4 - YAC 9
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 32(9:47 - 1st) T.Munford reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Horsted (A.Taylor).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - LV 32(9:41 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 48 for 16 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 48(9:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to K.Cole.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LV 48(8:53 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to NO 49 for 3 yards (C.Jordan). PENALTY on LV - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at LV 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LV 43(8:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LV 43(8:27 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
|Punt
4 & 15 - LV 43(8:22 - 1st) A.Cole punts 41 yards to NO 16 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 16(8:15 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 21 for 5 yards (B.Martinez; D.Deablo).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NO 21(7:41 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 20 for -1 yards (M.Crosby).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - NO 20(7:00 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Hill to NO 31 for 11 yards (D.Deablo). Pass 5 - YAC 6
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(6:20 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 39 for 8 yards (K.Vickers; B.Martinez). Pass 3 - YAC 8
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - NO 39(5:41 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to NO 46 for 7 yards (B.Martinez).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - NO 46(5:01 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep left to R.Shaheed to LV 24 for 30 yards (A.Averett). Pass 29 - YAC 1
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(4:19 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara to LV 22 for 2 yards (M.Koonce; D.Deablo). Pass -3 - YAC 5
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NO 22(3:38 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at LV 15 for 7 yards (D.Deablo). Pass 2 - YAC 5
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NO 15(2:56 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right end to LV 8 for 7 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NO 8(2:13 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right end to LV 3 for 5 yards (M.Crosby - D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NO 3(1:36 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 62 yards from NO 35 to LV 3. D.Turner to LV 25 for 22 yards (C.Hansen; D.Sorensen).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:27 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau pushed ob at LV 37 for 12 yards (P.Adebo). YAC 12
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(0:51 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins to LV 42 for 5 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 4 - YAC 1
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LV 42(0:15 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 46 for 4 yards (M.Roach; P.Adebo).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LV 46(15:00 - 2nd) D.Adams left end to LV 45 for -1 yards (M.Davenport).
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - LV 45(14:23 - 2nd) M.Farley right end to LV 42 for -3 yards (P.Adebo). PENALTY on LV-B.Bolden - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 27(14:18 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to LV 26 for 1 yard (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 26(13:40 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to T.Smith.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NO 26(13:34 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Johnson to LV 18 for 8 yards (A.Robertson - D.Deablo). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NO 18(12:47 - 2nd) W.Lutz 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 63 yards from NO 35 to LV 2. A.Abdullah to LV 22 for 20 yards (J.Gray; K.White).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22(12:38 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 23 for 1 yard (P.Turner; D.Davis).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LV 23(11:58 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to LV 30 for 7 yards (P.Werner). Pass 2 - YAC 5
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LV 30(11:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle intended for H.Renfrow INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu (P.Werner) at LV 45. T.Mathieu to LV 45 for no gain (M.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45(11:09 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to LV 42 for 3 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Pass -5 - YAC 8
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NO 42(10:31 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to LV 35 for 7 yards (D.Perryman).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(9:54 - 2nd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end to LV 24 for 11 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(9:16 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to LV 19 for 5 yards (M.Crosby).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - NO 19(8:31 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Olave to LV 11 for 8 yards (A.Averett). Pass 6 - YAC 2
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 11(7:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-E.McCoy - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 11 - No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - NO 16(7:23 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 2 - YAC 14
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:15 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 25 for no gain (C.Harris). Pass -5 - YAC 5 INJURY UPDATE: NO 22-M.Ingram - knee - QUESTIONABLE.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 25(6:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams. Las Vegas challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LV 25(6:33 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 17 for -8 yards (sack split by P.Werner and M.Davenport). PENALTY on NO-P.Adebo - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LV 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30(6:07 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to LV 34 for 4 yards (P.Adebo; D.Onyemata).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LV 34(5:28 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 36 for 2 yards (P.Werner; T.Mathieu).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - LV 36(4:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to F.Moreau to LV 45 for 9 yards (M.Maye; P.Werner). Pass 2 - YAC 7
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(4:00 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end to LV 49 for 4 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 49(3:22 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Jacobs.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 49(3:16 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams (A.Taylor).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LV 49(3:11 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 35 yards to NO 16 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by R.Shaheed. PENALTY on LV-T.Sieg - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 16.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 26(3:04 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to R.Shaheed to NO 27 for 1 yard (T.Moehrig). Pass -2 - YAC 3
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 27(2:20 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (D.Harmon).
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - NO 27(2:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 41 for 14 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Pass 14 - YAC 0
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(2:00 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 46 for 5 yards (D.Deablo; D.Harmon).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - NO 46(1:22 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to LV 45 for 9 yards (D.Perryman). Pass 2 - YAC 7
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 45(0:58 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NO 45(0:53 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to LV 39 for 6 yards (D.Deablo).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NO 39(0:41 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway to LV 29 for 10 yards (A.Averett). Pass 6 - YAC 4
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 29(0:24 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to LV 20 for 9 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NO 20(0:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NO 20(0:13 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave.
|No Good
4 & 1 - NO 20(0:09 - 2nd) W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 26 for 1 yard (M.Crosby).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NO 26(14:20 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end ran ob at NO 36 for 10 yards (A.Averett).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 36(13:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-J.Hurst - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 36 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - NO 31(13:24 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at NO 37 for 6 yards (D.Harmon). Pass 0 - YAC 6
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 37(12:43 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NO 37(12:38 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave. PENALTY on LV-R.Ya-Sin - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at NO 37 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:33 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to LV 45 for 4 yards (D.Perryman).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NO 45(11:55 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to LV 36 for 9 yards (A.Averett).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(11:12 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:03 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 31 for 6 yards (D.Davis). Pass 4 - YAC 2
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - LV 31(10:25 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 39 for 8 yards (C.Harris). PENALTY on NO-M.Davenport - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at LV 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 44(10:08 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 36 for -8 yards (D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
2 & 18 - LV 36(9:25 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 31 for -5 yards (sack split by C.Jordan and K.Street).
