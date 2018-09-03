After trading AJ McCarron, Bills name 2017 fifth-rounder Nathan Peterman starting QB

The Buffalo Bills made several changes to their quarterback room this offseason. First, they traded former starter Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick. Then, they signed former Bengals backup AJ McCarron to a two-year, $10 million deal. A little more than a month later, they traded up in the first round to select Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

During the preseason, McCarron and Allen engaged in a three-way competition with 2017 fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman. McCarron suffered a broken collarbone, knocking him out of the competition, and he was then traded to the Raiders on Sunday. Monday morning, the Bills announced that it was Peterman, not Allen, who has been named the starter for Week 1.

IT’S OFFICIAL: Nathan Peterman has been named our starting QB! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/KOLzmufZyM — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 3, 2018

Across three preseason contests, Peterman completed 33 of 41 passes for 432 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while Allen completed 24 of 44 throws for 210 yards and two scores. Peterman started one game for the Bills last season, famously throwing five interceptions in the first half against the Chargers before being unceremoniously benched at halftime.

It's fairly clear that Allen will take over the team's top job sooner or later, but the Bills want him to wait a little while before ascending to the QB spot. Buffalo's early-season schedule is pretty tough, with the Ravens, Chargers, Vikings, Packers, Titans, and Texans on tap in the first six weeks of the season. It's possible Allen takes over at some point during that run, but the Bills also might elect to keep him on the bench until the schedule eases up a bit over the second half of the year.