Eli Manning benched for Daniel Jones: Here are five landing spots if Giants trade their veteran QB

After watching Eli Manning get off to an ugly start in 2019, the Giants finally made the decision to bench their Super Bowl-winning quarterback on Tuesday in favor of rookie Daniel Jones. The team's decision means that Manning won't be on the field as the Giants starter for just the second time since November 21, 2004. With Manning headed for the bench, that means his NFL future is now up in the air.

Although Manning hasn't been a great quarterback over the past few years, he has been an average quarterback, and let's be honest, average quarterbacks are a hot commodity in the NFL. Ryan Fitzpatrick has made a living off of being average. Basically, if the Giants don't want Manning as their starter, there's likely at least one NFL team out there that would love to have him, which could potentially lead to a trade.

Now, before we get to the list of teams that might be interested in trading for Manning, there's one key part to remember when it comes to any potential deal for the Giants quarterback: Manning has a no-trade clause in his contract, which means he has to sign-off on any deal.

This means the Giants will have an extremely limited pool of potential trade partners (If there's any at all). On the flip side, if Manning is willing to waive his no-trade clause, it shouldn't be hard to deal him and that's because he's got a very tradeable contract. Not only is Manning is currently in the final year of his deal, but he's also only scheduled to make $11.5 million in base salary in 2019, and since he's already played two games, that means any team that trades for him would only owe him roughly $10.14 million for the rest of the season, not a bad price to pay for a starting quarterback.

So who should consider making a call for Manning?

Let's take a look at the list.

The Panthers are in need of some Cam Newton insurance and they're in need of it right now. Not only has Newton been battling multiple injuries dating back to last season, but he's also dealing with a new injury (foot) that kept him out of practice on Tuesday.

Want to know what an “ominous QB update” looks like? This is an “ominous QB update.” pic.twitter.com/0URO6IxYCA — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 17, 2019

If you're scoring at home that means Newton has injured his shoulder, ankle, and foot over the past 12 months. The shoulder injury was so bad at the end of last season that Newton couldn't throw the ball more than 30 yards down the field. Although he underwent offseason surgery, Newton still hasn't looked healthy over the first two weeks of the season. If Newton has to miss any time, Manning could be the perfect person to take over in Carolina's offense.

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson threw this option out early Tuesday and it's not as crazy as it sounds. For one, if you watched the Jets play on Monday night, then you saw just how ugly their quarterback situation is. Not only is Sam Darnold out with mononucleosis, but the Jets also lost backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to an ankle injury, which means their current starter is third-stringer Luke Falk. With Darnold not expected to be back for another two to six weeks, depending on which mono expert you talk to, Manning could be the perfect bridge quarterback for this situation.

This is also one spot where Manning might be willing to waive his no-trade clause and that's because he wouldn't have to move his family. Basically, he'd get to stay in New York while also getting the chance to start a few more games before settling into retirement. It's a pairing that would actually make some sense.

Although Ben Roethlisberger is done for the year, the Steelers have made it clear that they're not going to be waving the white flag on their 2019 season, and we know that, because they went out and pulled off a bold trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick on Monday. With Big Ben out, the Steelers will be moving forward with Mason Rudolph at quarterback, but if he struggles or if the team doesn't feel like he's cutting it, it could make sense to give the Giants a call and inquire about Manning.

If Manning were to be traded to the Steelers, it would provide a twist ending to his career and that's because Manning and Roethlisberger actually came into the NFL together in 2004, when both players were selected during the first round of the NFL Draft.

With Drew Brees expected to miss multiple weeks due to a thumb injury, New Orleans could potentially be a perfect landing spot for Manning. Although the Saints will be rolling with Teddy Bridgewater this week, the fact of the matter is that he's a total unknown who's only started one game in the past three years. If Bridgewater struggles against the Seahawks on Sunday, the Saints should give some serious thought to calling the Giants.

As for Manning, he might actually be open to this trade, and that's because it would basically bring his family full circle in the NFL. It would allow Eli to finish his career in the same city where his dad spent 11 seasons -- Archie Manning was in New Orleans from 1971 to 1982 after the Saints made him the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. Not to mention, Eli was born and raised in New Orleans, and even went to high school there before heading off to Ole Miss for college.

Although the Jaguars' currently seem to be imploding, if they feel like it's worth trying to save the season, they could give the Giants a call and ask about Manning. Of course, if they do that, it would mean the end of the Gardner Minshew era, which might not sit well with anyone on the internet.

Jaguars by a million pic.twitter.com/f35J8wA8bn — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 14, 2019

The thing about the Jaguars though is that Manning might be open to a trade because of his familiarity with a key member of Jacksonville's front office. The Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations is Tom Coughlin, who won two Super Bowls with Manning during a 12-year run together in New York. Coughlin knows exactly what he would be getting from Manning if he were to bring the veteran quarterback to Jacksonville. Plus, the Jaguars are built to run the ball and play defense, making them the type of team that Manning could potentially have success with.