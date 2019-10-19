Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 86-58 run

It's a crucial NFC East showdown between teams trying to turn things around when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys lost their third straight, 24-22 against the Jets last week, while the Eagles were thumped 38-20 by the Vikings. Both teams are 3-3, but are battling for the top spot in the division. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are an effective 1-2 punch for the Cowboys, while Carson Wentz leads the Eagles as both teams deal with key injuries. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before you make any Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, you need to listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Eagles vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Prescott has thrown for 1,883 yards and 11 touchdowns, completing 69.7 percent of his passes, and Elliott makes his job easier. The running back has been gaining steam since holding out of training camp and has run for 491 yards and five touchdowns. Top receiver Amari Cooper and slot receiver Randall Cobb are questionable, but Michael Gallup has 24 catches for 387 yards and veteran tight end Jason Witten has 22 for 230.

Dallas is ninth in the league in total defense, allowing 331.8 yards per game, and eighth in scoring defense, giving up 19 points per game. Defensive end Robert Quinn has five of the team's 14 sacks, while DeMarcus Lawrence has 2.5 and recovered two fumbles. Linebackers Leighton Vander Esch (51 tackles) and Jaylon Smith (48 and two sacks) anchor the middle for the Cowboys, who are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 NFC East games.

But just because Dallas has balance on offense doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Eagles spread on Sunday Night Football.

Wentz leads an offense that is ninth in the league in scoring at 26.9 points per game. He has thrown for 1,458 yards and 12 touchdowns, with just three interceptions. He likely will be without speedster DeSean Jackson (abdomen), but can count on tight end Zach Ertz, the team's top receiver with 33 catches for 366 yards.

The defense allows 353 yards and 24.8 points per game, but is second in the league against the run at just 72.8 yards. The unit also takes the ball away, snagging seven interceptions.

So who wins Eagles vs. Cowboys? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Eagles vs. Cowboys spread you should be all over on Sunday night, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.