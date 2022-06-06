The 2022 NFL Draft was regarded as a down year for the quarterback position, which may be leading to early overreaction in evaluation of the potential 2023 quarterback class. There are players with significant talent who have raised optimism about the class' potential, and that likely led to multiple teams arming themselves with 2023 draft capital, allowing them to make the moves necessary to be in a position to select one of those players.

Below is a look at the five teams with two first-round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft at this moment and the path for each to select a quarterback:

The Los Angeles Rams will fulfill their obligations to Detroit in the Matthew Stafford trade with a 2023 first-round pick. The Lions trotted out Jared Goff this season, but many wonder if it could be the former No. 1 overall selection's final season in Motor City. Goff has three years remaining on his contract but there is a feasible out in his contract after the upcoming season.

Since his rookie season, he has missed five games over five seasons with three coming in 2021. Last season, he completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Rams determined that they had hit their proverbial ceiling with Goff under center considering the financial constraints and made a move to upgrade. It is reasonable to question whether or not the Lions may come to the same conclusion. General manager Brad Holmes had been a part of the Rams organization since 2003 so he was around for the ups and downs of Goff's career, with the actual selection in 2016 and perhaps the team's appearance in Super Bowl LIII being the peak.

In 2023, Houston will receive a first-round pick from Cleveland for the second of three consecutive years. In exchange, the Browns received quarterback Deshaun Watson.

With free agency and the draft over, the belief that the Texans would give second-year quarterback Davis Mills a fair chance at the starting position has come to reality. Barring a trade for Baker Mayfield, which easily could have been included as part of the Watson deal, it is unlikely that there are going to be any notable challengers to Mills. If the Stanford product shows progress it may be enough to earn a longer look, but it is hard to envision the franchise passing on a bonafide franchise quarterback if they are in a position to select one. Mills will probably have to blow everyone away with his performance.

Miami acquired a first round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft as part of the deal that allowed San Francisco to trade up for Trey Lance. It will be the final asset promised as part of the Lance trade.

The upcoming season is crucial for Tua Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins. After competing with Ryan Fitzpatrick as a rookie, Tagovailoa was handed the keys to the house in Year 2. He missed time due to an injury but commanded a team that won seven consecutive games after a 1-7 start to the season. The long-term sustainability of that offensive style could be questioned and that led to discord between the front office and former head coach Brian Flores. Miami hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as head coach in an effort to further Tagovailoa's development.

The franchise has invested in Tagovailoa this offseason by signing offensive tackle Terron Armstead, offensive guard Connor Williams, a bevy of running backs and trading for Tyreek Hill. However, they also signed Teddy Bridgewater. There are no more excuses for Tagovailoa. The team needs to see improvement because they have the assets to make moves for a quarterback as part of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia held three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft before sending one to New Orleans in exchange for a first-round selection, plus additional compensation, in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jalen Hurts has taken steps in his development as an NFL quarterback, and the stage is set for a breakout season. Similar to Miami, the Eagles have provided Hurts with the talent necessary to succeed at a high level. The acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown to go along with last year's first round selection of Devonta Smith gives Philadelphia one of the best pass-catching tandems in the NFC. Elevated expectations for the team mean matching expectations for the Alabama product.

Howie Roseman is a general manager who invests in the quarterback position. The Eagles selected Carson Wentz No. 2 overall when Sam Bradford was still on the roster. They won a Super Bowl with Wentz's backup, Nick Foles. Philadelphia drafted Hurts in the second round despite the presence of Wentz. Former Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew was acquired to back up Hurts. It is a never-ending cycle that has to lead every starter looking over his shoulder. With all of that being said, Hurts has the best odds of any player on this list to earn a longer look.

The Russell Wilson trade will be fulfilled through the 2023 NFL Draft when Denver sends first and second round selections to Seattle. Perhaps the most cut and dry situation, the Seahawks had a case to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft if the right player had been available. If the NFC West franchise does not acquire Baker Mayfield, then they are living in a world where either Drew Lock or Geno Smith is the starting quarterback in 2022. Both were cast off by previous employers and do not present a viable long-term plan under center. They could lean into the upcoming season's struggles and be in a position to take one of the top quarterback options in 2023.