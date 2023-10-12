Broncos coach Sean Payton insists Denver isn't "looking" to be a seller ahead of the in-season trade deadline, even while dealing pass rusher Randy Gregory to the 49ers and reportedly preparing to part ways with Frank Clark. Other NFL teams don't believe Payton is done moving big names, with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also expected to be dealt before Oct. 31, per FanBuzz.

At least one NFC team has already "held internal discussions" about a potential trade for Jeudy, according to Matt Lombardo. Payton said early in the 2023 offseason the Broncos would not be trading either Jeudy or fellow wideout Courtland Sutton. But the former first-round pick has been the subject of trade rumors dating to 2022, when Denver also struggled early in the year.

Drafted 15th overall in 2020, Jeudy has been productive, if unspectacular, when healthy. He missed seven games due to injury in 2021 but topped 850 receiving yards in both 2020 and 2022. He's yet to score a touchdown for the Broncos this year, despite quarterback Russell Wilson's statistical resurgence, totaling 17 catches for 208 yards during the team's 1-4 start.

The former Alabama standout is signed through 2024 thanks to his fifth-year option, owed a guaranteed $12.9 million next year.

Where might Jeudy end up, if the Broncos actually move the receiver ahead of the deadline? Here are some potential suitors: