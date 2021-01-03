The NFL has reached the conclusion of its regular season as Week 17 has finally arrived. All 32 teams are in action Sunday with 12 of the 16 games having playoff implications, whether the situation involves clinching a playoff spot or seeding within the conference.

Five teams are battling for four playoff spots in the AFC (including the AFC South winner), while six teams are battling for three spots in the NFC (three for the NFC East winner and three for two wild-card spots). A wild final week of the NFL regular season is upon us.

Below, you can find a conference breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 17 and their playoff matchup and draft pick selection (for the teams eliminated from the playoffs).

AFC



W L T PCT DIV CONF z-Chiefs 14 1 0 .933 4-1 10-1 y-Bills 13 3 0 .813 6-0 10-2 y-Steelers 12 4 0 .750 4-2 9-3 x-Titans 10 5 0 .667 4-1 7-4 x-Ravens 11 5 0 .688 4-2 7-5 x-Browns 11 5 0 .688 3-3 7-5 Colts 10 5 0 .667 3-2 6-5 Dolphins 10 6 0 .625 3-3 7-5 e-Raiders 7 8 0 .467 3-2 5-6 e-Patriots 7 9 0 .438 3-3 6-6 e-Chargers 6 9 0 .400 2-3 5-6 e-Broncos 5 10 0 .433 1-4 4-7 e-Bengals 4 11 1 .281 1-5 4-8 e-Texans 4 11 0 .267 2-3 3-8 e-Jets 2 14 0 .125 0-6 1-11 e-Jaguars 1 14 0 .067 0-5 1-10

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched homefield advantage

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Chiefs have clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. They will play in the divisional playoffs in two weeks.

What to know: Buffalo clinches the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with the blowout win over the Dolphins.

Playoff scenario: Having the No. 2 seed, Buffalo will play the Dolphins or Colts on AFC wild-card weekend next week.

What to know: The Steelers will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs with the loss to the Browns.

Playoff scenario: Pittsburgh will host Cleveland in the AFC wild-card round next week.

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans clinched a playoff berth and can win the AFC South with a win over the Texans.

Playoff scenario: The Titans have the tiebreaker over the Colts based on best win percentage in division games.

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bengals.

Playoff scenario: Baltimore clinches the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a win and a Miami loss.

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers.

Playoff scenario: Cleveland clinches the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and will play Pittsburgh in the wild-card round next weekend. The Browns clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2002.

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

Playoff scenario: The Colts win the AFC South with a win and a Titans loss. Tennessee holds the tiebreaker over Indianapolis based on best win percentage in division games. The Colts clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins fell to the No. 8 seed with the blowout loss to the Bills and the Ravens and Browns winning Sunday. The Colts still have to play.

Playoff scenario: The Dolphins need the Colts to lose to the Jaguars to clinch a playoff berth.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Broncos

What to know: The Patriots end their season with a losing record for the first time since 2000.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals clinch a top-five pick in the draft with a loss to the Ravens. They currently sit at No. 5.

Houston Texans

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Titans

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets have clinched the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by having the second-worst record in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft prior to Week 17. Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL.

NFC



W L T PCT DIV CONF y-Packers 12 3 0 .800 4-1 9-2 y-Saints 11 4 0 .733 5-0 9-2 y-Seahawks 11 4 0 .733 3-2 8-3 Washington 6 9 0 .400 3-2 4-7 x-Buccaneers 11 5 0 .688 4-2 8-4 Rams 9 6 0 .600 2-3 8-3 Bears 8 7 0 .533 2-3 6-5 Cardinals 8 7 0 .533 2-3 6-5 e-Vikings 7 9 0 .438 4-2 5-7 e-49ers 6 9 0 .400 3-2 4-7 Giants 6 10 0 .375 4-2 5-7 e-Cowboys 6 10 0 .375 2-4 5-7 e-Panthers 5 10 0 .333 1-4 4-7 e-Lions 5 11 0 .313 1-5 4-8 e-Eagles 4 10 1 .300 2-3 4-7 e-Falcons 4 12 0 .250 1-5 2-10

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched homefield advantage

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Bears

Playoff scenario: The Packers clinch homefield advantage with a win over the Bears in Week 17, which would give them the first-round bye in the conference. They own the tiebreaker over the Saints based on a victory over New Orleans earlier this year, but would lose to the Seahawks in a two-way tie at the top of the NFC with Seattle.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Panthers

Playoff scenario: New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games. The Saints, who have clinched the NFC South, can earn the No. 1 seed if they're locked in a three-way tie with the Packers and Seahawks at the end of the season.

The Saints need a win, a Packers loss, and a Seattle win to clinch the No. 1 seed. They can't go lower than the No. 2 seed with a win.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at 49ers

Playoff scenario: Seattle is the No. 3 seed in the conference, losing a tiebreaker to New Orleans backed on win percentage in conference games. They need a win with a Packers loss and a Saints loss to clinch the top seed in the conference.

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Eagles

Playoff scenario: Washington holds first place in the division. A win over the Eagles wraps up the NFC East.

What to know: The Buccaneers have clinched the No. 5 seed with a win over the Falcons.

Playoff scenario: The Buccaneers will play the NFC East winner during wild-card weekend next week.

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Cardinals

Playoff scenario: Los Angeles clinches a playoff spot with a win over the Cardinals in Week 17. Even if the Rams lose, they will make the playoffs if Chicago loses to Green Bay, landing the No. 7 seed in the NFC (Arizona will be the No. 6). The Rams are eliminated with a loss and a Bears win.

Chicago Bears

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Packers

Playoff scenario: A win over the Packers in Week 17 or a Cardinals loss means Chicago makes the playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game at Rams

Playoff scenario: The Cardinals clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Rams. If the Cardinals and Bears win, the Bears are the No. 6 seed and the Cardinals are No. 7. If the Cardinals win and Bears lose, both the Cardinals and Rams will get into the playoffs with the Cardinals as the No. 6 seed and the Rams as the No. 7 seed.

What to know: The Vikings will finish 7-9 and pick in the top-15 of the NFL draft.

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Seahawks

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants keep their NFC East hopes alive with a win over the Cowboys.

Playoff scenario: The Giants need Washington to lose to Philadelphia to capture the NFC East crown.

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are eliminated from the NFC East title race with a loss to the Giants.

Playoff scenario: The Cowboys will have a top-10 pick in the NFL draft with their elimination from the playoffs.

Carolina Panthers

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Saints

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions finish 5-11 and will have a top-10 pick in the NFL draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: TBD after Sunday's game vs. Washington

What to know: The Falcons clinched a top-five draft pick with a loss to the Buccaneers.