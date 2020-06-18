Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Miami Dolphins O/U 6.0 ( 2:53 )

The Miami Dolphins exceeded expectations in the first year under head coach Brian Flores. General manager Chris Grier used the offseason to add a long-term option at quarterback and bolster a roster pillaged of young talent. CBS Sports explores an updated depth chart ahead of the season.

For the purpose of this depth chart projection, we will be projecting up to the top four at any given position. The Dolphins will carry 90 players on the roster until forced to settle on the 53-man roster.

Rookies will be denoted with a (*).

Offense

Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Dolphins. It is only a matter of whether or not he starts from Week 1 on. Miami could roll with Ryan Fitzpatrick until the rookie's health concerns are alleviated and he has had time to fully grasp the offense. There is the lingering question about the future of Josh Rosen as well. Could the No. 10 overall selection be moved for the second time in three years?

Amidst Miami's 11 draft selections was the acquisition of running back Matt Breida from the 49ers. The team had also signed running back Jordan Howard to compete with former draft picks Kalen Ballage and Myles Gaskin. Former Auburn fullback Chandler Cox will clear the path for them.

Preston Williams has been a boom-or-bust type of talent. He is more than capable of making an elite catch and, when healthy, poses a problem for opposing defenses. Unfortunately, the former five-star high school recruit suffered a torn ACL in November. DeVante Parker had a breakout season in 2019 when he recorded 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Allen Hurns has missed 13 games over the past four seasons but ability has never been the issue with him. Gary Jennings, Mack Hollins, Isaiah Ford, Albert Wilson and Ricardo Wilson provide some depth. Tight end Mike Gesicki developed into a viable outlet last season. The Dolphins have several options whether Fitzpatrick or Tagovailoa are under center this fall.

Austin Jackson possesses a lot of upside. He spent half of the 2019 season recovering from surgery and did not regain form until late in the season. Jackson is the long-term answer at left tackle, but it is unreasonable to expect him to reach his maximum potential in Year 1. Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras were signed in free agency to fill a void along the interior offensive line. Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt were added through the draft. Both are best suited to play guard but the team intends to give Hunt an opportunity at right tackle.

Defense

Miami spent considerable capital on the defensive side of the ball. Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy were all signed to bolster the front seven. Ogbah's usage in a 3-4 base defensive scheme is particularly interesting. The team used a first-round pick on Christian Wilkins a year ago. Jason Strowbridge could factor into the team's long-term plans. Curtis Weaver's traits were too appealing for him to last until the fifth round. His sack production is unmatched over the past three seasons at Boise State. His body could use some development, but Weaver does as well as anyone getting off blocks.

Jerome Baker was on the forefront of the undersized linebacker trend. He is a sideline-to-sideline player with validated production. Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts are veteran linebackers with exposure to the Patriots' style of play and professional outlook. They will be able to translate the scheme to any young players on the roster. Raekwon McMillan and Kamu Grugier-Hill are a few other experienced players.

The secondary is loaded with talent following the big ticket signing of Byron Jones and first-round selection of Auburn's Noah Igbinoghene. Eric Rowe successfully made the conversion to safety last season. Bobby McCain is slated to start opposite him. The team has several options for depth at safety: Adrian Colbert, Steven Parker, Clayton Fejedelem and Brandon Jones.

Special teams



Starter Backup K Jason Sanders

P Matt Haack

LS Blake Ferguson

KR Isaiah Ford Jakeem Grant PR Isaiah Ford Jakeem Grant

Jason Sanders returns to Miami for a third season after being named to the All-Rookie team in 2018. Matt Haack has been with the Dolphins since 2017. There is no competition for either special teams player on the roster at this time. Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant are two of the shiftiest players in the NFL. They provide Miami with a challenging pair of return men.