The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years in a rematch against the first team they beat for a championship in the Patrick Mahomes era. While Mahomes and Travis Kelce are still key figures in the Chiefs' offensive excellence, the San Francisco 49ers have turned over many of their key skill position players on offense, with Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk joining Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in an offense now led by former Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy.

The biggest game in sports is also the biggest game for sportsbooks, with some offering more than 1,000 ways to bet on what happens during Super Bowl Sunday. While most weeks you can bet on various stats involving players for each team as well as different elements of game action like first-half and first-quarter scoring, the Super Bowl is always an occasion for the books to turn things up a notch. There will be even more specific events to wager on, such as whether there will be a score in the first six minutes of the game, or whether either team will have three unanswered scoring drives, or how big the largest lead of the game will be.

You can also get action on the coin toss and Super Bowl MVP, and some books will even post lines for the length of the national anthem, what happens during the halftime show and the color of the Gatorade splashed on the winning coach, among other props that will be determined when the game clock isn't running. If multitasking is your thing, you can also play cross-sport props that essentially create a choice between something related to the Super Bowl and something else going on in sports that day (i.e., will the Chiefs score more points than a particular NBA player).

We're covering all those angles and more in our Super Bowl props guide. Here, you'll be able to find lines on all game-related props provided by sportsbooks and relevant content from SportsLine, sharing model and expert picks along the way. We'll also cover some of the more exotic props on the anthem and halftime that you may not find at your sportsbook but can add a bit of fun to your party. Speaking of picks, we'll start by sharing the SportsLine model parlay for Super Bowl 58, an eight-leg parlay that would pay out close to 150-1 if it hits!

Be sure to check back regularly as we continue to update this post with prop lines as they become available as well as new SportsLine props content up until kickoff. All odds are subject to change.

SportsLine Props Guide Game Odds

Consensus line: 49ers -2, O/U 47.5

The line opened 49ers -2.5 coming out of the NFC Championship but bettors quickly hammered the Chiefs, dropping the line to 49ers -1 at most books by Monday morning. Tuesday brought some buyback on the 49ers, with the line rising to 49ers -1.5 at most books and even some 2s re-emerging. 49ers -2 solidified as the most common number by Wednesday and stayed the consensus spread through the rest of the first week.

The total opened at 47.5, a line that didn't generate much movement out the gate. Within a few days, some books were dealing 47, but the general thought is that the total could rise heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

You can find the current odds above or on SportsLine's NFL odds page.

Trends to know before making your pick:

The favorite is 29-26-2 all-time in the Super Bowl, but the underdog is 3-0 ATS in the last three Super Bowls while covering in 15 of the last 22.



This would be just the third time that the reigning Super Bowl champion (Chiefs) enters the game as an underdog in the Super Bowl (1978 Cowboys and 2014 Seahawks both lost).



The Chiefs were favored in all 16 Patrick Mahomes starts during the regular season, but they're on course to be an underdog in three of their four playoff games.



Andy Reid is 3-1 against the spread in Super Bowl, including 2-0 ATS as an underdog.



The 49ers are only team in NFL that's been favored in every game this season. This would be the first time since 1994 -- the last time the 49ers won the Super Bowl -- that they're favored in every game.



The 49ers are 6-0 straight up as favorites in the postseason under Kyle Shanahan (all six games were at home).



The 49ers are 5-0 SU and ATS in last five games away from home.

The 2023 49ers and 2007 Patriots were the only teams to reach the Super Bowl without covering the spread in a single playoff game.

And some additional Patrick Mahomes overall trends:

Patrick Mahomes is 10-1-1 ATS in career as underdog, including the playoffs (nine outright wins). He has the best cover rate (91%) as an underdog by any starting QB since the 1970 merger (includes playoffs, min. 10 such starts).

Mahomes is 9-3 straight up in his career as an underdog, including the playoffs. His 75% win rate in those games is the best by any QB since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger (min. 10 starts).

Mahomes is 3-0 straight up in his career as an underdog in the playoffs (76.4% completion rate, six passing TDs, zero interceptions, 118.1 passer rating). For context, Hall of Famers Dan Marino, Brett Favre, Steve Young and Jim Kelly went a combined 3-25 in the playoffs as underdogs (39 passing TDs, 52 INT, 67.0 passer rating).

Mahomes is 3-0 SU and ATS in his career vs. the 49ers.

SportsLine Props Guide Player Props

Patrick Mahomes

When Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl over the 49ers four years ago in his second year as starter, there were already whispers based largely around his ridiculous 2018 MVP campaign that he might end up supplanting Tom Brady as the GOAT. After picking up another MVP and another Super Bowl win last year, the whispers turned into legitimate conversation. Brady won his third Super Bowl at age 27 (one year younger than Mahomes' current age) and took another 10 years to win his fourth, so a Mahomes win here should turn those whispers into shouts for a QB who is wrapping up his sixth season as a starter yet would become a Hall of Fame lock with a win in Super Bowl 58.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Mahomes to throw for 263 passing yards, so it would lean Over on his yardage prop, but you can find his full passing, rushing and scoring projections over at SportsLine, where the model has taken a stand on one plus-money prop payout that you'll want to see now!



