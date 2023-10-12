Broncos coach Sean Payton insists Denver isn't "looking" to be a seller ahead of the in-season trade deadline, even while dealing pass rusher Randy Gregory to the 49ers and reportedly preparing to part ways with Frank Clark. Other NFL teams don't believe Payton is done moving big names, with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also expected to be dealt before Oct. 31, per FanBuzz.
At least one NFC team has already "held internal discussions" about a potential trade for Jeudy, according to Matt Lombardo. Payton said early in the 2023 offseason the Broncos would not be trading either Jeudy or fellow wideout Courtland Sutton. But the former first-round pick has been the subject of trade rumors dating to 2022, when Denver also struggled early in the year.
Drafted 15th overall in 2020, Jeudy has been productive, if unspectacular, when healthy. He missed seven games due to injury in 2021 but topped 850 receiving yards in both 2020 and 2022. He's yet to score a touchdown for the Broncos this year, despite quarterback Russell Wilson's statistical resurgence, totaling 17 catches for 208 yards during the team's 1-4 start.
The former Alabama standout is signed through 2024 thanks to his fifth-year option, owed a guaranteed $12.9 million next year.
Where might Jeudy end up, if the Broncos actually move the receiver ahead of the deadline? Here are some potential suitors:
|He made sense for the G-Men a year ago, and he makes sense today. In truth, New York has bigger foundational issues, such as up front. But adding a legit WR, which they failed to do this offseason, would at least be one step toward outfitting the ailing and highly paid QB Daniel Jones with a passable downfield target.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown is No. 1-level good, and Josh Reynolds is quietly one of Jared Goff's most trusted and explosive targets for a 4-1 Lions contender. But when you're on the verge of a long-anticipated playoff push, you don't rest on your laurels. Adding Jeudy could allow the team to be even more patient with youngster Jameson Williams.
|If they're actually gonna give up picks to help Bryce Young's supporting cast this year, it makes sense that it'd be for someone like Jeudy, who's young enough at 24 to grow with the new QB. Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero worked with the WR in Denver, and Jeudy would instantly slot in as a starter upgrade.
|Nico Collins and Tank Dell have been surprisingly explosive as rookie QB C.J. Stroud's go-to targets, but Dell is banged up and perhaps best used in rotation. Coach DeMeco Ryans, a fellow Alabama product, could see Jeudy as a discounted but legit weapon to shepherd Stroud's growth under center.
|The Titans should probably be selling rather than buying, but who's to say Mike Vrabel will let that happen? Even with DeAndre Hopkins in tow, their passing offense has remained shoddy, and young target Treylon Burks can't stay on the field. Jeudy's 2022 offensive coordinator, Justin Outten, is now on Tennessee's staff.