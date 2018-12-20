Chargers will reportedly have both Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon for key Week 16 game vs. Ravens
Philip Rivers' top two pass-catchers will be on the field for a big game
The Los Angeles Chargers' offense will be at full strength for a key game against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, both wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Melvin Gordon are expected to be on the field in Week 16.
Allen was injured early in last week's come-from-behind win over the division rival Kansas City Chiefs, forcing the Chargers to rely on Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, and Antonio Gates for the remainder of the game. Mike Williams had a monster night with three touchdowns, while Benjamin made arguably the biggest catch of the night on a throw from Philip Rivers that still doesn't seem like it was real. (1:56 in the video below.)
Gordon, meanwhile, has been out since Week 12, when he sustained an MCL injury after being hit on an end-around play. Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson filled in for him during the first couple games he missed, but Ekeler also missed last week's game, which meant Detrez Newsome got some work alongside Jackson.
(Stream Saturday's Ravens-Chargers game and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)
The Chargers currently tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the AFC West (and AFC overall, and along with the Rams, the second-best record in the NFL behind the Saints), but behind them for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC based on the tiebreaker of record in division games. Allen and Gordon are Rivers' top two passing game targets, so getting them back for a huge game against a strong defense is a major plus for this team.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gordon taking break for mental health
Gordon has played well since being traded to the Patriots but will now be out for an undetermined...
-
Best bets: Seahawks upset Chiefs
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 16 of the NFL season
-
Weddle doesn't hold Chargers grudge
Weddle did not appreciate how the Chargers cast him aside and mistreated him during his final...
-
Draft: Prospects in Texas Bowl
A QB whose dad's an NFL coach and a dynamic wideout headline the prospects to watch in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Pinstripe Bowl
Wisconsin's stellar blocking trio and two Miami defensive backs headline the prospects to watch...
-
2019 NFL Draft Order: Fixing the Jets
The 2018 season is a lost cause but can the Jets rebound in 2019?