Over / Yes Under / No Passing yards 262.5 (-110) 262.5 (-110) Passing TDs 1.5 (-140) 1.5 (+114) Pass completions 25.5 (-106) 25.5 (-114) Pass attempts 36.5 (-115) 36.5 (-105) First completion 8.5 (-102) 8.5 (-130) Longest completion 36.5 (-105) 36.5 (-115) Interceptions 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-105) Rushing yards 25.5 (-110) 25.5 (-110) Rushing attempts 4.5 (-132) 4.5 (+108) First rush 7.5 (-102) 7.5 (-130) Longest rush 12.5 (-110) 12.5 (-110) Pass + rush yards 292.5 (-110) 292.5 (-110) Anytime TD +360

First-half TD +750

Second-half TD +700

First team TD +900

First TD +1800

Last TD +1700

First 2H TD +1900

2+ TDs +3600



Patrick Mahomes prop trends:

Under 24.5 completions in three of last four playoff games

Over 36.5 attempts in eight of last 11 playoff games

Under 262.5 passing yards in four straight playoff games (49ers allowed 260 pass yards or less in five straight playoff games)

Over 1.5 TDs in seven of last nine playoff games but Under 1.5 TDs in four of last five games overall

Over 25.5 rushing yards in all three Super Bowl appearances (35.3 per game)

Six straight playoff games without an INT, but four INTs in three Super Bowl appearances

Brock Purdy

Speaking of Tom Brady, Brock Purdy's rapid ascension from Day 3 pick to Super Bowl quarterback draws some parallels with the legendary QB. Brady's first Super Bowl appearance also came in his second season, when the 2001 Patriots took advantage of three turnovers to beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17. However, the Patriots were 14-point underdogs in that game, while Purdy's 49ers appear destined to close as small favorites. Purdy also took over his offense quicker than Brady, who didn't inherit the starting job until his second season, and he played at an MVP level for much of this year, while Brady didn't earn his first MVP votes until his third year as starter and didn't win the award until his seventh season under center.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Purdy to finish Over his touchdown prop of 1.5, but you can find his full passing, rushing and scoring projections over at SportsLine, where the model has taken a stand on one plus-money prop payout that you'll want to see now!



Over / Yes Under / No Passing yards 245.5 (-110) 245.5 (-110) Passing TDs 1.5 (-114) 1.5 (-106) Pass completions 20.5 (-122) 20.5 (+100) Pass attempts 31.5 (+104) 31.5 (-128) First completion 10.5 (-108) 10.5 (-122) Longest completion 37.5 (-105) 37.5 (-115) Interceptions 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) Rushing yards 11.5 (-110) 11.5 (-110) Rushing attempts 3.5 (+124) 3.5 (-152) First rush 3.5 (+102) 3.5 (-136) Longest rush 7.5 (-112) 7.5 (-108) Pass + rush yards 259.5 (-110) 259.5 (-110) Anytime TD +850

First-half TD +1600

Second-half TD +1400

First team TD +2200

First TD +4300

Last TD +3600

First 2H TD +3400

2+ TDs +13000



Brock Purdy prop trends:

Under 20.5 completions in five of his last seven games, including the NFC Championship (20)

Under 31.5 pass attempts in 13 of his last 15 games, including the NFC Championship (31)

Over 247.5 passing yards in both playoff games this season, while Jalen Hurts posted 304 pass yards in Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs

Under 1.5 passing TDs in four straight playoff games

Over 10.5 rushing yards in both playoff games this season, but Under 10.5 rushing yards in last six regular season games

Only one interception in five playoff starts (2023 NFC Championship vs. Lions)

Isiah Pacheco

This is a full-circle moment for Isiah Pacheco, who made his first career start last year as a rookie against the 49ers, rushing for 43 yards on eight carries in a 44-23 win. He went on to start every game from that point on last season, culminating with scoring a touchdown in the team's Super Bowl win over the Eagles. Pacheco's workload increased to 17.7 touches per game this season, and he's been a key part of the team's postseason run with a touchdown in all three playoff games. Pacheco is just the 10th running back in history with 100 career postseason rush attempts before the age of 25, and with 18 carries in the Super Bowl he would pass Jamal Lewis for fifth on that list behind only Emmitt Smith, Natrone Means, Franco Harris and Duane Thomas.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Pacheco to finish Under his combo rush + receiving yards line of 91.5, but you can find his full passing, rushing and scoring projections over at SportsLine, where the model has taken a stand on his touchdown prop payout that you'll want to see now!



Over / Yes Under / No Rushing yards 67.5 (-110) 67.5 (-110) Rushing attempts 16.5 (-120) 16.5 (+100) First rush 3.5 (-102) 3.5 (-130) Longest rush 15.5 (-110) 15.5 (-110) Receiving yards 17.5 (-110) 17.5 (-110) Receptions 3.5 (+124) 3.5 (-152) Longest reception 9.5 (-110) 9.5 (-110) Rush + rec yards 89.5 (-108) 89.5 (-112) Pass attempt +2400

Anytime TD -140

First-half TD +200

Second-half TD +210

First team TD +230

First TD +500

Last TD +600

First 2H TD +550

2+ TDs +480

3+ TDs +2300



Isiah Pacheco prop trends:

Under 16.5 rush attempts in four of six career playoff games, but 24 rush attempts in two of three playoff games this season

Over 70.5 rushing yards in three of last four playoff games, but 68 rushing yards in AFC Championship at Ravens

Over 3.5 receptions in seven of 17 games this season, and no receptions in only career game vs 49ers (Week 7, 2022)

Under 16.5 receiving yards in four straight playoff games and five of six career playoff games

Scored a touchdown in seven straight games and four straight playoff games

Christian McCaffrey

On October 20, 2022, the 49ers traded four draft picks (one each in the second, third, fourth and fifth rounds) to the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey, who saw a limited role three days later in the team's loss to the Chiefs. But that would be their last loss until the NFC Championship Game, and the 49ers are 26-5 overall with McCaffrey starting since the trade. He's scored 38 touchdowns since joining the team, including seven in five postseason games, and he led the league with 2,023 yards from scrimmage in the regular season. Simply put, in an era where the passing game reins supreme, McCaffrey may be the most valuable non-quarterback in the NFL.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting McCaffrey to score at least one touchdown, with an average projection of 0.97 TDs in its simulations, but you can find his full passing, rushing and scoring projections over at SportsLine, where the model has taken a stand on one plus-money prop payout that you'll want to see now!



