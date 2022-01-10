In a wild Week 18, the Raiders became the final team to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday when they punched their ticket to the postseason by winning a 35-32 overtime thriller over the Chargers.

The Raiders' win capped a crazy day in the NFL that saw a huge upset (by the Jaguars), a huge comeback (by the 49ers) and three wild overtime wins (by the Steelers, Raiders and 49ers) in games that completely changed the playoff landscape.

On the Jaguars' end, they managed to turn the AFC playoff race upside down when they pulled off a shocking 26-11 upset of the Colts. The loss by the Colts opened the door for Pittsburgh to get in. The Steelers helped their own cause with a 16-13 win over the Ravens, but they didn't officially clinch the berth until the Raiders beat the Chargers on Sunday night. If the Raiders and Chargers had tied, the Steelers would have missed the playoffs and a tie almost happened before Las Vegas was able to pull off the win with a 47-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson as time expired in overtime.

In the NFC, the 49ers clinched a playoff berth after pulling off a wild comeback against the Rams. The Niners trailed 17-0 at one point, but fought back to win the game 27-24 in overtime.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at this year's final playoff seedings.

AFC playoff standings

1. AFC South champion (12-5) Titans The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC will officially be going through Nashville. All the Titans had to do to clinch the top seed was beat the Texans and that's exactly what they did. The win was huge for Tennessee, because it gives them a first-round bye, which means Derrick Henry will now get another week to heal before potentially making his return in the divisional round.

2. AFC West champion (12-5) Chiefs The Chiefs had a shot to get the top seed, but they needed the Titans to lose, which didn't happen on Sunday. The win by Tennessee locks up the second overall seed for the Chiefs.

3. AFC East champion (11-6) Bills To clinch the AFC East title, all the Bills had to do on Sunday was beat the Jets and that's exactly what they did. Not only does the win lock the Bills into the three-seed, but it also means Buffalo has won back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1990-91 seasons.

4. AFC North champion (10-7) Bengals After the Chiefs' win on Saturday, the Bengals didn't have a lot to play for on Sunday and it showed. The Bengals benched most of their starters in their 21-16 loss to Cleveland. The Bengals loss combined with Buffalo's win means the Bengals will go into the playoffs as the four-seed. Of course, the Bengals probably don't care about their seeding and that's because they're about to host their first playoff game since 2015.

5. Wild Card 1 (10-7) Raiders In a wild game that wasn't settled until the final second of overtime, the Raiders officially clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Chargers on Sunday night. The win vaulted the Raiders up to the fifth seed, which means they'll be traveling to Cincinnati for the wild card round. The two teams played in Week 11 with the Bengals winning 32-13.

6. Wild Card 2 (10-7) Patriots The Patriots' loss to the Dolphins means that New England will be entering the playoffs as a wild card team for the first time ever under Bill Belichick (They've played in the wild card round before, but they were a division winner in each instance). The six-seed means that the Patriots will be heading to Buffalo for a third game against the Bills. The two teams split their prior two meetings this season.

7. Wild Card 3 (9-7-1) Steelers The Steelers needed a miracle to get in the playoffs and they got it. Not only did they have to beat Baltimore, but they also needed a Jaguars win over the Colts. Even after all that happened, the Steelers didn't clinch their berth until a last second field goal by the Raiders beat the Chargers. The Steelers' playoff berth Ben Roethlisberger's career will last at least one more week.

AFC Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

Saturday, Jan. 15

(5) Raiders at (4) Bengals, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

(6) Patriots at (3) Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS) Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Sunday, Jan. 16

(7) Steelers at (2) Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Bye: Titans

NFC playoff standings

1. NFC North champion (13-4) Packers The Packers have already clinched the top seed in the NFC and the first-round bye that comes with it. The fact that they lost to the Lions on Sunday means absolutely nothing when it comes to the playoff race.

2. NFC South champion (13-4) Buccaneers The Buccaneers decided to play their starters on Sunday and the gamble paid off. By beating the Panthers, Tampa Bay was able to move up to the second spot in the NFC, which ensure they'll get to host at least two home games as long as the win in the wild card round. 3. NFC East champion (12-5) Cowboys Like the Buccaneers, the Cowboys also decided to play their starters in Week 18 and like Tampa Bay, the decision ended up working. Thanks to the Rams loss, the Cowboys clinched the third overall seed and will play the 49ers.

4. NFC West champion (12-5) Rams Despite losing on Sunday, the Rams still took home the division title thanks to the fact that Arizona also lost. In a twist of irony, the Rams will now face that same Cardinals team in the wild card round. The two teams split their season series this year. 5. Wild Card 1 (11-6) Cardinals The Cardinals had a chance to win the NFC West, but they blew it in a 38-30 loss to the Seahawks. The loss means the Cards will now have to hit the road for the wild card round, which might not be the worst thing, considering Arizona went 8-1 on the road this year. 6. Wild Card 2 (10-7) 49ers In one of the wildest games of Week 18, it took until overtime for the 49ers to clinch their playoff berth. Their win over the Rams means they've won an all-expense paid trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys in the wild card round. 7. Wild Card 3 (9-8) Eagles The Eagles clinched a playoff spot in Week 17, so the only thing they had to sweat out on Sunday was their final seed. Due to the 49ers' win over the Rams, the Eagles are the seventh seed and will travel to Tampa Bay for Super Wild Card Weekend.

NFC Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

NFC (All seeds clinched)

Sunday, Jan. 16

(7) Eagles at (2) Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

(6) 49ers at (3) Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS and Nickelodeon) Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Monday, Jan. 17

(5) Cardinals at (4) Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Bye: Packers