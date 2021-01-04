It took nearly two decades, but the Cleveland Browns have finally ended the NFL's longest playoff drought. The Browns won a nail-biter over the Steelers, 24-22, on Sunday, which allowed them to officially clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2002.

The Browns were one of two AFC North teams that locked up a playoff spot with a win during the early slate of games. The Ravens clinched the fifth overall seed in the AFC with a 38-3 win over the Bengals. The biggest loser during the early slate of games was the Dolphins, who got blown out 56-26 by Buffalo.

In the late slate of games, the Packers earned the top seed in the NFC by destroying Chicago 35-16. Even though the Bears lost, they still managed to backdoor their way into the postseason and that's because the Cardinals also lost. Both teams ended the season with an 8-8 record, but the Bears are heading to the playoffs by virtue of taking the common games tiebreaker.

In the AFC South, the division wasn't decided until Titans kicker Sam Sloman hit a 37-yard field goal off the upright with no time left to clinch a 41-38 win.

With that in mind, let's check out how finalized playoff seedings that became official after Washington beat Philadelphia on Sunday night.

AFC playoff standings

1. AFC West champion (14-2) Chiefs The Chiefs didn't have to worry about anything this week and that's because they already had the top seed in the AFC locked up heading into Week 17. After resting their starters against the Chargers, the Chiefs will be getting even more rest heading into the playoffs and that's because they don't have to play on Wild Card Weekend.

2. AFC East champion (13-3) Bills The Bills absolutely destroyed the Dolphins on Sunday and thanks to that win, they've now locked up the two-seed. The reason that's a big deal is because it guarantees them a home playoff game in the divisional round if they can pick up a win in a wild-card game that will also be played in Buffalo.

3. AFC North champion (12-4) Steelers Despite benching all of their starters, the Steelers were still almost able to pull off an upset in Cleveland. However, they came up just short, which means they're now locked into the three-seed. The loss to Cleveland now means that the Steelers will be hosting the Browns in the wild-card round.

4. AFC South champion (11-5) Titans In one of the most dramatic finishes of the day, the Titans didn't win the division title until kicker Sam Sloman knocked in a 37-yard field goal off the upright. If Sloman's kick had bounced out, Tennessee would have been the seven-seed had they lost in overtime, but since it went in, the Titans are now the four-seed, which means they'll get to host at least one playoff game. 5. Wild card 1 (11-5) Ravens Not only did the Ravens lock up a playoff spot with their win over the Bengals, but thanks to Miami's loss, Baltimore has also clinched the fifth-seed, which means that the Ravens will be facing the Titans in the wild-card round.

6. Wild card 2 (11-5) Browns We have some good news and some bad news for Browns fans. The good news is that the drought is over and the Browns have clinched a playoff spot! The bad news is that the Browns will have to travel to Pittsburgh for the first round of the playoffs and unlike Week 17, the Steelers will actually be playing their starters in that game.

7. Wild card 3 (11-5) Colts The Colts didn't control their fate going into Sunday, but after the Dolphins lost to the Bills, all Indy had to do to get to the postseason was beat the Jaguars, and that's exactly what they did. The win sealed the final playoff spot out of the AFC and also earned them a trip to Buffalo where they'll be playing the Bills next week.

AFC Wild Card Round



(7) Colts at (2) Bills

(6) Browns at (3) Steelers

(5) Ravens at (4) Titans

Bye: Chiefs

NFC playoff standings

1. NFC North champion (13-3) Packers All the Packers have to do to lock up the top seed in the NFC was beat the Bears, and no one is better at beating the Bears than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback had a huge game with 240 yards and four touchdowns as Green Bay rolled to the win. Thanks to the victory, the Packers will now get a week off before playing their first postseason game in the divisional round. The Packers can't play the Saints or the Seahawks in the divisional round, but they could end up facing any other playoff team in the NFC.

2. NFC South champion (12-4) Saints The Saints needed a win on Sunday and a Packers loss to land the No. 1 seed, and although they fulfilled their end of the bargain, the Bears didn't come through for New Orleans. From 1990 to 2019, getting the two-seed was a good thing and that's because you'd get a first-round bye, but under the 14-team format the Saints will be playing on Wild Card Weekend against the same Bears team that couldn't beat the Packers.

3. NFC West champion (12-4) Seahawks With the Saints and Packers both winning, the Seahawks couldn't improve their seeding, which means they'll be going into the postseason as the third overall seed. The Seahawks will be facing a Rams team that they've already played twice this season. The two teams split their previous two games with each team winning at home. The wild-card game next week will be played in Seattle.

4. NFC East champion (7-9) Football Team All Washington had to do to earn a playoff berth was beat the Eagles on Sunday night and that's exactly what the Football Team did. Thanks to the win, the Football Team is now just the third team ever to make the postseason with seven wins during a 16-game season. The good news for Washington is that the previous two teams to do it (2010 Seahawks, 2014 Panthers) both won their wild-card playoff game.

5. Wild card 1 (11-5) Buccaneers The Buccaneers took care of business against the Falcons, which was big because it allowed Tampa Bay to lock up the five-seed in the NFC. Thanks to the win, the Bucs will get to open postseason play against the winner of the NFC East. 6. Wild card 2 (10-6) Rams Even though the Rams didn't have Jared Goff on Sunday, they were still able to stun the Cardinals thanks to an impressive performance from backup quarterback John Wolford. If the Cards had won, the Rams would have still made the playoffs, but they would have been the seven-seed. Instead, the Rams are now locked into the six-spot, which means when the playoffs start next week they'll be facing the Seahawks for the third time this season. 7. Wild card 3 (8-8) Bears The Bears didn't beat the Packers on Sunday, but in the end that didn't matter, because they were able to backdoor their way into the postseason. Despite their 8-8 record, the Bears will be in the playoffs because the Cardinals also lost to finish 8-8. Although the teams tied for the final playoff spot, the Bears get the nod due to the fact that they won the best winning percentage in common games tiebreaker.

NFC Wild Card Round

(7) Bears at (2) Saints

(6) Rams at (3) Seahawks

(5) Buccaneers at (4) Washington

Bye: Packers