Over / Yes Under / No Rushing yards 90.5 (-110) 90.5 (-110) Rushing attempts 18.5 (-122) 18.5 (+100) First rush 3.5 (-102) 3.5 (-130) Longest rush 18.5 (-105) 18.5 (-115) Receiving yards 34.5 (-110) 34.5 (-110) Receptions 4.5 (-134) 4.5 (+110) First reception 7.5 (-114) 7.5 (-114) Longest reception 14.5 (-112) 14.5 (-108) Rush + rec yards 130.5 (-110) 130.5 (-110) Pass attempt +1100

Anytime TD -220

First-half TD +120

Second-half TD +135

First team TD +155

First TD +350

Last TD +450

First 2H TD +410

2+ TDs +260

3+ TDs +1200



Christian McCaffrey prop trends:

Under 18.5 rushing attempts in five of six playoff games, though only Over came in the 2023 NFC Championship vs. Detroit

Under 90.5 rushing yards in three of last four playoff games, and the Chiefs haven't allowed a 90-yard rusher in 15 straight playoff games

Over 4.5 receptions in eight of 16 regular season games and three of six career playoff games (5.3 receptions per game in last four playoff games)

Under 34.5 receiving yards in four of five playoff games with 49ers

Over 129.5 rushing + receiving yards in in six of last eight games (112.7 rush + receiving YPG in six career playoff games)

Scored at least one TD in all six playoff games and 24 of last 27 games

Scored 2+ TD in both playoff games this season

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends of all time, ranking fourth on the career yardage list while being the only player in the top eight to play for one franchise for his entire career. He holds virtually every postseason record for tight ends thanks in part to the Chiefs' dominance in the Patrick Mahomes era, beating Rob Gronkowski in yardage (1,810 vs. 1,389), receptions (156 vs. 98) and touchdowns (19 vs. 15). Since the 49ers held him to 43 yards on six receptions in Super Bowl LIV, Kelce has recorded at least 70 receiving yards in 12 straight playoff games while scoring 13 touchdowns in that stretch.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Kelce to go Over 6.5 receptions, with an average projection of 7.2 receptions in its simulations, but you can find his full passing, rushing and scoring projections over at SportsLine, where the model has taken a stand on one plus-money prop payout that you'll want to see now!



Over / Yes Under / No Receiving yards 70.5 (-110) 70.5 (-110) Receptions 6.5 (-150) 6.5 (+122) First reception 8.5 (-108) 8.5 (-122) Longest reception 20.5 (-120) 20.5 (-102) Pass attempt +1400

Anytime TD +105

First-half TD +260

Second-half TD +250

First team TD +340

First TD +800

Last TD +650

First 2H TD +750

2+ TDs +700

3+ TDs +4200



Travis Kelce prop trends:

Over 6.5 receptions in six of last eight playoff games

Over 69.5 receiving yards in 12 straight playoff games (longest streak in NFL history)

Scored a TD in eight of last nine playoff games (10 TD in span)

George Kittle

Long championed as a complete player at the tight end position, George Kittle has done more as a receiver than some might realize. Of the tight ends with at least 5,000 career receiving yards, Kittle is the only one to play fewer than 100 career games, and his 64 yards per game career average ranks him only behind Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski among that group of 40 tight ends. This year, Kittle secured his first 1,000-yard season since his team's last Super Bowl run while posting a career-best 15.7 yards per reception. In virtually any other Super Bowl matchup of tight ends, he'd have a good argument to be the better receiving option, and that's before you add in his work as a blocker.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Kittle to average 14.1 yards per reception, which is a good indicator he'll finish Over 20.5 yards for his longest reception, but you can find his full passing, rushing and scoring projections over at SportsLine, where the model has taken a stand on one plus-money prop payout that you'll want to see now!



Over / Yes Under / No Receiving yards 48.5 (-110) 48.5 (-110) Receptions 3.5 (-158) 3.5 (+128) First reception 11.5 (-102) 11.5 (-130) Longest reception 20.5 (-112) 20.5 (-108) Pass attempt +6000

Anytime TD +175

First-half TD +400

Second-half TD +380

First team TD +550

First TD +1100

Last TD +1000

First 2H TD +1000

2+ TDs +1500

3+ TDs +12000



George Kittle prop trends:

Under 4.5 receptions in 10 of 11 career playoff games and seven of last eight games overall

Under 50.5 receiving yards in eight of 11 career playoff games, but over that mark in five of his last seven games overall

Scored just one touchdown in last five games

Rashee Rice

The Chiefs have been searching for a true No. 1 receiver since losing Tyreek Hill prior to the 2022 season. They got by last year with JuJu Smith-Schuster as the No. 1 with 78 receptions for 933 yards. While Rashee Rice put up nearly identical numbers in his rookie season (79 receptions, 938 yards), he got off to a slow start to the season, with four of his five games of less than 40 receiving yards coming in the first five weeks. After that early stretch, he played to a per-17 game clip of 96 receptions for 1,182 yards and eight TDs over the rest of the regular season.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Rice to go Under 6.5 receptions, with an average projection of six receptions in its simulations, but you can find his full passing, rushing and scoring projections over at SportsLine, where the model has taken a stand on one plus-money prop payout that you'll want to see now!



