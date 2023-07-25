Colin Kaepernick hasn't taken an NFL snap in seven years, but the former 49ers quarterback recently said he's still eyeing a return to the field. Now he has the endorsement of some prominent peers, with All-Pro wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Jaylen Waddle among players who recently joined Kaepernick for a workout and spoke highly of the QB's "rocket arm."

Kaepernick, 35, shared Monday a promotional video in which he can be seen throwing passes at Nike's world headquarters in Oregon. Present for the featured workout were a handful of NFL players, including Lamb, Waddle, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Steelers running back Najee Harris, Saints receiver Chris Olave and Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne.

"Man, he looks great," Bourne says in the video, after running routes for the free agent QB. "He looks good. The arm looks strong. He's got a rocket of an arm. He's got another good six years left."

Lamb and Waddle were equally complementary. The former, who's fresh off a career season as the Cowboys' No. 1 target, said Kaepernick's "arm is still intact," especially on deep balls, arguing "he's still got it to him."

Waddle, who topped 1,300 yards as part of the Dolphins' historic receiver duo in 2022, said Kaepernick "makes it easy for us," reiterating confidence in the QB's physical tools: "(He's) got a real rocket for an arm, man, so it's different."

Kaepernick reportedly worked out for the Raiders last spring but hasn't officially played since the close of the 2016 season, his sixth and final year with the 49ers. He's talked repeatedly about wanting to return to the NFL, while suggesting "political bias" continues to hinder his job opportunities. Kaepernick previously reached a financial settlement with the league over alleged collusion to keep him out of the NFL after he began protesting police brutality in 2016.

The former Nevada prospect started 58 games in six seasons with the 49ers, bursting onto the scene as a dual threat in 2012, when he helped guide San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance against the Ravens. His best numbers came the following year, when he threw 21 touchdowns to eight interceptions, while rushing for 524 yards and four scores, during a 12-4 season. Kaepernick went just 3-16 in his final two seasons as a starting QB before he opted out of his contract in the 2017 offseason.