|+10 YD
3 & 23 - LV 31(8:38 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to LV 41 for 10 yards (P.Werner) [T.Kpassagnon]. Pass 3 - YAC 7
|Punt
4 & 13 - LV 41(7:57 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 46 yards to NO 13 - Center-T.Sieg. R.Shaheed to NO 18 for 5 yards (M.Farley; A.Abdullah). INJURY UPDATE: NO 22-M.Ingram - knee - OUT.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 18(7:47 - 3rd) D.Washington left tackle to NO 22 for 4 yards (C.Ferrell; N.Farrell).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - NO 22(7:05 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end pushed ob at NO 33 for 11 yards (A.Averett).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(6:30 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 37 for 4 yards (D.Deablo; A.Billings).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NO 37(5:52 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to R.Shaheed to NO 44 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Pass -2 - YAC 9
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 44(5:11 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end to NO 43 for -1 yards (D.Perryman).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NO 43(4:26 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to N.Vannett to LV 49 for 8 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Pass 7 - YAC 1
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NO 49(3:43 - 3rd) A.Kamara right tackle to LV 47 for 2 yards (M.Crosby; D.Perryman).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 47(2:59 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 34 yards to LV 13 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by H.Renfrow.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 13(2:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-K.Miller - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 13 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - LV 8(2:52 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 19 for 11 yards (P.Werner; K.Elliss). Pass 4 - YAC 7
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 19(2:13 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams (P.Adebo).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - LV 19(2:09 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to LV 28 for 9 yards (P.Werner). Pass -5 - YAC 14
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 28(1:29 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to LV 25 for -3 yards (M.Davenport - P.Werner) [C.Jordan]. Pass -8 - YAC 5
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LV 25(0:49 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau (D.Onyemata).
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - LV 25(0:43 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins ran ob at LV 39 for 14 yards. Pass 14 - YAC 0
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 39(0:06 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end to LV 39 for no gain (A.Taylor). PENALTY on LV-D.Parham - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LV 29(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 22 for -7 yards (P.Turner).
|+3 YD
2 & 27 - LV 22(14:15 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to LV 25 for 3 yards (D.Onyemata - P.Turner). Pass -2 - YAC 5
|+8 YD
3 & 24 - LV 25(13:33 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to LV 33 for 8 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 2 - YAC 6
|Punt
4 & 16 - LV 33(12:56 - 4th) A.Cole punts 53 yards to NO 14 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by R.Shaheed. PENALTY on NO-J.Gray - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at NO 14.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 7(12:48 - 4th) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left tackle to NO 12 for 5 yards (D.Deablo).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NO 12(12:10 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave pushed ob at NO 18 for 6 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Pass 6 - YAC 0
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 18(11:35 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to NO 21 for 3 yards (D.Perryman; A.Billings).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NO 21(10:55 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 22 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - NO 22(10:11 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave pushed ob at NO 33 for 11 yards (A.Averett). Pass 11 - YAC 0
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(9:33 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 38 for 5 yards (D.Deablo - N.Farrell).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NO 38(8:49 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 42 for 4 yards (B.Nichols; M.Koonce).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NO 42(8:09 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to NO 44 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 44(7:26 - 4th) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) L.Young reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to NO 46 for 2 yards (B.Martinez - N.Farrell).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NO 46(6:42 - 4th) D.Washington left tackle to NO 49 for 3 yards (D.Deablo).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - NO 49(5:56 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to LV 38 for 13 yards (R.Ya-Sin; A.Robertson). Pass 5 - YAC 8
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 38(5:13 - 4th) L.Young reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right guard to LV 38 for no gain (A.Billings).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NO 38(4:29 - 4th) D.Washington left end to LV 35 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NO 35(3:45 - 4th) D.Washington right guard to LV 32 for 3 yards (M.Crosby; J.Abram).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NO 32(3:40 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 32(3:33 - 4th) New quarterback for Las Vegas is 3-J.Stidham. (Shotgun) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to K.Cole.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - LV 32(3:29 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short left to K.Cole to 50 for 18 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 0 - YAC 18
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 50(3:04 - 4th) J.Stidham sacked at LV 42 for -8 yards (P.Turner).
|+13 YD
2 & 18 - LV 42(2:25 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to M.Hollins to NO 45 for 13 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 3 - YAC 10
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LV 45(2:00 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep right to F.Moreau [T.Mathieu].
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - LV 45(1:56 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to M.Hollins to NO 38 for 7 yards (P.Werner). Pass 4 - YAC 3
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 38(1:32 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LV 38(1:29 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short middle to A.Abdullah to NO 30 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 1 - YAC 7
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LV 30(0:53 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to A.Abdullah (T.Mathieu).
|+12 YD
4 & 2 - LV 30(0:48 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short left to K.Cole to NO 18 for 12 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 5 - YAC 7
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 18(0:37 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep left to K.Cole (A.Taylor).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LV 18(0:33 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to M.Hollins to NO 9 for 9 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 8 - YAC 1
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LV 9(0:12 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to M.Hollins ran ob at NO 6 for 3 yards. Pass 3 - YAC 0
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LV 6(0:07 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to A.Abdullah to NO 4 for 2 yards (P.Werner). Pass 1 - YAC 1