Over / Yes Under / No Receiving yards 67.5 (-110) 67.5 (-110) Receptions 6.5 (-110) 6.5 (-110) First reception 9.5 (-102) 9.5 (-130) Longest reception 21.5 (-105) 21.5 (-115) Pass attempt +6000

Anytime TD +140

First-half TD +330

Second-half TD +310

First team TD +430

First TD +1000

Last TD +850

First 2H TD +850

2+ TDs +1000

3+ TDs +8500



Rashee Rice prop trends:

Over 6.5 receptions in two of three playoff games this season

Under 67.5 receiving yards in last two playoff games (46.5 receiving YPG in last two games)

Scored one TD in last five games

Deebo Samuel

Back in October, Deebo Samuel played just nine snaps against the Browns before suffering a shoulder injury that knocked him out for the rest of the day and caused him to miss the next two games, with the 49ers losing all three games. He again played just nine snaps in the playoff game against the Packers due to a shoulder injury, and the 49ers barely escaped with a win. Clearly, he's critical to the success of the offense, so the fact he was able to not only play in the NFC Championship but handle 11 touches for 96 yards was massive for San Francisco's ability to escape with the win after a slow start. Samuel should be fully on track to play in the Super Bowl, but any mid-game injury would like have bettors rushing to live bet the Chiefs.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Samuel to go Under 4.5 receptions, with an average projection of 4.3 receptions in its simulations, but you can find his full passing, rushing and scoring projections over at SportsLine, where the model has taken a stand on one plus-money prop payout that you'll want to see now!



Over / Yes Under / No Rushing yards 15.5 (-110) 15.5 (-110) Receiving yards 56.5 (-110) 56.5 (-110) Receptions 4.5 (-122) 4.5 (+100) First reception 10.5 (-108) 10.5 (-122) Longest reception 21.5 (-115) 21.5 (-105) Rush + rec yards 76.5 (-112) 76.5 (-108) Pass attempt +1000

Anytime TD +145

First-half TD +350

Second-half TD +320

First team TD +460

First TD +950

Last TD +850

First 2H TD +850

2+ TDs +1100

3+ TDs +7500



Deebo Samuel prop trends:

Under 4.5 receptions in eight of 11 playoff games

Under 55.5 receiving yards in five of last six games, though only Over came in the NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit (89)

Under 17.5 rushing yards in six of last seven games and in four straight playoff games

Under 78.5 rushing + receiving yards in five of last six games and three of last four playoff games

Scored one TD in last five games (but seven TD in previous three games) and no TDs in four straight playoff games

Brandon Aiyuk

A productive receiver over his first three seasons, Brandon Aiyuk has taken his game to a new level this year. His 1,342 receiving yards topped last year's production by more than 300 yards despite catching three fewer passes, and he posted career bests in catch rate (71.4%) and yards per reception (17.9), not only becoming more reliable when thrown the ball but doing way more with it than he had in the past. That led to seven 100-yard performances in his 16 regular season games after reaching triple digits just four times in his first three seasons combined. Aiyuk only managed 100 yards combined in the 49ers' first two playoff games, and in order for them to win the Super Bowl, he'll likely need to be more of a factor against the Chiefs like he was for much of the regular season.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Aiyuk to go Under 4.5 receptions, with an average projection of 4.3 receptions in its simulations, but you can find his full passing, rushing and scoring projections over at SportsLine, where the model has taken a stand on one plus-money prop payout that you'll want to see now!



Over / Yes Under / No Receiving yards 63.5 (-110) 63.5 (-110) Receptions 4.5 (-104) 4.5 (-118) First reception 13.5 (-122) 13.5 (-108) Longest reception 24.5 (-115) 24.5 (-105) Pass attempt +6000

Anytime TD +155

First-half TD +360

Second-half TD +330

First team TD +490

First TD +1100

Last TD +900

First 2H TD +900

2+ TDs +1200

3+ TDs +10000



Brandon Aiyuk prop trends:

Under 4.5 receptions in seven straight playoff games

Averages well Under 63.5 yards in eight career playoff games (43.0 receiving YPG)

Scored one TD in eight career playoff games, though it came in the 2023 NFC Championship vs. Detroit

Scored two TDs in last seven games (four TD in previous four games)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling



Over / Yes Under / No Receiving yards 19.5 (-110) 19.5 (-110) Receptions 1.5 (-112) 1.5 (-108) Anytime TD +550

First-half TD +1000

Second-half TD +1000

First team TD +1300

First TD +3100

Last TD +2600

2+ TDs +7000



Marquez Valdes-Scantling prop trends:

Over 1.5 receptions in each of last two games

Over 19.5 receiving yards in each of last two games

Scored zero TDs in last 12 games overall and zero TDs in last four playoff games (TD in each of previous three)

Harrison Butker



Over / Yes Under / No FGs made 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (-115) FGs attempted 1.5 (-176) 1.5 (+138) PATs made 2.5 (+120) 2.5 (-150) Kicking points 7.5 (+110) 7.5 (-140) Miss FG attempt +270 -380

Harrison Butker prop trends:

