Ron Rivera is out as the Commanders' head coach after four seasons in Washington. The former Panthers coach was widely credited for helping to restore the culture of the franchise early in his tenure, but he failed to lead a single winning season from the sidelines, finishing 26-40-1 -- with an 0-1 playoff record -- from 2020-2023.

Rivera's exit is not surprising, but it confirms a forthcoming overhaul of the Commanders in the 2024 offseason, when the team's new ownership group led by Josh Harris will also own the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, plus a league-leading $78 million in projected salary cap space. Which coaches figure to be on Washington's radar moving forward?

Here are some of the top potential candidates for the Commanders' opening:

11. Aaron Glenn

Current position: Lions defensive coordinator

Glenn, 51, hasn't dominated on paper running Detroit's defense, but he's a widely respected leader both in the building and around the NFL, drawing from a 15-year playing career to connect with his mentees. It's probably why Washington was quick to request him for an interview following Rivera's dismissal.

10. Todd Monken

Current position: Ravens offensive coordinator

Monken, 57, has spent more time in college than the NFL over the course of his career, but he's helped Lamar Jackson find new levels of efficiency in the quarterback's latest MVP bid, bringing more balance to Baltimore's attack. He's also got head coaching experience, overseeing gradual improvement at Southern Miss from 2013-2015.

9. Raheem Morris

Current position: Rams defensive coordinator

Morris, 47, has helped Sean McVay guide another unlikely playoff run after an unofficial offseason tear-down, and he also oversaw Los Angeles' "D" when the team won the Super Bowl in 2021. Widely heralded for his player-friendly approach, he also has head coaching experience from his days with the Buccaneers (2009-2011). Washington's already angling to interview him.

8. Brian Flores

Current position: Vikings defensive coordinator

Flores, 42, had a rocky departure from Miami, where he went 24-25 in three seasons as the Dolphins' coach, but frequently got his defense to overachieve. That was again the case with Minnesota in 2023; his unit helped the Vikings stay in the playoff race longer than expected. If it's a disciplined Bill Belichick disciple Washington wants, he fits the bill.

7. Bobby Slowik

Current position: Texans offensive coordinator

Slowik, 36, is still wrapping up his first season as an OC, but his impressive work with Houston's rookie QB, C.J. Stroud, follows six years as a key Kyle Shanahan assistant. He also has ties to the organization, beginning his coaching career as a defensive assistant for Washington under Mike Shanahan from 2011-2013.

6. Mike Macdonald

Current position: Ravens defensive coordinator

Macdonald, 36, is one of the hottest young defensive minds in the game, overseeing two straight top-10 finishes by Baltimore's "D" as the coordinator, including a historic sack- and takeaway-filled 2023 campaign. In total, he's spent the last 10 years working under the Harbaugh brothers, including 2021 as Jim's DC at Michigan.

5. Frank Smith

Current position: Dolphins offensive coordinator

Smith, 42, sometimes gets overlooked because head coach Mike McDaniel draws up so many of Miami's high-octane plays. But he's now helped McDaniel guide two straight top-five finishes, unlocking Tua Tagovailoa as an MVP-type QB. He also worked under Sean Payton with the playoff-contending Saints from 2010-2014.

4. Ben Johnson

Current position: Lions offensive coordinator

Johnson, 37, is perhaps the most coveted of the up-and-coming offensive minds, helping Jared Goff return to Pro Bowl form (and Detroit finally become NFL-relevant again). The appeal with him isn't so much a track record of managing teams but rather maximizing offensive talent, which could be vital for Washington as it attempts to capitalize on its 2024 resources. To no one's surprise, the Commanders have already requested to interview Johnson.

3. Mike Vrabel

Current position: Titans head coach

Vrabel, 48, is under contract in Tennessee, but reports indicate his future with a rebuilding Titans team is unclear. If he is made available via trade or outright dismissed, his beloved old-school leadership and proven record -- four winning seasons and three playoff trips in six years with the Titans -- figure to be widely coveted. New Commanders ownership may prefer a younger offensive mind, but Vrabel's vision still carries too much weight in today's NFL to ignore.

2. Jim Harbaugh

Current position: Michigan head coach

Harbaugh, 60, has been flirting with a return to the NFL for years, and he'd be an easy target for anyone with a vacancy, logging an illustrious record at every stop as a head coach, from the 49ers (2011-2014) to Michigan (2015-present). He's the total package for a franchise set to reset at key spots like QB: big name, proven winner, offensive background. The biggest hurdle, of course, may be competition; Harbaugh could prefer a West Coast return to a team like the Chargers or Raiders.

1. Bill Belichick

Current position: Patriots head coach

Belichick, 71, has floundered a bit since Tom Brady's exit from the Patriots, going just 29-38 from 2020-2023. It's clear he may benefit from surrendering control over personnel and refocusing on scheme and fundamentals. But there isn't a more proven winner in the coaching ranks, and his five Super Bowl rings would surely shine bright for a franchise desperate to infuse championship aspirations. Raised in Annapolis, Maryland, less than an hour from Washington, D.C., Belichick may not be a long-term solution at his age, but there'd hardly be a better spot to land as a quasi-general manager, with such premium picks and cap space on the docket. New ownership is consulting former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers in its search for a new coach; Belichick's decorated resume could stand out if it's top-level experience they're truly after.