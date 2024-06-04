The Washington Commanders are filling their void at kicker following Brandon McManus' recent release. The team is Ramiz Ahmed, who most recently played for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions, according to the Washington Post.

In 2020, Ahmed signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent but was released before the start of the regular season. He was drafted by the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers two years later and during the 2022 season made a league-record 61-yard field goal.

Ahmed made his NFL debut in 2022 as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He didn't attempt a kick but did have six kickoffs (three of which were touchbacks) in his lone regular-season appearance.

Ahmed was signed after the Commanders released McManus less than a week after he and the Jacksonville Jaguars (his former team) were sued by two women who allege McManus sexually assaulted them during the Jaguars' overseas flight to London last year.

McManus' lawyer, attorney Brett R. Gallaway, denies the allegations.

McManus entered the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple. He played nine seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining the Jaguars for the 2023 campaign. Jacksonville did not re-sign the veteran kicker, who signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders on March 14. The Commanders put out the following statement last Monday:

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."