Two or more field goal attempts in 12 of 20 (60%) games played this season

Two or more FG attempts in two of three Super Bowls played

Is 5-for-6 (83.3%) on FG attempts in Super Bowl career (missed 42-yard attempt in SB LVII vs. Eagles)

Jake Moody



Over / Yes Under / No FGs made 1.5 (+100) 1.5 (-130) FGs attempted 1.5 (-186) 1.5 (+144) PATs made 2.5 (-115) 2.5 (-115) Kicking points 7.5 (+110) 7.5 (-140) Miss FG attempt +250 -360

Jake Moody prop trends:

Two or more FG attempts in 10 of 19 (52.6%) of games this season

Three straight games with at least one FG missed or blocked

Tackles + Assists



Over Under Most in Game Nick Bolton 9.5 (-115) 9.5 (-105) +200 Justin Reid 5.5 (-110) 5.5 (-110) +3400 Mike Edwards 5.5 (-110) 5.5 (-110) +2400 Trent McDuffie 4.5 (-110) 4.5 (-110) +9000 George Karlaftis 3.5 (+116) 3.5 (-142)

Chris Jones 2.5 (-115) 2.5 (-105)

Dre Greenlaw 8.5 (-110) 8.5 (-110) +200 Fred Warner 8.5 (+100) 8.5 (-122) +310 Ji'Ayir Brown 5.5 (-134) 5.5 (+110) +1900 Charvarius Ward 4.5 (-134) 4.5 (+110) +4100 Nick Bosa 4.5 (+138) 4.5 (-170) +13000 Javon Hargrave 3.5 (+116) 3.5 (-142)



More options for most tackles + assists in game: L'Jarius Sneed (+3200), Deommodore Lenoir (+3200), Willie Gay (+11000), Tashaun Gipson (+12000)

Sacks



Over Under Team First Most in Game George Karlaftis 0.25 (-102) 0.25 (-125) +380 +650 Chris Jones 0.25 (+108) 0.25 (-138) +330 +550 Michael Danna 0.25 (+172) 0.25 (-225) +600 +1100 Tershawn Wharton 0.25 (+265) 0.25 (-390) +1000 +2000 Nick Bosa 0.25 (-115) 0.25 (-113) +180 +260 Javon Hargrave 0.25 (+144) 0.25 (-186) +500 +950 Arik Armstead 0.25 (+190) 0.25 (-260) +750 +1500 Chase Young 0.25 (+240) 0.25 (-330) +750 +1600

More options for first Chiefs sack: Malik Herring (+1900), Drue Tranquill (+2300), Leo Chanel (+2500), Justin Reid (+2600), Trent McDuffie (+2600), Willie Gay (+2600), L'Jarius Sneed (+3300), Nick Bolton (+3900), Mike Pennel (+4100), Mike Edwards (+4100), Chamarri Conner (+6500), Jaylen Watson (+8500), No Chiefs sack recorded (+470)

More options for first 49ers sack: Randy Gregory (+1600), Javon Kinlaw (+2400), Fred Warner (+2600), Dre Greenlaw (+3900), Oren Burks (+4200), Kevin Givens (+4300), Tashaun Gipson (+4500), Ji'Ayir Brown (+5000), Robert Beal (+6500), Deommodore Lenoir (+8500), Sebastian Joseph-Day (+10000), No 49ers sack recorded (+460)

More options for most sacks in game: Drue Tranquill (+2600), Randy Gregory (+3300), Malik Herring (+3700), Fred Warner (+5000), Javon Kinlaw (+5500), Justin Reid (+5500), Willie Gay (+5500), Leo Chanel (+6000), Trent McDuffie (+6000), L'Jarius Sneed (+7000), Nick Bolton (+8500), Mike Edwards (+9000), Dre Greenlaw (+9500), Oren Burks (+10000), Mike Pennel (+11000), Kevin Givens (+11000), Tashaun Gipson (+11000), Ji'Ayir Brown (+11000), Robert Beal (+14000), No sack recorded (+3500)

Interceptions



Yes First 2+ Mike Edwards +500 +900 +5500 L'Jarius Sneed +600 +1000 +8000 Justin Reid +1000 +1800 +18000 Trent McDuffie +1100 +1900

Nick Bolton +1300 +2400

Chris Jones +7000 +11000

George Karlaftis +10000



Tashaun Gipson +500 +950 +6000 Charvarius Ward +750 +1800 +17000 Ji'Ayir Brown +800 +1400 +12000 Deommodore Lenoir +850 +1500 +12000 Fred Warner +1300 +2300 +26000 Dre Greenlaw +1500 +2700

Nick Bosa +8000 +12000



More options for first interception: Chamarri Conner (+2200), Ambry Thomas (+2500), Wille Gay (+3000), Joshua Williams (+3100), Jaylen Watson (+3500), Logan Ryan (+7000), Drue Tranquill (+9000), Oren Burks (+11000), Tershawn Wharton (+12000), Leo Chenal (+12000), No interception recorded (+230)

SportsLine Props Guide Scoring Props

Touchdown scorers

Griffin Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis for SportsLine, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He shared three anytime touchdown props he loves at SportsLine, along with one touchdown prop that pays better than 20-1!



