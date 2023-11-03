Friday marks 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 11. That means it's as good a time as any to look back and see where the last 10 Super Bowl champions were 100 days prior to their Super Bowl wins to see if there is any sort of trend about who the future 2023 Super Bowl champion could be.

Last 10 Super Bowl champions' record 100 days away from Super Bowl

A few things stand out about the last 10 Super Bowl champions: All of them had no more than two losses, all of them had double-digit wins by the end of the regular season and all won their respective divisions except the 2020 Buccaneers, who finished second in the NFC South to the 12-4 New Orleans Saints that season. Tampa Bay, in its first season with the GOAT Tom Brady at quarterback, ended up defeating the Saints in New Orleans in their third matchup of the season, 30-20, in the NFC Divisional Round en route to their Super Bowl title that year.

Given these patterns, there are eight teams that could potentially win the Super Bowl this season with four contenders from each conference sitting with two or fewer losses entering Week 9. The four from the AFC are the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (6-2), the Miami Dolphins (6-2), the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2). The four from the NFC are the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (7-1), the Detroit Lions (6-2), the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-2).

The Cowboys are the only team of these eight who aren't currently in first place in their division, but they could ascend to first in the NFC East as soon as Sunday afternoon if they are able to knock off the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Some notable exclusions from this criteria include the Buffalo Bills (5-3), the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-3). Both the Bengals and the 49ers have reached the conference championship round in each of the last two seasons with Cincy almost defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LVI two seasons ago in a 23-20 loss. Those would be the two teams most likely to break through to win the Super Bowl despite not meeting the criteria set by the last 10 NFL champions.

As for the rest of the league, the 2024 NFL Draft, also located in Vegas, kicks off with the first round on Thursday, April 25.