After one of the wildest divisional rounds in NFL history, the conference title games are now set.

In the AFC Championship, the Bengals will be traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a game that will kick off at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS. For the Bengals this will mark their first trip to the conference title game since 1988 while the Chiefs will be hosting the AFC Championship for an NFL-record fourth straight year.

In the NFC title game, the 49ers and Rams will be duking it out for the third time this season. Not only did the 49ers sweep the season series, but they've also won six straight games against the Rams.

All four teams playing in the conference title round needed a dramatic win to get there.

The drama started on Saturday afternoon when the Bengals knocked off the top-seeded Titans 19-16 thanks to a walk-off field goal by rookie Evan McPherson.

In the nightcap on Saturday, the 49ers also pulled off an upset when they beat the Packers 13-10 thanks to a walk-off field goal from 45 yards out by Robbie Gould.

The loss by both the Packers and Titans marks the first time since 2010 that both one seeds have gone down in the divisional round.

After a wild day of games on Saturday, things got even crazier on Sunday The day started off with the Rams upsetting the Buccaneers 30-27 on a walk-off field goal by Matthew Gay. The Rams held on for the win even though the Buccaneers were able storm back from a 27-3 deficit to tie the game at 14 in the fourth quarter.

The divisional round ended up saving the best for last with the Chiefs outlasting the Bills 42-36 in overtime in a game that saw 25 points scored in the final one minute and 54 seconds.

Here's a look at the playoff schedule along with the results of each game that's been played so far.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 15

(4) Bengals 26-19 over (5) Raiders . The Bengals ended their 31-year playoff drought, but things definitely got dramatic before that happened. The Bengals' win wasn't clinched until Carr threw an interception from Cincinnati's 9-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game. In his first playoff start ever, Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, while kicker Evan McPherson set a franchise record for playoff field goals with four.

. The Bengals ended their 31-year playoff drought, but things definitely got dramatic before that happened. The Bengals' win wasn't clinched until Carr threw an interception from Cincinnati's 9-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game. In his first playoff start ever, Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, while kicker Evan McPherson set a franchise record for playoff field goals with four. (3) Bills 47-17 over (6) Patriots. The Bills handed the Patriots a historical beatdown in a game that was never close. The Bills scored a touchdown on each of their first seven possessions, which is something that had never been done before by any playoff team in the Super Bowl era. The Bills' offensive blitzkrieg was led by Josh Allen, who threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns on a night where the Bills totaled 482 yards.

Sunday, Jan. 16

(2) Buccaneers 31-15 over (7) Eagles . The Buccaneers jumped out to a 31-0 lead in this game and never looked back. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and then Tampa Bay's defense did the rest with two interceptions and a sack of Jalen Hurts.

. The Buccaneers jumped out to a 31-0 lead in this game and never looked back. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and then Tampa Bay's defense did the rest with two interceptions and a sack of Jalen Hurts. (6) 49ers 23-17 over (3) Cowboys. The 49ers looked like they were on their way to a blowout win with a 23-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but then things took a dramatic turn after the Cowboys mounted a furious comeback to cut the lead to 23-17. However, the comeback fell just short with the Cowboys' final drive of the game ending at San Francisco's 24-yard line.

The 49ers looked like they were on their way to a blowout win with a 23-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but then things took a dramatic turn after the Cowboys mounted a furious comeback to cut the lead to 23-17. However, the comeback fell just short with the Cowboys' final drive of the game ending at San Francisco's 24-yard line. (2) Chiefs 42-21 over (7) Steelers. The Steelers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after scoring a defensive touchdown, but it was all Chiefs after that. Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns as Kansas City rolled to a win that will now set up a rematch with a Bills team that beat the Chiefs earlier this season.

Monday, Jan. 17

(4) Rams 34-11 over (5) Cardinals. The Rams scored the first 28 points of this game and it was never close after that. A big reason the Rams were able to jump out to such a big lead is because the Cardinals offense fell on its face coming out of the gate. The first half was a total nightmare for an Arizona team that only totaled 40 yards in the first two quarters while also watching Kyler Murray throw a pick-six.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

(4) Bengals 19-16 over (1) Titans . For the first time in 33 years, the Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship Game. Although Joe Burrow got beat up in the game -- he got sacked nine times -- he still managed to throw for 348 yards to propel the Bengals to one of their biggest wins in franchise history. The Bengals wouldn't have won this game without Evan McPherson, who hit four field goals, including the game-winner from 52 yards out as time expired.



. For the first time in 33 years, the Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship Game. Although Joe Burrow got beat up in the game -- he got sacked nine times -- he still managed to throw for 348 yards to propel the Bengals to one of their biggest wins in franchise history. The Bengals wouldn't have won this game without Evan McPherson, who hit four field goals, including the game-winner from 52 yards out as time expired. (6) 49ers 13-10 over (1) Packers. The 49ers were able to pull off the upset in Green Bay thanks in large part to some stellar special teams play. Not only did the 49ers block a field goal in the game, but they also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to tie the game at 10 with just 4:41 left. Robbie Gould then punched San Francisco's ticket to the NFC Championship with a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

Sunday, Jan. 23

(4) Rams 30-27 over (2) Buccaneers . Tom Brady almost pulled off another improbable comeback, but Matthew Stafford mustered up just enough magic in the final minute to lead Los Angeles to the win. At one point, the Buccaneers trailed 27-3, but they managed to tied things up at 27 after a wild fourth quarter. The Rams were able to escape with the win though after Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard play with under 10 seconds left. The pass play set up a 30-yard walk-off field goal by Matthew Gay.

. Tom Brady almost pulled off another improbable comeback, but Matthew Stafford mustered up just enough magic in the final minute to lead Los Angeles to the win. At one point, the Buccaneers trailed 27-3, but they managed to tied things up at 27 after a wild fourth quarter. The Rams were able to escape with the win though after Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard play with under 10 seconds left. The pass play set up a 30-yard walk-off field goal by Matthew Gay. (2) Chiefs 42-36 over (3) Bills. Patrick Mahomes threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs were able to hold on to beat the Bills in what will likely be remembered as one of the most exciting playoff games in NFL history. Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for an 8-yard TD in overtime to steal the win. Mahomes also engineered a 44-yard drive in the final 13 seconds of regulation to set up Harrison Butker's 49-yard field goal, which tied the game and sent it to OT.

Championship Sunday

Jan. 30

AFC Championship

Bengals at Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship

49ers at Rams, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LVI

Feb. 13

Bengals/Chiefs vs. Rams/49ers in Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)