Anytime First Last Team First 1H 2H 2H First 2+ 3+ Christian McCaffrey -220 +350 +450 +155 +120 +135 +410 +260 +1200 Isiah Pacheco -125 +500 +600 +230 +190 +195 +550 +480 +2300 Travis Kelce +105 +800 +650 +340 +260 +250 +750 +700 +4200 Rashee Rice +140 +1000 +850 +430 +330 +310 +850 +1000 +8500 Deebo Samuel +145 +950 +850 +460 +350 +320 +850 +1100 +7500 Brandon Aiyuk +155 +1100 +900 +490 +360 +330 +900 +1200 +10000 George Kittle +175 +1100 +1000 +550 +400 +380 +1000 +1500 +12000 Patrick Mahomes +360 +1800 +1700 +900 +700 +650 +1900 +3600

Marquez Valdes-Scantling +550 +3100 +2300 +1400 +1100 +950 +2600 +7500

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +600 +3300 +2300 +1600 +1200 +950 +2800 +8000

Jauan Jennings +650 +3100 +2500 +1600 +1200 +1100 +2900 +8500

Justin Watson +650 +3200 +2600 +1500 +1200 +1000 +3000 +8500

San Francisco Defense +700 +3700 +3300 +2000 +1200 +1200 +3600 +9000

Kansas City Defense +700 +4200 +3500 +2100 +1300 +1200 +4000 +10000

Brock Purdy +850 +4300 +3600 +2200 +1600 +1300 +3400 +13000

Richie James +900 +4200 +3700 +2200 +1600 +1500 +4700



Kadarius Toney +900 +4200 +3700 +2200 +1600 +1500 +4700



Skyy Moore +900 +4200 +3700 +2200 +1600 +1500 +4700



Noah Gray +950 +4600 +4000 +2100 +1600 +1500 +4800



Elijah Mitchell +1000 +6000 +3400 +3400 +2300 +1400 +5000 +14000

Kyle Juszczyk +1000 +4700 +3800 +2400 +1800 +1600 +4900



Mecole Hardman +1700 +7500 +8000 +3900 +2900 +2800 +7500



Ray-Ray McCloud +1900 +9000 +7000 +4700 +3500 +2900





Chris Conley +2100 +10000 +7000 +5000 +4300 +3100





Jordan Mason +2700 +10000 +9000



+3700





La'Mical Perine +2700 +10000 +10000



+4500





Blake Bell +3200 +10000 +10000 +7500









Brayden Willis +3300 +10000 +10000











Charlie Woerner +3500 +10000 +10000













Team scoring



Chiefs 49ers None Points Over 23.5 (-108) 24.5 (-102)

Points Under 23.5 (-112) 24.5 (-120)

TDs Over 2.5 (-128) 2.5 (-152)

TDs Under 2.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120)

1H TDs Over 1.5 (+152) 1.5 (+134)

1H TDs Under 1.5 (-196) 1.5 (-168)

2H TDs Over 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (+120)

2H TDs Under 1.5 (-166) 1.5 (-152)

Score first -106 -116

Score last -106 -116

Score first + win +210 +170

Score first + lose +320 +370

Race to 5 pts -106 -120

Race to 10 pts -108 -118

Race to 15 pts -102 -124

Race to 20 pts +104 -132

Race to 25 pts +106 -134

Race to 30 pts +106 -134

First field goal +102 -124

Longest FG made -138 +108

First TD pass -125 +100 +2200 Score every Q +210 +185

No score 1+ Q -310 -270

Win by 1-6 +330 +310

Win by 7-12 +600 +500

Win by 13-18 +1100 +750

Win by 19-24 +2000 +1700

Win by 25-30 +4100 +2900



More scoring



Over / Yes Under / No Largest lead of game 14.5 (+100) 14.5 (-122) Shortest TD yardage 1.5 (+124) 1.5 (-152) First made FG yardage 38.5 (+112) 38.5 (-142) Shortest made FG yardage 27.5 (-112) 27.5 (-112) Longest made FG yardage 47.5 (-112) 47.5 (-112) Jersey no. of first TD 19.5 (-110) 19.5 (-120) Jersey no. of last TD 19.5 (-110) 19.5 (-120) Total individual TD scorers 4.5 (+105) 4.5 (-140) Highest point total in Q 19.5 (-118) 19.5 (-104) Lowest point total in Q 5.5 (-114) 5.5 (-106) Quarters won by KC 1.5 (-128) 1.5 (+104) Quarters won by SF 1.5 (-160) 1.5 (+130) Any player scores 2+ TD -185 +135 Any player scores 3+ TD +500 -1000 TD on either opening drive +128 -158 Win margin exactly 3 +440 -650 Win margin exactly 7 +760 -1300 Team scores first wins -188 +152 Team scores last wins -245 +194 Safety scored +1260 -4000 2-point attempted +128 -158 Any quarter scoreless +360 -500 2 unanswered scores -8000 +1800 3 unanswered scores -176 +142 4 unanswered scores +265 -350 Score in first 6 minutes +108 -134 Score in last 2 min of 1H -355 +270 Chiefs rush TD -132 +108 49ers rush TD -210 +168 Successful 55+ yard FG +390 -600 Both make 33+ yard FG -128 +102 Defense/special teams TD +240 -300 Pick-six TD +500 -2000 Kickoff/punt return TD +1200 -3500 Single-player octopus +1400 -3500 Offensive lineman TD +4000



Position to score first TD: Running back (+145), Wide receiver (+175), Tight end (+350), Quarterback (+1000), Defense (+1200), Fullback (+4300), Any other position (+14000), No touchdown (+30000)

Position to score last TD: Wide receiver (+155), Running back (+185), Tight end (+320), Quarterback (+1000), Defense (+1100), Fullback (+3200), Any other position (+14000), No touchdown (+30000)

