Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 16

If you've made it this far in your NFL survivor pool, you've done something right in an unpredictable season. But now it's getting really tough with just two weeks remaining.

A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls.

Last season, he went 166-88-2 in straight-up NFL office pool picks. And he's 56 games above .500 this season.

With Week 16 quickly approaching, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his NFL survivor pool pick.

The Jaguars scored huge for Tierney last week -- easily taking care of business against the Texans 45-7, providing a payoff for anybody who was willing to put their faith in a franchise that has come up short many times before.

This week, there are again some big favorites, including the Ravens with a huge 13.5-point spread against the Colts; the Chiefs, who are 10-point home favorites against Miami; and the Steelers, who are favored by 9.5 against the Texans.

For those few players who still have New England remaining in their pool, the Patriots are 11.5-point favorites over Buffalo as well. Tierney recognizes, however, that most players have had the Pats off the board for many weeks.

Tierney likes the Steelers over the Texans, but is cautious about siding with teams on the road, and he does have some concern about how Pittsburgh will respond after a tough loss to New England that also cost the team Antonio Brown (calf) for this week.

And for players with fewer remaining options, Tierney says consider taking a look at Detroit, a five-point favorite on the road at Cincinnati. The talent differential might not be substantial, but it looks like the Bengals are packing it in as the Marvin Lewis era appears to be coming to an end.

