Super Bowl LVIII is here and the game kicked off just after 6:30 p.m. A champion will be crowned nearly five months since the Week 1 opener.

The San Francisco 49ers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy as the big game begins soon, and what's Super Bowl Sunday without special pregame coverage? Fortunately, CBS Sports has you covered.

With this year's Super Bowl fast approaching, here's a look at how you can watch.

As part of the festivities in Las Vegas, CBS Sports HQ will offer extensive postgame coverage on Super Bowl Sunday itself. Here's how to watch:

CBS Sports HQ pregame, postgame coverage

Super Bowl pregame coverage on Sunday, Feb. 11, includes:

Time (ET) Program Host Analysts ~ 10 p.m. ET Super Bowl postgame Joe Musso Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Leger Douzable, Danny Kanell

How to watch

CBS Sports HQ is CBS Sports' free 24/7 streaming network. It is currently available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and Paramount+. To watch CBS Sports HQ, visit www.cbssports.com/live/.