SportsLine Props Guide Head to Head Props

Chiefs vs. 49ers



Chiefs 49ers Most first downs -108 -112 Most time of possession -110 -115 Most red zone trips -115 -110 Most made field goals -135 +105 First to make FG -115 -115 First to miss FG +105 -135 First coach challenge -115 -110 First sack recorded -170 +140 First turnover committed -115 -115 First INT thrown -120 -110

H2H Quarterbacks



Mahomes Purdy Neither First TD pass -122 +100

First to 200 pass yards -132 +134 +1000 First to 250 pass yards +112 +198 +300 First to 300 pass yards +260 +470 -154 Higher passer rating +102 -124

Higher comp percentage -120 -102

Most pass completions -215 +172

Most pass attempts -225 +180

Most pass yards -158 +118



H2H Running backs



Pacheco McCaffrey Edwards-Helaire E.Mitchell First to catch pass H2H +220 -280



First to catch pass H2H



-200 +160 First to 10 rush yards +132 -162



First to 20 rush yards +140 -172



First to 10 rec yards +260 -194 +1120 +1400 First to 20 rec yards +220 -250 +3500 +4000 First to 40 rec yards +790 -1500





More H2H

Most kicking points: Harrison Butker (-104) | Jake Moody (-122)

SportsLine Props Guide Game Props

Early game props

First offensive play: Run (-160) | Pass (+130)

First Chiefs offensive play: Run (-170) | Pass (+138)

First 49ers offensive play: Run (-148) | Pass (+120)

First Patrick Mahomes pass: Complete (-310) | Incomplete/Intercepted (+240)

First Brock Purdy pass: Complete (-300) | Incomplete/Intercepted (+235)

Patrick Mahomes throws first: Touchdown (-280) | Interception (+220)

Brock Purdy throws first: Touchdown (-265) | Interception (+210)

Totals



Over Under Touchdowns 5.5 (-106) 5.5 (-118) Players with pass att 2.5 (+172) 2.5 (-215) Players with rush att 8.5 (+115) 8.5 (-145) Rushing yards 226.5 (-110) 226.5 (-110) Chiefs rush yards 102.5 (-108) 102.5 (-112) 49ers rush yards 121.5 (-114) 121.5 (-106) Players with reception 14.5 (+140) 14.5 (-170) Chiefs with reception 7.5 (-120) 7.5 (-105) 49ers wtih reception 6.5 (+100) 6.5 (-130) First downs 41.5 (-105) 41.5 (-115) Chiefs first downs 20.5 (-128) 20.5 (+104) 49ers first downs 20.5 (-130) 20.5 (+106) Sacks 4.5 (+100) 4.5 (-130) Made field goals 3.5 (+130) 3.5 (-160) Successful FG yardage 115.5 (-126) 115.5 (-102) Kickoffs 10.5 (-115) 10.5 (-115) Punts 6.5 (-160) 6.5 (+126) Touchbacks on punts/kickoffs 7.5 (-116) 7.5 (-110) Kickoff returns 3.5 (+300) 3.5 (-400) Fumbles lost 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (-260) Interceptions 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-170)

More game props



Yes No Touchback on first kickoff -325 +250 Successful fourth down -340 +260 Both teams successful 4D +310 -420 Player with 100+ rush yds -142 +116 Fake FG or punt +920 -1800 Missed field goal +108 -138 Missed extra point +380 -600 Chiefs miss XP +800 -1450 49ers miss XP +750 -1450 Touchback on any punt +142 -182 Last play QB kneel -178 +144

Most rushing yards in game: Christian McCaffrey (-200), Isiah Pacheco (+155), Patrick Mahomes (+2300), Deebo Samuel (+2600), Brock Purdy (+19000)

Most receiving yards in game: Brandon Aiyuk (+210), Travis Kelce (+300), Rashee Rice (+320), Deebo Samuel (+425), George Kittle (+450), Christian McCaffrey (+1800), Jauan Jennings (+3500), All other options (+4000)

Most receptions in game: Travis Kelce (+150), Rashee Rice (+195), Brandon Aiyuk (+450), Deebo Samuel (+500), George Kittle (+1000), Christian McCaffrey (+1100), Isiah Pacheco (+4000), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (+9000), All other options (+10000)

SportsLine Props Guide Super Bowl MVP

The Super Bowl MVP prop has become a way to get added value on a money line bet, as the winning QB typically has a great chance of being named MVP. That makes Brock Purdy stick out as an interesting value at around +200 to win the award at most books. But it's also been eight years since a defensive player has won MVP, something that has happened more times than the general public likely realizes. With a relatively inexperienced QB playing in the Super Bowl in Purdy, with the Chiefs performing much better on defense than on offense over the course of the season and with the voters already giving the award to Patrick Mahomes twice, this could be the rare opportunity for a Chiefs defensive player to make a big enough mark to win the award.

R.J. White has posted his best value plays for Super Bowl LVIII, bypassing Mahomes to give his best bet, best overall value and two big longshot plays, one of which would cash at 500-1 odds if it hits! Make sure you check out his plays at SportsLine before locking in your Super Bowl MVP bets.

