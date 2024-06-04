After intermittent participation at voluntary offseason workouts, Tua Tagovailoa reported to the Miami Dolphins' mandatory minicamp Tuesday. But the quarterback is admittedly growing impatient with long-term contract negotiations, telling reporters he's simply ready to "get something done."

"I'm not blind to the people that are in my position that are getting paid," Tagovailoa said. "Am I concerned about it? I'm not concerned about it. But there's a lot of discussion that we've had that we are just trying to move that thing into the right direction where we can both be happy."

Asked if he's upset by a perceived lack of progress on a long-term deal, Tagovailoa downplayed that assessment while acknowledging his own eagerness to finalize an extension.

"Well I think there's been a lot of progress at this point, from where we started," he said. "Now, you can ask the other question: Why aren't we seeing an agreement? Well, that's the tough part about it. That's the business. ... (I'm) not frustrated. I'm ... another word. I'm just wanting to get something done, that's it."

Tagovailoa didn't confirm whether his occasional absences from organized team activities (OTAs) were related to his contract situation. He also suggested the rising cost of top quarterback deals shouldn't hinder negotiations on Miami's end.

"I'll tell you one thing: The market is the market," he said. "It's up to the organization. The market is the market. That's it."

With training camp around the corner, does Tagovailoa actually anticipate a resolution?

"I'm confident that a deal will get done," he said. "But then again, it's not in my control. It's really up to both sides meeting in the middle."

The former first-round draft pick, who led the NFL in passing yards while earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023, has at least one major advocate in star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Asked about his own contractual desires Tuesday, Hill made it a point to champion his quarterback, who's entering the final year of his rookie deal.

"Tua should've [already] been paid," Hill told reporters. "I've been saying this all offseason, man. I know we got a great front office ... They're going to get it done. ... The progression of how he's getting better each and every year, and how he's carrying this offense, it's crazy. ... He's continually getting better, he's gradually getting better each and every year. Last year was a Pro Bowl. This year's gonna be a playoff win and much more. So Tua should've been paid."