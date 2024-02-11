This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter

SUPER BOWL LVIII IS HERE -- ON CBS!

What a matchup! The Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. You know the names by now: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid. They're already among the all-time greats at their respective roles, and this season has proven they're not about to slow down anytime soon.

While the offense may have the big names, it's the defense that has been (by far) the better unit this season. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has earned the adoration of his players, who wore "In Spags We Trust" shirts after beating the Ravens in the AFC Championship. This might be Spagnuolo's best defense, and that's saying something considering he's had three Super Bowl-winning units. So, get to know Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, L'Jarius Sneed and plenty of others, too.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are back in the big game for the first time since 2020 when they lost to ... the Chiefs. History says Super Bowl rematches are even better than first meetings, and I wouldn't be surprised if that's true again. Like Kansas City, San Francisco has plenty of holdovers from that meeting, including George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Fred Warner and coach Kyle Shanahan.

But there are two key names that weren't on that team: Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey joined San Francisco last season; now, he has the chance to be the league's first top rusher to also win a Super Bowl this millennium. Purdy, meanwhile, arrived months earlier to much less fanfare -- as the last pick ("Mr. Irrelevant") in the 2022 draft -- starting his career as a third stringer. A year and a half later, he will start a Super Bowl with a chance to lead the Niners to the ring. Cody Benjamin, reporting from Las Vegas, has a wonderful feature on the 49ers' unlikely hero, and Dennis Dodd looks at his ill-fitting "game manager" label.

Our NFL writers have done a tremendous job over the last two weeks, and I highly recommend checking out all of their work right here. As for some of my favorites ...

Make sure you get your reading done early, because you'll want to be in front of the TV for all the goodies we're bringing your way ...

📺 How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

Don't be the person who can't find the game. Here are the details:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps



Today's game will be the first time since Super Bowl I that the event will be broadcast by two different networks. CBS will carry the traditional version lead by Jim Nantz -- Hello, friends! -- and Tony Romo, while Nickelodeon will carry an exclusive kid- and family-friendly version. (Hello, SpongeBob! ¡Hola, Dora!) The CBS broadcast will also be available to stream via Paramount+, which can be streamed on supported devices.

While kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, don't be that person who tunes in just before game time. We have a ton of tremendous coverage prepared for you on CBS Sports HQ before the game, and here's the schedule live on CBS.

11:30 a.m. -- NFL Slimetime -- Hosted by Nate Burleson and Young Dylan.

-- Hosted by Nate Burleson and Young Dylan. Noon -- Road to the Super Bowl -- NFL Films

-- NFL Films 1 p.m. -- You Are Looking Live!

2 p.m. -- The NFL Today -- Anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt.

-- Anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and JJ Watt. 6 p.m. -- Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show -- Singing of the "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful;" coin toss and team introductions.

-- Singing of the "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful;" coin toss and team introductions. 6:30 p.m. -- SUPER BOWL LVIII -- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore. (Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo on SAP coverage in Spanish.)

-- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore. (Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo on SAP coverage in Spanish.) Following the game -- The NFL Today Postgame Show -- Jim Nantz will present the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the champions.

💰 Super Bowl LVIII betting guide

All of our experts have made their picks, and there's still plenty of time for you to make yours. CBS Sports and our pals at SportsLine are here to help. Let's take a look.

I'm not much of a betting man myself, but my NFL friends came to the rescue with a props guide as well as 58(!!!) bets for Super Bowl 58. Here are my five favorites, including one long shot:

Jared Dubin: 49ers to win first half, Chiefs to win the game (+525, Caesars) . "The Chiefs haven't led at halftime of any of their three Super Bowl appearances in this era (they were tied with the Niners and trailing both the Buccaneers and Eagles ), so if you think the Chiefs will win, this is better value than just taking the money line."



. "The Chiefs haven't led at halftime of any of their three Super Bowl appearances in this era (they were tied with the Niners and trailing both the and ), so if you think the Chiefs will win, this is better value than just taking the money line." Team that scores last to also win the game: Yes (-245, FanDuel) . "Not a profitable number, but this prop has hit in 10 straight Super Bowls and 17 of the last 18."

. "Not a profitable number, but this prop has hit in 10 straight Super Bowls and 17 of the last 18." 49ers total points: Under 24.5 (-125, Caesars) . "The Chiefs have allowed just 16.8 points per game this season. Only one team ( Packers , Week 13) scored 25 or more points against this defense all year."

. "The Chiefs have allowed just 16.8 points per game this season. Only one team ( , Week 13) scored 25 or more points against this defense all year." Today was a Fairytale: Kelce to score a TD and Chiefs to win (+240, DraftKings) . "Kelce has scored a touchdown in eight of the last nine playoff games. If you have the Chiefs winning, this is a good bet."

. "Kelce has scored a touchdown in eight of the last nine playoff games. If you have the Chiefs winning, this is a good bet." Deebo Samuel to score one rushing and one receiving touchdown: Yes (+3000, FanDuel). "Samuel hit this prop twice in the regular season."

Our friends at SportsLine have their 58 best bets, as well as ...

🎤 Stars will shine in Las Vegas

You now know how to watch, how to bet and how to sound smart talking about the game with your friends and family. Now, let's get to know the people performing Sunday night.

🔥 So ... who will win the Super Bowl?

Oh, thanks for asking! I told you Friday I would take until kickoff to share my pick. But for y'all, I won't delay any longer.

Purdy could become one of the most unlikely Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks ever. Mahomes could continue his march toward G.O.A.T. status. I just trust Mahomes a little more. I trust Kansas City's defense a little more. I trust the defending champs' special teams a little more. At the end of the day, I gotta go with what I trust. Harrison Butker knocks one through as time expires -- Chiefs 23, 49ers 20.

If I'm right, feel free to shower me with praise. If I'm wrong ... well, then I'm just some guy with a newsletter -- speaking of, don't forget to check out Monday morning's newsletter where we'll break down every aspect of Super Bowl Sunday!