Player Odds

Player Odds

Player Odds Patrick Mahomes +135

Harrison Butker +43000

Donovan Smith +75000 Brock Purdy +200

Noah Gray +48000

Joe Thuney +75000 Christian McCaffrey +450

Ray-Ray McCloud +50000

Trey Smith +75000 Travis Kelce +1700

Trent McDuffie +60000

Jawaan Taylor +75000 Deebo Samuel +2000

Nick Bolton +60000

Creed Humphrey +75000 Isiah Pacheco +3500

Richie James +60000

Logan Ryan +75000 Brandon Aiyuk +4500

Mecole Hardman +65000

George Odum +75000 Rashee Rice +7000

Kyle Juszczyk +70000

Ambry Thomas +75000 George Kittle +7000

Dre Greenlaw +70000

Ji'Ayir Brown +75000 Nick Bosa +10000

Jordan Mason +70000

Tommy Townsend +75000 Chris Jones +14000

Charlie Woerner +70000

Mitch Wishnowsky +75000 Sam Darnold +17000

Deommodore Lenoir +70000

Jon Feliciano +75000 Fred Warner +18000

La'Mical Perine +75000

Brayden Willis +75000 Blaine Gabbert +19000

Derrick Nnadi +75000

Isaiah Oliver +75000 Chase Young +26000

Blake Bell +75000

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles +75000 Elijah Mitchell +26000

Chamarri Conner +75000

Kevin Givens +75000 L'Jarius Sneed +27000

Drue Tranquill +75000

Robert Beal Jr. +75000 Javon Hargrave +32000

Malik Herring +75000

Oren Burks +75000 Jauan Jennings +32000

Mike Danna +75000

Dee Winters +75000 Justin Watson +34000

Deon Bush +75000

Sebastian Joseph-Day +75000 George Karlaftis +34000

Leo Chenal +75000

Jack Cochrane +75000 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +34000

Mike Pennel +75000

Nic Jones +75000 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +34000

Jaylen Watson +75000

Jake Brendel +75000 Arik Armstead +35000

Joshua Williams +75000

Aaron Banks +75000 Tashaun Gipson Sr. +35000

Tershawn Wharton +75000

Colton McKivitz +75000 Jake Moody +38000

Mike Edwards +75000

Darrell Luter Jr. +75000 Randy Gregory +42000

Chris Conley +75000

Willie Gay Jr. +75000 Charvarius Ward +42000

Javon Kinlaw +75000

Trent Williams +75000

Super Bowl MVP trends:

Patrick Mahomes could become first player ever to have three Super Bowl MVPs in five-year span and third player ever (Joe Montana, Tom Brady) with three Super Bowl MVPs in his career



12 of the last 17 Super Bowl MVPs have been QBs of the winning team



Two of the last five Super Bowl MVPs have been WRs on the winning team



Most Super Bowl MVPs by position: Quarterback 32, Wide Receiver 8, Running Back 7, Linebacker 4, Defensive Back 3, Defensive Line 3, Returner 1

Last defensive player to win MVP: Von Miller (Broncos) in Super Bowl 50

Last running back to win MVP: Terrell Davis (Broncos) in Super Bowl 32

SportsLine Props Guide Cross-sport Props

Cross-sport props to come.

SportsLine Props Guide Entertainment Props

After digging into the hundreds of props offered by various sportsbooks, R.J. White has identified a handful of epic NFL props worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the "Star-Spangled Banner" for a fourth consecutive season and a must-see play on Usher's potential set list. Check out all the entertainment props you need to know heading into the Super Bowl over at SportsLine.

Coin toss

Result: Heads (-105) | Tails (-105)

Winner: Chiefs (-105) | 49ers (-105)

49ers win + coin toss: Heads (+255) | Tails (+255) | Chiefs win toss (+255) | 49ers win toss (+255)

Chiefs win + coin toss: Heads (+290) | Tails (+290) | Chiefs win toss (+290) | 49ers win toss (+290)

Coin toss prop trends:

Teams to win the coin toss are 25-32 (.439) all-time

The toss has been Tails in seven of last 10 Super Bowls

The Chiefs won the toss in their last two Super Bowl appearances after losing the toss in their first three appearances

Last season, the Chiefs became the first team to win the coin toss AND win the game since the 2013 Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII, snapping an eight-year streak

National anthem by Reba McEntire

Length in seconds: Over 90.5 (+102) | Under 90.5 (-128)

Any word omitted: Yes (+900) | No (-3333)

Any scoring drive shorter than anthem: Yes (-300) | No (+200)

Halftime show by Usher

Number of songs played: Over 8.5 (-125) | Under (-125)

Will Usher debut a new song: Yes (-120) | No (+100)

Songs with collaborations: Over 2.5 (-200) | Under 2.5 (+150)

First song performed: Yeah! (+200) | My Way (+340) | OMG (+430) | DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love (+500) | Love in the Club (+650) | Nice and Slow (+650) | You Make Me Wanna ... (+750) | Good Good (+750) | Burn (+1000) | Boyfriend (+1100) | Superstar (+1100) | My Boo (+1400) | U Got It Bad (+1400) | Think of You (+1600) | U Remind Me (+1600) | Confessions Part II (+1800) | U Don't Have to Call (+1800)

On-stage performance with mic in hand: Alicia Keys (-320) | Ludacris (-210) | Lil Jon (-115) | will.i.am (+210) | Nicki Minaj (+300) | Diddy (+380) | Pitbull (+430) | Justin Bieber (+490) | Taylor Swift (+550) | Lil Wayne (+550) | David Guetta (+650) | Mashmello (+650) | 21 Savage (+750) | 50 Cent (+1000) | DJ Khaled (+1000) | Jay Z (+1100) | Beyonce (+1400) | Miley Cyrus (+1800) | Madonna (+2300)

Color of first Gatorade poured on winning coach



Odds Red/Pink +260 Purple +330 Yellow/Lime/Green +400 Blue +460 Orange +500 Water/Clear +1000

Gatorade prop trends: